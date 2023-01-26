The 26 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023

For the perfect romantic gift for someone special, we adore the Love Potion Candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio, which has rich scents of jasmine, lavender, and mandarin and comes in a limited-edition box.

The first item on our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts is the Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte , which comes in a festive red hue and features an adorable gold heart knob on top. It’s perfect for making a delicious mug cake recipe, storing chocolates, and more; plus, it has convenient handles on both sides for easy transportation in and out of the oven.

We’ve curated a list of some of our favorite gifts from retailers like Papier, Le Creuset, Harry & David, and more to make it easy to find the perfect item for your loved ones. Whether you’re shopping for a significant other or you’re surprising your best friends with a sweet Galentine’s gift, there are plenty of options to choose from—all for less than $35.

When shopping for the perfect gift to surprise your special someone on Valentine’s Day, it can be tricky to find a thoughtful yet affordable item that actually represents how much you care. If you’re looking to give something a little more thoughtful than candy hearts, stuffed bears, or a bouquet of roses this February, consider shopping our list of the best Valentine’s Day Gifts under $35.

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Heart Knob Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Nordstrom Perfect for the Valentine who loves baking, this adorable miniature Dutch oven makes a charming addition to anyone’s cookware collection. It has an 8-ounce capacity, so it’s large enough to fit most single-serving desserts, including quick and easy mug cakes and mini cheesecakes. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 500°F. Price at time of publish: $28

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Minimalist Candle Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Brooklyncandlestudio.com Romance is in the air, thanks to this effervescent candle housed in a sleek glass cocktail tumbler. With notes of jasmine blossoms, lavender, and mandarin, it smells reminiscent of a bouquet of wildflowers—but its five-hour burn time lasts a lot longer than a bunch of cut roses. These stunning candles come packaged in a limited-edition box, and they’re vegan, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free. Price at time of publish: $28

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Beautybay.com Give your Valentine the gift of beauty rest with this cooling satin pillowcase. Using a satin pillowcase can help reduce frizzy hair, keep your skin hydrated, and even help reduce wrinkles, and we love that this option is less than $20. At 26 inches long and 19 inches wide, this sleek pillowcase is compatible with most queen-size pillows, and it comes in 10 different colors. Price at time of publish: $19

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Belk.com Make breakfast in bed even more festive with this adorable mini waffle maker that creates the perfect heart-shape waffles. Simply plug in the appliance and pour your favorite waffle batter onto the non-stick heating surface to create golden brown waffles in a matter of minutes. This portable device is just 5 inches deep by 6.4 inches wide, so it won’t take up much space in your cupboard when not in use, and it’s super easy to wipe clean once you’re done cooking. Price at time of publish: $10

Piecework P.S. I Love You Mini Puzzle Piecework View On Pieceworkpuzzles.com Instead of mailing a paper valentine card this year, we’re sending our loved ones these adorable miniature puzzles. With just 70 pieces that take up only 5 x 7 inches when assembled, it’s the perfect deskside toy to unwind and take a short break from staring at your computer screen. It’s made from durable recycled cardboard that fits together without gaps, creating a vibrant and seamless design when complete. Price at time of publish: $20

Gezenny Vintage Glass Coffee Mugs Amazon View On Amazon Sip your favorite beverage with this vintage-inspired set of glass coffee mugs. Each cup is embossed with an intricate design and made from durable, scratch-resistant glass, and it comes with two gold stirring spoons for adding cream and sugar to your drink of choice. Price at time of publish: $30

Baublebar Velma Earrings Baublebar View On Baublebar.com These chic heart-shape earrings make the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Made of durable gold-plated brass with a simple post closure, these small hoops have a timeless simplicity that’ll look stylish well beyond the month of February. They’re hypoallergenic, making them wearable for shoppers with sensitive ears, and at just .11 ounces, the earrings won’t feel too heavy when worn for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $34

