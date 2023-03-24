To determine the best wind chimes on the market, we spent hours researching wind chimes looking at factors like material, tone, price point, and weather-resistance. We also sought out Dubow’s expert advice.

“Taking the impact of sound into account when designing or landscaping outdoor spaces can help create a more enjoyable and harmonious environment for people to socialize and connect with nature,” says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “The sound of wind chimes can create a calming and soothing effect, promoting relaxation and reducing stress levels.”

When outfitting your outdoor space for warmer weather, you often think about furniture, flowers, and even yard games—but do you ever think about sound? The best wind chimes not only offer a soothing melody, they also are a simple way to add to your backyard’s decor and ambiance.

Corinthian Bells Copper Wind Chime 27 Inches Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This wind chime is made with rust resistant metals and UV treated nylon cords. Keep in Mind: It may look smaller than pictured. Handcrafted in the United States, the Corinthian Bells 27-inch Wind Chime stands out for its lovely tone and durable materials. Tuned to the pentatonic C scale, this wind chime offers a timeless sound incorporating all of the major chords. Before assembly, each pipe is tested for clarity and pitch to ensure a consistent sound. The rust-resistant chime also features UV treated nylon chords for added weather-resistance and durability. Eight colors range from timeless neutrals like Black, Copper Vein, and Silver Vein to subtle color pops like Midnight Blue, Plum, or Ruby Splash. The clean look of this wind chime is designed to suit any decor style, but keep in mind that it may look smaller than pictured online. Price at time of publish: $86 Product Details: Material: Aluminum | Dimensions: 3.74 x 2.24 x 27 inches | Weight: 1.85 pounds

SANOSY Magnetic Wood Doorbell Windchime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Perfect for renters, the chime attaches to the door with double-sided tape. Keep in Mind: There is no alternative way to hang it. For those with limited outdoor space, we recommended the Sanosy Magnetic Wood Doorbell Windchime. The small yet mighty piece is crafted from sustainably sourced wood, and the bell is made from brass. Ideal for renters, the wind chime is hardware free and features double-sided tape for easy installation that won’t damage walls or exterior siding. We think this would make a great housewarming gift. Powered by wind or movement, the bell can signal when guests or housemates have arrived. We especially love the two wood options, mahogany or walnut. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Mahogany and brass | Dimensions: 3.7 x 2.5 x 5 inches | Weight: 7.3 ounces

LEKATO Chime Ignis Wind Chime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The hollow design allows precipitation to pass right through. Keep in Mind: The chime is on the quieter side. The Chime Ignis Lekato Wind Chime is great for minimalists. The sleek bamboo frame has eight metal pipes on the interior tuned to the G chord which is known for its calming, meditative, and emotional healing effects. In fact, the chime is so peaceful that it may actually be a bit too quiet depending on how much ambient noise you have outside. The hanging pendulum can be switched out for one of four included accents to coordinate with your existing decor or change up the look. Because this chime is hollow, rain and snow will pass right through and won’t warp the wooden frame. A sturdy metal loop and nylon cord makes for easy hanging. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Bamboo | Dimensions: 3 x 7 inches | Weight: 10 ounces

Corinthian Bells Wind River 50-Inch Chime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This wind chime produces a full, clear sound. Keep in Mind: It takes a pretty strong wind to get going. Similar to the smaller version we listed above, the Corinthian Bells 50-inch Wind Chime is known for its rich tone. However, this model is tuned to the pentatonic scale of A—the most commonly used musical scale—for a slightly different sound. Crafted from aluminum with UV-treated nylon cords, this chime is rust-resistant and the cords will not fade or snap unexpectedly. It takes a fairly strong wind to get going, but once it does you’ll want to listen to it all day. This chime is on the expensive side, but you’re paying for quality. As we can attest, one of our editors owns the 36-inch style, and the durability is truly impressive. Gusty winds and hail storms had no impact on the sound quality or appearance of the chimes despite their location hanging in a tall tree. Our editor noted that the delicate tinkling makes for a very pleasant wake-up call and adds a calming ambiance when hanging out in the backyard on a gently breezy day. Price at time of publish: $262 Product Details: Material: Aluminum | Dimensions: 50 x 12 x 4 inches | Weight: 11 pounds

