Shopping The 9 Best Wireless Doorbells of 2022 for Smart Security on Your Front Porch The Google Nest Doorbell is our favorite for most homes because of its impressive smart features and a wide field of view. Amazon The latest technology makes it easier than ever to monitor and control nearly every facet of your home, whether you want to dim the lights via voice control or start up your robot vacuum when you aren’t at home. To add to your home’s high-tech features and monitor your home’s exterior with ease, consider purchasing a wireless doorbell system. “For a couple of hundred dollars you’re up and running,” Ingrisano says. “You can see what’s going on, you can talk to who’s at the door, you can answer your front door while you’re at work—it’s quite an intriguing product, and you get a lot for your money,' says Bob Ingrisano, a home security expert at Alarms R Us. Different types of wireless doorbells come for vastly different prices, and while many require monthly subscription fees, many others don’t. To help you weigh the differences between some of the best wireless doorbells on the market, we’ve made a list of their features, drawbacks, and important things to consider as you shop. With outstanding video performance and a reasonable subscription fee, the Google Nest Wireless Doorbell Camera is our pick for the best wireless doorbell for most homes. We also like its sleek design, helpful alerts, and stellar night vision. These are the best wireless doorbells. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Google Nest Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: SadoTech Model C Wireless Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Business: SECRUI Door Chime at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Camera: Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ring Options: Avantek Mini Waterproof Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Smart Technology: Ring Video Doorbell 4 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Long-Lasting: Honeywell Series 9 Wireless Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Multiple Doorbells: GE Wireless Doorbell Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This wireless doorbell has stellar video quality, and intelligent alerts notify you of visitors, packages, and more.Keep in Mind: It’s no longer compatible with the Nest App. One of the first things you’ll notice about the wireless Google Nest Doorbell is its attractive and contemporary design, featuring a sleek, neutral color palette and minimalist appearance that’ll blend into your front porch decor. Not only does it look good on the outside, but the Google Nest Doorbell also features HD video with a 145-degree view that delivers vertical-oriented video. This allows you to keep an eye on package deliveries and visitors alike right from your phone, whether you’re home or away. You can listen to and speak to visitors at your front door thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. Even in the dark, the Nest Doorbell has decent night vision to ensure you can always see what’s going on outside your front door. Even without a subscription, you’ll be able to receive smart alerts to your phone that identify vehicles, people, packages, and even animals at your doorstep. You can also save up to three hours of event history and access the always-on camera anytime within the Google Home app. With a paid subscription, which starts at $6 a month for a basic plan, you’ll be able to access up to 60 days of footage. It’s important to note that you won’t be able to continuously record 24/7 video, even with the highest subscription. However, since you’ll receive visitor notifications and can access stored footage, you’ll still be able to keep an eye on any potential activity you missed while away from your phone. All in all, the Google Nest offers exceptional value whether you choose to purchase a monthly subscription or not, and does a better job without one than the majority of smart video doorbells on the market. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: NotificationAdjustable Volume: YesLight Features: NoBuilt-in Camera: Yes Best Budget: SadoTech Model C Wireless Doorbell Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It offers range up to 1,000 feet from the doorbell to the receiver.Keep in Mind: This doorbell has none of the smart features included in higher-end models, like two way talk, video, and smart notifications. If you're looking for an easy-to-install remote doorbell that’s also budget-conscious, the SadoTech Doorbell is the best wireless doorbell for the job. This highly capable option offers all the essential features you need without excessive bells and whistles you may never use. This simple yet effective device gives you basic electronic doorbell functionality with enhanced range and stellar battery life. With a 1,000-foot range between the battery powered doorbell and its plug-in receiver, the SadoTech doorbell will work just as well on your front porch as it will from afar and doesn’t require Wifi or Bluetooth connection. An A23 battery is included with purchase and, according to the manufacturer, should last up to three years. The device can be installed with screws or adhesives, making it super easy to place just about anywhere. With 50 chime sounds and nine different color palettes, there are plenty of options here for most homes. Plus, it’s designed to last in temperatures as low as -4°F and as high as 140°F, so you won’t have to worry about uninstalling your device in extreme weather conditions. Keep in mind that it lacks some of the high-tech features some shoppers may come to expect in a wireless doorbell, like live video recording, motion activation, app connection, and more. If these features are important to you, we recommend shopping one of the other options on our list of the best wireless doorbells. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: 50Adjustable Volume: YesLight Features: YesBuilt-in Camera: No Best Splurge: Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: With beautiful high-definition video, an extra wide viewing angle, and an affordable subscription plan for the extras, Arlo has some of the best features of any smart doorbell.Keep in Mind: The doorbell software sends video calls when someone rings. While there are a lot of great smart video doorbells on the market, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is one of the best wireless doorbells in terms of pure performance, especially if you’re looking to link your doorbell to other home security products. With advanced features like an extra-wide 180-degree view and a powerful zoom, it’s a good mix of advanced functionality and moderately priced performance. Your Arlo doorbell will require a subscription plan to unlock its real potential. While multi-device subscription plans cost more, the basic plan for a single Arlo video doorbell will cost you about $3 a month. Once set up, the Arlo doorbell does an excellent job at distinguishing between pets, people, and packages, and records high-definition video with ease. This video can then be stored for 30 days in the cloud in case you need to refer to it later. The subscription also throws in a few other nice features, like drawable activity zones that help eliminate ghost notifications, easy access to emergency services, and voicemails from guests at your door. Fully compatible with other smart devices in your home, this high-tech wireless doorbell is a great way to streamline your home’s functions. You can pair it with other Arlo home cameras and safety devices, as long as you’re okay with increasing your monthly subscription payment with added cameras. You’ll receive video notifications when guests arrive, which will allow you to see, hear, and talk to guests at your door. This ensures you’re ready to chat when a package arrives, your kids come home from school, or the dog walker drops your pup off. However, some may be bothered by the video call notifications instead of a push notification to your phone. Keep this in mind as you consider whether or not this is the right choice for your home. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: OneAdjustable Volume: YesLight Features: NoBuilt-in Camera: Yes Best for Business: SECRUI Door Chime Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It: It’s an easy pick for shops and restaurants who might want an advance warning when customers enter the front door.Keep in Mind: This door alarm sensor isn’t a push doorbell. Need a bell chime to let you know when customers enter your shop or restaurant? The Secrui Door Chime may be the best wireless doorbell for your business. While it may be billed as a home security device, it works great as a long-range wireless set of chimes, and it’s capable of transmitting a signal up to 500 feet away from the doorbell. Simply install the two sensors to a door and frame, then receive alerts on your chime box when the door opens. The chime box itself plugs into a wall socket, and even when you unplug it, it’ll remember all of the previous settings. With 52 tunes and a wide range of volume levels to choose from, the Secrui Door Chime can be customized to play classic bells, alarms, or novelty tunes. It also features an LED light that pulses along for visual queues if you want. Its volume can also be adjusted from mute up to 110 decibels, making it audible in busy places without creating a disturbance in quieter settings. If one chime at 500 feet isn’t enough, your Secrui system can be expanded substantially to include as many as 20 sensors according to the manufacturer. Should you want to add more receivers, the SECRUI sells a traditional push doorbell with two receivers that should automatically connect. Keep in mind that, while this device will ring when the door opens, it doesn’t actually have a doorbell function. This works great for many businesses, but if you want a device with a doorbell button for people to ring before entering, you’ll need to shop one of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: 52Adjustable Volume: YesLight Features: YesBuilt-in Camera: No Best with Camera: Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell with HomeBase Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It can store several days of video on its included Home Base module without a subscription.Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than some other similar styles. Easily keep track of package deliveries and deter someone from stealing your package with the Eufy Security Video Doorbell. Not only does this system come with a 2K high-definition security camera to monitor your front porch, but it also includes a second downward-facing camera to monitor envelopes, boxes, and bags that get dropped off on your doorstep. The wireless doorbell senses visitors as they approach and can play custom audio recordings or allow you to chat with them yourself. The system also sends notifications to your phone or smart displays when it detects motion, including intelligent alerts that remind you to pick up a package that’s been dropped off. Even if you miss a notification, the Eufy Dual Camera comes with a Home Base module that’s capable of storing several days of video footage. Best of all, the Eufy Dual doesn’t charge a subscription fee, so you only have to pay once for your device and all its features. While the Eufy stands out as one of the best battery-powered video doorbells out there, it is more expensive than other styles and only connects to certain Wi-Fi networks, so you'll want to ensure you're set up properly to use it. Price at time of publish: $260 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: NotificationAdjustable Volume: YesLight Features: NoBuilt-in Camera: Yes The 9 Best Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights of 2022 for Your Front Door and Backyard Best Ring Options: Avantek Mini Waterproof Doorbell Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This simple wireless doorbell has a great range and features 52 different ring melodies.Keep in Mind: This doorbell doesn’t have smart features, like video or notifications. The Avantek Mini Waterproof Doorbell is a no-frills wireless doorbell that can chime from 1,000 feet away and distinguishes itself with a large 52-melody catalog of chimes. Its visual LED flash alert is another helpful feature, should you choose to use it. While this isn’t a