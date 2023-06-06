We tested 22 different wine glasses over 32 hours to compile a list of the best wine glasses. During our testing, these glasses provided a well-rounded and thorough wine tasting experience and a durable design.

Terrell prefers crystal glasses with a wide bowl base, and while most of our picks are crystal, we tested a few glass wine glasses that performed well, too.

Josh Terrell, who is a wine expert and owner of Classic Wine Company, says when purchasing wine glasses, you should look for a good balance of thin and thick material. He explains that thin wine glasses help enhance the flavor of the wine, but don’t want a wine glass that is too thin it will break easily.

The casual wine drinker may not know how many wine glass options there truly are. Finding the right wine glass depends on a multitude of factors including the material the glass is made of, how wide the bowl of the glass is, thickness of the glass, and more.

Knowing which wine glass to serve at dinner can seem intimidating to those who may be new to the ins and outs of the beverage. Using the best wine glass for a red, white, or sparkling wine can make a world of difference in the drinking experience. The correct wine glass can enhance the aromatics, the taste, and how enjoyable the wine is.

We also appreciate the price of this set—it’s the most affordable option for a set of wine glasses on our list, and is about half the price of the Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Wine Glass . If you’re looking for a quality, durable wine glass set without breaking the bank, this is the best wine glass for you.

We noted these are rather thick glasses compared to others we tested, and these wine glasses would be better suited for at-home use as opposed to a professional setting.

The bubbles remained intact longer, and the aromatics of the sparklings took center stage. We noted that dessert wines, such as a madeira or sauternes, would perform nicely in this glass. There were no notes of damage after we washed these glasses in the dishwasher.

The wine did not get as much space to swirl compared to a traditional design, which hindered its ability to provide a well-rounded tasting experience. Since swirling the glass isn’t as efficient given the design, we found red and white wines didn’t not shine the way they should, though sparkling wines came to life in this glass.

During testing, we noted that the design felt comfortable to hold, and the size of the glass’s mouth allowed us to control each sip, ensuring that every flavor could be savored efficiently. Swirling the wine to open the wine’s flavors and aromatics was not as efficient due to the larger base and smaller mouth.

The Schott Zwiesel Verbelle Wine Glasses are the best wine glasses for those looking to purchase a larger set. These glasses are made of top-quality tritan crystal, and you can purchase them in a set of two, four, or six. During our initial inspection, we noted that the glass was larger at the base and smaller at the top, giving off a squared-off feature that reminded us of a champagne flute.

Swirling the glass to open the flavors was not as efficient so it did not work as well with a red or white wine.

Durability was a concern though due to the thinness of the stem, but there were no notes of damage during the dishwasher testing. Overall, we recommend this glass for those who frequently enjoy drinking a variety of different wines. It’s available in either a set of two or six.

We did find that the stem of the glass seemed a bit too narrow to us, which resulted in a top-heavy feeling when handled. However, this did not hinder the comfortability of drinking from the glass.

The glass was the perfect balance of thin and thick thanks to its crystal material, and the balance of the lip and base provided optimum swirling to open up the flavor and bouquet.

During testing, this glass proved to be a versatile glass. All wine varietals yielded strong aromatics, optimum flavor, and a well-bodied mouth feel. No varietal of wine out performed the other, and it was noted the drinker got the most from the drinking experience using this glass.

For the wine drinker who does not discriminate, the Glasvin Universal Wine Glass is the best universal wine glass. The glass’s aesthetic conveys the delicate and classic elegance wine enthusiasts are used to with its long stem and open bowl base.

The glass seemed a little off balance given the length and thinness of the stem and such a large basin for the bowl.

This wine glass provided fully developed flavors with each sip, regardless of the type of wine.

This glass is technically dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended to ensure the glass has a long lifespan. It can be purchased in a set of two, six, 18, 24, or as a single. For a truly luxurious wine experience, open a bottle of wine with an electric wine opener before serving wine in these glasses.

While this glass is a higher price point, it is definitely worth every penny because of its hourglass shape that enhances aromatics. This is the best wine glass for a more experienced wine drinker or someone who is serious about learning about wine or who has a wine fridge full of various wines.

The size of the mouth of the glass was large enough that it did not intrude on the experience in any way, and the design provided us with a well-rounded and thorough experience.

The Josephine No 2 - Universal was consistent in tasting on each style of wine, bringing optimum flavor with each sip. Due to the thinness of the lip and the wide basin, the wine’s aromatics were heightened with each swirl of the glass, which allowed the wine to taste as strong in flavor as it does in aromatics.

While most wine glasses are curved outward at their bowl’s base, this glass is curved inward, creating an almost square bowl that allows for maximum swirling and aeration. It will look dazzling on an open cabinet in your kitchen or on a bar cart .

