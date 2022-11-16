Shopping The 8 Best Wine Fridges of 2022 for Storing All Your Favorite Reds and Whites Indulge in a delicious glass of wine anytime with the NewAir Freestanding Wine Cooler. By Adria Greenhauff Adria Greenhauff Adria Valdes Greenhauff was in college when she began writing about food. This led her to begin leading a food-focused career, but along the way she added her passion for travel as well. She's been busy writing on these lifestyle topics for almost 15 years, so it's no surprise you might see her work at brands like Better Homes and Gardens and Food & Wine.An internship opportunity with D'Luxe, a Miami luxury magazine startup, gave Adria a chance to spend a summer covering restaurant openings and events. The internship led to her first job as an editor for Recommend, an industry publication for travel advisors.Following a stint in advertising as a copywriter and social media manager, it wasn't long before Adria was writing about Miami's newest restaurants and cocktail bars for the luxury-focused website Just Luxe, where she had the opportunity to get an up-close glimpse into different cultures.Since then, she has worked as a freelance writer for well-known lifestyle brands that focus on food and travel, including Allrecipes, Southern Living, the Foodable network, AOL Travel, and Miami New Times. She's also created branded content for Seasons 52 and Royal Caribbean and served as host for the Better Food Stories podcast. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Wine Fridges Your Questions, Answered Who We Are In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Whether you are a wine enthusiast or just like to have a few bottles on hand to offer guests, wine fridges allow you to enjoy a bottle of wine at the perfect temperature at any time. “The correct temperature for wine (especially red) is not the same as your fridge or your room, so having a designated fridge for wine makes sure you can enjoy the proper flavors,” says Julie Sanfilippo of Cedar House Design Collective. “I also love that wine fridges mean the space in my regular fridge isn't being taken up, leaving room for plenty of food.” To find the best wine fridges, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each wine fridge’s size, capacity, temperature range, and price point. With those factors in mind, our top pick is the NewAir Freestanding Wine Cooler and Refrigerator, which features dual temperature zones and an extremely quiet compressor fan. Here are the best water filter pitchers. Our Top Picks Best Overall: NewAir Wine Cooler and Refrigerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: NutriChef 15-Bottle Wine Chilling Refrigerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Colzer Wine Cooler Refrigerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: Black + Decker 8-Bottle Wine Chiller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Under-Cabinet: Colzer Built-In Wine Cooler Refrigerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best Dual Zone: Kalamera Wine Refrigerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Wine and Beverages: Lanbo Compact Stainless Steel Drink Refrigerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Countertop: Magic Chef 6-Bottle Wine Cooler at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: NewAir Freestanding Wine Cooler and Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The compressor is extremely quiet, while the dual-zone technology keeps both red and white at the perfect temperature.Keep in Mind: It might hold less than the 28-bottle capacity depending on the specific sizes. This freestanding wine fridge gets our top vote for the overall best wine fridge because of its size and performance. It’s ideal for wine lovers who like keeping more than a handful of bottles at a time, without the need to overtake any one space in the home. The interior comes with room for up to 28 wine bottles and features shelves that are both adjustable and removable, making it easy to organize your wine collection. This is a simple, plug-and-play solution to give any growing wine collection a well-deserved upgrade. The dual-zone cooling system allows you to individually adjust the temperatures on the top/bottom racks. The upper zone ranges from 40 to 55°F for white wine, while the lower zones will keep reds between 50 to 65°F. This wine fridge also comes with a built-in fan to help keep the temperature consistent. While some refrigerator fans can be quite noisy, we appreciate that the compressor on this wine fridge is extremely quiet, which gives you the flexibility to set it up anywhere in your home without worrying about disturbing others with noise. Other things to love about this wine fridge include an insulated glass door that not only keeps outside moisture from sneaking into the unit but also has a protective coating to block UV rays that can be harmful to your wine’s flavor profile. A soft LED light inside the unit beautifully illuminates your collection without emitting heat that can further compromise the wine’s flavor profile. Price at the time of publish: $345 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.93 x 18.90 x 33.46 inchesCapacity: 28 bottlesZones: Dual