Astarin Chimes Bamboo Series Wind Chimes Astarin Chimes View On Astarinchimes.com Why You Should Get It: The bamboo chimes produce a softer sound than you’d get with metal. Keep in Mind: Bamboo will not last as long—you may need to replace these in a few years. Crafted entirely from bamboo, the Bamboo Series Wind Chime from Astarin Chimes offers a soothing sound. Unlike metal wind chimes, wood is not tuned to a particular note or pitch, which is great for those who prefer a more natural, lower pitched sound. Bamboo is also slightly quieter, which makes this a great option if you don’t want to disturb close-by neighbors. The bamboo pipes and beechwood disc are covered in a protective layer to prevent warping due to high humidity. The included S-hook is resistant to strong winds and rains to keep the wind chime from falling or breaking. Still, bamboo won’t last as long as metal, so you’ll probably need to buy a new one in a few years. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Bamboo | Dimensions: 5 x 32 inches | Weight: 1.16 pounds

Woodstock Chimes Chimes of Ireland SeaScapes Chime Amazon View On Amazon View On Chimetime.com Why You Should Get It: This chime is made from ash wood, which is highly weather-resistant. Keep in Mind: The aluminum tubes have not been coated with a protectant, making them more susceptible to the elements. Crafted by professional musicians, the Chimes of Ireland Woodstock Seascapes Wind Chime offers a highly impressive, unique sound. This wind chime is designed to play notes from the Irish folk song “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.” Ash wood is highly durable against inclement weather, and the aluminum tubes, colored a light emerald green as a tribute to Ireland, will not warp or rust. That said, they haven’t been treated with a protectant. This chime also comes with a removable wind catcher screen. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Ash wood and aluminum | Dimensions: 5.25 x 25 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds

UpBlend Outdoors Premium Wind Chime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This chime would make a great gift thanks to its thoughtful details and recognizable sound. Keep in Mind: Colors may fade over time with exposure to sunlight. For people who prefer deeper tones, we recommend the UpBlend Outdoors Premium Wind Chime. Crafted from rust-proof aluminum, this wind chime plays “Amazing Grace.” An extra-large wind catcher is included for when you want a louder or more intense sound. Choose from eight finishes—white, red, silver, gold, blue, black, black Remembrance, and black Memorial—to coordinate with your outdoor space. The Remembrance and Memorial options feature pendulums with quotes engraved on them. We think it would make a nice bereavement gift. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: Aluminum | Dimensions: 29 x 2.75 x 5.75 inches | Weight: 1.3 pounds

Bellaa Capiz Rainbow Sea Glass Chime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Glass is rust-proof and reflects the light for a prismatic effect. Keep in Mind: High winds can cause the glass to crack since it’s more fragile than metal or wood. For those who want a statement piece, we recommend the Bellaa Wind Chimes Capiz Rainbow Sea Glass Wind Chime. This model relies on the natural sound the sea glass pieces make when they collide. It’s important to note this chime is not suited for areas with extremely high winds as the glass might break, and the strands are prone to tangling. While glass is more fragile than metal, it will not rust, and it also reflects light for a pretty look. This could also be a nice choice to keep indoors. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: Sea glass | Dimensions: 6 x 27 inches | Weight: 0.8 pounds

Epartswide Wind Chime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The cascading design produces a complex sound that avoids the sharper notes found on other chimes. Keep in Mind: The many individual chimes can easily get tangled. The Epartswide Wind Chime offers a crisp, relaxing sound. Because the tubes are thicker and of varied lengths, the sound is not only richer than you might find with less complex designs, but deeper as well. This model is a great choice for those who want to avoid the sharp sound produced by other metal wind chimes. The distinctive spiral design makes this wind chime a chic piece of decor as well. The aluminum is rust-proof, and the wooden top plate is weather resistant and so as not to warp under heavy rain. This wind chime also comes with three different S-hooks for hassle-free installation. Just note that it is easily tangled due to the many individual strands. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Material: Aluminum and wood | Dimensions: 0.4 x 36 inches | Weight: 10.6 ounces

