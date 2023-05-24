This Inflatable Hot Tub Is Shockingly Affordable—and You Can Get It on Amazon for 30% Off This Memorial Day

No hot tub in your backyard? No problem—you can buy this Bestway inflatable tub to make your home feel like a resort. The number one best-selling jacuzzi is so simple to set up in your yard, and it’s currently 30% off at Amazon.

The four-person hot tub is made of puncture-resistant PVC material, and it retains its shape even if someone sits on the side, so you won’t have any flooding. It’s so easy to set up that you’ll be relaxing in the water in no time—just use the included pump to inflate or deflate the tub. Enjoy the luxurious 120 bubble jets that help relax muscles as you soak. The jacuzzi even comes with a cover to keep out debris when it’s not in use.

Shoppers say that the jets “work better than most expensive hot tubs.” Reviewers note that the jets can make the temperature drop since they use outside air, but it heats back up pretty quickly. The tub reaches up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can adjust the water temperature and jet flow via a digital control panel without even having to get out and disrupt your leisure time. Just note: The tub cannot be used in temperatures under 39 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can deflate and store it as needed in the winter.

Amazon shoppers love how they can have a “staycation” any time they want with the hot tub, and reviewers have awarded it more than 4,200 five-star ratings. The tub has a water filtration system (though many customers also add chlorine or bromine to the water), and it’s made with Freeze Shield technology to prevent damage to the pump and hot tub in cold temperatures.

According to customers, the hot tub is effective for helping to relieve pain from conditions like arthritis, too. One reviewer commented that the jet bubbles are “therapeutic.” Another shopper said, “I have chronic pain and found that hydrotherapy helps a ton. I wanted a legit hot tub but couldn’t afford the price tag, [so I] bought this instead, and I’m so glad I did!”

Score this Bestway inflatable hot tub while it’s 30% off at Amazon to give yourself the relaxation you deserve this summer.