To help you find the best wrench set for your purposes, we scoured online retailers for the best wrench sets in eight categories, from a high-quality budget buy to a worthwhile splurge. In general, we opted for combination wrenches (one open end and one box end) for our top picks and chose sets with both metric and standard (sometimes called SAE or imperial) wrenches when possible. And finally, we asked Wostarek for his advice and recommendations.

“For somebody who’s handy around the house, it’s extremely important to have a wrench set, and it should be something of good quality,” says David Wostarek, owner of Northwest Imports, a vehicle repair shop in Austin, Texas. “And if you’re a professional, a nice wrench set will pay for itself in easier work and reduced frustration.”

Whether you’re a professional contractor or you simply like to tackle household projects yourself, a solid set of wrenches is a must in your tool kit. They’re handy for all sorts of tasks in the house, around the backyard, or under the hood of the car.

The set comes in a handsome black pouch, which is made of canvas and mesh. A flap covers the wrenches so they don’t fall out, and the pouch rolls up and snaps closed so the whole set is portable. And they are covered by a limited lifetime warranty against defects. You’ll have to buy a separate set of standard wrenches if you want those, as these are metric only.

We also appreciate the handle: Finger grips are stamped in so it won’t slip out of your hand, the center is somewhat rounded for better grip, and the sizes are largely and prominently engraved on both ends. Each wrench is also color-coordinated so you know which one to grab, even from a distance.

The box end boasts a fine-toothed mechanism with 80 teeth, providing greater flexibility even in cramped areas. It has a smaller return angle than most wrenches (30 degrees vs. 60), and the double-hex on the ratcheting end means it’s easier to grip a fastener. Keep in mind that the ratcheting ends are larger than the box ends of standard wrenches and might not fit around a fastener in a very tight space.

There’s a lot to love about Wera’s Joker wrenches. The tools in this set of 11 have one open end and one ratcheting box end, and both have impressive, innovative features. The open end (the mouth) has a holding function so nuts and bolts can be held in the jaw and easily positioned where they are needed.

Such specialty tools aren’t for everybody—but for those who need a bunch of offset wrenches, this Stahwille set won’t disappoint. Please note that we could not find a similar Stahwille set in standard sizing.

The wrenches fit tightly around fasteners and do not wiggle, and they are comfortable to hold. Sizes go from 6 to 22 millimeters, and the numbers are clearly marked on both ends of each wrench. The set is protected by a limited lifetime warranty.

Stahwille is a German brand whose tools are made of chrome alloy steel and plated in chrome for durability and longevity. “I do not know of a cheaply made German tool,” Wostarek says.

Sometimes called spanners, offset wrenches have angled ends that can reach fasteners in hard-to-get-to spots—it’s especially handy for vehicle repair and maintenance, as so many bolts and nuts under the hood are obstructed.

If you find yourself working in cramped spaces without a lot of clearance, a specialty set like this one might make life a lot easier, though we should note that their wider, thicker heads won’t fit everywhere. You’ll still need a set of standard combination wrenches for those tasks.

The wrenches are alloy steel for strength and longevity, and the polished chrome finish wipes clean to prevent wear and tear. Sizes range from 3/8 to ¾ inches and 10 to 19 millimeters, and they come with a plastic storage tray. A limited lifetime warranty protects against defects, too.

These by Gearwrench have a 72-tooth box end with a 5-degree swing arc for tight turns (which is great for narrow spaces). Their pass-through design lets you work on longer bolts, and the ratcheting motion can be reversed by flipping a switch—without taking the wrench off the fastener to turn it over.

On flex-head wrenches, the head on the box end allows access to fasteners that are hard to reach with rigid tools—the head tilts 180 degrees! This makes them the best wrench sets for work on vehicles and other cramped areas.

If you maintain your own vehicle, you might want a set of flex-head wrenches.

The average homeowner might not need such wrenches, but this is an excellent set for those who do a lot of automotive work.

The mouth and box end each have a proprietary wave pattern for exceptional hold on a nut or bolt—it can even grip a rounded-off screw head . The wrenches roll up easily into a heavy-duty pouch, which snaps closed to ensure they all stay put. And these stubbies are warranted for a lifetime.

This 12-piece set from Capri Tools is the best wrench set with stubby-style wrenches, which are shorter than usual to fit into cramped areas. These span from 8 to 19 millimeters and are made of premium steel with chromed plating and size markings stamped on.

If you often need to use wrenches in compact spaces, such as when working on a vehicle, a stubby set can be a good investment. “Most homeowners are not going to need a stubby wrench,” Wostarek notes, “but for tight spots, they do come in handy.”