zoneTemperature Range: 40 to 55°F (upper zone); 50 to 66°F(lower zone)Energy Star Certified: No Best Budget: NutriChef PKCWC150 15-Bottle Wine Chilling Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It features an attractive design with an automatic child lock feature for your peace of mind.Keep in Mind: When stocking this fridge with warm bottles, it will take some time for them to cool down to your desired temperature. Between wine glasses and accessories—not to mention the bottles themselves—wine can quickly become an expensive habit. If you’re looking for a quality wine fridge that won’t break the bank, this option from NutriChef won’t disappoint. The NutriChef Electric Wine Cooler is a freestanding unit that can be used either on the floor or countertop. Inside, you get four polished chrome wine racks and one bottom-standing rack that can collectively store up to 15 bottles. There’s also an adjustable temperature setting that allows you to chill your wines anywhere between 41 to 64°F. Some users mentioned that it can take bottles a bit of time to get down to their desired temperature, so you will want to make sure you’re giving your bottles plenty of time to cool inside your wine fridge before you pour yourself a glass. One of our favorite features of this wine fridge is the child safety auto-lock, which automatically locks itself 20 seconds after the last time a button is pressed. This offers great peace of mind if you have little ones in the house. From the digital soft-touch control panel, you can also adjust the temperature for the unit, and control the interior LED brightness. Keep in mind that this wine fridge only offers one temperature zone (instead of two like some of the other options on the list), so you may want to use it for only reds or whites. Price at the time of publish: $237 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.6 x 17.7 x 27.2 inchesCapacity: 15 bottlesZones: Single zoneTemperature Range: 41 to 64°FEnergy Star Certified: Yes Best Splurge: Colzer 110-Bottle Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s an ultra-quiet wine fridge with room for an extensive collection of wine. Keep in Mind: Blue LED lights are installed on the wine fridge ceiling, so you won’t get that pretty illumination when the top racks are full. Nothing says wine enthusiast quite like having a large wine refrigerator in your kitchen or entertaining space to beautifully show off your bottle collection. This pick from Colzer is roomy enough for storing up to 110 bottles, yet compact enough to fit most living spaces. Modeled after the temperature and humidity of the original underground wine cellar design, this wine fridge features two, insulated UV-resistant glass doors, an interior temperature range that can be adjusted between 41-72°F, and auto humidity control that keeps levels between 50-80%. This range of features allows you to customize the perfect environment for your reds and whites, whether you are planning for quick serving or long-term aging. The grooved shelves are adjustable and removable, while a uniquely designed compressor features vibration absorption to minimize any movement due to noise or tremors that can accelerate wine aging or otherwise damage your bottles. To complement its sleek and modern design, this wine fridge also features one-touch digital controls to adjust the temperature, and lighting, or to turn it on and off the unit. Keep in mind that while interior LED lights offer gorgeous illumination, the placement of the lights (interior ceiling) causes them to be blocked if your fridge is full to capacity, thus blocking illumination. Price at the time of publish: $1,299 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.5 x 27.2 x 50 inchesCapacity: 110 bottlesZones: SingleTemperature Range: 41-78°FEnergy Star Certified: No The 9 Best Refrigerators to Keep Your Food Fresh Best Small: Black + Decker BD60026 8-Bottle Black Freestanding Wine Chiller Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This wine fridge offers great capacity and can be placed anywhere in the home.Keep in Mind: It’s a little on the noisy side. If you consider yourself more of a hostess than a wine collector, this pick from Black+Decker might be the perfect solution to always having a few bottles of chilled vino on hand. This small freestanding wine fridge can store up to eight bottles across three full-length racks and has a temperature range from 46-65°F. This allows you to free up space in your full-size fridge for other party essentials like sodas and hors d'oeuvres. The space-saving design fits well into any kitchen or dining room aesthetic, with modern black trim and chrome racks. The clear triple-pane glass door keeps interior temperature and humidity at optimal levels, while a digital control panel on the exterior of the unit lets you adjust the thermostat without having to open your wine fridge. While this wine fridge is small, the compressor is a little on the noisy side. You’ll want to keep this in mind when deciding where to place it in your home. Price at the time of publish: $168 Product Details: Dimensions: 21.8 x10.2 x18.5 inchesCapacity: Eight bottlesZones: SingleTemperature Range: 45-65 °FEnergy Star Certified: Yes Best Under-Cabinet: Colzer 30-Bottle Built-In Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The