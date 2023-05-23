Recipes and Cooking Breakfast and Brunch Recipes Waffles The 8 Best Waffle Makers of 2023 for a Fluffy Breakfast Treat, According to Testing Bring deliciously fresh waffles into your home with these easy to use waffle makers. By Jack Byram Jack Byram Jack Byram is a freelance writer focussed on all things self improvement. He has interviewed countless professionals for his articles, including everything from interior decorators to chiropractors. Jack has written for The Strategist, Today.com and The Spruce. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know Before Shopping Others We Tested Your Questions, Answered Who We Are What Is BHG Recommends? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Brian Kopinski Most people love a fresh-from-scratch, fluffy, and well-cooked waffle. Unfortunately, many of us only associate enjoying one with having to go out to a restaurant or cafe. But did you know that there are fantastic machines that can give you gourmet-style waffles from the comfort of your own kitchen? If you want fresh waffles, Keith Richardson of Keith’s Chicken-N-Waffles in Daly City, California, tells us that there really is no way to do it without a waffle maker. In addition to the convenience and freshness of making waffles from home, a machine also gives you more of a say in the ingredients that go into them. Zoda Carey, a social strategist for Dash, makers of the famous Mini Waffle Maker, tells us that an at-home waffle maker allows you to accommodate restrictions like veganism and a gluten-free diet. To find the best waffle makers, we tested 11 models, accounting for all different facets of functionality ranging from the evenness of the browning to the ease of cleaning the machine. We also assessed the size, design features, and the product's overall value. After three days of testing with non-yeast and yeast flour, we narrowed our picks to the top eight choices available. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Breville 4-Slice Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mess Free: Breville No-Mess Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Belgian: Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Double: Crux Belgian Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mini: Dash Mini Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best For Kids: Disney Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Our Ratings Design 5/5 Performance 4.5/5 Size 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It An easy pour spout and locking lid help to make this option a breeze to clean. Keep in Mind The pouring spout can get very hot, and this option also doesn’t have anywhere to store the cord. Combining unique design, ease of cleaning, price, and variable heat adjustability helped solidify Cusinart’s Vertical Waffle Maker as our pick for the best waffle maker overall. The vertical design of this option enables it to include a spout to fill and in testing, we found it to be easy to clean as it had no spillage areas. In terms of functionality, this option takes four minutes to preheat. An audible beep lets you know when this device is ready to be used and it beeps five times with a green light when it’s done to let you know your waffle is ready. Other features of this product that we found valuable are the locking handle, the nonstick baking plates, and a limited three-year warranty. Worth noting, though, is that it will require slightly more batter for a perfectly browned waffle. We found that three-quarters of a cup produced a more even waffle than two-thirds of a cup. Additionally, do be careful near the spout as it can get quite hot, and also be aware that this option does not have cord storage. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions: 7.5 x 6.5 x 12.2 inches | Weight: 17.7 pounds | Material: Stainless Steel | Power: 1250 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: Five Best Budget Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker 4.5 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Our Ratings Design 4/5 Performance 4/5 Size 3/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 4.5/5 Why You Should Get It A lower price tag doesn’t sacrifice quality—and it heats up quicker than more expensive options. Keep in Mind While the grids fill evenly, they don’t fully brown the finished waffle evenly. Making delicious waffles at home shouldn’t have to break the bank, and Cuisinart’s WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker is proof of that. We found the cook settings of this option to be intuitive and there were noticeable differences in the finished product between all of the settings. In terms of functionality, this waffle maker features a light indicator when it is ready to be used and another indicator to let you know when your waffle is fully cooked. The waffle maker heats the plates to the medium settings’ temperature in just two and a half minutes—faster than some of the more expensive models on our list. It can also stand on its end for easier and more compact storage The waffle maker features a weighted lid and rubber feet to keep everything firmly in place during use. Like the other Cuisinart option on our list, it comes with a three-year warranty to leave your purchase protected but, unlike the other option, it does feature cord storage underneath. Do note that while the grids fill evenly when pouring the batter, we found them to brown the finished waffles somewhat unevenly, leaving the waffles a bit pale around the edges. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.45 x 7.87 x 3.34 inches | Weight: 9.5 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Power: 1250 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: Five Best Splurge Breville BWM640XL Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It Excellent customizability with an easy-to-use LCD screen provides perfectly cooked waffles. Keep in Mind A longer warm-up time compared to other options is not ideal. Breville’s BWM640XL Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker features an LCD screen that allows you to adjust your choice specifically between Belgian, classic, chocolate, and buttermilk waffles, and it also includes a custom option. From there, 12 different settings allow you to further customize your waffles in terms of how light or dark you want them. In testing, we found that this option does a great job of evenly and consistently browning the waffle, producing a great final texture. This is in part due to the even distribution across the plates with thermally engineered heating elements. It also features a moat surrounding the plates to catch excess batter for easier cleanup. A final simple yet excellent feature is the “bit more” button, which allows you to brown your waffles slightly more without having to restart the cycle. While this waffle maker creates a great finished product, it has one of the longer heat-up times on our list, taking four minutes and 14 seconds. Once it’s ready, the LCD screen turns orange, and it says “end” when the waffle is complete. In testing, we found that the second half of the grid takes about 30 seconds to fill up, which is mildly inconvenient, but it didn’t affect the finished product’s evenness. Price at time of publish: $354 Product Details: Dimensions: 14.9 x 12.3 x 5.1 inches | Weight: 15.28 pounds | Material: Stainless steel, cast aluminum | Power: 1800 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: 12 Best Mess Free Breville No-Mess Waffle Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Breville.com View On Sur La Table Our Ratings Design 4/5 Performance 4.5/5 Size 3.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 3/5 Why You Should Get It A no-mess moat and premium non-stick coating make this a breeze to keep clean. Keep in Mind If you don’t properly fill the grids, the finished waffle can be difficult to remove. While waffles are delicious and fun to make, a machine that is hard to clean certainly makes them a less enticing option. In our testing, Breville’s No Mess Waffle Maker is the best waffle maker out there to alleviate this issue, and it features a handful of other options that we appreciate. A no-mess moat surrounding the cooking plates does a good job of collecting the excess batter. Additionally, the die-cast aluminum cooking plates feature a premium PFOA-free non-stick coating to make cleaning even easier. When it comes time to make the waffle, this option does take longer than any other option on our list to preheat—five minutes and 42 seconds. A beep noise alerts you to when it’s preheated, and a ready light will indicate when the waffle is done. In testing, we did find the seven settings each produced results on the darker side. We appreciated the lid locking feature, the cool touch handle, and also that the cord can wind up underneath this device during storage. Do note, though, that if the waffle doesn’t entirely fill the grid it can be difficult to remove once it is done. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.5 x 9.5 x 5.7 inches | Weight: 6.7 pounds | Material: Stainless steel, die cast aluminum | Power: 900 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: Seven Best Belgian Cuisinart WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Our Ratings Design 4/5 Performance 5/5 Size 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It Deeper grates on this waffle maker help to create thicker and fluffier Belgian waffles. Keep in Mind It is bulkier than other picks on our list, making storage a bit more difficult. For delicious Belgian waffles from home, Cuisinart’s Belgian Waffle Maker is our pick. In testing, we found it to do a good job of heating up quickly and evenly, with a four-minute heat up time. A simple beep lets you know that it is preheated, and once the waffle is done a ready light will alert you. This option features six settings and the grates are one inch deep to produce the thicker style associated with Belgian waffles. While it takes the batter of one large traditional Belgian waffle, they separate into four quadrants when you remove them from the tray. Where this option really stands out to us was in its ease of cleaning. In testing, we found that it does a great job of not spilling over the sides and none of the batter really lingers in the nonstick-coated grids. Do note with this option that it is a bit bulkier than other choices on our list. As a result, it can be a bit cumbersome for storage. However, it can be put on its side for better usage of space when not in use. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.25 x 11.46 x 5.55 inches | Weight: 4.75 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Power: 1250 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: Six Best Double Crux Double Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cruxkitchen.com Our Ratings Design 4.5/5 Performance 5/5 Size 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It Six heat options and convenient flippability help this to perfectly cook your waffles. Keep in Mind Using larger amounts of batter will lead to overflow. In testing, we found the Crux Double Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker checked a lot of major boxes for us. For starters, the sleek design with copper accents looks great in any kitchen, and the preheat and finished indicators are very obvious and easy to navigate. It beeps once to indicate that it’s on, three times to let you know it’s time to add batter, and six times when the waffle is done. To ensure that your waffles are cooked perfectly, this option features a rotating function. It comes with six heat settings that we found to work very well and make a noticeable difference in the finished waffle. The cleanability of this product also elevates it, with a drip tray that is also very easy to wipe down. In testing, we used three-quarters, one-half, and two-thirds cups of batter. We found that the larger amounts tended to have the most spillage and that two-thirds cups is the ideal amount to use to prevent spillage. It is also worth noting that this took the longest of our options to heat up, with a five-minute total time. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.44 x 8.14 x 15.5 inches | Weight: 6.92 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Power: 1400 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: Six Best Mini Dash Mini Waffle Maker 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bydash.com Our Ratings Design 3/5 Performance 4.5/5 Size 3/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It This option heats up faster than any other option on our list. Keep in Mind It doesn’t include features like an indicator light to tell you the waffles are done. A four-inch cooking surface helps Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Machine to produce mini waffles. While it yields smaller waffles, in testing we found that they are still hearty, measuring half an inch thick. This simple option includes one indicator light on the top to let you know that it is preheated, but there are no other indicators that let you know the status of your waffle. However, it does have other features that we like, such as an easy-to-lift handle to keep your fingers safe. It also heats up faster than any other waffle maker on our list, taking just two minutes and 20 seconds. This mini waffle maker comes with the ability to make your waffles in specific shapes, such as a heart or bunny. The result, in our testing, is a simple device that comes in fun colors and is able to make single servings and dessert waffles. Do note that with the smaller profile of this option, you really will not have to use much batter at all to make your waffles. In testing, we found that even one-quarter of a cup of batter was too much and led to spillage over the sides. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 6.4 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 1.3 pounds | Material: Metal | Power: 350 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: N/A Best For Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Design 4/5 Performance 5/5 Size 2.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Overall Value 3/5 Why You Should Get It The fun Mickey Mouse design and high waffle yield make this the best waffle maker for kids. Keep in Mind The adjustments between heat levels are inconsistent and can take a long time to get to temperature. For some added fun in the kitchen, we highly recommend the Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker as the best waffle maker for kids. The waffles actually come out in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s face. In testing, we found the pour to make about six waffles total, with each one being about three inches. This waffle maker comes with the ability to flip, which we found it to do quite easily, and the faces release very well and do not stick. It comes with a power indicator light and it beeps six times to let you know that it is preheated. From there, it will beep three times when the waffle is done and a red indicator will also come on. The handle also does a good job of staying cool when in use. Some drawbacks to note with this option include that it requires some added work to properly spread the batter onto the design. Also, we found there to be some inconsistency in heat levels within the batches. Additionally, while it only takes two and a half minutes to preheat, we found that adjustments between heat settings don't happen very quickly. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 14 x 8 inches | Weight: 7.75 pounds | Material: Alloy steel | Power: 1400 Watts | Number of Brown Settings: N/A The Bottom Line Overall, we recommend the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker as the best waffle maker for its unique vertical design, easy pour spout, and ease of cleaning. If you’re in the market for a more affordable option, the Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker is the best waffle maker on a budget. For the lower price point, we appreciate that it includes features like intuitive cook settings, light indicators, and rubber feet. Our Testing Process To find the best waffle makers, we tested and evaluated 11 waffle makers based on criteria that we determined ahead of time. Our testers focussed on five different factors, grading based on design, performance, size, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We prepared batter, both yeasted and non-yeasted, using the same recipes for each waffle maker. From there, we noted how long each waffle maker took to preheat, then we used an infrared thermometer to record between five and ten temperatures around the machine to check how evenly heat is distributed. Once we began using batter, we tested to see how well the indicators could tell if the waffles were done, noting whether the waffles needed more time or if they were properly cooked. We then made two