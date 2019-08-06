Stylemaker

Take inspiration from Better Homes & Gardens Stylemakers, past and present, and be inspired to make time for creativity—in your home, in your cooking, and in your hobbies.

Join us on Friday, May 7, at 12 p.m. EDT for an exclusive Stylemaker video presentation featuring organizing tips from The Home Edit and a cocktail demo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous.

Most Recent

Marie Kondo Sets the Record Straight on Clutter, Creativity, and What's Next

Marie Kondo Sets the Record Straight on Clutter, Creativity, and What's Next

No, she does not want you to throw away all your books. Or every last tchotchke. The author and TV star clears up some myths about her methods—and talks about what's to come.
A Beautiful Backyard Equipped with All the Entertaining Essentials

A Beautiful Backyard Equipped with All the Entertaining Essentials

Parties at textile designer John Robshaw's Connecticut home feel like a mini vacation thanks to his worldly aesthetic and laid-back approach.
Walk Through the Dreamy Home of This Legendary Magazine Editor

Walk Through the Dreamy Home of This Legendary Magazine Editor

After decades immersed in the worlds of fashion and design, legendary magazine editor Marian McEvoy is now turning out fanciful artworks that have won her a new cult following.
Vivid Color, Bold Pop Art, and Playful Prints Find Harmony in This New York Home

Vivid Color, Bold Pop Art, and Playful Prints Find Harmony in This New York Home

The apartment brims with color thanks to designer Sara Gilbane's clever visual tricks.
Julia Turshen's Top Tips for Throwing the Ultimate Party

Julia Turshen's Top Tips for Throwing the Ultimate Party

When cookbook author Julia Turshen hosts her culinary podcast Keep Calm and Cook On, she has a relaxed, comfortable style that sets her guests at ease. She takes the same approach when she throws a party. Keep calm and host on with her top tips for entertaining.
Advertisement

More Stylemaker Inspiration

This Interior Designer's Home Masterfully Mixes Color

This Interior Designer's Home Masterfully Mixes Color

Color-lovers who can't help using all the crayons in the box, this is your dream home. See why the interior designer chose these specific colors.
Margaret Roach's 9 Gardening Secrets Every Beginner Should Live By

Margaret Roach's 9 Gardening Secrets Every Beginner Should Live By

Margaret Roach has learned plenty during her 30 years of planting. With the rerelease of her seminal book, A Way to Garden, she shares her advice for beginners.
Nik Sharma Shares His Favorite Turmeric Recipes

Nik Sharma Shares His Favorite Turmeric Recipes

Our Favorite Witty Instagrammer Shares Her Top Tips to Create a Home You'll Love Forever

Our Favorite Witty Instagrammer Shares Her Top Tips to Create a Home You'll Love Forever

Mark Bittman's Fast and Vegan Takes on Classic Recipes

Mark Bittman's Fast and Vegan Takes on Classic Recipes

9 Decorating Ideas that Make White Walls Anything But Boring

9 Decorating Ideas that Make White Walls Anything But Boring

How Ayesha Curry Scores Big with Flavor

By day she runs a growing food empire. By night she’s committed to putting nutritious, high flavor meals on the table for her family. Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, is a master of the balancing act.

All Stylemaker

5 Simple Things Marie Kondo Does Every Day to Streamline Her Life

5 Simple Things Marie Kondo Does Every Day to Streamline Her Life

Bobby Berk Shares His Most Memorable 'Queer Eye' Room Transformations

Bobby Berk Shares His Most Memorable 'Queer Eye' Room Transformations

Bobby Berk Solves 7 of Your Biggest Design Challenges

Bobby Berk Solves 7 of Your Biggest Design Challenges

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com