BodyRestore Shower Steamers Amazon View On Amazon Relax and unwind with these essential oil-infused steamers that dissolve slowly in your shower. Scented with calming lavender, each tablet is designed to help you de-stress, improve your mood, and help you wind down before bedtime. With 15 individually wrapped pods in every bag, your Valentine will be able to enjoy the relaxing aromatherapy benefits for weeks to come. Price at time of publish: $30

Whiskey Peaks Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses Huckberry View On Huckberry Any outdoorsman will appreciate these handmade whiskey glasses that feature some of the most iconic mountains in the world. Each glass has hand-blown topographic impressions of Mount Everest, The Grand Canyon, Mount Kilimanjaro, and more, and it’s made from lead-free glass. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $30

Dossier Fruity Almond Dossier View On Walmart View On Dossier.co The bright top notes of almond and peach, middle notes of orange blossom, and lingering bottom notes of vanilla and cocoa combine in this perfume to create a rich, feminine aroma. If your valentine can be described as sweet yet sensual, they’ll love this 1.7-ounce fragrance, which shoppers say smells just like a luxury perfume. Price at time of publish: $29

Vona Gifts Custom Music Plaque Etsy View On Etsy This personalized gift commemorates you and your loved one’s favorite song with a clear acrylic plaque that’s easy to display. Simply pick a song, upload a high-resolution photo, and select your desired time marker. You can even opt to include a QR code, which will open up and play the song on your smartphone when scanned. The Etsy creator provides detailed instructions on how to order your customized plaque, making it an easy and thoughtful gift. Price at time of publish: $22

Uncommon Goods Hand-Carved Heart Serving Spoon Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Show your gratitude to someone special with a hand-carved heart-shape serving spoon. Made by artisans from African wild olive wood, this kitchen tool is pretty enough to display, yet functional and durable enough to stir sauces and scoop ingredients. Since it’s handmade, each serving spoon is slightly unique from the next—meaning your gift will be just as one-of-a-kind as your Valentine. Price at time of publish: $20 We Tested 22 of the Best Stand Mixers, but These 9 Are Worth a Spot on Your Countertop

Maie Wines Discovery Pack Maie Wines View On Drinkmaie.com Can’t agree on the perfect wine to pair with your Valentine’s Day dinner? This discovery pack of single-serving wines is an effortless solution. Enjoy a citrus-y sauvignon blanc, a warm and spicy pinot noir, and a playful rosè in this variety pack, which comes in adorable miniature glass bottles. Once you’ve found your favorite, you’ll be able to shop nine- and 12-pack collections to stock up your bar cart. Price at time of publish: $35

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Revolve Pucker up with this ultra-hydrating lip mask that provides a gentle shine. It’s made with shea and murumuru seed butters to help soften your lips without feeling sticky, and its faint vanilla scent is inviting without being overpowering. We also love that it comes in sustainable packaging, and that you can shop the clear balm or a lightly tinted version for some subtle color. Price at time of publish: $24

NodPod Weighted Sleep Mask Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Brookstone.com This lightly weighted sleep mask makes a relaxing gift for anyone deserving of some much-needed shuteye. It’s made of fleece for added comfort, and it’s designed to provide gentle eye pressure that signals your body to relax. Just like a regular sleep mask, this cozy accessory helps to block out light, making it easier to doze off in darkness. Plus, it comes in nine different colors. Price at time of publish: $34

Papier Colorblock Notebook Papier View On Papier.com Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or for the perfect Galentine’s gift, this eye-catching notebook is sure to please. Personalize the cover by adding your name or a short phrase, then write down goals, to-do lists, or journal entries on the thick, buttery soft pages inside. Choose between nine trendy colorways depending on your recipient’s personal style for a one-of-a-kind gift they’ll actually use. Price at time of publish: $30 The 10 Best Planners of 2023 for Travel Plans, Deadlines, Parties, and More