more waffles, noting details like how well the waffles came out, how much batter was needed, and how cool the exterior of the machine stayed during use. We then repeated these steps with the yeasted batter. Finally, we followed the manufacturer’s instructions and looked into how easy the machines were to clean. What to Know About Waffle Makers Before Shopping Material Waffle makers come in a variety of materials, but most of them will be made using steel for the exterior and aluminum for the grates on the inside. Because there are many affordable options that are made with stainless steel, there is not much reason to settle for something that isn’t made with durable materials. Do note, though, that stainless steel can retain heat, so be sure to purchase something that maintains a cool handle, like the Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker. Weight Like other kitchen products, waffle makers come in a variety of styles and materials which results in different weights and measurements. While more substantial waffle makers have their benefits in sturdiness, if you are someone who is looking for a smaller piece of equipment that doesn’t take up too much space, there are lighter options like the Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine, which weighs under 2 pounds. Power Power for a waffle maker is measured in watts. Wattage references the energy output, and determining what wattage is right for you will really come down to how many waffles you are trying to make. If you’re looking to only make a few waffles for yourself and you have ample time to do it, less wattage will suffice. However, if you are trying to make larger batches more quickly, something with more wattage, like our splurge pick, the Breville BWM640XL Smart 4-Slice Waffle Maker, will be the way to go. Number of Brown Settings Depending on how much control you want over your waffles, it may be worth investing in something that includes more brown settings. More brown settings mean more temperature adjustments, so that you get the finished product you are looking for. Do be aware that more settings don’t mean a better machine. If the machine can’t accurately maintain the listed temperatures, then having more settings is irrelevant. Instead, you’ll want a product like the Crux Double Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker, which we found functions well on all six settings. Other Waffle Makers We Tested NordicWare 15040 Cast Aluminum Stovetop Belgium Waffle Iron We found that the NordicWare Cast Aluminum Stovetop Belgium Waffle Iron was simple to use and easily flipped the waffles out with no spatula. It also did a good job of avoiding spillage. However, we found that it didn’t do a great job of evenly browning the yeasted batter, and it required additional batter to reach the edges. It also didn’t do a satisfying job of cooking the stovetop side, leaving brown dimples but pale edges. Krups Belgian Waffle Maker While the Krups Belgian Waffle Maker can make four waffles at a time, features cord storage, and is easy to clean, it falls short in other regards. For starters, it doesn’t have the most aesthetically pleasing exterior, and it took too long to cook the waffles, with about a six-minute cook time per waffle. From there, it takes a while to reheat between batches. Additionally, the lower heat settings result in very pale waffles and the handle also gets hot during use. Bella Classic Non-Stick Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker Right from the start, we felt that the Bella Classic Non-Stick Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker was cheap looking and lightweight. While it does a good job of making a sizable waffle quickly, it doesn’t include features like the ability to control heat, browning settings, and beeping indicators. And, for the price tag, we felt that the resulting waffles shouldn’t have spotty browning and pale edges. Your Questions, Answered What's the difference between a Belgian waffle maker and a regular waffle maker? According to Richardson, the answer is as straightforward as the name: Belgian waffle makers simply make Belgian-style waffles. Carey tells us that Belgian waffles are thick, crisp, and feature extra-deep pockets. As a result, the best waffle makers for Belgian waffles have deeper trays for the batter to create that thickness and grooving associated with the style. Is a flip waffle maker better than a regular waffle maker? Richardson tells us that, in his opinion, flip waffle irons and regular ones produce relatively identical waffles. Deciding whether a flip waffle maker is right for you will ultimately come down to personal preference. If you like the feeling of added control over how your waffle is cooked, you may benefit from using a flip waffle iron. In Carey’s opinion, flip waffle makers can help to cook thicker waffles more evenly. How much is a waffle maker? Waffle makers span a wide price range that largely depends on the features that are included. For a no frills model, you can get something for as low as $10 that makes quality waffles. However, for more bells and whistles, and ultimately more control, you can purchase machines that cost as much as $400. Who We Are Jack Byram is a freelance writer who writes extensively about home products, specifically items pertaining to the kitchen. For this article he spoke with Keith Richardson, owner of Keith's Chicken and Waffles Restaurant in Daly City California, as well as Zoda Carey, a social strategist for Dash, the makers of the Mini Waffle Maker. Jack used both of their insights in conjunction with the rigorous testing results to accurately describe the products that made our list. 