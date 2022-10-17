Our choice for the best wool blanket is The Citizenry’s Catalina Boucle Blanket & Throw for its decadent softness, attractive simplicity, considerable weight, and durability.

To find the best wool blankets, we researched a variety of options for bedtime, camping trips, convenient washing, color-coordinating, and more. In addition to consulting Kanter, we considered factors like softness, durability, material, and quality.

“Wool blankets evoke feelings of curling up with a great book, watching your favorite movie, or feeling their weight on your feet when they’re folded at the foot of your bed. It is for these reasons that a wool blanket needs to be soft and not too scratchy, and weighty but not too heavy,” says Maggie Kanter of Maggie Kanter Interiors. “Secondly, I think the average person choosing a wool blanket is looking for something that will stand the test of time, which they are known to do by their durable composition.”

As the weather begins to cool down, the brisk autumn air turns our thoughts to pumpkin patches, crackling bonfires, and sipping hot cider in the coziest wool blanket we can find. So how can you find the right option for your needs? First, it’s important to shop carefully and assess the properties of each blanket.

Currently offered in the natural hues of alabaster and clay, it can work itself into nearly any color scheme. Plus, its soft wool blend is handcrafted, giving it a one-of-a-kind feel and making it a great gift for newlyweds, to celebrate a new home, or exchange at a holiday get-together. Because it’s only available in natural hues, it may not be bright enough for spaces with lots of color.

The Wool Knit Throw from West Elm is the best wool blanket for those who want to add some texture to their space. It has a clean, high-quality look that makes it suitable for any room—and whether tossed over your reading chair or neatly folded on the end of your couch, it’s just the right size for wrapping around chilly feet or shoulders at the end of the day.

Keep in Mind: It’s only available in two colors, so it depends on your home decor and preferences.

Why You Should Get It: The chunky knit throw brings a unique textural accent to a room while providing all the warmth and character expected of handknit wool.

Toasty warm with cooling properties on reserve, it also has a natural resistance to fire, water, and odors, so you’ll even be able to use it outdoors. Easy to care for, it’s conveniently machine washable and can be air dried as well. Keep in mind that it is a throw blanket, so it’s not quite as big as other options on our list. It’s also fairly lightweight and thin, so it depends on your blanket preferences.

With a creative twist on a classic look, this Faribault Mill design is the best wool blanket for a buffalo check look. Crafted of sumptuous 100% Merino virgin wool, it’s sustainably made, hypoallergenic, and durable—and made in America to boot.

Keep in Mind: The throw’s light-as-a-feather consistency may be too thin for some.

Designed with simplicity and elegance in mind, these blankets are constructed of 100% baby Peruvian alpaca wool. This chic blanket adds a touch of luxury to any room, and the lightweight blanket is great for taking along on trips as well. The only downside is they are only available in a throw size, so it won’t fit across larger beds.

For a simple design, the best wool blanket is this pick by Alpaca Warehouse. Available in solid colors like beetroot, terracotta, caramel, mink, and orchid, there’s something for practically any style of decor with this extraordinarily soft blanket.

Why You Should Get It: Available in 38 solid colors, this 100% baby Alpaca wool blanket is versatile enough for any decor.

The wool blankets are made with yarn-dyed plaids for long-lasting color. Conveniently washable anytime, you won’t need to dry clean them, but package instructions recommend that they be washed and dried in a large commercial machine.

The L.L. Bean Washable Wool Plaid Blanket is the best wool blanket if you prefer a checkered design. The soft blanket is offered in four sizes and three colors: natural heather, dark gray heather, and indigo buffalo check. You can toss them over nearly any bed, as they come in twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in three styles and four sizes and is machine washable.

The Cascada Alpaca throws are only available in a tranquil blue, gray, and cream pattern, so keep in mind it may not work in every space. However, the soft blanket makes for a thoughtful gift as well as a decorative piece draped over a couch or chair . Plus, 100% of The Citizenry’s products are guaranteed to be fair trade by the World Fair Trade Organization.

When it comes to this striped throw, part of what makes it one of the best wool blankets is in the details. Made of hypoallergenic baby alpaca wool, the handwoven blanket features different weaving techniques for each stripe.

Keep in Mind: The blanket is only available in one pattern and hue, which may not match every home.

Why You Should Get It: The handwoven throw is made of alpaca wool, which is hypoallergenic.