smart doorbell that aims to compete with high-tech video doorbells, it’s a long-range ringer that will alert you wirelessly from its plug-in chime unit. The Avantek doorbell uses a simple push button on its actual doorbell unit, which comes loaded with a long-lasting battery. The ringer is rated with an IP55 ingress protection rating that affirms it will outlive rainstorms, harsh weather, and dust. Even as seasons change, this doorbell will be just fine—it’s designed to work effectively in temperatures between -4° and 140°F. Install the doorbell via the included screws or adhesive tape, then plug the chime unit into a socket somewhere inside. With volume adjustments built right onto the receiver, the Avantek doorbell system is appealing to use and live with, and when you grow tired of the ring tune, there are 51 others to try. Plus, the mini doorbell uses a frequency that won’t interfere with other devices in your home. Remember that it’s not built to record video or connect to your smartphone, so its features are limited, but someone who wants a simple and effective wireless doorbell will find this is one of the best. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: 52Adjustable Volume: YesLight Features: YesBuilt-in Camera: No Best with Smart Technology: Ring Video Doorbell 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: It has quick-starting camera that ensures you get all the action when someone approaches.Keep in Mind: If you don't connect it to an existing doorbell you'll have to recharge the battery. Smarter than ever, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a surveillance line and wireless doorbell all in one. Ring has all the features you’d expect in the best wireless doorbells, yet it stands out from its competition in a few different ways. We like its pre-role feature which begins recording video at the first sign of any motion, so you won’t miss any of the action. Connect your Ring Video Doorbell 4 to the Ring app on your smartphone to see live footage of your front door, set up and change device settings, view device alerts, and more. This smart wireless doorbell will send video notifications to your phone, save up to 180 days’ worth of video with the subscription plan, and two-way talk to chat with visitors. It also includes premium features like automatic voice replies and the ability to take a voicemail from delivery drivers or guests. Its camera is equally impressive, with full high-definition video and quality night vision. The device’s easy-release battery means you won’t have to take your Ring apart to charge it. It’s also easy to install and pair with your Alexa and Echo devices, on which it can broadcast video, initiate talk, and perform other functions. However, several of the Ring Video Doorbell 4’s features are only accessible through an active subscription, which starts at $4 a month. This includes video broadcasting, storage, and Alexa voice announcements. If you’d like to use these features, factor the monthly subscription cost into your budget. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: NotificationAdjustable Volume: YesLight Features: NoBuilt-in Camera: Yes Best Long-Lasting: Honeywell Series 9 Portable Wireless Doorbell 4.5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The battery life lasts up to five years.Keep in Mind: No talk or smart features included. If you’re after a simple wireless doorbell that still has some nice customizable features, then the Honeywell Home Portable Wireless Doorbell is likely one of the best options for you. The system features a simple push-button doorbell that transmits a signal to a customizable chime box inside your house. Plus, it all runs on C-alkaline batteries that, according to the manufacturer, will last up to five years. One of our favorite things about this wireless doorbell is its sound and lights. The chime box features an LED strip light with seven different colors. It also comes with a small library of 11 pre-installed tunes, but you can always download new sounds and store them on your Honeywell device via USB cord. The Honeywell wireless doorbell features volume and mute buttons so you can increase or decrease the noise level as you choose. It also has a timer button to mute the doorbell to keep package deliveries from waking your child up during naps or alerting pets of a visitor. With 450 feet of range between the doorbell and the chime box, Honeywell is great for use in most homes. The portable chime box makes it a good choice for those who want to carry it around the house or into the yard to avoid missing the doorbell. Note that this doorbell doesn’t include a talk feature, so you won’t be able to communicate remotely with visitors the way you can with some smart devices. Price at time of publish: $52 Product Details: Number of Ring Options: 11Adjustable Volume: YesLight Features: YesBuilt-in Camera: No Best for Multiple Doorbells: GE Wireless Doorbell Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It comes with two buzzers and one ringer module and allows you to equip different tones for up to four different doorbells.Keep in Mind: The doorbell only has a 150-foot range. The GE Wireless Doorbell Kit is the best wireless doorbell to set up if guests can enter your home through multiple doors. It comes with two doorbells and one module, and the system is easy to set up. You can even pair with more doorbells to cover other points of entry in your home or business. Our favorite feature the GE Doorbell possesses is the option to program different ringtones for different doorbells. This makes it easy to tell whether someone is at the front door, the side entrance, or the back alley, since each entry point can have its own ringtone. While this might not be an essential feature to some, it’s likely to be useful for businesses with multiple entrances or someone who wants to further customize their doorbell beyond a simple chime. The simple all-white interior will seamlessly blend into your home’s exterior without drawing too much attention. We like that the devices come with instructions that make setup and mounting super easy, so you don’t have to spend a lot of time poring through a manual. While the doorbell