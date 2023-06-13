We put 14 vegetable peelers to the test, including both swivel-style and Y-peelers, to determine which ones are the best.

When looking for the best vegetable peeler, Chef Rob Rubba of Michelin-star restaurant Oyster Oyster recommends looking for “versatility and control” rather than elaborate features. “Being able to peel off the hard exterior of a winter squash as well as the thin skin on young turnips in the spring with one blade is essential,” he says.

Preparing to cook meals is often viewed as a tedious task, but like most things in the kitchen, the right tools make all the difference. The best vegetable peelers will help you remove the skin from vegetables or create thin slices of cheese for salads or pastas.

We also love that it includes a julienne blade as well, so you can change your peeling style just by flipping the blade. Both blades are made of stainless steel, and the peeler includes a built-in side cutter to remove potato eyes or blemishes. To extend the life of this peeler, avoid putting it in the dishwasher so the wooden handle doesn’t warp.

Plus, the serration also meant the lemon peels didn’t come off as smoothly and had a little more pith attached. However, because it was so easy to use and pleasant to hold, it earned a 5 out of 5 star rating for its usability.

During our testing, we found that this serrated blade was a little bulky, but its peeling performance was smooth. It wasn’t the fastest in our potato test—it took us two minutes and 22 seconds to peel the skin from a potato.

If you prefer a wooden look, the Opinel Y is our top choice, giving us a clean, smooth peel overall. This attractive vegetable peeler has a beechwood handle and is available in three color options (red, green, and navy). If your kitchen has a Scandinavian look or modern organic style , this is the best vegetable peeler to match your aesthetic.

During the lemon test, the peels did have a bit more pith attached to them than other peelers on our list.

This wooden peeler came with two swappable blades, and it’s available in three different colors.

Despite its struggles during the parmesan and butternut squash tests, it thrived when used for potatoes and lemons. We also love that since it has a symmetrical design, it can be used by right- or left-handed users.

It was equally smooth and easy to maneuver with the lemons, cutting smooth slices of peel with minimal pith. However, it wasn’t as smooth as our other top two (the Kuhn Rikon Piranha and Rösle Swivel ) during the butternut squash test and struggled with the parmesan as well, creating thicker pieces rather than the thin shavings we were striving for.

When we used this tool to peel potatoes during our testing, we were able to peel off the skin in one minute and 18 seconds. It had a sturdy, substantial handle that offered a smooth, comfortable grip. It was met with little resistance during the potato test, and smoothly peeled the potato and left no skin stuck in the blade.

For a timeless and reliable tool, we loved the KitchenAid KE145OHOBA Classic Y Peeler. This classic Y-peeler is available in black, so it will match most kitchen styles. We also appreciate that it comes with a plastic covering for the blade to help prevent any accidents when not in use.

It came with a blade cover, and it can be used by right- or left-handed users.

You get three peelers in this set, so you can hand the extras off to your kitchen helpers to make your cooking process go even faster. The shandles are plastic, while the blade is made of carbon steel, so while it can be washed in the dishwasher, it’s encouraged to hand wash the peeler instead and dry it thoroughly.

We were able to peel a potato in one minute and 43 seconds with this vegetable peeler, and we found the attached potato eye remover to be helpful. In general, it felt light in our hands and felt comfortable to hold. It also peeled smooth, delicate lemon rind slices.

Kuhn Rikon scored another winner with this simple design that comes in a well-priced set of three. This sharp, affordable peeler consistently excelled at peeling during our testing. It’s extremely sharp and easy to maneuver, and it slid smoothly over all the food items we tested.

Available in a set of three, this classic peeler is smooth, sharp, and easy to maneuver.

The weight felt like it helped guide our hands during peeling, although we noted the weight may cause some fatigue if used for multiple vegetables. It has a stylish all-stainless design with a satin finish on the handle, and it’s dishwasher safe. We also appreciate that it comes in a standard or left-handed design, depending on what your dominant hand is.

It was the second fastest vegetable peeler in our butternut squash test with a peel time of two minutes and 10 seconds. This peeler did struggle in the parmesan test, and it did result in some crumbly pieces due to the friction.

This peeler was extremely smooth and was the fastest peeler we tested—we were able to peel a potato in one minute and 14 seconds. It peeled cleanly with very little resistance. We didn’t encounter any friction on the lemon rind and there was minimal pith.

The Rösle Stainless Steel Wide Crosswise Swivel Peeler was one of the highest scoring peelers we tested, and it’s worth the splurge if you’re looking for a high-quality vegetable peeler.

Though the weight provides a durable and high-quality peeler, it may cause hand and arm fatigue if used for an extended period of time.

It was the fastest potato peeler we tested, and there is an option for left-handed users.

We also love that it’s dishwasher safe, and the stainless steel blades are designed not to rust. If you’re looking for an inexpensive yet effective tool, this is the best vegetable peeler.

It was one of the slower models in our potato test—it took us one minute and 59 seconds to peel a potato. However, despite the slowness, it peeled potatoes smoothly and effectively. When testing this peeler on a lemon, we noticed that it was easy to use, although it did seem to pick up more pith than other options we tested.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Oxo Good Grips Prep Y-Peeler is the best affordable vegetable peeler. This y-peeler tool has a wide handle with a nonslip and ergonomic grip for comfortable peeling, and it’s available in a classic black color that will match other kitchen tools.

It struggled on the finer details and was a little slower than some other peelers we tested.

