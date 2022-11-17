Shopping Vacuums Are Already Up to 82% Off Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop Prices start at just $54. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 17, 2022 06:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Quick—buy a vacuum ahead of Black Friday so no family member (or well-meaning spouse) attempts to purchase one for you for Christmas. Plus, you and others can easily clean up after Thanksgiving feasts with your shiny new model. Lucky for you, Black Friday deals are already underway, with massive discounts across a variety of models to keep your floors and home tidy. Whether you’re looking for a smart model that has an accompanying app or perhaps one that detaches for sucking up dirt in hard-to-reach places, this list of deals has it all. You can save up to 80% off across offerings from brands like Shark, Levoit, Bissell, and more. Now is the perfect time to browse for vacuums across Amazon, Target, and other retailers. We’ve rounded up significant deals below. We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners BestBuy Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals A great vacuum can save you time and peace. It can be enormously frustrating to go over the floors once, only to realize that a low-quality vacuum barely picked up any dirt. Instead, snagging a high powered, convenient model during the holiday sales can improve your cleaning efficiency—and experience—and reduce the friction of tidying. The vacuums on this list have rave reviews, designs jam-packed with features, and significant savings. Many dream of owning their own Dyson model, a brand praised for being easy to use and remarkably effective. By eliminating the need for bags inside the machines, Dyson vacuums don’t lose their functionality over time—and you can score $100 off the investment at Best Buy. Want a similar cordless vacuum but without the price tag? This lightweight, rechargeable Inse vacuum is a whopping 82 percent off. Shark NV360 Professional Anti-Allergy Vacuum, $148 (was $220); amazon.com. Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, $650 (was $750); bestbuy.com. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $400 (was $550); bestbuy.com. Inse Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum, $100 with coupon (was $570); amazon.com. Nicebay Brushless Cordless Induction Vacuum, $120 with coupon (was $500); amazon.com. Hoover WindTunnel Bagless Upright Vacuum, $110 (was $130); amazon.com. Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220); amazon.com. Amazon Best Amazon Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals During the holiday season, Amazon often blesses our households with significant markups on vacuum cleaners and similar floorcare. This cordless vacuum comes with multiple attachments, allowing you to deep clean sofas, cars, floors, stairs, hard wood, and more—and it’s 77 percent off. If you have pets, multiple models on this list excel at getting fur, lint, and other particles off your floors, like this easy-empty Bissell model that’s almost 40 percent off. Or how about one device to both vacuum and mop, a high-powered combination? Save time by finishing both chores in the same sweep. Bissell Multiclean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $150 (was $237); amazon.com. Bissell CrossWave Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $300 (was $412); amazon.com. Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $200 (was 300); amazon.com. Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $150); amazon.com. UMLo 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84 with coupon (was $390); amazon.com. Tasvac Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $140 (was $700); amazon.com. Tvwio High Speed Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (was $550); amazon.com. Target Best Target Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals This year, Target has similarly staggering deals. The beloved Shark brand—praised by our testing team for being both innovative and affordable—has multiple models on sale for up to 20 percent off. If you’re in an allergy-prone household, you may want to look at the Berghoff Merlin All-in-One Vacuum, which has an anti-allergy filtration system to eliminate dust, dirt, and dander. Even better? It’s almost sixty percent off. For hard-to-reach areas and other tricky corners, you should also look at this Black + Decker hand vacuum, which is useful in many sections of the home. Below are a few of the best deals we found. Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $160 (was $200); target.com. Black+Decker Compact Corded Stick and Handheld, $154 (was $175); target.com. BergHoff Merlin All-In-One Vacuum Cleaner, $130 (was $300); target.com. Monoprice Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (was $150); target.com. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $190 (was $220); target.com. Black+Decker Dustbuster Flex Cordless Hand Vacuum Kit, $90 (was $142); target.com. Black+Decker 3 In 1 Convertible Upright Stick Handheld Vacuum, $60 (was $67); target.com. Walmart Best Walmart Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals From lightweight cordless models to heavy-duty deluxe upright vacuums that will give you a professional-grade cleaning, Walmart stepped up this season to offer competitive deals and steals. As if you needed an excuse to upgrade your floorcare, these sales range from the more budget-friendly Eureka Max Upright Vacuum—which can tackle multiple surfaces—to the high-tech Samsung model that weighs less than five pounds. A 180-degree swivel head also allows the vacuum to change direction easily for a more maneuverable clean. Below are some of the best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals at Walmart. Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum, $160 (was $300); walmart.com. Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum, $70 (was $150); walmart.com. Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum, $54 (was $99); walmart.com. Hoover MAXLife PowerDrive Elite Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $59 (was $119); walmart.com. 