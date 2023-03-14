The 13 Best Washable Rugs of 2023

We researched the best washable rugs for every style, including cozy rugs for bedrooms and highly durable rugs for living areas. Our top picks were chosen for their durability, ease of cleaning, and size range.

Interior designer Emily Mackie says to use washable rugs, instead of spot clean-only rugs, in high traffic areas. “Imagine you have paint on your feet and are walking from the front to the back to the upstairs and downstairs. Where are your heaviest traffic paths? These are the areas to use these types of rugs.”

A rug can tie a room together, but what happens when hazards like pets, children, or red wine threaten your beloved statement piece? Rather than fretting about spot cleaning, a washable rug can simply be thrown into your washing machine.

Best Overall Surya Lavadora Washable Area Rug Rugs Direct View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Ashleyfurniture.com Why You Should Get It: Combine multiple design styles with this versatile rug that comes in five different colors. Keep in Mind: A rug pad is recommended. Get a little funkier with this rug, which combines geometric and Moroccan influences to earn the title of our best overall washable rug. We like that it’s versatile enough to fit in with multiple decor styles, whether you’re going mid-century modern or boho, and you can choose to have an accent color without committing to a potentially overwhelming color block. A more open diamond on the edges works its way inward to a chain of linked circles, with a more elaborate diamond-pattern band and botanical-reminiscent accents in the center. The pattern and different colors will help disguise wear until wash day, but it’s not so elaborate that it can’t fit in across a variety of decorating styles. There are five different colors available, all offering a lighter neutral background with different accent shades; choose from blues, beiges, gray, and even designs with teal or mustard accents. It also comes in plenty of sizes, and there are round and runner options available as well. Price at time of publish: From $124 Product Details: Available Sizes: From 2 feet 7 inches x 7 feet 3 inches (five sizes available) | Material: 100% polyester | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, with mild detergent; hang to dry

Best Budget Ikea Tiphede Washable Rug IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: This super light cotton rug looks just as good as those that are triple or quadruple the price. Keep in Mind: There are only three sizes available. Ikea’s extremely low-priced housewares extend into the washable rug category, with the Tiphede being one of our favorites and one of their most affordable. The Tiphede comes in three sizes: 5 feet 1 inch x 7 feet 3 inches, 3 feet 11 inches x 5 feet 11 inches, and 2 feet 7 inches x 4 feet 11 inches. All sizes are available in two colors that combine black and natural tones, with your choice of which one is dominant and which is the accent, depending on whether you want a darker or lighter style. Both have a backdrop of one with an engaging speckling of the other that provides visual interest and will hide dirt without being overpowering. In addition to being easy to clean (you can even iron it), the flat-woven cotton is lightweight and easy to move around so you can figure out the perfect spot. You can even place it under your dining table, since the flat-woven surface won't interfere with chair movement, and it’s thin enough that it won’t interfere with any under-floor heating. Price at time of publish: From $13 Product Details: Available Sizes: From 2 feet 7 inches x 4 feet 11 inches (three sizes available) | Material: Cotton | Care Instructions: Machine wash warm, normal cycle; iron on medium; line dry

Best Runner Rug Iohouze Runner Rug Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This easy-to-style cotton rug comes in patterns and sizes for almost any hallway. Keep in Mind: It may shrink after washing. Runner rugs see some of the most wear and tear of any rug, so we leaned a little darker-toned for our pick for best washable runner. Since runners are usually found in kitchens or hallways, you still want a pattern that will help hide dirt so you aren’t doing extra laundry every week—even if it is washable. This Amazon favorite comes in eight different tones, mostly in black and white, with patterns ranging from a fringed diamond spread to thin stripes of sisal. Go for diamonds of varying sizes, zig-zag lines, thin contrasting lines, or even a yellow and blue design. Some of the designs are even reversible, though they aren’t available in every size. The thin fabric, while soft to the touch, can be a bit slippery, so you’ll have to purchase a separate rug pad to avoid sliding. It may shrink slightly after washing, especially if you put it in a dryer, but you shouldn’t see any notable change in size. Price at time of publish: From $19 Product Details: Available Sizes: 2 x 3, 2 x 4.3, 2 x 6, 2 x 8, 2.6 x 10, 3 x 5, and 4 x 6 feet | Material: Cotton | Care Instructions: Machine wash, air dry

Best for Kitchen Ruggable Lemonade Yellow Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Why You Should Get It: This citrusy print combines a fun design with stain-resistant finish. Keep in Mind: It’s only 1/8 inches thick. A rug in the kitchen is more susceptible to stains and spills, so if you have a busy lifestyle it’s important to have a rug that’s easy to wash. The Ruggable Lemonade Yellow Rug is the best washable rug for your kitchen because it’s both stylish and practical. This punchy citrus design comes in pink, rose, yellow, and lime options, all of which will give your kitchen a bit of pop and manage to hide any stray splashes of sauce or food. In addition to being machine washable, Ruggable’s rugs all have a polyurethane stain- and water-resistant barrier to help prevent stains from setting in. Ruggable lets you choose upon purchasing whether you want a standard or cushioned rug pad to help provide more traction. To launder, just remove the rug from its pad and wash the lightweight rug with a mild detergent. Dry on low heat and reattach to the pad once it’s completely dry. The only downside to this rug is that it’s only ⅛ of an inch thick; however, the pad provides a little bit of extra thickness. But because it’s so lightweight and easy to wash, it’s the best rug for your kitchen. Price at time of publish: From $89 Product Details: Available Sizes: 2 x 3, 2.5 x 7, 2.5 x 10, 3 x 5, 4 x 6, 5 x 7, 6 x 9, 8 x 10, and 9 x 12 feet; 6 feet round, 8 feet round | Material: Polyester | Care Instructions: Wash on cold, delicate cycle, with mild detergent. Dry on low heat or air dry

Best Round Safavieh Easy Care Round Area Rug Overstock View On Walmart View On Americanhomefurniture.com View On Babylist.com Why You Should Get It: It’s simple enough to fit in, but still adds character, and has a wider size range than most round rug options. Keep in Mind: The tassels may cause some vacuum tangling. For a round option, we love the Safavieh Easy Care Round Area Rug. Its simple, understated design adds subtle personality to any space. And because it is a solid color, it can complement a variety of different aesthetics. While most round rugs only offer two or three different sizes, this rug offers four different sizes. It’s available in three different colors: teal, ivory, or rust. Choose the neutral ivory for a minimalist look or opt for a pop of color with the teal or rust. We also appreciate that its easy design can fit in with multiple decorating styles. The contrasting stripe around the edge (black on the ivory, white on the other colors) and more intricate, knotted trim leading up to the tassels keep it from being too simple. Plus, the knotted triangle base makes it feel like a more modern doily. The cotton construction and 0.4-inch pile will feel plush under your feet. However, the tassels may be a pain to clean when you are vacuuming. When it’s time to launder, wash in cold water and air dry the rug. Price at time of publish: From $46 Product Details: Available Sizes: 3 x 3, 4 x 4, 5 x 5, and 6 x 6 feet | Material: Cotton and polyester | Care Instructions: Wash on cold, line dry

Best Shag Rug Lorena Canals Woolable Washable Rug Enkang Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn View On Nordstrom View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Even though it’s made of wool, it can be machine washed. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in white or brown, and there may be some shedding in the first few months. Lorena Canals puts a design-forward twist on the shag style with this rug that feels more like you’re viewing a glacial landscape from above than trapped in your parents’ old living room. Its plush texture and high pile will immediately make any room feel notably cozier, with a fluffy top made entirely of wool so it’s perfect for squishing your feet into. The rugs are handcrafted one at a time in India, creating slight variation that makes each one unique. Each rug comes with a cotton tote bag that you can use for storage later, should you need to temporarily roll up the rug. It also comes with an anti-slip underlay to keep it in place. Tassels at each corner can be braided, or you can let them fly free. We love that even though this rug is made from wool, it’s still machine-washable. Upon using this rug for the first few months, you may notice some shredding, which is normal. If you notice any loose ends, avoid pulling on them—simply cut with a pair of scissors. Price at time of publish: From $259 Product Details: Available Sizes: 7 feet 10 inches x 5 feet 7 inches, 9 feet 10 inches x 6 feet 7 inches, and 6 feet 6 inches x 2 feet 3 inches | Material: Wool with cotton backing | Care Instructions: Wash on delicate with mild detergent, tumble dry low

Best Jute-Style Rug NuLoom Geometric Easy-Jute Machine Washable Area Rug NuLoom View On Target View On Nuloom.com Why You Should Get It: This versatile geometric design looks like real jute without the mess. Keep in Mind: It’s not actual jute. If you love the look of jute but don’t love the maintenance, the NuLoom Geometric Easy-Jute Machine Washable Area Rug is the best washable rug for you. NuLoom has made a jute-like fabric out of 100% recycled polyester, so it looks like jute but is easier to clean. In addition to looking like the real thing, it has the added bonus of being resistant to spills, stains, and other floor hazards, and can hold up to high-traffic areas. The geometric design is visually enticing without being too distracting, and versatile enough to pair with whatever your style may be. But if this particular pattern doesn’t speak to you, NuLoom has plenty of other Easy-Jute options available. To clean, wash in the washing machine with cold water and air dry. If needed, you can iron this rug with a low heat. Price at time of publish: From $109 Product Details: Available Sizes: 4 x 6, 5 x 8, 8 x 10, and 9 x 12 feet, and 2 feet 6 inches x 8 feet | Material: 100% recycled polyester | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, line dry or dry on air-only dryer cycle.

Best Color & Size Variety Hook & Loom Flatweave Eco Cotton Rug HOOK & LOOM View On Hookandloom.com Why You Should Get It: This soft cotton rug comes in dozens of colors and sizes while also being durable, eco-friendly, and attractive. Keep in Mind: It’s on the thinner side; add a pad underneath if you want more plushness. Our top pick if you're looking for a range of colors and sizes is the Hook & Loom Flatweave Eco Cotton Rug. The solid, subtly ribbed design comes in 36 colors and almost any size. The available sizes vary by color, but the “natural” rug comes in up to 25, and almost every color has at least 10 different options available. We’re also big fans of the eco-friendly composition, which uses yarn from recovered textile fibers. The pre-washed cotton is soft underfoot, and thin enough to fit under most doors so you won’t have to constantly un-bunch the corners. (If you want a more springy feel, you can always add a pad underneath.) There may be some shrinkage after your first wash, but it should maintain its size after that. Otherwise, they’re delightfully unfussy; just machine wash on cold, using any detergent without bleach, and then tumble dry. Price at time of publish: From $22 Product Details: Available Sizes: Varies by color, but most range from 2 x 3 feet to 8 x 10 feet | Material: 85% cotton, 12% polyester, 3% other clothing fibers | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry

Best Vintage-Inspired Rug Tumble Amara Washable Rug Tumble View On Tumbleliving.com Why You Should Get It: This medallion botanical design comes in five colors. Keep in Mind: The spill proof coating may diminish over time after washing. If you love vintage style but don’t always love the maintenance and delicate fabrics that can come with it, Tumble’s Amara is the best washable rug for you. Its large central design with outward-growing botanical accents creates a medallion design that will help complement any room while echoing a design style that’s held up from medieval tapestry through your childhood living room. There are five colors available: indigo/beige, blush/gray, ash/natural, light blue/ivory, and coral/blue. There are also six sizes to choose from, so you should be able to find one that fits your space. Just tuck the corners of the rug over the cushioned rug pad to hold everything in place. In addition to being machine-washable, Tumble’s rugs are also designed so that any spilled liquid will bead up, rather than soak into the fabric. Just keep in mind that the spill-proof coating may fade over time, especially with frequent laundering.

Price at time of publish: From $99 Product Details: Available Sizes: 5 x 7, 6 x 9, 8 x 10, 3 x 5, 2.5 x 7, and 2.5 x 10 feet | Material: 100% polyester | Care Instructions: Wash on delicate cycle, tumble dry low or hang dry

Best Indoor/Outdoor Rug Ruggable Outdoor Campo Multicolor Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Why You Should Get It: It’s mold, mildew, and fade resistant. Keep in Mind: It either needs to be tumble dried or air dried on a flat surface. You can make your patio feel just as cozy as your den with this top-rated Ruggable indoor/outdoor option inspired by artist Josef Albers. The blocky design is classy yet playful for an outdoor area, without being too whimsical to be brought indoors if you so choose. And if the colors clash with your patio furniture, there’s also an option available with the same blocks set in shades of gray. You also get to choose whether you want the standard rug pad or a more cushioned option for extra plushness. And while it’s machine-washable and equipped with a water-resistant barrier like all Ruggable rugs, the indoor/outdoor line is extra resilient, built to resist mold, mildew, and color fading. You can also sweep it down or spray it with a garden hose if you aren’t quite ready for laundry day. Machine wash in cold water and either lay it flat to dry or tumble dry. Price at time of publish: From $129 Product Details: Available Sizes: 2.5 x 7, 2.5 x 10, 3 x 5, 5 x 7, 6 x 9, 8 x 10, and 9 x 12 feet| Material: Not listed | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold with mild detergent, tumble dry on air fluff or air dry flat.

Best Reversible Rug Lorena Canals Reversible Washable Area Rug Amazon View On Amazon View On 2modern.com View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Go for bright color or a neutral tone with this reversible rug that’s available in three different colors for a total of six options. Keep in Mind: You may experience some shedding. Lorena Canals’ Twin Rug is the best reversible washable rug. It features more saturated colors on one side and more neutral tones on the opposite side—just flip it over and you'll get an instant room revamp. It comes in amber, vintage blue, or toffee, and the colored sides have a stylish color gradient that breaks them into three sections. No matter what color you choose, the rugs are all handmade using a reversible tufting technique and made with recycled cotton so you can feel good about your purchase. There are also three sizes available so you can utilize it in a variety of different spaces, and an anti-slip rug pad and canvas tote bag are included. You may experience some slight shedding, but that should go away over time with regular vacuuming—just trim any loose ends with scissors, rather than trying to pull them out. Price at time of publish: From $159 Product Details: Available Sizes: 5 feet 7 inches x 7 feet 10 inches, 4 feet x 5 feet 3 inches, 2 feet 7 inches x 4 feet 7 inches | Material: 97% cotton, 3% other fiber | Care Instructions: Machine wash gentle cycle with mild detergent, air dry or tumble dry low.

Best Neutral Revival Rugs Record Washable Rug Revival Rugs View On Revivalrugs.com Why You Should Get It: The Record is a modern yet versatile design made with recycled materials. Keep in Mind: The 9 x 12-foot size can’t be machine-washed. If you love neutrals, this washable rug from Revival Rugs is our top pick. Whether you think it looks like a sun, rainbow, or just abstract geometry, this rug will be a quality addition to any room. There are three neutral shades available: light bone beige, darker camel, and green-tinted sage. The rugs are all made from OEKO-TEX-certified recycled polyester and are woven in Turkey. It has a medium pile and is about half an inch thick. This rug is machine-washable, but you’ll need to hang it on a line to dry. Just note that the 9 x 12-foot size isn’t recommended for machine washing due to its size (it’s simply too large for most at-home machines). Price at time of publish: From $199 Product Details: Available Sizes: From 2 feet 7 inches by 9 feet (6 sizes available) | Material: 100% recycled polyester | Care Instructions: Machine wash on delicate, line dry