Nalulu Classic Bamboo Wind Chime Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The materials are biodegradable for less environmental impact. Keep in Mind: There is less sound variation compared to other styles of chimes. Crafted for longevity, the Nalulu Classic Bamboo wind chime features a stainless steel hook and double coating of protective varnish to ensure you can enjoy these soothing sounds for years to come. The varying lengths of the tube’s tongues differentiates the notes, offering the deep sound associated with bamboo chimes. Each of these wind chimes is handcrafted in Indonesia from sustainable, biodegradable materials and strung together to deliver a rich, clear sound, though it’s a bit one-note compared to chimes with varying lengths. There is a removable pendulum that hangs from the bottom. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Material: Bamboo | Dimensions: 5.9 x 5.5 x 18 inches | Weight: 1.72 pounds

BottlesUncorked Wind Chime Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: This visually unique piece uses a recycled wine bottle instead of a traditional metal or wood chime. Keep in Mind: The chimes are sold individually. Bottles Uncorked is a popular Etsy store that crafts wind chimes from recycled wine bottles. Once the bottom is cut off and lined with a copper rim, a metal pendulum is hung from the center. You can choose from one of seven colors—clear, frosted, green, amber, red, blue, or yellow—though keep in mind that the colors may look slightly different in real life compared to the online photo. These wind chimes are handmade and inspected twice before shipping to ensure top quality. The heart-shaped flag at the bottom is acrylic and lightweight to catch the wind. The interior striker is made from wood and emits a clear, deep tone when it hits the interior of the bottle. Price at time of publish: $26 for one wind chime Product Details: Material: Recycled glass and copper | Dimensions: 3 x 37 inches | Weight: 2 pounds

Musubi Kiln Hatsukaze Suruga Bamboo Basketry Wind Bell Musubi Kiln View On Musubikiln.com Why You Should Get It: The portable wind chime doesn’t require installation. Keep in Mind: It should only be used indoors as the wood will warp on contact with water. A chic alternative to hanging wind chimes, the Hatsukaze Suruga Bamboo Basketry Wind Bell is one of the best wind chimes because of its portability and zero-fuss installation. For those little to no outdoor space, this tabletop wind chime uses passing breezes, ceiling fans, and air conditioners to trigger its sound. The bamboo frame is light and easy to move, while the interior ironware is sturdy and delivers a soothing sound. Handcrafted from natural materials, this wind chime is ideal for those who prefer a softer, subtler sound, as it won’t be very loud. The chime is meant for the indoors only as it will warp or break apart on contact with water. The checkered pendulum can be easily removed or replaced with something different to suit your style. Price at time of publish: $73 Product Details: Material: Bamboo and iron | Dimensions: 4.7 x 9.8 inches | Weight: 1 pound

Cosanti Patina Wind Chime Cosanti View On Cosanti.com Why You Should Get It: Aged bronze and brass are durable materials that can withstand damp, high-wind weather conditions. Keep in Mind: Chain extensions and additional hooks must be purchased separately. The Patina Wind Chime from Cosanti Originals is made from aged bronze and brass to offer a vintage feel. Petite in size, this chime is great for those without a ton of space or those who’d prefer a more discrete wind chime. Because of the natural aging of the material, each chime is one-of-a-kind and subject to color variation. Chain lengtheners and extra hooks can be purchased to help the chime best fit your space. The manufacturer describes the sound as “bright, high pitched, and reedy.” Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Material: Bronze and brass | Dimensions: 2 X 9.5 inches | Weight: 0.75 pounds

Etta Avenue Elian Contemporary Coconut Shell and Oyster Chime Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The shell top is domed to more easily direct wind into the chime. Keep in Mind: The many different strands may become tangled in transit.

The Elian Contemporary Coconut Shell and Oyster wind chime is made from pieces of Capiz oyster shells and dried coconut shells that are strung together. Ideal for those looking to bring a coastal sensibility home, the materials evoke thoughts of relaxing seaside while also adding texture to your space. Choose from orange, blue, purple, or white shells. This wind chime delicately swings and emits a light and soft tone; it’s not tuned to any particular scale or note. The top canopy is dome-shaped, which helps to direct the breeze into the shells. This piece is easily tangled, however, and may need to be untangled straight from the package. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Material: Coconut and Capiz shells | Dimensions: 5 x 27 inches | Weight: 0.39 pounds