This is something of a specialty tool and isn’t necessary for everyone.

One drawback is that these wrenches are similar enough in size that there is some redundancy when it comes to usefulness for different projects (meaning, you could use either the 6- or 8-inch for many jobs). You might still need a smaller, 4-inch wrench and a larger, 12-inch one to complement the set.

They are made of heat-treated alloy steel that’s both tough and durable, and they are coated with polished chrome to resist corrosion. In the event that one of them breaks, they are backed by a lifetime warranty against defects.

These wrenches have several handy features: a cushioned ergonomic handle that’s comfy to grip, a larger knurl (adjuster wheel) that moves easily for a tighter fit and less binding up, a jaw that cuts down on slippage, and a scale in both SAE and metric.

More versatile than a single adjustable wrench, these three Crescent wrenches will work for many applications: the 6-inch tool in tight spaces and with smaller fasteners, the 8-inch for most jobs, and the 10-inch for larger nuts and bolts.

The downside to this set is that it does not come with a case, which isn’t unusual but would be nice for the price. It also includes only metric wrenches (though a standard set is available ) so you’d need to buy a second set to have wrenches in both standard and metric sizes.

The reversible feature means you can change the direction of the ratchet by flipping a switch—you don’t have to turn the wrench over. Such a handy feature, especially when you’re in a cramped attic or wedged under a car. As with many hand tools , this set is backed by a limited lifetime warranty so you can get a replacement if a wrench ever fails.

The box ends also have what the brand calls Flank Drive, which is meant to prevent slippage while also offering more torque. The handles are longer than average for additional leverage, and a 15-degree offset on the box end assists in reaching tough spots, providing more clearance.

If you’re a professional looking for a new set of ratcheting wrenches, or you simply want to buy the best and don’t mind spending the money, this is the best wrench set for you. All Snap-On wrenches are manufactured from alloy steel, heat-treated, and coated with nickel chrome for long-term durability.

This set amps up the wrenches’ box ends with a reversible ratcheting feature for a smooth effect with more torque no matter the angle.

One drawback with this set is that the smaller wrenches (under 9 mm and 7/16-inch) are miniature wrenches, so the handles are shorter and narrower and might pose a difficulty to users with larger hands. There is also no 16-mm wrench in this set.

The wrenches are made of steel with a polished chrome finish for corrosion resistance. The box ends have 12 interior points, plus a 15-degree offset to nudge easily into cramped spots. Craftsman tools have long had a full lifetime warranty, so if the product fails to perform for any reason, the manufacturer will replace it.

Not so with Craftsman wrenches, despite the under-$100 price tag. The set ranges from 5–22 millimeters and ¼ to 1-1/8 inches in size, so you have some small wrenches for automotive use and standard sizes for household projects. All the measurements are marked in large numbers on the handles so they’re easy to see.

For the first-time homeowner or the DIYer who’s new to household projects, this is the best wrench set on a budget. Craftsman is a good entry-level brand that offers value without being too cheap, which would be a red flag. “Cheaper brands are not made to a good standard,” Wostarek explains. “The wrenches will be loosey-goosey and won’t fit around fasteners tightly, and you’ll hate working with them.”

The small wrenches might be harder to use if you have larger hands.

Our only complaint is that this brand can be hard to find at major retail outlets, and you’ll probably need to order it directly from the brand or a specialty retailer to try it out.

The box ends are designed to drive the fastener’s side, instead of the corner, which both increases torque and avoids rounding. The box end is also offset deeply so you can slip the tool into tight spaces. SK Tools are made in the United States and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty. If you buy just a single set of wrenches, this one will set you up for a lifetime with professional-quality, durable, easy-to-handle tools.

Some of the features you’ll appreciate: This set includes nine metric (10–18 mm) and nine standard (1/4–3/4 inch) combination wrenches, all in alloy steel and SK Tools’ signature durable chrome finish for longevity and corrosion resistance.

Our expert, David Wostarek, spoke highly of SK Tools. “It is a consumer-level professional brand,” as he puts it. In fact, the first wrench set he bought back in the 1970s was from SK, and he still has it today. “I haven’t broken any of the wrenches.”

Combination wrenches, which have one open end and one closed (ring) end, are the most versatile type of standard wrench. And this set is so well made, it rivals much pricier professional brands.

The Bottom Line

The best wrench set in the bunch is an 18-piece set of combination wrenches from SK Tools. The quality is professional grade, and the set includes nine metric wrenches and nine standard ones, all with one open end and one box end so you can approach from the side or from above. Backed by a solid warranty and made to exacting specifications in the United States, this set will last a lifetime.

