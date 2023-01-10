The 12 Best Water Bottles of 2023 to Quench Your Thirst

Our overall best pick for the best water bottle is the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap . It is leakproof, easy to carry, and it keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours.

To come up with this list of the best water bottles, we researched the category and considered factors like quality, durability, performance, and overall value to inform our product recommendations.

“I prefer glass water bottles because I love the way the water tastes in a glass,” she says. “And I don’t buy bottles with straws because it’s a pain to clean them.”

Fitness expert and owner of Pow! Gym Chicago, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren, says you don’t have to choose just one bottle and try to make it work for every situation. More often than not, her selections come down to personal preferences based on taste, and ease of use.

Whether you spend your mornings sweating it out at the gym or are trying to stay hydrated while running errands, a reusable water bottle is the most sustainable and convenient way to drink water throughout the day. But with such a wide variety of sizes and styles, it can be difficult to narrow down your choices.

Best Overall Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap Amazon View On Amazon View On Hydroflask.com Why You Should Get It: It’s completely leakproof, easy to carry, and keeps your water cold for 24 hours. Keep in Mind: Some may not like drinking straight from the bottle, but different tops are available for purchases separately. When it comes to combining style and functionality, it doesn’t get much better than the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap. Its durable stainless steel has a lifetime warranty, and the bottle is constructed with a BPA-free cap. Remarkably, its double vacuum insulated walls can keep hot beverages hot for up to six hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours. The exterior is coated with a proprietary powder that’s available in 18 colors including white, black, stone, carnation, olive, and indigo. The coating makes it easy to grip and gives it extra-durability that can withstand daily abuse or a day hitting the trail. We think the 21-ounce water bottle is the perfect size and prefer it over the larger sizes that can be too heavy or bulky to fit in the cup holder of your car. If you don’t like sipping directly from the exposed drinking ridge, the water bottle is compatible with the other lid options, including the Hydro Flask Wide Flat Cap and the Hydro Flask Straw Lid. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Capacity: 21 ounces | Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Budget Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle, 32-Ounce Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s a no-frills lightweight classic that is leak-proof and surprisingly durable. Keep in Mind: The heavy-duty plastic adds a little extra weight. The Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle is the updated version of the tried and true classic, and its affordable price makes it the best budget water bottle. For the low price, you won't get a fancy powder-coated finish, or insulation to keep your water cold. But you will get a shatter-proof water bottle made from 50% recycled plastic that is incredibly lightweight and is available in 26 transparent colors. It's the best no-nonsense water bottle that is odorless, tasteless, heat-resistant, and it’ll last for years. This affordable water bottle is available in over 20 different colors including cerulean, dove gray, flamingo pink, olive, clear, and more. The attached screw-on cap is leakproof and impossible to lose, but it can be cumbersome to hold open for some at first. The large opening gives plenty of room to add ice cubes and makes it easy to hand-wash, though the water bottle is also safe for the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: From $16 Product Details: Capacity: 32 ounces | Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Splurge LARQ Bottle PureVis Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bluemercury.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a self-cleaning and purifying water bottle so you can enjoy hygienic water everywhere you go. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a filter, so it won’t remove heavy metals, fluoride, or particles from the water. If you’ve been searching for a sustainable and hygienic alternative to single-use plastics, the Larq Bottle PureVis Water Bottle is the best water bottle for you. It’s a self-cleaning and purifying water bottle that uses UV-C LED technology to eliminate viruses, bacteria, and contaminants in just 60 seconds. Every two hours it automatically runs a purifying cycle, so you don’t have to scrub or disinfect it. For added convenience, its stainless steel construction features a double-wall vacuum that insulates to keep your water cold for up to 24 hours and keeps your coffee hot for up to 12 hours. It’s easily charged with a micro-USB port and comes in three colors (black, granite white, and Monaco blue). Add-ons like the silicone cap with a carabiner and the neoprene sleeve with a leather strap make it even easier to enjoy fresh-tasting whatever everywhere you go. Keep in mind that this water bottle does not have a filter, so it won’t remove heavy metals, fluoride, or particles from the water. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Capacity: 17 ounces | Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best with Handle Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 4.8 Stanley View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Stanley1913.com Why You Should Get It: It features an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to use and carry. Keep in Mind: It weighs 1.4 pounds without water. This TikTok-famous water bottle has gone viral for good reason. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is the best water bottle with a handle, but it also has other convenient features that make it so well-loved. The sustainable water bottle is made out of recycled stainless steel, and the lid can be used in a few different ways. You can use the straw opening to sip water through the included straw, or you can remove the straw and turn the rotating cover to sip directly from the bottle. The ergonomic handle on the BPA-free water bottle makes it a breeze to use and carry around while at the gym or running errands. The handle is large enough for hands to easily grab it, and the top of the handle features grippy material to provide more traction. The bottom of the cup is smaller than the top, making it the perfect size to fit in your car cup holder. The insulated water bottle can keep beverages hot for seven hours, cold for 11 hours, and iced for two days. It’s available in several different colors like fog, charcoal, eucalyptus, cream, and black. Because of its insulated, stainless steel design, the water bottle does weigh in at 1.4 pounds. If 40 ounces seems too big for you, there is also a 30 ounce option that weighs 1.1 pounds. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Capacity: 40 ounces | Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher Safe: Yes The 9 Best Water Filter Pitchers of 2023 for Removing Chlorine and Other Impurities

Best Plastic Camelbak Eddy + Water Bottle Tritan Renew with Straw Top Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Camelbak.com Why You Should Get It: It’s leakproof when closed and spill-proof when open, so it travels well in the car. Keep in Mind: The straw has a valve you have to flip up then bite down on in order for the water to flow, which may take some getting used to. The CamelBak Eddy+ Tritan Renew Water Bottle is the best plastic water bottle for both passengers and drivers. It’s narrow enough to fit in a standard-sized cup holder, leakproof when it’s closed, and spill-proof when it’s open so you’re unlikely to have a spill while on the road. The bite-valve straw allows you to sip without having to tip your head back, which makes it a safer option for drivers behind the wheel. But you have to get used to biting down on the straw in order for the water to flow through its opening, which can be tricky at first. The bottle is made of lightweight, BPA-free plastic that is available in more than a dozen transparent colors. While we love the price and features, we do wish it had insulating properties so it could keep our water colder on long trips. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Capacity: 32 ounces | Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best with Straw Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Ashland Water Bottle, 24oz, Smoke 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Belk.com Why You Should Get It: The pop-up spout has a lock so spills are less frequent and your straw stays clean. Keep in Mind: It should only be placed on the top rack of your dishwasher. If you want a plastic water bottle that makes it easier to sip on the go, the best water bottle is the Contigo Jackson Tritan Water Bottle with Autopop Lid for its moveable handle and straw with a pop-up spout. We love that it’s available in an array of transparent colors like lavender, coriander, and macaroon. The spout has a lock you push with your thumb when you want to take a sip. When not in use, the straw pops back down to protect it from grit and germs so you can feel confident you’re sipping from a clean surface. The water bottle top also features a small handle, so you can carry the bottle with a finger or two, or clip it to a carabiner. The wide mouth makes it handy to fill with ice cubes or fruit, and you can easily fill a sponge or dish wand through the mouth for quick cleaning. Both the lid and the bottom are made of BPA-free plastic that is durable enough for the top rack of the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Capacity: 24 ounces | Material: Tritan plastic | Dishwasher Safe: Yes (top rack only)

Best Motivational BuildLife Motivational Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has time lines to remind you to drink more water throughout the day, which helps you stay on track of your water intake goals. Keep in Mind: The larger size holds an entire gallon of water, which could be heavy to tote around. If you are a workout enthusiast or just have a goal to drink more water, the best water bottle is the BuildLife Motivational Water Bottle. The colorful and motivational phrases uplift you, and the measurement marks help you track your progress throughout the day, making it easier for you to achieve your goal. We love that this water bottle has such a large capacity—you can choose between the 73-ounce and 128-ounce sizes. Each size features a wide mouth at the top so you can add ice cubes, lemons, oranges, or cucumbers to make your water more refreshing and delicious. It has a flip top, which makes it easy to drink out of, and it comes with a nylon strap that makes transporting it easier. Keep in mind that lugging around a half or whole gallon of water will take a fair amount of arm strength. The plastic is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and BPA-free, so you don’t have to worry about any chemicals or plastic smells. One downside is that this water bottle is not dishwasher safe, though the manufacturer states it is easy to clean with baking soda and vinegar. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Capacity: 73 or 128 ounces | Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: No The 9 Best Glass Food Storage Containers of 2023 That Easily Go From Freezer to Countertop

Best Insulated Yeti Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle With Chug Cap Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Acmetools.com Why You Should Get It: It keeps ice water cold for 24 hours, coffee hot for up to six, and has a variety of sizes and mouthpieces you can mix and match. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than most water bottles and doesn’t go on sale often, making it an investment. For a water bottle that’s attractive yet tough, the Yeti Rambler with Chug Cap is the best insulated water bottle. It’s available in 17 colors like seafoam, prickly pear, and offshore blue, and its exterior powder coating makes it easy to grab with sweaty hands. The bottle is very durable, so you can throw it in your bag then toss it in the dishwasher without risking warping, rust, or dents. There are a number of different tops to choose from like the chug cap that comes with it, a top that screws off, and a top with a straw so you can engineer your best water bottle. We love the add-on sling accessory for long walks, hikes, or when you’re running errands and need to keep your hands free. The insulation will keep iced drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot beverages for up to six. It is pricier than most water bottles on our list, but because of its durability and insulation, it’s worth the price. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Capacity: 26 ounces | Material: Stainless steel | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Kids Hydro Flask 12 oz Kids Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Hydroflask.com Why You Should Get It: The handle and silicone boot make it easy for kids to carry. Keep in Mind: It may be too heavy for toddlers. Our pick for best water bottle for kids is the Hydro Flask Kids Wide Mouth Straw Lid and Boot. The silicone boot makes it easy to grip and prevents it from sliding off surfaces, which helps to reduce spills and messes. It’s lightweight, and the handle makes it easy to carry around. Just like the bigger Hydro Flask models, the 12-ounce version has the same pro-grade stainless steel and exterior coating that keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and makes it nearly destructible by tiny hands. It is available in 14 playful colors including peony, ice, honeydew, canary, and more. This water bottle also features a place to write a name, so it’s customizable and can be tailored to suit each kid’s style. Because of its ability to be identifiable, it’s also less likely to get lost so you don’t have to worry about sending it to school or on a playdate with your kid. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Capacity: 12 ounces | Material: Alloy steel | Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Dogs Petkit Dog Water Bottle with Filter Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why You Should Get It: The cap acts as a water bottle and the filter absorbs impurities, so you can give your dog safe water no matter where you are. Keep in Mind: The filter should be changed every few months. When going on long walks or car rides, it’s important to keep your furry friend hydrated, too. The easiest and most practical way is with the Petkit Dog Water Bottle with Filter. It’s compact enough to slide into a bag or oversized pocket with a cap that transforms into a portable bowl so you don’t have to lug around a ton of gear. The water bottle features a filter that absorbs impurities and removes chlorine, which gives you peace of mind if you need to refill on the go from an unfiltered water source. The filter can be used up to 100 times, but keep in mind that it needs to be changed every two to six months. We love how simple it is to use with just the turn of a button and that it has a strap for easy carrying. The sealed silicone gasket and lock key design prevents leaking so you can also toss the water bottle in your bag without worry. The plastic is lightweight and BPA-free with no plastic smell or taste. There are two sizes available—14 and 10 ounces. Both of the sizes are compact and can easily be stored with your other pet supplies when not in use. Be sure to select the appropriate one for the size of your dog and their drinking habits. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Capacity: 10 or 14 ounces | Material: Plastic | Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Glass Ello Syndicate Glass Water Bottle with One-Touch Flip Lid Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The glass is also odor-free, stain-free, and won’t impact the taste of your water. Keep in Mind: It’s only for cold drinks. If you don’t like the tastes or smells that can leach from metal or plastic bottles and prefer drinking from a glass, the best glass water bottle is the Ello Syndicate Glass Water Bottle with One-Touch Flip Lid. It’s made of durable borosilicate glass with a protective, BPA-free silicone sleeve. The glass is also odor-free, stain-free, and won’t impact the taste of your water. Instead of a screw top or straw, the one-touch lid is easy to flip up to take a sip and close it back down with just one hand, which is nice for the days you have to juggle your phone, car keys, a bag, and your water bottle. On those days the silicone sleeve comes in extra handy to protect the glass against chips and cracks—but you should still be careful to not drop or throw it. The bottle is available in seven bright colors, and is easy to wash by popping it into the dishwasher (the silicone sleeve does not need to be removed). Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Capacity: 20 ounces | Material: Glass | Dishwasher Safe: Yes