We found that it’s a very light glass in weight, and the top is well balanced with the bottom. It’s delicate, but not fragile, and it’s comfortable to drink from. The design was pleasing to the eye as it stood out from a more typical wine glass.

The Josephine No 2 - Universal Wine Glass pulled us in by its very appearance. Its tall frame stood out as an elegant looking glass with a distinctive curve. The glass is the best wine glass for those who prioritize the aromatics of a varietal as much as the flavor.

While other wine glasses we tested are dishwasher safe, it’s recommended to hand wash this one.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the Gabriel-Glas wine glasses,” Terrell says. “They’re great quality, well worth what you pay for them.”

During the dishwasher testing, the glass showed no signs of damage or fragility against a normal wash cycle. It’s available in a set of two or six, or it can be purchased as a single.

We also felt that the glass’s price was a great deal—we were expecting the glass to be more expensive, based on its quality. We recommend this glass for those who enjoy all varietals of wine on a regular basis, whether casual or formal.

While we did experience pleasant flavors with this wine glass, we did have to swirl the wine for longer compared to other wine glasses we tested to taste the enhanced flavor.

The thickness of this glass proved to be sturdy yet elegant, as the lip of the glass was thin but felt balanced with the thickness of the base. The thin lip is designed to concentrate the aromas, and the slender curve up the side of the glass helped to provide more air contact with the wine.

During testing, we found that the mouth of the glass was wide enough for us to sip comfortably and get enough of the wine that we could really experience the flavors. The wide bottom of the bowl allowed plenty of room for the wine to aerate, which increased its boldness in flavor. The design of the glass also allowed it to be held comfortably by either the stem or the bowl.

The Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Wine Glass earned the top spot in our testing, making it the best wine glass. Made from pure Austrian crystal, it stood out from a traditional wine glass with its wide bottom basin that’s more square than it is round, giving it a bell glass shape. Because of its design, this glass is a universal wine glass that can handle all varietals of wine.

We did have to swirl the wine for longer with this glass to experience the most flavor.

The Bottom Line

Our pick for the best wine glass is the Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Wine Glass. This glass checked off all of our boxes as far as versatility, comfortability, and aesthetic, and it was able to enhance the experience of every wine tested.

It allowed optimum aeration and enhanced the flavor and aromatic profile of red, white, and sparkling wines across the board. This wine glass would be the perfect addition to your china cabinet whether you’re a wine connoisseur or someone who appreciates an occasional glass of wine with dinner.

Our Testing Process

To find the best wine glasses, we spent 32 hours testing 22 wine glasses. During our testing process, we tasted wine in each wine glass with three different pours. We were given a red wine, a white wine, and a sparkling wine to taste, with the wine being washed in between each glass so as not to taint the flavor of the wines. We then noted how the glasses performed with each varietal of wine and our overall thoughts on the glass itself.

We considered factors such as the design of the glass and how it enhanced or hindered the experience as well as the glass’s durability, size, value, and versatility.

What to Know About Wine Glasses Before Shopping

Wine Type

Certain wine glasses are designed for certain varietals of wine. This all depends on the heaviness of the wine and what you’re trying to accomplish with the glass design. For example, red wine glasses typically have a large, round base so you can have optimum swirling for opening the wine’s flavors and aromatics.

John Rusieki, a first level sommelier, says that while swirling is encouraged with red and white wine, red wine tends to be heavier and hold more body so there are more levels of flavor and aromatics to enhance with each swirl. Red wines also tend to have a higher alcohol content than white wines, so you want to aerate them as much as possible to avoid that initial “alcohol” flavor upon opening the bottle.

Rusieki also says that wine glasses tend to be narrower with a thinner lip to allow maximum aeration so the person can get a full bouquet. While the mouth of the wine glass is smaller, the base of the bowl is still round enough to allow a decent swirl factor, opening the different levels of flavor for the wine.

Flutes are designed to keep the effervescence of sparkling wines at peak level, hence the narrow structure all the way through. Dessert wine glasses have that notable bell shape where it’s curved in the center.

Stemmed vs. Stemless

After opening a bottle of wine, you have an important decision to make: using a stemless or stemmed glass. You may think the choice of stemmed or stemless wine glasses has no impact on the flavor of the wine, but it does. In fact, stemmed glasses can help prevent any negative influences on the wine’s flavor and quality.

While stemmed wine glasses add a more casual aesthetic, the temperature of your hands having direct contact with the glass bowl can increase the temperature of the wine, thus harming its overall flavor and aromatics.

White wine, for example, is best enjoyed at a temperature between 45 to 50° Fahrenheit. Handling the glass bowl with your hands will warm the wine and cause the drinker to have a less than ideal tasting experience and make the wine less enjoyable. If you are concerned about the temperature transfer, the best wine glass to use is a stemmed glass.

Material

Crystal is the best material for wine glasses as they don’t impart any unwanted scents or factors to a wine. Most crystal glasses are hand blown and handcrafted to ensure a top quality product, which is something all wines are worthy of. They’re usually designed with aromatics in mind, and crystal is typically thin enough to provide you with a better tasting and more well rounded flavor profile.

The main difference between a crystal and glass wine glasses is that glass is typically thicker to ensure more durability. While durability is convenient, thicker glasses can compromise the quality of a wine tasting as you won’t be able to get as big a sip and therefore you won’t be able to fully appreciate the flavors of the wine. Crystal, however, is capable of being formed into a thinner glass without compromising durability or the tasting experience.

Care

Taking proper care of wine glasses is what ensures them to have a long lifespan. While most wine glasses are dishwasher safe, hand washing is the best way to make sure your glasses stay in tiptop condition.

Terrell says he recommends handwashing your glasses with a neutral soap to make sure they stay clean enough for any wine you may be tasting and don’t taint the flavors. For drying, use a microfiber cloth that won’t scratch or harm the surface and will clean out any excess moisture.

Other Wine Glasses We Tested

Zalto Denk’Art Universal Wine Glass

When testing the Zalto Denk’Art Universal Wine Glass, we found that this glass performed exceptionally well and consistently across the board. The glass was comfortable to drink out of, and we found the aromatics were profound in the glass. Its classic design features a wide base with a thinner mouth, which enhanced the flavors and aeration of the red, white, and sparkling wines we tested.

While it received the same overall score as the Josephine No 2, we felt the price point was too high so we didn’t feel comfortable recommending it. However, this glass would be the best wine glass for a restaurant quality or vineyard quality experience for someone who truly appreciates wine.

Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson The Wine Glass

We found the Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson The Wine Glass did not perform up to par with the other universal wine glasses we tested. The glass was incredibly thin and appeared delicate, though it was noted to have more weight than you would originally think. The stem was considerably thinner than most and gave the feeling that it could break if handled incorrectly.

When examining the glass’s ability to enhance the wine drinking experience, we found the glass’s narrow base and mouth hindered the ability to fully appreciate the aromatics and therefore diminished the wine’s flavor considerably. Compared to the Zalto, the overall complexity of the wine experience was significantly less impressive. Considering the high price point, we felt it could have performed better.

Your Questions, Answered

Are thicker or thinner wine glasses better?

When it comes to the thickness of the glass, Terrell says it’s best to find a glass that’s down the middle: not too thick and not too thin. He says the reason for this is a combination of durability and maximum tasting.

“It’s more of a durability thing to get thicker glasses, but with thinner glasses you’re able to taste it better,” he says. “I wouldn’t want super thin because I would break it, but you don’t want super thick because you won’t get as big a taste as with a thinner glass.”

Because of its balance of thickness and thinness, the Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Wine Glass yielded pleasant aromas and tastes while providing durability.

What shape of glass is best for tasting wine?

The shape of the glass depends on which wine is being tasted. Having a larger bowl provides enough space for the wine to swirl and aerate, meaning it has enough space for air to interact with the wine and open up all of the aromatics and flavors.

Wine glasses are typically designed with a large, rounder base to aid in the aeration process. Typically, red wines are served in a glass with a large round bowl to allow optimum aeration.

White wine glasses are typically slimmer in frame since they don’t require as much aeration, though they still have a larger base than mouth.

Champagne flutes are designed to maintain the sparkling aspect of the wine with less concentration on aeration and aromatics. However, Terrell says he prefers to taste champagne in a larger glass so you can better appreciate the aromatics and the quality of the wine in general.

“I’ve always said that flutes are designed for bubbles, not for aromatics,” he says. “If you can find a glass for sparkling wines that brings the flavor profile and the aromatics forward without compromising bubbles, that’s definitely a winner.”

Are wine glasses dishwasher-safe?

Most wine glasses are dishwasher-safe. However, Terrell says that’s not necessarily the best option.

“I hand wash everything,” Terrell says. “You don’t want to get any scent or anything that can taint the wine’s flavor or aromatics in your glass, so I’ve found handwashing with a neutral soap is better.”

Who We Are

Michelle Love is a freelance commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked as a writer for various publications in Birmingham for the past 10 years, and her extensive background working in the restaurant, bar, and catering industry has provided her with an insight into what makes a dining experience special. Josh Terrell is the owner of Classic Wine Company in Homewood, Alabama, and is an expert on wine and wine glasses. John Rusieki, a first level sommelier, also provided insight into how different wine varietals fit into different glasses.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