It comes in red and green color options, both of which are dishwasher safe. The ergonomic plastic handle is designed for a comfortable grip, while the stainless steel serrated blade will make short work of nearly any peeling project.

The butternut squash test took less than half the time of the other peelers, which was a bit surprising given the serrated blade. We also tested this peeler with a block of parmesan and were impressed that it created thin, delicate shavings that would be a perfect addition to a salad or pasta dish .

We did note that it didn’t have an eye scooper for the potatoes, so you’ll have to remove those separately. When we peeled lemon rinds, the process was equally as smooth and yielded delicate slices with very little pith (the bitter white layer under the peel).

With this peeler, we were able to peel a potato in one minute and 28 seconds, thanks to its ergonomic grip (only two peelers we tested were faster than this). The longer blade allowed for better maneuvering and a smooth glide, creating clean and fast peeling.

The Kuhn Rikon Piranha Y Peeler, 6.25-Inch earned the spot of the best vegetable peeler. We found the long, curved handle pleasant to hold, with a maneuverability that enabled some impressively speedy peeling. Its serrated blade excelled at peeling potatoes, lemons, squash, and parmesan in our testing.

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line

Our Testing Process

Before testing the vegetable peelers, we collected the general data about our peelers, noting the weight, dimensions, materials, and care instructions. After our initial inspection of the peelers, we then used each peeler to peel two potatoes and timed how long this process took. Then, we tested each peeler on a lemon to determine how well it performed on a different texture. In each test, we rated the peelers on ease of use, performance, and cleaning.

The top performers from the potato and lemon tests were also tested on butternut squash and a block of parmesan to see how effective they were when used on different textures. After the tests, we washed the tools to see how easy they were to clean. We took note of our findings for each product and compared the results to determine the best vegetable peelers.

What to Know About Vegetable Peelers Before Shopping

Material

Both Rubba and Jennifer Pallian, food scientist and recipe developer, recommend stainless steel, as found in our best peeler, the Kuhn Rikon Piranha Y Peeler, 6.25-Inch, since it provides both excellent performance and durability. Most vegetable peelers have a plastic handle, as it’s light and easy to care for.

A wooden handle, like on the Opinel Y, is durable and attractive, but keep in mind that it can’t be washed in the dishwasher. Some peelers also use carbon steel rather than stainless steel—while carbon steel is harder and will maintain its cutting edge longer, it needs to be hand washed and dried promptly to avoid rusting.

Type

There are two main types of peeler that we focused on during testing: swivel and Y-peeler. A Y-peeler is shaped like, in essence, a Y in the handle, with the blade running across the top of the Y. A swivel peeler features a blade in a parallel line with the handle. We prefer a Y-peeler in general, as does Rubba, for better handling.

“I suggest always using a Y peeler; you have a lot of control and finesse,” he says. There are also julienne peelers, which have a serrated blade for creating thin vegetable cuts.

Dishwasher Safe

If you aren’t a fan of washing your dishes by hand, you’ll want to make sure your peeler is dishwasher safe. All our picks for best vegetable peelers, except the wooden Opinel Y, are dishwasher safe. However, Rubba and Pallian recommend hand washing to extend the life of your vegetable peeler.

Other Vegetable Peelers We Tested

Material Kitchen Forever Peeler

The Material Kitchen Forever Peeler felt elegant, but we found that it took more time to peel a potato compared to other peelers we tested. It peeled cleanly, but the grip felt awkward for smaller hands and was difficult to maneuver. The lemon peeling also felt smooth, but resulted in jagged pieces, though there was very little pith attached. We also liked that the blade is replaceable and it’s aesthetically pleasing, but it was wide and difficult to grip.

Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler

In general, we don’t recommend a swivel peeler, since they’re harder to use and don’t peel as well as Y-peelers. During the potato test, the Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler had a useful scooper, but the pieces got caught easily in the blade. We also found that it was difficult to maneuver around curves. The lemon peel came off in small bits, with lots of pith.

Precision Kitchenware - Ultra Sharp Stainless Steel Dual Julienne & Vegetable Peeler

The Precision Kitchenware - Ultra Sharp Stainless Steel Dual Julienne & Vegetable Peeler was quite heavy and bulky. It performed slowly on the potato test, though the scooper worked well. The cuts were also jagged on the lemon peel; there was very little pith attached, but the peel came off in pieces rather than a smooth curl. Though we appreciated the julienne option, we didn’t feel that made up for the poor performance and bulky hand feel.

Your Questions, Answered

Are vegetable peelers safe to use?

The best vegetable peelers are just as safe as any other edged kitchen tool, but you’ll still want to be careful while using it since it does have a blade. “With any tool, it is important to be present and aware when using it,” Rubba says. “A brand new peeler can definitely cause some damage if you are not paying attention. Take your time, and for more cumbersome fruits and veggies, take off the skin in several layers or attempts.”

Do you need to sharpen or replace vegetable peeler blades?

Like any other edge, a vegetable peeler can wear out over time. Rubba recommends honing and removing burrs from the blade to keep it sharp for as long as possible, but that can be tricky for the home chef.

“If the blade is severely worn or damaged, it's best to replace the peeler for optimal performance and safety,” Pallian says.

Who We Are

Rena Behar has been reviewing kitchen tools and other gear for various websites since 2014, while the BHG team provided their extensive experience during hands-on testing. We also interviewed Chef Rob Rubba, of DC-based Michelin-starred restaurant Oyster Oyster, and food scientist and recipe developer, Jennifer Pallian.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.