buttons are battery powered, the receiver plugs into the wall inside your home so you can hear it when someone rings. However, the range on the GE Wireless Doorbell Kit is limited—the bells will need to be within 150 feet of the receiver at all times. We don’t recommend this option to anyone with a large house, since it may be difficult to place the doorbells on multiple entry points in your home while remaining in range of the receiver. Price at time of publish: $29 Number of Ring Options: 8Adjustable Volume: YesLight Features: NoBuilt-in Camera: No The Bottom Line The Google Nest Doorbell is our pick for the overall best wireless doorbell because it comes with plenty of useful smart features, most of which can be used without a monthly subscription. However, if you’re looking for a simple wireless doorbell that won’t cost you, the SadoTech Wireless Doorbell is a great option that has an impressive 1,000-foot range. What to Know About Wireless Doorbells Before Shopping Installation Needs Because wireless doorbells don’t require hardwiring, they’re usually far easier to install than wired doorbells. To install, you usually only have to screw it into a wood post near your entryway or tack it to the wall with adhesive tape. Receiver chimes are usually plugged into an outlet somewhere inside your home where you can hear it. Smart doorbells can require more technical installation and will often need to be paired with smart devices in your home, such as Alexa, a FireTV, or other types of devices. Exactly what is entailed in installation and pairing will depend on the device you choose. Some wireless doorbells are only compatible with specific tech ecosystems. For example, a Google Nest Doorbell uses Google Home. It’s a good idea to read up on the specifics of device pairing before you invest, to make sure that a given device is compatible with the rest of your home’s tech ecosystem. Adjustable Volume Many wireless doorbells feature adjustable volume. On units that use a transmitter button and a receiver chime, you can usually adjust the volume via buttons or a slider on the side of the receiver. Devices that use a smart home system such as an Alexa or Echo device will come with their own set of volume adjustment tools. This allows you to modify the noise level of your wireless doorbell so you can hear visitors when they arrive or prevent disruptive chimes when you’d like peace and quiet. Light The best wireless doorbells come with LED lights which will flash to alert you that the doorbell button has been pressed. This can be useful for those who wish to limit auditory interruptions in their home. Look for this if you need a visual queue, but know that usually you can turn this feature off if you’d prefer not to use it. Some smart doorbells can also be paired with other types of home security devices, such as flood lights that automatically flick on when someone’s at the door. Camera Many smart wireless doorbells feature powerful cameras, which Ingrisano recommends. Often these are used to send video notifications to your phone or smart devices to alert you when someone approaches your door. While these cameras vary in power, many of the newer models feature full high-definition video, night vision, and motion detection. Many smart doorbells also record and store video, which allows you to review the footage later on. Distance Wireless doorbells that don’t offer a Wi-Fi connection will need to remain within range of their receiver in order to work properly. When looking at the range indicated on a wireless doorbell, keep in mind that obstacles such as walls, staircases, and furniture will reduce the device’s range distance. Your Questions, Answered How do you install a wireless doorbell? How you install a wireless doorbell depends on the type of wireless doorbell you choose. Many of the best wireless doorbells feature button chimes that mount directly to the wall or frame around your door. These are usually mounted with screws, but can sometimes be mounted with adhesive tape. You can usually attach receiver chimes to an electrical outlet inside your home. Smart wireless doorbells usually have slightly more involved installations that will require you to pair it with your phone and connect to the wifi. Refer to your doorbell’s manual for specific details on how to do this. If you have other smart devices in your home, note that specific brands often have limitations on which devices and brands they’ll be compatible with. For this reason, it’s a good idea to keep this in mind before buying to ensure your wireless doorbell will work with the system you’ve already invested in within your home. What are the benefits of a wireless doorbell? The best wireless doorbells have many benefits. Universally, they are capable of being installed in places without built-in doorbell wiring, making installation much quicker and easier. However, some feature long-range transmitters that can send signals to chimes up to 1,000 feet away from the door. Some feature lots of programmable chime tones that allow you to pick your favorite melody. The best smart wireless doorbells will have impressive capabilities like video monitoring, motion sensing, two-way talk, and night vision to keep your home more secure. Wireless doorbells with two-way talk are particularly useful. According to Ingrisano, this can be a much safer way to find out who is at your front door or even chat with them when you aren’t home. “The purpose of those devices, as well as any intercom device, is that you don’t have to go right up to the door and see who’s there,” Ingrisano says. “The purpose is that you can answer the door without being at the door and you can be secure inside your house.” Do all wireless doorbells need Wifi to operate? While most smart wireless doorbells and video doorbells work with Wi-Fi, not all wireless doorbells require it. Who We Are Gabriel Morgan is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. He writes about outdoor gear, goods for the home and garden, and technology. For the purpose of this article, he spent hours researching the best wireless doorbells and brushing up on the latest trends. He also spoke to home security expert Bob Ingrisano of Alarms R Us.