The 7 Best Watering Wands of 2023 to Keep Your Garden Green

We selected the Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand as the best overall because of its convenient one-touch operation, ergonomic design, and accessible price point. Here are the best watering wands, according to our research.

Whether you’re tending to a backyard vegetable garden or a porch full of lush potted flowers, we’ve rounded up the best watering wands for all your plant needs. To come up with our picks, we researched the category and considered each watering wand for factors such as size, number of spray patterns, price point and other features.

“Watering wands are an excellent tool for gardeners of all levels,” says Diana Cox , founder of The Gardening Talk. “They provide an easy way to water plants with precision and accuracy, making them especially helpful when watering delicate or hard-to-reach plants.”

Growing a garden can be incredibly rewarding, but its regular maintenance can be hard work. Regular watering is a must for a garden to thrive, and the right watering wand can make the job faster and easier—especially if you have a big property.

Best Overall The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This watering wand features convenient thumb-controlled shut off to reduce hand strain. Keep in Mind: This wand is on the shorter side, so it’s not the best for watering overhead baskets. The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand is a practical and easy to use solution for all your outdoor watering needs. It features a strong but gentle water flow that’s light enough to mist new seedlings, but powerful enough to give your car a thorough wash. The adjustable head features eight different water patterns, including cone, stream, shower, and soaker to tackle a wide range of tasks. This lightweight watering wand is constructed of professional grade aluminum and is outfitted with a slip-resistant handle that makes it easy to maneuver. Plus, it has a one-touch thumb operation for both the On/Off switch and water pressure, making it a comfortable option for those with limited hand mobility. And, at 15 inches long, it’s great at reaching harder to reach spots like window boxes and low-hanging plant baskets, while still being easy to store. Keep in mind that while super effective, the Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand isn’t the longest wand on the market. If you’re looking for something to tackle high overhead hanging baskets or tall gutters, you might want to look for an extra long watering wand instead. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Length: 15 inches | Fitting Size: Fits 5/8-inch or 1/2-inch hose | Number of Spray Patterns: Eight

Best Budget Melnor 8-Pattern Watering Wand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: An adjustable angle head makes this watering wand great at reaching narrow spots. Keep in Mind: Because of its softer water flow, this wand is best used for gardening tasks. Whether providing more moisture or covering larger surface areas, different spray settings on a watering wand can help you complete different tasks. If you like the option of a variety of different spray settings, this budget-friendly pick from Melnor is a great option. This lightweight, 15-inch watering wand features eight different spray patterns, making it the most versatile wand on our list. Seamlessly switch between a light mist perfect for orchids to a powerful jet that’s ideal for cleaning debris off your car or driveway. One-hand trigger control makes this wand easy and comfortable to use, while the adjustable-angle head makes it fantastic at reaching tight corners and narrow spaces. You can even secure the spray in the “On" position when needed so that you don’t have to hold the lever down when using it. We also like that it’s fast and simple to install onto any standard garden hose. Keep in mind that while great for gardening, this wand doesn’t offer an extremely strong water flow so it’s not your best option for pressure cleaning or washing out clogged up gutters. Still, it’s an affordable option that still provides plenty of versatility. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Length: 14 inches | Fitting Size: Fits standard 3/4-inch hoses | Number of Spray Patterns: Seven

Best Splurge Haws Brass Watering Wand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This watering wand is both pretty and extremely durable, thanks to its heavy-duty all-brass construction. Keep in Mind: Weighing almost 2 pounds, this watering wand is on the heavier side. The Haws name has a reputation dating back to the late 1800s, and has since become synonymous with high end gardening products. This pick is not only a beautiful garden tool, it’s also extremely durable thanks to its heavy-duty brass construction. Perfect for watering lawns, flowers, and other plants, this watering wand features an oval shaped head with strategically placed holes and an adjustable ball valve to give you a steady sprinkle on its lowest flow setting on a gentle shower when turn to its highest setting. We also like that there’s no adapter needed to use with a standard 3/4-inch garden hose. And while there’s only one spray pattern, this watering wand gives you everything you need for watering a wide range of plants, flowers, grasses, and seedlings. Since this watering wand is meant to be a long-term addition to your arsenal of garden tools, its shaft, fittings, and head are all rustproof, capable of withstanding rain, moisture, and weather changes. However, it is on the heavier side compared to other options (almost 2 pounds), so it’s not the most practical option for anyone with limited strength or mobility in their hands, especially because there’s no padding on the handle to facilitate a more secure grip. Price at time of publish: $158 Product Details: Length: 24 inches | Fitting Size: Fits standard 3/4-inch hoses | Number of Spray Patterns: One The 8 Best Watering Cans for All Types of Gardeners in 2023, According to Testing

