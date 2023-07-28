The 8 Best Water Softeners of 2023

Whether you choose to install your own water softener or work with a plumber, the list of options are dizzying. We scoured through the options to find the best water softeners of 2023.

We consulted Logan Cox, assistant general manager of John The Plumber Kingston, for some insight into how water softeners work and what to know about them before shopping for one. Cox encourages homeowners to talk with a plumber about buying a water softener, saying, “They can also provide information about maintenance requirements, warranty, and ongoing costs associated with the system.”

Water softeners filter out heavy metals, chlorine, iron, and other unwanted substances that can cause buildup in your plumbing fixtures or leave stains in your tub. But it’s important to understand the different types of water softeners as well as their capacity and the household sizes they serve before you decide on one.

When it comes to home appliances, water softeners aren’t always fun to pick out. After all, they’re usually tucked into a utility closet or basement and aren’t going to be on display. Yet depending on your water quality and hardness, a water softener may be a necessity for your home.

Best Overall GE GXSH40V Water Softener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It This salt-based softener lets you customize how soft your water is, and it cuts back on your salt usage. Keep in Mind This won’t be the best option for larger households. There are a few reasons we chose this GE softener as the best water softener overall. First, it allows you to choose how soft you want your water. It also has built-in technology that analyzes your typical water usage habits, which then provides you with a customized level of readily available soft water. This is a salt-based model that can hold up to 230 pounds of salt and takes about two hours to run through a regeneration cycle. The brand notes this model has salt-saving capabilities that actually reduce how much salt you use by up to 34%. And its electronic controls are easy to use, letting you see at a glance what the salt level is and when you should refill it. Depending on the hardness level of your water, this softener is great for households with up to four people. While this won’t be the best option for larger families, it’s a solid pick for households with a smaller number of people. Price at time of publish: $649 Product Details: Type: Salt-based | Size: 14.44 x 47.63 x 22.44 inches | Capacity: 40,000 grain | Regeneration Cycle: 123 minutes | Household Size: Up to four people

Best Budget Rheem RHS32 Preferred 32,000 Grain Water Softener Home DePot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It Not only is this an affordable model, but it also helps you cut back on the amount of water you use over time—saving you money in the long run. Keep in Mind At two hours, its regeneration cycle is on the longer side. Rheem makes it possible to get a decent-sized water softener for less than $400, so it’s our pick for the best water softener on a budget. Though it comes with a smaller price tag, it’s a 32,000-grain softener that can service households with up to four people. The brand includes technology that can adapt to your water usage, ultimately helping you cut back on the amount of water you use. The angled top makes pouring salt into the softener a bit easier and the unit has a flashing light to let you know when it’s time to refill the salt. The tank includes a 10-year warranty while the electronics have a three-year warranty and the parts and labor include a one-year warranty. Overall, its features are comparable to less budget-friendly picks on the market. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Type: Salt-based | Size: 15.25 x 43.5 x 20.5 inches | Capacity: 32,000 grain | Regeneration Cycle: Two hours | Household Size: Up to four people

Best Splurge Tier1 Digital Whole House Water Softener System 48,000 Amazon View On Tier1water.com Why You Should Get It This softener is worth the splurge if you're concerned about filtering out chlorine and heavy metals but want an efficient softener that uses more sustainable materials. Keep in Mind There's no indicator light to tell you when salt levels are running low. If you're willing to splurge a bit, this is the best water softener. Though the household size isn't specified, the softener can handle homes that have as many as six bathrooms, meaning this has a respectable capacity. The softener uses KDF-55 and carbon media to filter out unwanted minerals like heavy metals, scale, and even chlorine. The recyclable KDF-55 used in the softener contains both zinc and copper which also cuts back on levels of chromium, lead, mercury, and nickel that may otherwise be found in your water. According to the brand, KDF-55 may prolong the water softener lifespan by about six years. Plus, the carbon media used is derived from coconut shells, making it a renewable option. It's designed to be efficient while using less salt, water, and power, so it can potentially save you some money on utility and salt bills. Keep in mind that this is a two-tank system, so you'll need space for both the brine tank and the mineral tank. Another small drawback is that you'll have to remember to keep an eye on the salt levels, since this softener doesn't have a handy refill indicator light. Price at time of publish: $1,198 Product Details: Type: Salt-based | Size: 10 x 61.5 inches (mineral tank with control valve), 15 x 34 inches (brine tank) | Capacity: 48,000 grain | Regeneration Cycle: Two hours | Household Size: Unspecified