Harry & David Cabernet Sauvignon and Truffle Kit Harry & David View On Harry & David This gift set comes with a delightful pairing of full-bodied cabernet sauvignon wine and a variety pack of decadent dark chocolate truffles, which makes a romantic (and delicious) gift for your sweetheart. The truffles are filled with coffee, raspberry, dark chocolate, and milk chocolate filling, then topped with chocolate ganache, sprinkles, or nuts, and the wine is from Harry & David’s special reserve collection. Everything arrives boxed up in a decorated gift box with a handy drawer at the bottom to store the truffles. Price at time of publish: $30

Parlovable Cross-Band Fuzzy Soft Slippers Amazon View On Amazon These ultra-soft slippers provide comfort in every step, thanks to a memory foam platform and plush faux rabbit fur that covers the surface of the shoe. Its rubber soles provide sufficient grip on slick surfaces, while the high-density memory foam helps absorb shock to keep your feet comfortable. Shop 13 different chic color options and shoe sizes from 5 to 10. Price at time of publish: $20

ProFlowers Sweetheart Hoya Succulent ProFlowers View On Proflowers.com Anyone with a green thumb will love this lively little heart-shaped plant. Approximately 7 inches tall, the Sweetheart Hoya requires very little attention and thrives in indirect sunlight with dry soil, making it an ideal choice for the forgetful plant parent. It comes in a stylish heart-shaped plante, and it’s even pet-friendly, making it a safe gift for people with animals. Price at time of publish: $35

Herb & Lou's Cocktail-Infused Ice Cubes Uncommon Goods View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Get a little more creative at cocktail hour with infusion ice cubes that instantly upgrade your favorite liquor. Simply freeze the 12 individually wrapped cubes, pop them out of the container, and either pour into a glass along with your liquor of choice or shake them up with your favorite mixers for a quick cocktail. Choose between flavor pairings like lemon daiquiri, peach, cucumber watermelon, Negroni, and blood orange. Cheers! Price at time of publish: $22

Lomao Checkered Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Cozy up with this trendy fleece throw blanket that features a stylish checkered design. At 51 inches wide by 63 inches long, it’s large enough to keep you warm without taking up tons of space when you aren’t using it. And with 16 different colors to choose from, you’ll be able to find a hue that matches your recipient’s home decor style. Price at time of publish: $20

Brooklinen Socks Brooklinen View On Brooklinen While a pair of socks may not seem like the most romantic gift at first glance, you’ll change your mind after touching this ultra-plush pair from Brooklinen. Designed to be worn while lounging indoors, the socks provide cushion and warmth in every step, and the heathered detailing won’t hamper your style, either. Pick between five different contrasting colors, and you even can order a pack of three to save 15% on your order. Price at time of publish: $15 The 9 Best Comforter Sets of 2023 for Your Bedroom

Recneps Design Leather Key Holder Amazon View On Amazon This personalized leather key holder is the perfect gift for the valentine who already seems to have it all. The sleek, minimalist design makes it particularly striking on your recipient’s key ring, and you can customize the gift to include your recipient’s initials. Plus, the holder comes with leather spacers to fill up any gaps so all of your keys will fit snugly inside. Price at time of publish: $16

See’s Candies Milk Raspberry Heart Truffles See's Candies View On Sees.com If your valentine has a sweet tooth, these heart-shaped truffles from See’s Candies will be sure to delight. They’re filled with tart-yet-sweet raspberry and dark chocolate filling, then covered in a thick layer of rich milk chocolate for a crave-worthy flavor combination. The limited-time sweets come in a pack of six, so there’s plenty to share (or enjoy all to yourself). Price at time of publish: $11

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon View On Amazon This bestselling skincare set makes it easy for your valentine to enjoy a relaxing facial massage right at home. The practice of gua sha is believed to help reduce inflammation, relieve stress, and dissipate facial tension—and this kit comes with everything you need to get started. The tools are made from rose quartz and are designed to feel smooth and cool to the touch. Price at time of publish: $25