The blankets are made with materials from producers that are Responsible Mohair Standard certified. The standard protects the animals used to source the wool, unlike some other blankets. Just keep in mind the wool blankets do contain nylon, so they aren’t 100% wool.

The natural fiber blankets, each of which comes with its own hemp carrying bags, are a sustainably sourced and odor-resistant blend of Mohair and wool. The throws are also breathable, hypoallergenic, long-lasting, antibacterial, and temperature-regulating.

For a mohair style, this plaid design is one of the best wool blankets worth considering. Available in six different color combinations, the blanket will make for a decorative piece in your home as well.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and isn’t made of all wool.

Why You Should Get It: The fuzzy blanket comes in six different color patterns and is made with materials from producers certified with the Responsible Mohair Standard.

Part of what makes this pick one of the best wool blankets is that in addition to being soft and breathable, the throw is both temperature-regulating and moisture-regulating. At 1.2 pounds it’s also fairly lightweight, which is worth keeping in mind depending on your preferences. Plus, these wool blankets are also antimicrobial and flame resistant, so they’re perfect to snuggle up with by the fire.

Irresistibly soft with a silky, lustrous finish, Avocado’s wool throws keep you cozy with impeccable style. The blanket is available in six colors and patterns and is the best wool blanket if you want to give alpaca wool a try.

Keep in Mind: It’s only 1.2 pounds, which could be too lightweight for some.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a variety of colors and patterns, so you’ll be able to choose one that suits your space.

Because of the high lanolin content in the fabric, this wool blanket is almost self-cleaning. Its merino/cashmere blend is light and soft, but still warm enough to keep you cozy on chilly nights. Keep in mind that this is a lightweight throw, however, so if you are looking for something more heavy-duty for harsh winter weather, this may not be your best option.

A posh addition to any home, the Blomus Merino Wool Throw is both elegant and casual and made to be enjoyed. It’s available in five colors, so it’s easy to find one that fits well with your decor style.

Keep in Mind: It may be too lightweight for those in colder climates.

Why You Should Get It: The Italian-made Blomus Merino Wool Throw is a blend of merino and cashmere and is offered in five colors.

Keep in mind that though it's machine washable, you can’t just toss it in with your t-shirts—it will need to be washed separately in cold water on a gentle cycle.

Part of what makes this one of the best wool blankets is you can also choose to add custom embroidery and monogramming for an additional cost. The Twin size blanket works well with college dorm beds, or mattresses that might be longer than usual, so you can gift the blanket to a new student or as a thoughtful housewarming gift.

“(Pendleton’s) eco-wise wool blanket brings that cozy factor without the need to worry about how gentle you are with it,” says Kanter , who recommends it.

The blanket is offered in Twin, Queen, and King, so you can spread it across any bed that needs covering. Washable in standard home washing machines, it’s made with wool that won’t shrink, fade, or pill.

While most wool blankets have to be dry cleaned, the Pendleton Woolen Mills is the best wool blanket for those who prefer a machine-washable option. The blanket is offered in three sizes and is easy to maintain.

Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in patterned options, which may not match every space.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in three sizes. You can also add custom monogramming and embroidery.

The blanket has a tidily sewn hem and provides coziness and warmth that takes the chill out of a cold night. However, it’s only available in three neutral colors, so if you’re looking to add bright colors to your space, this may not be the best option.

The Company Store’s Merino Wool Pinstripe Blanket is the best wool blanket to upgrade your bedroom. Plus, it’s offered in multiple sizes and colors, so you’ll be able to find one that suits your space.

Keep in Mind: The neutral hues may be too boring for those looking to add color to their bedroom.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a few colors and sizes, so it’s easy to find one that suits your space.

Like most wool blankets, this one also requires dry cleaning which adds an additional cost. However, you can use it both indoors and outdoors, so you’ll be sure to get tons of use.

There are five color blends to choose from, and you can customize your wool blanket with monogramming and embroidery. Just keep in mind that it’s not available in a solid hue—all the options have colorful horizontal stripes at either end of the blanket, which may not suit everyone’s style.

If you’re an avid camper, the best wool blanket to consider is this pick by Pendleton. Designed specifically for the outdoors, it’s modeled after the blankets shepherds used to wear in the cool, wet climate of the Pacific Northwest, so you know you’ll be in good hands.

Keep in Mind: It’s not available in a solid hue—all the options have colorful horizontal stripes at either end of the blanket.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two sizes and can be used for indoors and outdoors.

The blanket is offered in a few colors, like gray cream herringbone, blue/gold herringbone, navy/gray, and green/gray herringbone, as well as blue/cream check and black/white check. Although the blanket is more expensive than some other options, the merino and cashmere blend makes for a nice touch. Just keep in mind it’s only offered in one size, so it depends on your preferences.

If you want to give merino wool a try, this Biddy Murphy pick is the best wool blanket to consider. Constructed of merino wool and cashmere, these wool blankets are soft and perfect for cuddling up into.

Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size, so it depends on your preferences.

Why You Should Get It: It’s blended with cashmere for a luxurious touch.

A fitting piece to be folded at the foot of the bed or stretched across it, this blanket offers a soft but lightweight touch to your slumber. It’s available in two colors, flint and linen, each of which is reversible. Plus, it can be purchased in a full/queen size, or king/California king so you can layer it on your bed for optimal warmth and comfort. Just keep in mind that the blanket, which is already a bit of an investment, is dry clean only, which adds an additional expense.

Designed in Italy and constructed of a tightly-woven and lightweight baby Alpaca/cotton blend, the simple yet elegant design of the Angelo Reversible Blanket makes it one of the best wool blankets for you home.

Keep in Mind: It's dry clean only, which makes for an added expense.

Why You Should Get It: The blanket is reversible, so you’ll get two different colors in one blanket.

Crafted of 100% Australian merino wool, this blanket is both water and static-resistant. It’s also Standard 100 by OEKO-TEK certified , which means it’s certified to be made without any substances the organization deemed harmful.

The wool blanket is offered in four colors: denim blue, gray waffle, pale plush red, and yellow. It’s only made in one size, however, so it depends on your preferences.

This pick by Spencer and Whitney is the best wool blanket for those on a budget because of its affordable price and soft, simple design, and durable construction. The lightweight blanket is offered in a few colors and is finished with a fringed design for an added decorative element.

Why You Should Get It: The 100% Australian merino wool blanket has a durable construction.

Although the blanket is more expensive than some other options, it’s worth noting that the brand is Fair Trade certified , unlike many other options on the market.

The handwoven blanket is only available in ivory, so if you want something with more color, this may not be the best option for you. If it works in your space, however, this alpaca and wool blend is both warm and stylish. Just keep in mind that it’s dry clean only, which is an added expense.

Our top pick for the best wool blanket is this throw from The Citizenry. The convenient size of this throw is perfect for draping over your shoulders, whether you’re sitting in your breakfast nook or cozied up on your couch. If you want something just a little bigger, however, the wool throw is also available in a blanket size.

Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one color and is more expensive than other options. It also has to be dry-cleaned, which is an added expense.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in either a throw or a blanket. It’s also soft to the touch and has an attractive classic look.

The Bottom Line

If you need something ultra-soft with a nice, cozy weight that’s as pleasing to the eye as it is durable, The Citizenry’s Catalina Boucle Blanket & Throw is the best wool blanket for you. We love its classic, simple look, irresistible feel, considerable weight, and handmade durability.

What to Know About Wool Blankets Before Shopping

Size

When trying to decide what wool blanket size is best for you, first consider your intended use for it. If you want one strictly to use for your bed, you’ll want to look for a wool blanket that corresponds with your bed size. However, if you just want one to throw over yourself casually, a smaller blanket will be your best bet.

“Throw sizes are great for folding in a basket and pulling out when you want some relaxing reading time,” says Kanter.

Kanter also advises that where you’ll be using your wool blanket is equally important to consider when choosing a size. Throws, for example, can be used anywhere you rest and are most often found in places outside the bedroom, like the couch or an armchair.

“A larger blanket (90 x 80 inches) is meant for layering in a full or queen-sized bed”, says Kanter,

While all sizes can fluctuate a bit depending on the brand, king-size wool blankets should normally be around 108 x 100 inches, with typical twin size blankets being about 6” x 90 inches.

Weight

The best wool blankets are known for being heavy, which is part of the reason for their coziness. Typically, queen or king-sized blankets weigh at least 4.5 or 5 pounds each, while twin sizes weigh about 3.5 to 4 pounds.

Different types of wool may impact a blanket’s weight as well. For example, merino and cashmere are generally lighter, while pure virgin wool (wool that has not yet been processed) and melton are often thicker and heavier.

If you’re looking for something lighter in weight (while still warm), Kanter recommends an alpaca/nylon blend, “as this will provide you with ample softness while being light as a feather.”

Type of Wool

While there are actually 16 types of wool, only four of them are commonly used in blankets. Merino, alpaca, cashmere, and Angora are most often sourced for blankets. Here are a few of their unique features:

Merino

Made from Merino sheep, which are native to Spain but also found in Australia and New Zealand, this type of wool is known for having an ultra-soft texture derived from its delicate fibers. Not itchy like some other types, merino wool is very fine and is considered to be of very high quality. It’s also a bit pricier than other types. Often compared to cashmere, merino is comparably soft while more durable and more resistant to pilling.

“Merino is the softest in terms of skin contact,” Kanter says. It’s also her favorite type of wool for a blanket.

Alpaca

Alpaca wool is sheared from two breeds of alpaca found in South America. The alpaca resembles a llama, but is a member of the camel family. In general, alpaca wool is lightweight, yet warm, insulating, durable, and hypoallergenic. It doesn’t pill like some of the other wool types, and it can producemore than 22 natural colors. Having a luxurious, silky feel, alpaca wool is frequently found in blankets, sweaters, hats and scarves, premium suits, and baby clothing.

Cashmere

Cashmere, an exceptionally soft fiber, is taken from the superfine, downy undercoat of the Kashmir goat. Although found in many countries throughout the far eastern and middle east regions of the world, each goat only produces a few ounces of cashmere each year—making it one of the most valuable and sought-after natural fibers globally. Cashmere is even more expensive than merino wool — but it also has a higher loft that makes it softer and is considered to be more durable and less prone to pilling as well.

Angora

Angora is sourced from the fur of Angora rabbits, which originated in Turkey but are currently found worldwide. Angora fibers are extremely soft and lightweight, with a higher heat retention level than any other natural wool. It’s known to have impressive moisture-wicking properties as well. Since it’s difficult to harvest and weave and has a tendency to be fragile and get matted, Angora only has a few producers worldwide — so it ends up being fairly expensive. Angora is often blended with other wool types to make the weaving process easier, so you’ll often find Angora blends when shopping for blankets.

No matter which type of wool blanket you choose, make sure it's mostly comprised of wool, rather than a blend woven with other materials. According to Kanter, a primarily wool construction ensures that your blanket “has water-wicking properties and can be washed — which is a huge benefit!”

Care

The first step in caring for your wool blanket is to carefully read its care instructions. While many of the best wool blankets require quarterly dry cleaning, you may be able to wash others at home.

“If you are looking for something more low-maintenance,” Kanter suggests, “I would recommend a specifically machine-washable wool blanket.”

Your best bet if you don’t have any instructions is to hand wash your blanket. And to be on the safe side, always keep a wool-safe detergent on hand and use cold water.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you wash and dry a wool blanket?

While some wool blankets can be washed and dried in the washing machine at home and others require dry cleaning, Kanter doesn’t recommend washing wool blankets as often as cotton ones in any way. However, when you do need to wash your wool, she suggests using a wool-safe detergent and hand washing it in cold water.

Then, “roll your blanket up in a towel to absorb the moisture. Do not ring it out as it will lose its shape. The last step is to finish the drying process by hanging it on something like a drying rack in a well-aired space.”

She adds, “Remember to do a spot test on any wool blankets that have colors to make sure they won’t bleed.” She says this can be done by dampening a small circle of the blanket. Once wet, you will quickly find out if it bleeds.

Are wool blankets itchy?

Kanter explains that “some blankets can be itchy, so sourcing them slightly depends on what you are planning to use them for. If you are looking for one that will be tucked up under your chin, I would recommend a wool blend as it will likely consist of a small percentage of other materials such as Alpaca or cashmere, and offer that luxuriously soft hand feel.” She also adds that this mix of fibers will also add to the texture of the blanket.

“Merino wool does offer this luxurious softness although it comes at a higher price. If your wool blanket is meant for outdoor use or to be decorative, I would recommend 100% virgin wool or Shetland wool, as those are the most durable."

Who We Are

KJ Callihan is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She enjoys writing about home goods and decor, amazing deals, and where to find the greatest products. She spent hours researching the features of the best wool blankets for this story, keeping in mind size, material, weight, and care instructions. She also consulted Maggie Kanter of Maggie Kanter Interiors for guidance on materials, patterns, and other aspects of the best wool blankets.

