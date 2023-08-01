"When selecting wall sconces for your space, consider the overall aesthetic and functionality,” Cloud says. “Look for sconces that complement the existing decor style while providing adequate illumination.”

Narrowing down the best wall sconce to fit your style or room can feel like a Herculean task, but we’re taking the leg work out of your shopping experience. We spent hours sifting through our favorite retailers to compare sconces based on their style type, bulb type, wattage, price, and design to create a curated shopping list with the best wall sconces on the market in 2023. We also consulted Marie Cloud, principal interior designer and owner of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, for her insight on how to find the best wall sconce for you and how to streamline your search when shopping for a wall sconce for your home.

Wall sconces are a light fixture mainstay in interior design due to their ability to instantly elevate a space and usher ambiance and warmth to even the most shadowy nooks and crannies of a home. Better still, wall sconces are space-saving alternatives to a traditional floor or table lamp and lend a room an intentional look that tells guests you know a thing or two about design.

Best Overall Thomas O'Brien Vendome Single Sconce Visual Comfort & Co. View On Burkedecor.com View On Kathykuohome.com View On Lumens.com Why You Should Get It The Vendome Single Sconce comes in four stunning finishes to complement any style. Keep in Mind It has a simple design and lacks bold decorative accent or sculptural details you might expect at this price point. The Vendome Single Sconce earns the spot as the best overall wall sconce because of its timeless design, generous finish selection, and ability to instantly elevate any shadowy corner of your home. The luxe single-arm sconce features a classic rosette backplate that supports a sloped arm, topped with a soft-white fabric or natural paper shade. Its parred-back design yields a timeless appeal, making it a sound investment for all interior design styles and spaces. The Vendome is sophisticated when installed solo at the end of a hallway or in pairs to frame a vanity mirror, fireplace wall, or kitchen sink.



This 14-inch sconce is large enough to make a statement without overpowering a design and comes in four striking finishes to speak to all design styles. The Vendome Single Sconce requires hardwire installation, which is an additional cost. Its simple lines make this sconce the epitome of quiet luxury–-emphasis on the quiet. It lacks the statement-making details you might expect at this price point. So, if you’re looking for a sconce that works overtime as an art piece, this may not be the best fit for your home.

Price at time of publish: $260 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: A19 with E26 keyless socket | Wattage: 40 A19 | Material: Metal, linen, natural paper

Best Budget iYoee Wall Sconce Lamps Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This sconce comes in seven statement-making colors. Keep in Mind It isn’t available in traditional metal finishes like nickel, brass, or chrome, so it may be challenging to integrate into your design plans. If you’re in the market for a light fixture that delivers high-impact design on a low budget, this is the best wall sconce for you. The iYoee Wall Sconce Lamp offers an expansive color range and has a chic retro-meets-Nordic silhouette. Scoop up this cheery design in your choice of sky blue, gray, green, khaki, rose red, white, or yellow to complement your existing decor The wall-mounted armed sconce is sold as a single fixture or as a set of two, ideal for flanking your bed with color or illuminating your industrial open kitchen shelving. This sconce has a minimalist backplate, a dainty arm, and exposed copper wiring that feeds into a vintage-inspired empire metal shade coated in baking paint.



Although this sconce requires drilling and hardwiring for installation, each fixture comes with all the mounting hardware necessary to brighten your space. Light bulbs are not included but the sconce is compatible with E26 base Edison bulbs, LED bulbs, and incandescent bulbs. While it is available in several colors, keep in mind that it doesn’t come in metallic finishes like brass or nickel. With that said, if you love this sconce and want to make it work in your traditional or transitional space, the crisp-white and khaki colorways are solid neutral options to bring budget-friendly beauty into your design. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Type: Wall mount | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: LED | Wattage: 60 watts | Material: Metal, copper

Best Splurge Chapman & Myers Gramercy Double Sconce Visual Comfort & Co. View On Burkedecor.com View On Kathykuohome.com View On Visualcomfort.com Why You Should Get It The Gramercy Double Sconce works overtime as a dreamy light fixture and sculptural art piece for your walls. Keep in Mind It will look out of place in a modern, minimalist, or contemporary home. Light fixtures are the jewelry of the home, and the Gramercy Double Sconce is primed to become the crown jewel of your hallway, dining room, or primary suite. The luxurious hand-crafted wall sconce is our splurge-worthy pick because of its striking gilded iron finish, timeless silhouette, and hand-sculpted base that doubles as artwork on the wall. The dual-arm sconce promises to earn you compliments aplenty with its elegant artisan-sculpted base. A flourish of gilt wheat leaves curls from the top of the aged mirror backplate while two delicate arms curve out below. The arms are enhanced with a petal-inspired base and carry creamy, candle-inspired lights that cast an unmatched golden glow.



It needs to be hardwired by a professional, so that’s an added expense to keep in mind before investing. The Gramercy sconce is the epitome of luxury, but its detail-rich design may appear overly opulent in an organic modern or casual contemporary home. Price at time of publish: $520 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: Two | Bulb Types: E12 candelabra | Wattage: 60 C11 | Material: Metal, glass

Best for Living Room Chapman & Myers Cabinet Maker’s Picture Light Rejuvenation View On Burkedecor.com View On Rejuvenation View On Visualcomfort.com Why You Should Get It This sconce boasts a timeless silhouette and is crafted from top quality materials for exceptional quality. Keep in Mind It casts light down instead of out. Highlight your living room art, bookcase, or gallery wall with the help of the Chapman & Myers Cabinet Maker’s Picture Light. The classic design is the best wall sconce for shining a spotlight on your living room walls because it’s brass-hewn, comes in two enduring finishes, and features a timeless silhouette that plays well with all interior design styles. Better still, the Cabinet Maker’s Picture Light comes in four unique lengths (8, 18, 24, or 30 inches), allowing you to customize the ambiance to your exact needs. The hardwired picture light is dimmable, so you can avoid a harsh glare against glass frames or paintings. It features a handsome square base, one or two arms, and an articulating frame, which directs light precisely where you want it. Choose from the aged antique brass finish or opt for an industrial look with the silvery-bronze finish.



The Cabinet Maker’s Picture Light has E26 sockets and recommends LED T10 bulbs to deliver the best brightening results. Light bulbs are not included, but each light comes with a pin-up kit to jump start installation.

Price at time of publish: $319 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: Two | Bulb Types: LED T10 | Wattage: 25 watts | Material: Brass

Best Battery-Operated Vimhour Store Vintage Battery Operated Wall Sconce Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These shaded sconces provide a classic, traditional look without the need for an electrician. Keep in Mind You need to recharge the battery light bulbs periodically and keep the remote within reach to enjoy these sconces’ glow. If you love the look of hardwired wall lights but don’t want to call an electrician for hardwiring, the Vimhour Store Vintage Battery Operated Wall Sconce Set is the best wall sconce for you. The glowing set includes two flared arm sconces with a sleek circular backplate and crisp white shades. Snag the pair in a classic golden bronze finish for traditional or transitional spaces, or complement your modern furnishings with a matte black option instead.



The wireless wall sconces come with remote-controlled, rechargeable light bulbs that offer three color temperature settings and brightness levels to suit your mood. Choose from a warm light, warm white light, or cool white light to set the tone for work, entertaining, and unwinding in your space. The remote can operate the lights from 16 feet away, so you don’t need to leave your couch to switch these beauties on.

This sconce set is ideal for flanking your fireplace, bed frame, or living room gallery wall. With that said, the one drawback is the battery-operated light bulbs require USB-powered recharging to maintain their brightness and function with regular use. Price at time of publish: $97 for a set of two Product Details: Type: Battery operated | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: LED | Wattage: Not listed | Material: Metal, fabric

Best Modern Better Homes & Gardens 1-Light Wall Sconce Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This sconce features a contrasting finish and modern silhouette that will shine in any room in your house. Keep in Mind It’s a smaller light that may look out of place when installed on an expansive wall. This head-turning light fixture earns our pick for the best modern wall sconce because of its mixed-metal finish and iconic hourglass shape. And the best part? It’s energy-efficient and budget-friendly to boot.



This sconce sports a modern-inspired silhouette that makes for the picture-perfect complement to your existing modern kitchen or living room. It wears an inky-black finish and contrasting burnished brass banding that lends it a chameleon-like quality to work in most spaces. The petite wall sconce looks chic as an overhead light for a kitchen workstation or as bedside night lights in a primary suite.



Each sconce is Energy Star certified and comes with a dimmable Title 20 LED CA10 bulb that lasts up to 10,000 hours. It also includes a five-year product replacement warranty that goes into place the day of your purchase in the event of a material or craftsman defect. Keep in mind this sconce is on the smaller side, so it may feel a bit lackluster if used solo on a large empty wall. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: E26 | Wattage: 10 watts | Material: Metal

Best for Staircase Mercer41 Carmack Iron Armed Sconce Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The dual-armed design delivers twice the brightness to your shadowy staircase for maximum safety after hours. Keep in Mind The Carmack Iron Armed Sconce is wider than a standard single-arm sconce, so you’ll need to measure your staircase wall beforehand to make sure it fits your space. Invest in the ultimate guiding lights for your staircase wall by treating yourself to the Carmack Iron Armed Sconce. The dual-armed sconce is the best wall sconce for a staircase wall or stairwell because the double-ended design emits twice the light to provide plenty of guidance for a commute between floors after dark.



The classic wall sconce is versatile, pairing seamlessly with transitional, traditional, farmhouse, contemporary, and cottage staircases alike. It features an elegant brass backplate and two slender arms finished with creamy-white fabric shades.



Although the Carmack Iron Sconce requires hardwired installation, each fixture comes with an LED candelabra light bulb. The wall sconce is dimmable, allowing you to adjust the ambiance to suit all occasions. The Carmack measures 17.5 x 13.5 x 7 inches and easily doubles as a focal point on your staircase wall. With that said, the impressive scale may overpower small walls or cramped corners so it’s always a good idea to measure your intended location before purchasing to ensure you’re happy with the fit. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: LED | Wattage: 9 watts | Material: Iron, fabric

Best for Reading in Bed Studio VC Primitive Swing Arm Sconce Visual Comfort & Co. View On Bellacor.com View On Burkedecor.com View On Lumens.com Why You Should Get It The Primitive Swing Arm Sconce is dimmable, and it has an adjustable arm. Keep in Mind It features a linen fabric shade that requires regular dusting to maintain a fresh-from-the-box look. The Primitive Swing Arm Sconce earns our pick as the best wall sconce for the book lover because of its classic lines, adjustable arm, wiring versatility, and dimming capabilities. The charming bedside light fixture is available in two timeless metal finishes—both of which promise to lend your bedroom a sophisticated bibliophile aesthetic.



This sconce comes with your choice of a white paper or linen fabric shade to round out the transitional design. Better still: This wall sconce can either be hardwired or plugged into a wall outlet, and it comes with a sleek brass or nickel sleeve to hide exposed wiring for a streamlined result.



We love this sconce for bedside reading because its adjustable arm allows you to position the light without lifting your head from your pillow. Plus, it’s designed with a dimmable switch, allowing you to lower the brightness if your partner is trying to sleep. Periodically dust your shades to avoid any unsightly build-up and avoid touching the shade when repositioning the sconce for late-night reads. The linen and paper shade options are susceptible to staining, so it’s always better to pull directly from the metal arm to maintain their clean look. Price at time of publish: $319 Product Details: Type: Hardwired or plug-in | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: E26 hi-lo | Wattage: 100 A19 | Material: Brass, linen, natural paper

Best for Bedroom Jeenkae Modern Plated Brass Wall Sconces Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The Jeenkae Modern Plated Brass Wall Sconces are sold in a set of two and feature convenient pull-chain switches. Keep in Mind The pared back silhouette is best suited for contemporary or modern bedroom designs. The best wall sconces for your bedroom are the ones you can operate without getting out of bed, and these Jeenkae Modern Plated Brass Wall Sconces check all our boxes. The bedroom-ready sconces are our top pick because they come in a set of two to flank your bed, and they’re easy to switch on and off thanks to their 7.9-inch pull chain. These modern sconces are compatible with plug-in and hardwire installation to suit your space. They feature a creamy-white conical linen shade and come in three classic finishes to polish off your bedroom design. Choose brass to usher warmth to your bedside or opt for matte-black or nickel for a cool, modern bedroom look. While the required E26 light bulbs are not included, each sconce set does come with mounting hardware for a stress-free DIY installation.



The wall sconces sport minimalist lines, making them a seamless addition to modern, contemporary, or Scandinavian interiors. That said, their conical shades and unadorned backplates may appear too understated for traditional, transitional, or rustic bedroom designs.

Price at time of publish: $150 for a set of two Product Details: Type: Hardwired or plug-in | Number of Bulbs: Two | Bulb Types: E26 medium | Wattage: 40 watts | Material: Metal, fabric

Best for Kitchen Permo Industrial Vintage Slope Pole Wall Mount Single Sconce Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The simple silhouette works with all interior design styles and its metal-and-glass construction makes for easy cleaning between meals. Keep in Mind This sconce requires hardwired installation. Shine a spotlight on your kitchen’s open shelving with the Permo Industrial Vintage Slope Pole Wall Mount Single Sconce. This find earns the title as the best wall sconce for kitchens because of its easy-to-clean materials and dynamic silhouette.



The slope arm light fixture can be installed so that the glass shade points up or down, providing endless possibilities for illuminating your kitchen. This eye-catching wall sconce features a metal base in your choice of four metal finishes and a transparent glass shade. Choose from antique brass, black, chrome, or brushed nickel to complement (or contrast) your existing cabinet hardware.



Hardwiring is the only option for this sconce, and a light bulb is not included. That said, the sconce is compatible with LED, compact fluorescent, halogen, and incandescent lights. This sconce does come with all the necessary mounting hardware to help get you started. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: LED, compact fluorescent, halogen, incandescent. | Wattage: 60 watts | Material: Glass, metal

Best for Dining Room Ballard Designs Cartagena 1-Light Sconce Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Why You Should Get It The Cartagena One-Light Sconce measures a substantial 39.5 inches tall, which makes it an ideal length for framing your dining room console, cabinet, or doorway. Keep in Mind It’s only offered in two finishes. Set the tone for your dining room with the help of this sophisticated sconce. This extra-long wall sconce is our top pick for your dining room because of its impressive scale and inviting contemporary lines.



This metal sconce features a tail with striking sculptural details inspired by vintage metal railing. It comes in your choice of a champagne or textured iron colorway that is hand rubbed by artisans to achieve a one-of-a-kind finish that infuses storied charm into traditional, cottage, and farmhouse interiors. A contemporary drum shade rounds out the sconce design, balancing out the weathered base and yielding a fresh, yet enduring, look.



At 39.5 inches tall, it’s a natural focal point for bare dining room walls or a complement to an existing wall vignette. Invest in a set of two and use the pair to flank a grand mirror or plate wall above your beloved buffet. You could also frame your dining room doorway with the duo to create an inviting ambiance the moment your guests walk over the threshold.



Keep in mind, these beauties require hardwired installation and are only available in two finishes. Price at time of publish: $195 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: A 60W | Wattage: 60 watts | Material: Metal, resin

Best for Fireplace Ballard Designs Lottie Single Arm Sconce Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Why You Should Get It The Lottie Single Arm Sconce is moderately priced and comes in four failproof colorways. Keep in Mind The shade isn’t included. The Lottie Single Arm Sconce is the best wall sconce to flank your fireplace. This sleek light fixture is versatile and understated, making it the ideal finishing touch for your fireplace wall. The thin lines ensure the sconce doesn’t distract from the roaring flames below while adding a layer of warmth to the wall overhead.



This sconce is steel-forged and hand-finished for a luxurious, one-of-a-kind look. The dainty sloped arm adds a touch of contemporary whimsy to your wall, while the traditional colorways strike a balance for a sophisticated result. Customize your sconce with an antique brass or antique bronze base topped with a black or white fabric shade. Keep in mind that it requires hardwire installation, and the shade isn’t included with the sconce.

Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: B 60W | Wattage: 60 watts | Material: Steel, linen

Best for Bathroom Wade Logan Armiah Aluminum Flush Mounted Sconce Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It You can install the Armiah Aluminum Flush Mounted Sconce vertically or horizontally, and it comes in four finishes. Keep in Mind It varies in price based on finish. If there’s one room in your house that should be equipped with flattering lighting, it’s your bathroom. The best sconce for your bathroom is the Armiah Aluminum Flush Mount Sconce because it has a streamlined silhouette, versatile installation option, and it’s compatible with dimmer kits.



This sconce features a clean-lined design with a mix of opal glass and aluminum casted steel in your choice of four metallic finishes: honey gold, chrome, brushed nickel, or dark restoration bronze. The contrasting elements and architectural design ensures this wall sconce pops against tiled and painted bathroom walls alike. Better still, this sconce can be installed horizontally solo above your vanity or installed vertically in a pair to flank your mirror.



The dimmable sconce is suitable for damp locations and is compatible with LED and G9 Xenon bulbs. While LED light bulbs are included, it’s recommended to invest in three G9 Xenon bulbs per sconce to enjoy maximum brightness in your space.



Keep in mind, the Armiah sconce required hardwired installation and its price varies depending on the metallic finish you select.

Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: LED, G9 Xenon | Wattage: 60 watts | Material: Aluminum, glass

Best Outdoor Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Wall Light Bronze Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It It’s energy efficient and complements many different styles. Keep in Mind It’s only available in one finish. Leave your porch aglow after hours with the Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Wall Light. The wall-mounted lantern earns our recommendation because of its high energy efficiency and budget-friendly price tag.



This fixture comes equipped with a bulb that lasts up to 13 years with three hours of daily use. Even better, the included light bulb uses 8.5 watts to produce the light output equivalent to traditional 75-watt incandescent lights, saving you money on your energy bill each month.



The budget-friendly sconce looks far more expensive than it is with a contemporary metal frame, streamlined glass shade, and dimming capabilities. The exposed bulb and high-shine glass shade will lend your porch or stoop a freshly updated look, and it’s easy to clean with your go-to glass cleaner. Each Better Homes & Gardens Wall Light comes backed by a five-year product replacement warranty in the event of a material or craftsman defect. While we find these outdoor wall sconces to be top-notch for most outdoor spaces, they are only available in a dark bronze finish. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Type: Hardwired | Number of Bulbs: One | Bulb Types: Dimmable 1 ST19 8.5W filament bulb | Wattage: 8.5 watts | Material: Glass, metal