What to Know About Wrench Sets Before Shopping

Comfort

How a tool fits in the hand is an important consideration. “It should feel ergonomically correct when you use it,” Wostarek says. If you can, touch, hold, and try out a wrench before buying it to see how it feels. Is it easy to grip? Is it balanced? Does it seem too long or too short, or is it just right? If you can't test a wrench out in person before you buy, reading online reviews can be the next best thing.

Quality

“The No. 1 thing with a good wrench is higher quality metal,” Wostarek says. “The strength is much better: You can put pressure on that wrench to turn something and not break the wrench or hurt yourself.” Professional-grade wrenches are made of high-quality steel, such as 6140 Chrome Vanadium, for strength and durability; they are then heat-treated and tempered for even more longevity. A good finish on the wrench (chrome or nickel-chrome is common) will protect it from scratches, rust, and corrosion.

Precision is another sign of quality. “Higher-quality tools are more precisely made, so they fit on fasteners snugly, not loosely,” Wostarek adds. “That means you’re not as likely to damage whatever you’re working on.”

Metric vs. Standard

In the U.S., both metric and imperial (also called standard or SAE) measurements are still common—Wostarek estimates that 75 percent of projects call for metric wrenches and 25 percent for standard ones—so it’s wise to have a set of both. That’s why we chose the best wrench sets that included both types of sizing whenever possible.

Convenience

Some professional-grade brands are not available to the average consumer but are sold only through licensed representatives. And some are sold only online, so it’s difficult to test out a wrench before buying it. Wostarek notes that with online-only brands, it can be hard to replace a tool that’s under warranty (more about that below), so find out how an online manufacturer fulfills its warranty before you buy.

Warranty

All the best wrench sets in this story come with strong warranties, many of them for the life of the customer. Wostarek recommends considering how easy (or difficult) it is to replace a defective tool: “Even on the less expensive brands, warranty is usually not a problem,” he says. It can be just a matter of bringing the broken tool to the place of purchase and receiving a replacement—often no questions asked. But more obscure manufacturers or those without brick-and-mortar locations might have different policies, so read the fine print before committing.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the most versatile wrench?

“An adjustable wrench is probably the most versatile because you could use one on just about anything,” Wostarek says. “If you do a lot of projects, you’ll want to have about three adjustable wrenches with different lengths and sizes.” That’s exactly why we recommended a set of three from Crescent Tools that includes a 6-, 8-, and 10-inch wrench as one of the best wrench sets— the jaw capacities range from 15/16 to 1-5/16 inches.

What are the different types of wrenches?

There are many kinds, as you can see in this article. Open-end wrenches have mouths on both ends and are used to turn common nuts and bolts; you slide an open wrench onto a fastener from the side. Box-end wrenches are closed on both ends and have internal serrations to grip onto a nut or bolt; you apply a box-end wrench to a fastener from the top. A combination wrench has one open end and one box end and is truly the best of both worlds. “These wrenches give you the option of a box on one end, which gives you a better grip,” Wostarek explains. “And if I can’t get over a nut or bolt with a box end, I can get at it with the open end.”

Ratcheting wrenches have a mechanism that tightens and loosens fasteners more quickly and efficiently than standard wrenches. The ratcheting pawls inside let the wrench spin in one direction and turn the bolt in the other. Reversible ratcheting wrenches let you reverse the direction of the spin (tightening or loosening) by flipping a switch—rather than turning the wrench over. Ratcheting wrenches are very useful for tasks around the house and vehicle.

Other common styles of wrench include adjustable, stubby, flexible head (or flex-head), and offset. These types are all represented in our list of the best wrench sets.

How do I know which one I need?

“Most of the time, you’re needing a wrench of a particular size to fit a nut or bolt,” Wostarek says, “so you’ll have to look at the job and figure out what fits.” Offset and stubby wrenches “do have their purposes,” he says, “but for most homeowners, it’s probably hard to justify the expense of them when you almost never need them.”

Wostarek suggests a ratcheting wrench set, such as the Wera wrenches we recommend, as being very useful to the average DIYer, a set of three adjustable wrenches as the most versatile, and a solid set of combination wrenches for day-to-day usage.

Who We Are

Sarah Halverson has been writing for magazines and websites for more than 25 years, and she’s an avid DIYer around her own house and garden. To research this article, she consulted an expert, David Wostarek, owner of Northwest Imports, a vehicle repair shop in Austin, Texas, which has been in business since 1984.