wide range of temperature settings allows for the storage of many different types of wine. Keep in Mind: The wine rack cannot be adjusted, only removed, which may limit the number of bottles that can be stored at one time. A built-in wine fridge can be a modern and functional addition to any dream kitchen or entertaining space in the home. Designed to slip under any counter or cabinet unit (akin to a built-in dishwasher), these wine fridges offer a space-saving and stylish way to store your favorite wine bottles without the need to add a bulky freestanding appliance to a room. This pick from Colzer features a sleek stainless steel-trimmed design that will match any set of modern appliances. The size is also compact enough to fit into most kitchens. Inside, there’s room for up to 30 bottles of wine, along with a wide temperature adjustable range between 41-72°F, and precise humidity control. Like Colzer’s larger 110-bottle model, this wine fridge also features a vibration absorption system that reduces the impact of tremors and noise in the surrounding environment, which can accelerate the wine aging process, causing acuity and impacts on flavor. The digital touch controls are also easy to operate, allowing you to seamlessly adjust settings or reset temperatures after unexpected power outages. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 22 x 32 inchesCapacity: 30 bottlesZones: SingleTemperature Range: 41-72°FEnergy Star Certified: No These 10 Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Are the Best Way to Start Your Morning Best Dual Zone: Kalamera 46-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The soft blue LED lighting displays beautifully wherever you decide to store your wine—in a home bar, entertainment area, or in the kitchen.Keep in Mind: Space for champagne or rosé bottles is limited to the very bottom rack. Dual-zone wine fridges store both red and white wines in the same unit. Besides ensuring both your reds and whites reach and maintain their optimal serving temperatures, the best dual-zone wine fridges also help prevent wine from oxidation (because they’re stored at a lower temperature). This pick by Kalamera offers space for up to 46 bottles, along with two individually controlled temperature zones. The upper zone is ideal for chilling white wines, ranging from 40-50°F, while the lower zone will keep your favorite reds between 50-60°F. To set your desired temperature, simply use the LED control display on the outside of the fridge. We also love that this fridge has a temperature memory function that will restore the previously set temperature in the event of a power failure. To ensure your wine is safe and secure, this wine fridge is outfitted with wooden shelves flanked with removable stoppers that will keep bottles from falling. Other things to love about this wine fridge: a two-layer tempered glass door to keep inside temperatures stable. There is also an automatic defrosting function that kicks in every six hours. Keep in mind that if you’re a fan of champagne or rosé, you may find this fridge lacks adequate space for these bottles, which tend to be wider than your standard wine bottle. Price at time of publish: $959 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.4 x 23.8 x 33.2 inchesCapacity: 46 bottlesZones: DualTemperature Range: Upper zone 40-50°F. Lower zone 50-66°F.Energy Star Certified: N/A Best for Wine and Beverages: Lanbo Lockable Compact Stainless Steel 18-Bottle/55-Can Drink Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: You get the convenience of storing both wine and canned beverages in the same fridge.Keep in Mind: You’ll want to maintain the doors locked to ensure the fridge is closed properly. If chilled wine isn’t the only beverage you like to have on hand, a wine and beverage fridge allows you to keep a variety of drinks ready for whenever you need them—inside or outside of the kitchen. This pick by Lanbo is the perfect addition to any home bar, family room, or game room, measuring just 33 inches high and 23 inches wide. Inside, there’s room for 18 bottles and 55 cans so you’ll always be stocked with drink options for your friends and family. There are also two temperature zones for added convenience. The left zone ranges from 41-64°F, while the right zone ranges from 39-50°F. The powerful compressor keeps the inside of this wine and beverage fridge at optimal temperatures while preventing hot spots and uneven cooling. Keep in mind that for best performance, you’ll want to keep the doors locked to ensure the inside of the fridge maintains ideal temperatures. When it comes to ease of use, this wine fridge doesn’t disappoint. Simply set and monitor your temperature via the touch control panel and digital display. The two-door design also makes it convenient to access your favorite drink without having to open the entire fridge. Price at time of publish: $849 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.6 x 23.4 x 33.9 inchesCapacity: 18 bottles and 55 cansZones: DualTemperature Range: Left zone 41-64°F. Right zone 39-50°FEnergy Star Certified: No The 6 Best Ice Makers for Chilling All Your Drinks Best for Countertop: Magic Chef MCWC6B 6-Bottle Single-Zone Black Wine Cooler Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s affordable and conveniently sized for any countertop.Keep in Mind: This fridge does not have a thermostat. Lack of space shouldn’t have to kill your dream of having a wine fridge. Ultra-compact countertop wine coolers give you an easy way to keep your wine at the right temperature and humidity without having to resort to storing your bottles in a standard fridge. In addition to chilling your wine, a handy little wine fridge like this pick from Magic Chef also keeps your wine in sight, so you can display your hobby with all your houseguests. This single-zone wine cooler offers space for up to six bottles and features removable chrome racks designed to hold bottles securely and prevent them from rolling. Interior temperature can be adjusted between 46-64°F via the electronic control panel. Keep in mind this unit doesn’t display the current temperature, so you’ll have to use a separate thermometer to ensure the fridge is maintaining your desired temperature. We love that this fridge is small enough to fit on most countertops, so apartment dwellers can still enjoy the benefits of a bigger wine fridge. It also features adjustable leveling legs for staying balanced on uneven surfaces. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.1 x 10.9 x15 inchesCapacity: Six bottlesZones: SingleTemperature Range: 46-64°FEnergy Star Certified: No The Bottom Line Overall, the best wine fridge is the NewAir Freestanding Wine Cooler. In addition to offering a generous 28-bottle capacity, you also get dual temperature zones that will help keep both your red and white wines at optimal serving temperatures. What to Know About Wine Fridges Before Shopping Size & Capacity Wine fridges are available in a variety of different sizes. “They are generally compact, however, you can get any size that fits your desired space,” says Hailey Bohlman, founder and CEO of Cork & Fizz. “Some can hold up to 1,000 bottles, while others are small enough to fit on your countertop.” Deciding what size is right for you will depend on the size of your personal wine collection and how much available space you have in your home. “Consider, do you have a collection or just a few bottles?” Sanfillippo says. Most fridges give you a bottle count of how many they hold, but Sanfilippo notes that for comfortable use it's probably half of that number. Sanfilippo is also a fan of wine fridges you can keep outside your kitchen. “When they are set up in a different area, people don't have to come into the kitchen to get a drink while you are prepping other food, allowing for better flow for gatherings.” Temperature According to Bohlman, you should be storing your wine between 45 and 65°F. If you are storing a variety of reds and whites, you may want to consider a wine fridge with dual zones, which offer two independently controlled temperature areas for different types of wine. “A wine fridge also keeps in the humidity which helps keep the cork from dying out,” Bohlman says. “If the cork gets too dry, it shrinks and lets oxygen into the bottle which destroys the wine.” Energy Star Certification Like standard refrigerators and other large household appliances, wine fridges can consume a lot of energy. Look for an Energy Star product, which has the same performance as other standard products, only they use less energy. To earn Energy Star status, a product must meet strict criteria set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the U.S. Department of Energy. Your Questions, Answered How much does a wine fridge cost? Wine fridges typically range in cost from $200 to $1,000 for a refrigerator that holds under 100 bottles. Small countertop wine fridges that hold 6-8 bottles may be less expensive, sometimes costing under $100, whereas large models with greater capacity than 100 bottles will be much more expensive, sometimes costing over $10,000. What is the standard size of a wine fridge? Under-cabinet wine fridges are typically 24 inches deep (the depth of your counter) and come in a variety of widths and heights. “The most common is 24 inches wide, but you can find them in 15 inches, 18 inches, and even wider 30 inches options,” says Sanfilippo. You can expect the room to store anywhere from 20-30 bottles in this size wine fridge. Smaller wine fridges that hold about 12 bottles are roughly 10 x 20 x 25 inches. Do wine fridges use a lot of electricity? Depending on the size of the wine fridge you purchase this will vary. Some wine fridges are labeled as energy efficient, so this is something you’ll want to consider if you’re concerned about the amount of energy your wine fridge will consume. “Being aware of fridge placement can also help reduce costs,” says Bohlman. “Keep your wine fridge in a cooler place out of direct sunlight, and do not push it flush to the wall (this allows airflow). Other things like keeping the door closed and maintaining the appropriate amount of bottles inside can help reduce the cost to run the fridge.” Who We Are This article was written by Adria Greenhauff, who has been writing about food and lifestyle topics for over a decade. To come up with this list, she researched various wine fridges and interviewed Julie Sanfilippo of Cedar House Design Collective and Hailey Bohlman, founder and CEO of Cork & Fizz. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit