To find the best waffle makers, we tested 11 models, accounting for all different facets of functionality ranging from the evenness of the browning to the ease of cleaning the machine. We also assessed the size, design features, and the product's overall value. After three days of testing with non-yeast and yeast flour, we narrowed our picks to the top eight choices available.

If you want fresh waffles, Keith Richardson of Keith’s Chicken-N-Waffles in Daly City, California, tells us that there really is no way to do it without a waffle maker. In addition to the convenience and freshness of making waffles from home, a machine also gives you more of a say in the ingredients that go into them. Zoda Carey, a social strategist for Dash, makers of the famous Mini Waffle Maker, tells us that an at-home waffle maker allows you to accommodate restrictions like veganism and a gluten-free diet.

Most people love a fresh-from-scratch, fluffy, and well-cooked waffle. Unfortunately, many of us only associate enjoying one with having to go out to a restaurant or cafe. But did you know that there are fantastic machines that can give you gourmet-style waffles from the comfort of your own kitchen?

Some drawbacks to note with this option include that it requires some added work to properly spread the batter onto the design. Also, we found there to be some inconsistency in heat levels within the batches. Additionally, while it only takes two and a half minutes to preheat, we found that adjustments between heat settings don't happen very quickly.

This waffle maker comes with the ability to flip, which we found it to do quite easily, and the faces release very well and do not stick. It comes with a power indicator light and it beeps six times to let you know that it is preheated. From there, it will beep three times when the waffle is done and a red indicator will also come on. The handle also does a good job of staying cool when in use.

For some added fun in the kitchen, we highly recommend the Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker as the best waffle maker for kids. The waffles actually come out in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s face. In testing, we found the pour to make about six waffles total, with each one being about three inches.

The adjustments between heat levels are inconsistent and can take a long time to get to temperature.

Do note that with the smaller profile of this option, you really will not have to use much batter at all to make your waffles. In testing, we found that even one-quarter of a cup of batter was too much and led to spillage over the sides.

This mini waffle maker comes with the ability to make your waffles in specific shapes, such as a heart or bunny. The result, in our testing, is a simple device that comes in fun colors and is able to make single servings and dessert waffles.

This simple option includes one indicator light on the top to let you know that it is preheated, but there are no other indicators that let you know the status of your waffle. However, it does have other features that we like, such as an easy-to-lift handle to keep your fingers safe. It also heats up faster than any other waffle maker on our list, taking just two minutes and 20 seconds.

A four-inch cooking surface helps Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Machine to produce mini waffles. While it yields smaller waffles, in testing we found that they are still hearty, measuring half an inch thick.

It doesn’t include features like an indicator light to tell you the waffles are done.

In testing, we used three-quarters, one-half, and two-thirds cups of batter. We found that the larger amounts tended to have the most spillage and that two-thirds cups is the ideal amount to use to prevent spillage. It is also worth noting that this took the longest of our options to heat up, with a five-minute total time.

To ensure that your waffles are cooked perfectly, this option features a rotating function. It comes with six heat settings that we found to work very well and make a noticeable difference in the finished waffle. The cleanability of this product also elevates it, with a drip tray that is also very easy to wipe down.

In testing, we found the Crux Double Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker checked a lot of major boxes for us. For starters, the sleek design with copper accents looks great in any kitchen, and the preheat and finished indicators are very obvious and easy to navigate. It beeps once to indicate that it’s on, three times to let you know it’s time to add batter, and six times when the waffle is done.

Do note with this option that it is a bit bulkier than other choices on our list. As a result, it can be a bit cumbersome for storage. However, it can be put on its side for better usage of space when not in use.

Where this option really stands out to us was in its ease of cleaning . In testing, we found that it does a great job of not spilling over the sides and none of the batter really lingers in the nonstick-coated grids.

This option features six settings and the grates are one inch deep to produce the thicker style associated with Belgian waffles. While it takes the batter of one large traditional Belgian waffle, they separate into four quadrants when you remove them from the tray.

For delicious Belgian waffles from home, Cuisinart’s Belgian Waffle Maker is our pick. In testing, we found it to do a good job of heating up quickly and evenly, with a four-minute heat up time. A simple beep lets you know that it is preheated, and once the waffle is done a ready light will alert you.

We appreciated the lid locking feature, the cool touch handle, and also that the cord can wind up underneath this device during storage. Do note, though, that if the waffle doesn’t entirely fill the grid it can be difficult to remove once it is done.

When it comes time to make the waffle, this option does take longer than any other option on our list to preheat—five minutes and 42 seconds. A beep noise alerts you to when it’s preheated, and a ready light will indicate when the waffle is done. In testing, we did find the seven settings each produced results on the darker side.

While waffles are delicious and fun to make, a machine that is hard to clean certainly makes them a less enticing option. In our testing, Breville’s No Mess Waffle Maker is the best waffle maker out there to alleviate this issue, and it features a handful of other options that we appreciate.

While this waffle maker creates a great finished product, it has one of the longer heat-up times on our list, taking four minutes and 14 seconds. Once it’s ready, the LCD screen turns orange, and it says “end” when the waffle is complete. In testing, we found that the second half of the grid takes about 30 seconds to fill up, which is mildly inconvenient, but it didn’t affect the finished product’s evenness.

In testing, we found that this option does a great job of evenly and consistently browning the waffle, producing a great final texture. This is in part due to the even distribution across the plates with thermally engineered heating elements. It also features a moat surrounding the plates to catch excess batter for easier cleanup. A final simple yet excellent feature is the “bit more” button, which allows you to brown your waffles slightly more without having to restart the cycle.

Breville’s BWM640XL Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker features an LCD screen that allows you to adjust your choice specifically between Belgian, classic, chocolate, and buttermilk waffles, and it also includes a custom option. From there, 12 different settings allow you to further customize your waffles in terms of how light or dark you want them.

The waffle maker features a weighted lid and rubber feet to keep everything firmly in place during use. Like the other Cuisinart option on our list, it comes with a three-year warranty to leave your purchase protected but, unlike the other option, it does feature cord storage underneath. Do note that while the grids fill evenly when pouring the batter, we found them to brown the finished waffles somewhat unevenly, leaving the waffles a bit pale around the edges.

In terms of functionality, this waffle maker features a light indicator when it is ready to be used and another indicator to let you know when your waffle is fully cooked. The waffle maker heats the plates to the medium settings’ temperature in just two and a half minutes—faster than some of the more expensive models on our list. It can also stand on its end for easier and more compact storage

Making delicious waffles at home shouldn’t have to break the bank, and Cuisinart’s WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker is proof of that. We found the cook settings of this option to be intuitive and there were noticeable differences in the finished product between all of the settings.

Other features of this product that we found valuable are the locking handle, the nonstick baking plates, and a limited three-year warranty. Worth noting, though, is that it will require slightly more batter for a perfectly browned waffle. We found that three-quarters of a cup produced a more even waffle than two-thirds of a cup. Additionally, do be careful near the spout as it can get quite hot, and also be aware that this option does not have cord storage.

In terms of functionality, this option takes four minutes to preheat. An audible beep lets you know when this device is ready to be used and it beeps five times with a green light when it’s done to let you know your waffle is ready.

Combining unique design, ease of cleaning, price, and variable heat adjustability helped solidify Cusinart’s Vertical Waffle Maker as our pick for the best waffle maker overall. The vertical design of this option enables it to include a spout to fill and in testing, we found it to be easy to clean as it had no spillage areas.

The pouring spout can get very hot, and this option also doesn’t have anywhere to store the cord.

Overall, we recommend the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker as the best waffle maker for its unique vertical design, easy pour spout, and ease of cleaning. If you’re in the market for a more affordable option, the Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker is the best waffle maker on a budget. For the lower price point, we appreciate that it includes features like intuitive cook settings, light indicators, and rubber feet.

Our Testing Process

To find the best waffle makers, we tested and evaluated 11 waffle makers based on criteria that we determined ahead of time. Our testers focussed on five different factors, grading based on design, performance, size, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We prepared batter, both yeasted and non-yeasted, using the same recipes for each waffle maker. From there, we noted how long each waffle maker took to preheat, then we used an infrared thermometer to record between five and ten temperatures around the machine to check how evenly heat is distributed.

Once we began using batter, we tested to see how well the indicators could tell if the waffles were done, noting whether the waffles needed more time or if they were properly cooked. We then made two more waffles, noting details like how well the waffles came out, how much batter was needed, and how cool the exterior of the machine stayed during use. We then repeated these steps with the yeasted batter. Finally, we followed the manufacturer’s instructions and looked into how easy the machines were to clean.

What to Know About Waffle Makers Before Shopping

Material

Waffle makers come in a variety of materials, but most of them will be made using steel for the exterior and aluminum for the grates on the inside. Because there are many affordable options that are made with stainless steel, there is not much reason to settle for something that isn’t made with durable materials. Do note, though, that stainless steel can retain heat, so be sure to purchase something that maintains a cool handle, like the Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker.

Weight

Like other kitchen products, waffle makers come in a variety of styles and materials which results in different weights and measurements. While more substantial waffle makers have their benefits in sturdiness, if you are someone who is looking for a smaller piece of equipment that doesn’t take up too much space, there are lighter options like the Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine, which weighs under 2 pounds.

Power

Power for a waffle maker is measured in watts. Wattage references the energy output, and determining what wattage is right for you will really come down to how many waffles you are trying to make. If you’re looking to only make a few waffles for yourself and you have ample time to do it, less wattage will suffice. However, if you are trying to make larger batches more quickly, something with more wattage, like our splurge pick, the Breville BWM640XL Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker, will be the way to go.

Number of Brown Settings

Depending on how much control you want over your waffles, it may be worth investing in something that includes more brown settings. More brown settings mean more temperature adjustments, so that you get the finished product you are looking for. Do be aware that more settings don’t mean a better machine. If the machine can’t accurately maintain the listed temperatures, then having more settings is irrelevant. Instead, you’ll want a product like the Crux Double Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker, which we found functions well on all six settings.

Other Waffle Makers We Tested

NordicWare 15040 Cast Aluminum Stovetop Belgium Waffle Iron

We found that the NordicWare Cast Aluminum Stovetop Belgium Waffle Iron was simple to use and easily flipped the waffles out with no spatula. It also did a good job of avoiding spillage. However, we found that it didn’t do a great job of evenly browning the yeasted batter, and it required additional batter to reach the edges. It also didn’t do a satisfying job of cooking the stovetop side, leaving brown dimples but pale edges.

Krups Belgian Waffle Maker

While the Krups Belgian Waffle Maker can make four waffles at a time, features cord storage, and is easy to clean, it falls short in other regards. For starters, it doesn’t have the most aesthetically pleasing exterior, and it took too long to cook the waffles, with about a six-minute cook time per waffle. From there, it takes a while to reheat between batches. Additionally, the lower heat settings result in very pale waffles and the handle also gets hot during use.

Bella Classic Non-Stick Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker

Right from the start, we felt that the Bella Classic Non-Stick Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker was cheap looking and lightweight. While it does a good job of making a sizable waffle quickly, it doesn’t include features like the ability to control heat, browning settings, and beeping indicators. And, for the price tag, we felt that the resulting waffles shouldn’t have spotty browning and pale edges.

Your Questions, Answered

What's the difference between a Belgian waffle maker and a regular waffle maker?

According to Richardson, the answer is as straightforward as the name: Belgian waffle makers simply make Belgian-style waffles. Carey tells us that Belgian waffles are thick, crisp, and feature extra-deep pockets. As a result, the best waffle makers for Belgian waffles have deeper trays for the batter to create that thickness and grooving associated with the style.

Is a flip waffle maker better than a regular waffle maker?

Richardson tells us that, in his opinion, flip waffle irons and regular ones produce relatively identical waffles. Deciding whether a flip waffle maker is right for you will ultimately come down to personal preference. If you like the feeling of added control over how your waffle is cooked, you may benefit from using a flip waffle iron. In Carey’s opinion, flip waffle makers can help to cook thicker waffles more evenly.

How much is a waffle maker?

Waffle makers span a wide price range that largely depends on the features that are included. For a no frills model, you can get something for as low as $10 that makes quality waffles. However, for more bells and whistles, and ultimately more control, you can purchase machines that cost as much as $400.

Who We Are

Jack Byram is a freelance writer who writes extensively about home products, specifically items pertaining to the kitchen. For this article he spoke with Keith Richardson, owner of Keith’s Chicken and Waffles Restaurant in Daly City California, as well as Zoda Carey, a social strategist for Dash, the makers of the Mini Waffle Maker. Jack used both of their insights in conjunction with the rigorous testing results to accurately describe the products that made our list.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