Best Magnetic Yarna Capacitive Electronic Water Descaler System Amazon View On Amazon View On Yarna.com Why You Should Get It This is the best water softener option if you'd rather skip the traditional method of filling a softener with heavy bags of salt and want a quick, DIY installation process. Keep in Mind You may need to wait as long as three months to see an improvement in your water, depending on water hardness and whether you have existing limescale. This magnetic softener attaches right to a water pipe and doesn't have a regeneration cycle because there's no tank. Instead, the unit works to descale your water by using electrical pulses. As water flows through the pipe, the minerals or crystals it contains are broken down so they're unable to create limescale buildup within your home. Depending on your water, you might need to exercise some patience when using this magnetic softener. In fact, it could take up to three months for you to notice an improvement in your water. However, it's lower in price than most traditional water softeners, and you won't need to lug around heavy bags of salt. Though the exact household size isn't specified, Yarna notes it can treat water in large houses or an apartment building with up to 20 units. It can be installed on a variety of water pipes, including steel, PVC, and copper. Installation can easily be done on your own and should only take about 15 minutes. Price at time of publish: $340 Product Details: Type: Magnetic | Size: 1.8 x 2 x 5.9 inches | Capacity: Not specified | Regeneration Cycle: Not applicable | Household Size: Unspecified

Best Salt Whirlpool WHES40E 40,000 Grain Softener Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The softener regenerates based on your personal water usage, which can save on water as well as salt. Keep in Mind The model is on the higher end of the price spectrum. With 40,000 grains, this water softener can handle households ranging from one person up to as many as six people, making it a versatile pick. Though its regeneration cycle time isn’t specified, this is a demand-based softener. The model takes into account how hard your water is and the amount of water that your household uses to determine when to regenerate. That can add up to savings in water use since it isn’t running on a timed regeneration cycle—it only regenerates when it’s needed. You’ll also save money on salt, since the softener actually determines what amount is needed for regeneration. You’ll know right away when salt is low thanks to the indicating light on the unit. It’s also certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), meaning it’s gone through rigorous testing to be sure it works just like the manufacturer claims it will. This model is on the higher end of the cost spectrum, but it does have the ability to handle larger households and may save on utility bills. Price at time of publish: $789 Product Details: Type: Salt-based | Size: 18 x 47.88 x 19 inches | Capacity: 40,000 grain | Regeneration Cycle: Unspecified | Household Size: Up to six

Best Portable On The Go Portable Double Standard Water Softener Amazon View On Amazon View On Campingworld.com View On Portablewatersoftener.com Why You Should Get It You’ll get up to 40 days of softened water with this portable unit, and there’s minimal installation required. Keep in Mind At 35 pounds, the softener may be a little too heavy for some users to easily transport. If you want soft water on the go, this is one of the best water softeners available as a portable unit. It’s a compact size that you can hook up to your RV or even to a boat, and you don’t need tools or electrical power—simply hook it up using a typical hose connection. It’s a salt-based softener, though you’ll actually use regular table salt instead of special softener salt pellets. It takes about 30 minutes to run a regeneration cycle, so you won’t need to wait too long if you run out of soft water while washing up some dishes during your next camping trip. The softener itself weighs about 35 pounds, which could be a little heavy for some users to easily carry. Household size isn’t specified, but the company notes that you’ll get about 1,600 gallons of softened water from the tank. Depending on how often you’re using water, that could mean you’ll have as many as 40 days worth of soft water. Price at time of publish: $265 Product Details: Type: Salt-based | Size: 10 x 24 x 10 inches | Capacity: 16,000 grain | Regeneration Cycle: 30 minutes | Household Size: Unspecified

Best High Capacity Waterboss Model 900 36,400 Grain Water Softener Amazon View On Amazon View On Menards.com Why You Should Get It It’s a compact tank compared to its high capacity. Keep in Mind This may be more capacity than you need if you only have one or two people living in your household. This is the best high-capacity softener, especially if you value a quick regeneration cycle. This softener is designed to be efficient for households with high levels of water usage, even though it has a compact, space-saving design. It includes a water filter that’s built right into the system to filter out any dirt or other sediment. Plus, you won’t need to clean the filter because it cleans itself. It regenerates quickly, taking less than 25 minutes to complete a regeneration cycle—so no waiting around for hours for soft water free of metals or minerals that can cause stains. The electronic display lets you quickly update softener settings or start a regeneration cycle. It comes with a five year warranty on parts and a 10-year warranty on the tank. We also appreciate that this is built in the United States. Price at time of publish: $733 Product Details: Type: Salt-based | Size: 14.75 x 30.75 x 18.75 inches | Capacity: 36,400 grain | Regeneration Cycle: 24 minutes | Household Size: Up to six people