Best Adjustable Eden Pro Metal Watering Wand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This watering wand has a 180-degree adjustable head to help you reach difficult areas without bending or straining. Keep in Mind: It only has one spray pattern. The Eden Pro Metal Watering Wand makes it convenient to water large rose bushes, hanging baskets, and garden beds, while also helping you spray down tall windows and gutters with ease. It features an 18-inch long handle and 180-degree adjustable spray head that makes it easy to reach around corners or underneath patio furniture without having to bend or strain. When it comes to performance, this watering wand doesn’t disappoint. You get six spray patterns including flat, mist, and shower to meet all your watering and cleaning needs. There’s even a powerful spray setting that’s ideal for removing mud and dirt from your outdoor surfaces. This water wand is also a breeze to handle, even for those with weaker hands. That’s thanks to an easy-to-turn dial that lets you quickly switch spray patterns you move around your outdoor space. It also comes with a quick-connect starter set for fast connection and disconnection to standard garden hoses and watering tools. We also appreciate the details that went into the design of this water wand to ensure it was comfortable to use. This includes an ergonomic handle to reduce hand and fatigue, and a honeycomb grip that makes this watering wand more comfortable to maneuver when wet. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Length: 18 inches | Fitting Size: Can fit on a ¾-inch hose | Number of Spray Patterns: One

Best Long Dramm Colormark Rain Wand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: At 30 inches long, this watering wand gives you ample reach for watering baskets hanging high above your head. Keep in Mind: The nozzle head on this watering wand is made of plastic, which may be less durable than other options. An extra long watering wand can be extremely useful for watering all those hard-to-reach plants, including those with low roots or in hanging baskets. These tools can also be handy for watering large lawns and tackling other outdoor tasks like cleaning your gutters. This pick from Dramm boasts a 30-inch handle, giving you an extra wide reach when watering plants, flowers, and shrubbery, thus saving you money by wasting less water. It’s also easy and comfortable to use thanks to a one-touch operating valve. Simply squeeze the lever to water and release it to stop. You also get two flow options—gentle or full flow for quick watering—for added convenience. Despite its long length, this watering wand is extremely lightweight (It weighs just 1 pound!) so it’s easy to maneuver from plant to plant. There’s also an 8-inch foam grip handle to reduce pain and strain in your hands and wrists. We also love that it’s available in six rich color options—red, orange, gold, green, blue, and berry—making it easy to spot your watering wand among the rest of your garden tools. Keep in mind that while the shut-off valve on this watering wand is made of brass, the nozzle itself is made of plastic. This means you’ll want to handle it with care to avoid cracking the nozzle. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Length: 30 inches | Fitting Size: Fits standard 3/4-inch hoses | Number of Spray Patterns: One The 27 Best Gifts for Gardeners in 2023 for Any Level of Expertise

Best Short Orbit Pro Flow Watering Wand Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This watering wand features an easy to use dial that helps you seamlessly select and change spray patterns, even when your hands are wet. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in red. If you’re looking for the best short watering wand, this pick from Orbit gives you everything you need to upgrade your standard hose without the need to commit to a larger garden tool. The 14-inch Orbit Pro Flow Watering Wand gives you an extended reach that makes watering plants, shrubs, and (lower) hanging baskets a breeze. Besides being easy to connect to any standard hose, this watering wand offers the added convenience of seven different spray patterns for tackling different tasks, including flat, mist, jet or cone. It’s also easy to select and change the spray pattern thanks to the soft, easy to turn dial. We also like that this water wand was designed to let you control water flow with just your thumb, helping reduce hand strain during those longer tasks. We also appreciate the slip-resistant ergonomic handle that is easy to grip, even when your hands are wet. This watering wand is only available in red, so if you prefer another color, a different option on our list may be better suited for you. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Length: 14 inches | Fitting Size: Fits standard 3/4-inch hoses | Number of Spray Patterns: Seven