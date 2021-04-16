Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous on the Cover of Better Homes and Gardens May 2021 Issue
How to Register for the Live 2021 Stylemaker Event
This year's Stylemaker event is going virtual—and you're invited! Here's how to register.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Join editor in chief Stephen Orr on Friday, May 7, at 12 p.m. EDT as we celebrate our 10th anniversary Stylemaker issue. He'll chat all-things organizing with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from The Home Edit. They'll solve real-life clutter issues and problem areas and teach us how to apply their tried-and-true (and good looking!) organizing strategies.
Bonus: Pre-register for the event, and you'll be entered to win one of 25 copies of Clea and Joanna's new book: The Home Edit Workbook: Prompts, Activities, and Gold Stars to Help You Contain the Chaos ($12, Amazon).
Then watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous make a drink from their new book, Food Between Friends ($25, Amazon). They'll walk us through their delicious spin on the classic Orange Julius: The Orange-Grapefruit Julie. If you want to follow along, have your blender and these ingredients ready:
