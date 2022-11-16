The 8 Best Wine Fridges of 2022 for Storing All Your Favorite Reds and Whites

With those factors in mind, our top pick is the NewAir Freestanding Wine Cooler and Refrigerator, which features dual temperature zones and an extremely quiet compressor fan.

To find the best wine fridges, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each wine fridge’s size, capacity, temperature range, and price point.

“The correct temperature for wine (especially red) is not the same as your fridge or your room, so having a designated fridge for wine makes sure you can enjoy the proper flavors,” says Julie Sanfilippo of Cedar House Design Collective. “I also love that wine fridges mean the space in my regular fridge isn't being taken up, leaving room for plenty of food.”

Whether you are a wine enthusiast or just like to have a few bottles on hand to offer guests, wine fridges allow you to enjoy a bottle of wine at the perfect temperature at any time.

Best Overall: NewAir Freestanding Wine Cooler and Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The compressor is extremely quiet, while the dual-zone technology keeps both red and white at the perfect temperature. Keep in Mind: It might hold less than the 28-bottle capacity depending on the specific sizes. This freestanding wine fridge gets our top vote for the overall best wine fridge because of its size and performance. It’s ideal for wine lovers who like keeping more than a handful of bottles at a time, without the need to overtake any one space in the home. The interior comes with room for up to 28 wine bottles and features shelves that are both adjustable and removable, making it easy to organize your wine collection. This is a simple, plug-and-play solution to give any growing wine collection a well-deserved upgrade. The dual-zone cooling system allows you to individually adjust the temperatures on the top/bottom racks. The upper zone ranges from 40 to 55°F for white wine, while the lower zones will keep reds between 50 to 65°F. This wine fridge also comes with a built-in fan to help keep the temperature consistent. While some refrigerator fans can be quite noisy, we appreciate that the compressor on this wine fridge is extremely quiet, which gives you the flexibility to set it up anywhere in your home without worrying about disturbing others with noise. Other things to love about this wine fridge include an insulated glass door that not only keeps outside moisture from sneaking into the unit but also has a protective coating to block UV rays that can be harmful to your wine’s flavor profile. A soft LED light inside the unit beautifully illuminates your collection without emitting heat that can further compromise the wine’s flavor profile. Price at the time of publish: $345 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.93 x 18.90 x 33.46 inches

16.93 x 18.90 x 33.46 inches Capacity: 28 bottles

28 bottles Zones: Dual zone

Dual zone Temperature Range: 40 to 55°F (upper zone); 50 to 66°F(lower zone)

40 to 55°F (upper zone); 50 to 66°F(lower zone) Energy Star Certified: No

Best Budget: NutriChef PKCWC150 15-Bottle Wine Chilling Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It features an attractive design with an automatic child lock feature for your peace of mind. Keep in Mind: When stocking this fridge with warm bottles, it will take some time for them to cool down to your desired temperature. Between wine glasses and accessories—not to mention the bottles themselves—wine can quickly become an expensive habit. If you’re looking for a quality wine fridge that won’t break the bank, this option from NutriChef won’t disappoint. The NutriChef Electric Wine Cooler is a freestanding unit that can be used either on the floor or countertop. Inside, you get four polished chrome wine racks and one bottom-standing rack that can collectively store up to 15 bottles. There’s also an adjustable temperature setting that allows you to chill your wines anywhere between 41 to 64°F. Some users mentioned that it can take bottles a bit of time to get down to their desired temperature, so you will want to make sure you’re giving your bottles plenty of time to cool inside your wine fridge before you pour yourself a glass. One of our favorite features of this wine fridge is the child safety auto-lock, which automatically locks itself 20 seconds after the last time a button is pressed. This offers great peace of mind if you have little ones in the house. From the digital soft-touch control panel, you can also adjust the temperature for the unit, and control the interior LED brightness. Keep in mind that this wine fridge only offers one temperature zone (instead of two like some of the other options on the list), so you may want to use it for only reds or whites. Price at the time of publish: $237 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.6 x 17.7 x 27.2 inches

13.6 x 17.7 x 27.2 inches Capacity: 15 bottles

15 bottles Zones: Single zone

Single zone Temperature Range: 41 to 64°F

41 to 64°F Energy Star Certified: Yes

Best Splurge: Colzer 110-Bottle Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s an ultra-quiet wine fridge with room for an extensive collection of wine. Keep in Mind: Blue LED lights are installed on the wine fridge ceiling, so you won’t get that pretty illumination when the top racks are full. Nothing says wine enthusiast quite like having a large wine refrigerator in your kitchen or entertaining space to beautifully show off your bottle collection. This pick from Colzer is roomy enough for storing up to 110 bottles, yet compact enough to fit most living spaces. Modeled after the temperature and humidity of the original underground wine cellar design, this wine fridge features two, insulated UV-resistant glass doors, an interior temperature range that can be adjusted between 41-72°F, and auto humidity control that keeps levels between 50-80%. This range of features allows you to customize the perfect environment for your reds and whites, whether you are planning for quick serving or long-term aging. The grooved shelves are adjustable and removable, while a uniquely designed compressor features vibration absorption to minimize any movement due to noise or tremors that can accelerate wine aging or otherwise damage your bottles. To complement its sleek and modern design, this wine fridge also features one-touch digital controls to adjust the temperature, and lighting, or to turn it on and off the unit. Keep in mind that while interior LED lights offer gorgeous illumination, the placement of the lights (interior ceiling) causes them to be blocked if your fridge is full to capacity, thus blocking illumination. Price at the time of publish: $1,299 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.5 x 27.2 x 50 inches

23.5 x 27.2 x 50 inches Capacity: 110 bottles

110 bottles Zones: Single

Single Temperature Range: 41-78°F

41-78°F Energy Star Certified: No The 9 Best Refrigerators to Keep Your Food Fresh

Best Small: Black + Decker BD60026 8-Bottle Black Freestanding Wine Chiller Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This wine fridge offers great capacity and can be placed anywhere in the home. Keep in Mind: It’s a little on the noisy side. If you consider yourself more of a hostess than a wine collector, this pick from Black+Decker might be the perfect solution to always having a few bottles of chilled vino on hand. This small freestanding wine fridge can store up to eight bottles across three full-length racks and has a temperature range from 46-65°F. This allows you to free up space in your full-size fridge for other party essentials like sodas and hors d'oeuvres. The space-saving design fits well into any kitchen or dining room aesthetic, with modern black trim and chrome racks. The clear triple-pane glass door keeps interior temperature and humidity at optimal levels, while a digital control panel on the exterior of the unit lets you adjust the thermostat without having to open your wine fridge. While this wine fridge is small, the compressor is a little on the noisy side. You’ll want to keep this in mind when deciding where to place it in your home. Price at the time of publish: $168 Product Details: Dimensions: 21.8 x10.2 x18.5 inches

21.8 x10.2 x18.5 inches Capacity: Eight bottles

Eight bottles Zones: Single

Single Temperature Range : 45-65 °F

: 45-65 °F Energy Star Certified: Yes

Best Under-Cabinet: Colzer 30-Bottle Built-In Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The wide range of temperature settings allows for the storage of many different types of wine. Keep in Mind: The wine rack cannot be adjusted, only removed, which may limit the number of bottles that can be stored at one time. A built-in wine fridge can be a modern and functional addition to any dream kitchen or entertaining space in the home. Designed to slip under any counter or cabinet unit (akin to a built-in dishwasher), these wine fridges offer a space-saving and stylish way to store your favorite wine bottles without the need to add a bulky freestanding appliance to a room. This pick from Colzer features a sleek stainless steel-trimmed design that will match any set of modern appliances. The size is also compact enough to fit into most kitchens. Inside, there’s room for up to 30 bottles of wine, along with a wide temperature adjustable range between 41-72°F, and precise humidity control. Like Colzer’s larger 110-bottle model, this wine fridge also features a vibration absorption system that reduces the impact of tremors and noise in the surrounding environment, which can accelerate the wine aging process, causing acuity and impacts on flavor. The digital touch controls are also easy to operate, allowing you to seamlessly adjust settings or reset temperatures after unexpected power outages. Price at time of publish: $600 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 22 x 32 inches

15 x 22 x 32 inches Capacity: 30 bottles

30 bottles Zones: Single

Single Temperature Range: 41-72°F

41-72°F Energy Star Certified: No These 10 Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Are the Best Way to Start Your Morning

Best Dual Zone: Kalamera 46-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The soft blue LED lighting displays beautifully wherever you decide to store your wine—in a home bar, entertainment area, or in the kitchen. Keep in Mind: Space for champagne or rosé bottles is limited to the very bottom rack. Dual-zone wine fridges store both red and white wines in the same unit. Besides ensuring both your reds and whites reach and maintain their optimal serving temperatures, the best dual-zone wine fridges also help prevent wine from oxidation (because they’re stored at a lower temperature). This pick by Kalamera offers space for up to 46 bottles, along with two individually controlled temperature zones. The upper zone is ideal for chilling white wines, ranging from 40-50°F, while the lower zone will keep your favorite reds between 50-60°F. To set your desired temperature, simply use the LED control display on the outside of the fridge. We also love that this fridge has a temperature memory function that will restore the previously set temperature in the event of a power failure. To ensure your wine is safe and secure, this wine fridge is outfitted with wooden shelves flanked with removable stoppers that will keep bottles from falling. Other things to love about this wine fridge: a two-layer tempered glass door to keep inside temperatures stable. There is also an automatic defrosting function that kicks in every six hours. Keep in mind that if you’re a fan of champagne or rosé, you may find this fridge lacks adequate space for these bottles, which tend to be wider than your standard wine bottle. Price at time of publish: $959 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.4 x 23.8 x 33.2 inches

22.4 x 23.8 x 33.2 inches Capacity: 46 bottles

46 bottles Zones: Dual

Dual Temperature Range: Upper zone 40-50°F. Lower zone 50-66°F.

Upper zone 40-50°F. Lower zone 50-66°F. Energy Star Certified: N/A

Best for Wine and Beverages: Lanbo Lockable Compact Stainless Steel 18-Bottle/55-Can Drink Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: You get the convenience of storing both wine and canned beverages in the same fridge. Keep in Mind: You’ll want to maintain the doors locked to ensure the fridge is closed properly. If chilled wine isn’t the only beverage you like to have on hand, a wine and beverage fridge allows you to keep a variety of drinks ready for whenever you need them—inside or outside of the kitchen. This pick by Lanbo is the perfect addition to any home bar, family room, or game room, measuring just 33 inches high and 23 inches wide. Inside, there’s room for 18 bottles and 55 cans so you’ll always be stocked with drink options for your friends and family. There are also two temperature zones for added convenience. The left zone ranges from 41-64°F, while the right zone ranges from 39-50°F. The powerful compressor keeps the inside of this wine and beverage fridge at optimal temperatures while preventing hot spots and uneven cooling. Keep in mind that for best performance, you’ll want to keep the doors locked to ensure the inside of the fridge maintains ideal temperatures. When it comes to ease of use, this wine fridge doesn’t disappoint. Simply set and monitor your temperature via the touch control panel and digital display. The two-door design also makes it convenient to access your favorite drink without having to open the entire fridge. Price at time of publish: $849 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.6 x 23.4 x 33.9 inches

23.6 x 23.4 x 33.9 inches Capacity: 18 bottles and 55 cans

18 bottles and 55 cans Zones: Dual

Dual Temperature Range: Left zone 41-64°F. Right zone 39-50°F

Left zone 41-64°F. Right zone 39-50°F Energy Star Certified: No The 6 Best Ice Makers for Chilling All Your Drinks