The 11 Best Wood Glues of 2023

It’s worth noting that although some wood glues, like PVAs, are non-toxic (unless ingested) and may not give off any fumes, it’s still advised to wear a mask and protective clothing, including gloves when using any type of glue.

“Most woodworking projects will call for wood glue at some point, so it's a great product to have on hand,” says McCall. “The best wood glue will depend on what you're using it for and the strength you need. If you need something with superior strength, go with epoxy or polyurethane glue. If you don't need as much strength or you are budget constrained, a simple PVA glue will do the trick.”

To find out exactly which wood glue is needed for every kind of woodworking project, we researched the top picks, considering their type, shelf life, moisture resistance, application temperature, and color, and reached out to home improvement, DIY, and woodworking expert, Forrest McCall , who is also the co-owner of the DIY site, Mama Needs a Project.

As much as it would be helpful when shopping for wood glue, there isn’t just one type, which means that a little research is necessary when trying to find the best wood glue for your particular needs.

Good wood glue is a must in every homeowner’s supply kit. It will come in handy for minor and even major repairs to furniture and home hardware, including cabinets, wardrobes, siding, and paneling, and is a necessity when upcycling or building furniture from scratch.

Best Overall Gorilla Wood Glue Why You Should Get It: It's excellent for wood projects as it dries quickly in a natural tan wood color and is incredibly strong for PVA glue. Keep in Mind: It's not suitable for non-wood-colored surfaces. Gorilla Wood Glue is a trusted PVA product that's extremely efficient and extra strong. Though it's not waterproof, it is rated as ANSI/HPVA Type II, meaning it's water resistant and excellent for any indoor projects or outdoor furniture that's covered and not exposed to rain. Whether you've got projects involving softwood or hardwood, this wood glue has your back. It can even take on composite wood materials. For best results, use the product in temperatures of at least 55°F. When dry, it has a natural wood color, so it isn't the best choice for white or black surfaces, but the great thing is that it's effortless to clean up. If it's still wet, just wipe any residue off, and if it's hardened, you can scrape or sand it off. It even washes off hands easily with just soap and water. Items need to be clamped together for 30 minutes to create a good, tight bond, and then it takes a day to fully cure. You can also sand and paint over it for a smooth and natural finish. This product is long-lasting as well—if unopened, the glue has a shelf life of up to two years from the date of manufacture. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Glue Strength: Extra strength | Size/Amount: 36 ounces | Type: PVA, ANSI/HPVA Type II | Shelf Life: Up to 2 years | Dry Time: 30 minutes clamp time, 24 hours fully cured | Color: Natural tan wood

Best Budget Elmer's Carpenter's Wood Glue Max Why You Should Get It: It's non-toxic (making it ideal for indoor use), waterproof, heat-resistant, and extra strong. Keep in Mind: It dries in a shade of natural tan wood, which likely won't be suitable for projects that require a clear finish. Elmer's Carpenter's Wood Glue Max is a PVA product trusted by many carpenters and woodworking enthusiasts. This heat-resistant glue provides an extra strong bond on all wooden materials and needs to be clamped for 20 to 30 minutes. A day later, your project will be fully stuck and ready for you to sand—and it sands off extremely smoothly, ready for paint or varnish. The formula contains real wood fibers and can even be stained. Keep in mind that it does dry down to a natural tan wood color, so it isn't suitable for projects that require a clear finish. The nozzle makes for trouble-free application, and once your items adhere, they'll stay that way. What's more, this glue is ANSI Type 1, meaning it's fully waterproof and can be used for outdoor projects, too. One of the best things about this wood glue is that it's non-toxic, so you won't be breathing in any harmful fumes (even though it's always recommended to wear protective clothing and a mask when using glue). For this reason, it's safe to use inside and in a confined space. If you accidentally get this wood glue somewhere it's not supposed to go, it's painless to clean up with water and a clean cloth. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Glue Strength: Extra strength | Size/Amount: 16 ounces | Type: PVA, ANSI Type 1 | Shelf Life: Not listed | Dry Time: 30 minutes clamp time, 24 hours fully cured | Color: Natural tan wood

Best Hot Glue Gorilla Hot Glue Sticks Why You Should Get It: This product can be used with many different materials, not just wood, and it provides a strong, durable, and weather-resistant finish. Keep in Mind: The glue is water resistant, not fully waterproof. Hot glue guns are practical, convenient, and easy to use. They come in handy for an array of projects, from arts and crafts to furniture making and repair. These hot glue sticks from Gorilla can be used on various materials, including fabric, glass, plastic, and metal. But, unlike many other glue gun sticks on the market, they are also an excellent choice for sticking wood together. The glue is weather resistant and can also be used for outdoor projects in an area protected from torrential rain. The glue dries completely clear—which is an added perk—and offers a very strong bond. While it works with low and high-temperature glue gun settings, for more delicate projects, it's recommended to use a lower temperature. For more sturdy materials and a stronger hold, you'll need to ramp up that dial to make the glue gun super hot. The glue provides you with a 45-second working time to place the items exactly where you want them, and once dry, it is impact resistant. The sticks are 8 inches long with a 0.43-inch diameter (make sure your glue gun can accommodate this size), and 20 come in the packet. This product has a shelf life of at least one year, so it's great to keep on hand for any projects that arise. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Glue Strength: Impact tough | Size/Amount: 20 8-inch sticks | Type: Glue sticks, weather resistant | Shelf Life: 1 year minimum | Dry Time: Depends on the glue gun temperature, around 10 to 45 seconds | Color: Clear

Best Outdoor Grizzly Glue Grizzly One Wood Glue Why You Should Get It: It has an extra high bond strength, is waterproof, and can even adhere to oily and wet surfaces. Keep in Mind: This product takes a fairly long time to bond compared to some other options. For all your outdoor woodworking projects–including repairing outdoor furniture, decking, and fencing–get yourself a bottle of made-in-America Grizzly One Wood Glue. It might be a little on the pricey side, but this industrial-strength glue is so tough, it can even stick stone to wood (as long as the wood is porous). It can also glue oily wood, as well as treated lumber. The polyurethane glue is ready to use straight out of the bottle (No mixing is required, but you do need to spray it lightly with water.), dries clear, and is waterproof. Make sure the temperature where you'll be working is at least 40°F for best results. The product has a shelf life of at least one year, plenty of time to complete several outdoor projects with one bottle. It does take up to five hours to dry with a clamp, but this gives you around 30 minutes to work with it and set it up. On the other hand, it's fully cured in just 12 hours. You only need to use a little bit of this glue, as it expands as it dries and foams out of the joints. Apply it to both objects you want to adhere to. After that, you can scrape it off effortlessly with a knife and stain or paint over it. Its versatility and strength make this option our best wood glue for outdoor use. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Glue Strength: Industrial strength | Size/Amount: 32 ounces | Type: Polyurethane, waterproof | Shelf Life: 1 year minimum | Dry Time: 2 to 5 hours clamp time, 12 hours fully cured | Color: Clear

Best Indoor Weldbond Multi-Surface Adhesive Why You Should Get It: It's a strong, permanent, weatherproof, and flexible glue that is non-toxic and emits no fumes. Keep in Mind: The product may become unusable if left in extremely-cold conditions. If you're after the best wood glue for indoor use that is safe enough for even your kids to use, then you might want to check out Weldbond's Multi-Surface Adhesive. This glue is odorless, emits no fumes, and is non-flammable. This PVA adhesive is versatile enough to be used on many different materials in addition to wood, including glass, fabric, ceramic, and metal, to name just a few, making it a great choice for your kids' school craft projects. The ideal application temperature for this product is at least 50°F—anything colder could make it unusable. Using this glue is a breeze as it has a slightly thicker consistency that doesn't drip or run, and sanding over it is also easy. You can even paint over it to create your desired finish. The small nozzle helps you get into those tiny gaps, and it dries completely clear. It's super strong, water-resistant, weatherproof, and offers a flexible hold. The set comes with two 5.4-ounce bottles; though on the smaller side compared to some of the others on this list, having small bottles instead of one large one helps extend the one-year shelf life. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Glue Strength: Not listed | Size/Amount: Two 5.4-ounce bottles | Type: PVA, water-resistant | Shelf Life: 1 year minimum | Dry Time: 120 minutes, 24 hours to fully cure | Color: Clear

Best for Furniture Repairs Wonderlok 'Em Tite Chairs Adhesive Why You Should Get It: This water-resistant glue is straightforward to use and dries in just 5 minutes. Keep in Mind: The bottle is quite small, so you'd need a few of these to repair larger pieces of furniture. Providing quick and strong repairs on furniture items that are cracked, split, broken, or a bit wobbly, Wonderlok 'Em Tite Chairs is an extra-strength adhesive product you'll want to keep on standby. This product is not one of those glues that causes wood to swell, it dries totally clear, and can go undetected, providing a powerful 4,000 pounds per square inch (PSI) hold that's not likely to unstick anytime soon. As a CA glue, it's very thin and penetrates easily. However, it can be runny if you squeeze too much out, and you don't want to get it on your skin, so make sure you're donning a pair of protective gloves when using it. Although it's not likely to run if you squeeze just a drop or two out of the small bottle. The water-resistant adhesive comes with a super slim nozzle that can fit in the teeniest of gaps. It dries within 5 minutes and can be used on furniture joints that are made from metal, glass, or rubber, too. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Glue Strength: Extra strength, 4,000 PSI | Size/Amount: 0.70 ounces | Type: CA, water-resistant | Shelf Life: Not listed | Dry Time: 5 minutes | Color: Clear

