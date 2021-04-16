LIVE

How to Register for the Live 2021 Stylemaker Event

This year's Stylemaker event is going virtual—and you're invited! Here's how to register.
By Katy Kiick Condon
April 15, 2021
Join editor in chief Stephen Orr on Friday, May 7, at 12 p.m. EDT as we celebrate our 10th anniversary Stylemaker issue. He'll chat all-things organizing with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from The Home Edit. They'll solve real-life clutter issues and problem areas and teach us how to apply their tried-and-true (and good looking!) organizing strategies.

Bonus: Pre-register for the event, and you'll be entered to win one of 25 copies of Clea and Joanna's new book: The Home Edit Workbook: Prompts, Activities, and Gold Stars to Help You Contain the Chaos ($12, Amazon).

Pre-register for your chance to win a copy of The Home Edit's new book!
Credit: Courtesy of The Home Edit

Then watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous make a drink from their new book, Food Between Friends ($25, Amazon). They'll walk us through their delicious spin on the classic Orange Julius: The Orange-Grapefruit Julie. If you want to follow along, have your blender and these ingredients ready:

Credit: Jason Donnelly

The Orange-Grapefruit Julie

  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 cup fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk 
  • 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
  • Bourbon (optional)
