6 Exclusive Benefits to Joining the BH&G Insider Program
Members get exclusive access to the archive, bonus content, a free room design package, and more.
Better Homes & Gardens is all about making things, well, better. Decorating, cooking, gardening, entertaining—if it has something to do with improving home, you can bet there's a Better Homes & Gardens tip, inspiration, or recipe to go along with it. Now, as the magazine nears its 100th year, the brand is offering even more helpful content, plus special perks, through its Insider program.
Whether you've been reading for years or are new to the brand, you'll become a bigger part of the Better Homes & Gardens family by becoming an Insider. As a member, you gain exclusive access to the entire BH&G magazine archive, a treasure trove of time-tested tips, ideas, and recipes. Looking for ways to organize your pantry or update a room? Searching for a dessert recipe? Wondering what the best plants are for that shady spot in your yard? The archive puts answers to and inspiration for all that and more at your fingertips. Want more? Insiders also have access to exclusive content you won't find anywhere else. And, as a special perk, every new member gets a free video consult with a professional interior designer ($59 value) to help jumpstart a room makeover. Join today for just $4.99 for three months!
Here's more on the benefits you'll enjoy as an Insider:
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine Digital Archive
Browse through every issue ever!
- Nearly 100 years of BH&G issues—that's 1,000-plus issues dating to 1922!
- Search by topic, issue, or year in an easy-to-use format
- Time-travel to any decade to see how things have (and haven't) changed, or catch up on recent issues from your devices wherever you are
- Preview the archive here
Free Room Design Package
Get professional design help to create a magazine-worthy space.
- One free video consultation with an interior designer and a discount on a design package ($59 value)
- Choose the designer who fits your style
- Curated shopping list to help make your vision a reality
Exclusive Members-Only Content
Get extra inspiration and fresh insights.
- NEW content added weekly, organized in easy-to-read categories
- Revisit beloved traditions, styles, and recipes showcasing the best of the BH&G archive
- Get tips and tricks (like these) from experts, including in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen
Deals and Coupons
We do the work to unlock deals for you!
- Handpicked deals, discounts, and coupons
- Popular name-brand household items at deep savings
- NEW deals added weekly
Bonus Books
Download or read on screen for always-easy access.
- Premium digital books (and magazines) that go deep on food, gardening, decorating, and more—like slow cooker party favorites and easy edible gardening
- NEW selections available once every quarter
Ad-Free Access to BHG.com
Enjoy everything you love about BHG.com without the ads!