Best Epoxy J-B Weld ClearWeld Epoxy Why You Should Get It: It provides a very strong hold, dries clear, and can be used on various surfaces, including metal, tile, plastic, and glass. Keep in Mind: This product doesn't provide much flexibility. Coming in an easy-to-apply syringe format, J-B Weld ClearWeld glue dries in just 5 minutes and cures in one hour. This is the ideal glue for anyone who wants quick results, although there is a little bit of mixing involved before you can begin. This is extremely simple to do, however; the kit comes with a mixing tray and a stir stick, and it's a 1:1 ratio, which is rather foolproof. The glue should be applied at temperatures of 40°F and above. The product cures to a clear color and can take on many materials, including wood, plastic, concrete, and ceramic. This heavy-duty glue has a 3,900 PSI tensile strength. It sets extremely strong and is water-resistant. The syringe bottle has an innovative cap that provides a tight seal that prevents the glue from drying out or leaking, meaning you can use it over and over again. It also has a shelf life of three years, so you'll be able to get your money's worth. While the glue is not brittle once it's set, it doesn't allow for as much flexibility as a hide or PVA glue. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Glue Strength: Extra strength, 3,900 PSI | Size/Amount: 0.85 fluid ounces | Type: Epoxy, water-resistant | Shelf Life: 3 years | Dry Time: 5 minutes to dry, 1 hour to cure | Color: Clear

Best Hide Glue Titebond Liquid Hide Wood Glue Why You Should Get It: This glue comes ready to use, offers excellent reversibility, and comes in an easy-to-apply bottle with an applicator nozzle. Keep in Mind: Hide glue is not waterproof or water-resistant, so repaired products should be kept indoors, away from moisture. Hide glue is excellent for anyone who prefers wood glue which offers a little reversibility in case of mistakes. Like most hide glues, Titebond's Genuine Hide Glue can also be reactivated with heat and water in case you need to make any changes. To set, however, this product doesn't need any heating and is ready to go as is. The glue is an amber color straight from the bottle but is translucent when it dries. The product comes in a ready-to-use liquid with a handy nozzle for tight spots, and although hide glue generally has a short open time, this version offers a little more leeway and won't dry out as quickly. It cleans up swiftly with just water and can be painted over once dry. It's recommended to use it in temperatures of 50°F to 86°F. Once applied, make any necessary adjustments within 10 to 20 minutes. It will be dry to the touch in about one hour and fully cured in one day. Also, keep in mind that hide glue is not waterproof or water-resistant, so your project should be kept indoors when drying. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Glue Strength: High strength | Size/Amount: 16 fluid ounces | Type: Liquid wood glue | Shelf Life: 6 months | Dry Time: 1 hour to set, 24 hours to cure | Color: Translucent

Best PVA Glue Apel Premium Wood Glue Why You Should Get It: It's touch-dry within 10 minutes, bonds strongly, and wipes away easily with just water and a cloth. Keep in Mind: It bonds quickly, so there's not much working time. Though our top picks for the best wood glue and the best wood glue on a budget are also PVA glues, the Apel Premium Wood Glue is another extra-strength option worth mentioning. It's reasonably priced, dries clear, and can be used on softwoods, hardwoods, natural wood composite materials, and wood laminations, as well as cardboard, paper, and crafts. Once it's dry, you can sand and paint over it. This water-based glue is an ideal glue for children to use on their homework projects and smells a little like school glue at first—an odor that disappears quite quickly after application. It sets in just 10 minutes and provides superior hold. This means that there's only a short amount of time to work with it before it's rock solid, so a little care is needed for accuracy. The bottle has a nozzle for more precise application, and the glue is slightly runny, so you'll want to be careful not to squeeze too much out at a time. However, it's easy to wipe away any excess with just water and a cloth. It's also suitable for outdoor use as it's water resistant. With a shelf

Best Cyanoacrylate (CA) Glue Starbond Super Fast Thin CA Glue Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s a super strong glue that offers an unbreakable bond. Keep in Mind: It’s very runny and offers little working time. We all know and refer to cyanoacrylate (CA) glue as superglue–instant glue that can stick things together faster than you can say “cyanoacrylate.” This glue can stick anything: wood, metal, ceramic, and tile or vinyl, leather, and fabric. It’ll quickly become your go-to for quick fixes around the house, as well as DIY projects. Starbond’s Super Fast Instant CA Adhesive is a high-quality, super CA that not only adheres objects together but seals and strengthens bonds, too. This industrial-strength product is ideal for use in cracks, as it can stabilize them and stop them from getting any worse. It has a water-thin consistency that soaks into the wood and won’t drip out to the sides, but if left to dry on visible wood, note that it has a clear, high-gloss finish. Instead of squeezing out a big blob, it’s recommended to apply several thinner layers for smooth results and to avoid any air bubbles. Keep in mind it also dries fast, so there is little working time. The pack conveniently comes with two applicators, eight micro-tip extensions for tiny gaps, and a nozzle stopper that prevents the bottle from clogging up. If you store the bottle in a cool, dry place at a temperature of 40°F or below, the manufacturer also guarantees its two-and-a-half-year shelf life. Don’t forget a mask and gloves when using this glue to avoid supergluing your fingers together. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Glue Strength: Industrial strength | Size/Amount: 2 ounces | Type: CA, water-resistant | Shelf Life: 30 months | Dry Time: 10 seconds | Color: Clear, high gloss