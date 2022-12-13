Shopping The 8 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2022 for Keeping Your Food Fresher for Longer By Adria Greenhauff Adria Greenhauff Adria Valdes Greenhauff was in college when she began writing about food. This led her to begin leading a food-focused career, but along the way she added her passion for travel as well. She's been busy writing on these lifestyle topics for almost 15 years, so it's no surprise you might see her work at brands like Better Homes and Gardens and Food & Wine.An internship opportunity with D'Luxe, a Miami luxury magazine startup, gave Adria a chance to spend a summer covering restaurant openings and events. While eating at home gives you the chance to perfect your cooking skills and try out new recipes, it can be challenging to keep your food from going bad in the back of your fridge. According to Recycle Track Systems (RTS), Americans throw out nearly 30% of groceries they buy each year, which can mean you end up spending more money to replace the food you just tossed. Luckily, investing in one of the best vacuum sealers can allow you to reduce the amount of food you have to throw away. “Vacuum sealers remove oxygen from bags or containers, which creates an airtight seal that protects against freezer burn and spoilage,” said Sandy Wolner, RD and Test Kitchens Director at Pampered Chef. This allows you to keep food up to five times longer (particularly in the freezer) compared to other food storage methods.Our list of the best vacuum sealers has plenty of options to help you preserve everything in your freezer, including meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and even pantry staples. To find the best vacuum sealers, we spent hours researching the best models and features to consider, including factors such as size, sealing options, and included accessories.Based on our findings, we selected the Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer as the best overall option because of its powerful vacuum pump, multiple sealing modes, and built-in bag roll. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nesco VS-12 Vacuum Sealer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer at Walmart Jump to Review Best Splurge: Weston Vacuum Sealer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: FoodSaver 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealing Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best Chamber: WeVac Chamber Vacuum Sealer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Handheld: Anova Handheld Vacuum Sealer at Amazon Jump to Review Easiest to Use: Hamilton Beach Vacuum Sealer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: There’s a built-in bag cutter and roll storage compartment for extra convenience.Keep in Mind: While very effective, it’s not the fastest model on the market. The Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer is a complete food vacuuming sealing system that can be comfortably used on any kitchen countertop thanks to its compact size and helpful settings. It’s equipped with a 130-watt double vacuum pump that ensures maximum air extraction, whether you’re sealing large or small food items. You can choose from three different settings: dry, moist, and double-sealing, which provides extra protection when sealing liquid items like soups. You also have the option of normal and gentle pressure settings to keep soft foods from oozing out. Keep in mind that, while super effective, this vacuum sealer does take some time to fully seal each bag. Compared to other options on our list of the best vacuum sealers, it’ll take more time to prep your food, especially if you plan on sealing many large items. However, we do like that the easy-lock handle makes one-handed operation very easy. One of our favorite features about this vacuum sealer is the built-in bag compartment, which holds any brand of vacuum sealer bags in the unit. There’s also a built-in bag cutter to help create custom bag sizes to fit all your needs. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.75 x 8 x 4.5 inches | Bag Roll: Yes | Sealing Options: Dry, Moist, Double Heat Seal | Accessories Included: one 8-inch x 9.85 foot roll, one 11-inch x 9.8-foot roll | Operation Mode: Automatic Best Budget Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: You can seal, clamp bags, and remove air in just a few presses of a button.Keep In Mind: Aligning your bags can be a little tricky. While buying a high-quality vacuum sealer is well-worth the investment, you don’t always have to splurge for a top-of-the-line pick. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vacuum sealer, the Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer is an excellent option. This powerful vacuum has two convenient sealing modes to easily preserve produce, meat, and even dry goods. We also appreciate that it’s easy to operate with one hand, so sealing, clamping bags, and vacuuming can all be accomplished in just a few presses of a button. This makes it more efficient to use in a busy kitchen. We also like that the Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer is lightweight and easy to clean—simply take off the upper lid to wash out any buildup that may have accumulated inside the unit. For all its helpful features, though, there are a few quirks you’ll need to adjust to. Aligning your bag on the sealer is tricky, so it may take a few tries to get the perfect seal. It’s designed to work with any vacuum sealer bags up to 12 inches wide, and we like that its slim profile makes it easy to store in a cupboard or drawer when not in use. Plus, it comes with five Geryon heat sealer bags to get you started. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.80 x 11.80 x 7.87 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: Gentle and Normal | Accessories Included: one air suction hose, five heat-seal bags, bag roll | Operation Mode: Automatic Best Splurge Weston Pro 3000 Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This vacuum sealer has incredible speed and quieter operation than most vacuum sealers.Keep in Mind: Weighing almost 30 pounds, it’s still a heavy appliance. This commercial-grade vacuum sealer from Weston is the most expensive pick on our list, but it’s well worth the investment for people who frequently need to seal large quantities of food. It comes equipped with a powerful fan-cooled motor designed for continuous use without overheating. This means you can seal and freeze leftover casseroles and large cuts of meat without pausing to let your machine cool down. This vacuum sealer is also programmable, which is great for adjusting specific settings based on what you’re sealing, including moist and wet foods like ground meat, fish, sauces, and marinades. It even lets you save your favorite settings for easy one-touch operation later; simply choose automatic mode.We also like the extra-wide, 5-millimeter heat bar that fits a variety of bags up to 15 inches across. This allows you to freeze larger cuts of meat and bigger quantities of food in one bag. Keep in mind that this unit is quite large at 23 inches long, 15.75 inches deep, and 9.13 inches tall. While it has a detachable cord and storage compartment, it is quite heavy to move around, so we don’t recommend it to anyone who doesn’t want to carry a hefty device around their kitchen. Price at time of publish: $550 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.75 x 9.13 x 23 inches | Bag Roll: Yes (not included) | Sealing Options: Regular, Heat seal | Accessories Included: N/A | Operation Mode: Manual, Automatic Best Large FoodSaver V4840 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Foodsaver.com Why You Should Get It: It has an automatic bag detection mode that ensures perfect sealing on large bags every time.Keep In Mind: This sealer isn’t as effective on smaller bags. We chose the FoodSaver Two-in-One Automatic Vacuum Sealing System as the best large vacuum sealer because it’s super effective at preserving large and bulky foods. This includes big cuts of meat, bulk produce, double batches of soups, and more. It’s got a powerful sealer that’s great at removing the air that causes mold, freezer burn, and food spoilage. Plus, it has automatic bag detection so you never have to worry if you’re using it properly. We also love that this vacuum sealer comes with a retractable hand sealer option that’s perfect for use with FoodSaver zipper bags, canisters, and containers. This also eliminates the need to buy extra accessories. The pull-out drip tray—which is dishwasher safe—is another convenient feature, since it helps keep your counters clean from any spills. Keep in mind that this vacuum sealer comes with a variety of food storage pouches. However, occasionally this sealer will have trouble fully sealing small bags. To ensure the best seal every time, you’ll want to stick with using larger bags. Price at time of publish: $240 Product Details: Dimensions:18.8 x 9.5 x 10.6 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: One-touch, dry/wet, handheld | Accessories Included: one vacuum seal roll, three 1-quart vacuum seal bags, two 1-gallon vacuum seal bags, three 1-quart vacuum zipper bags, two 1-gallon zipper bags | Operation Mode: Automatic Tired of Tossing Food? Waste Less with These Storage Strategies Best Small FoodSaver VS0150 PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This vacuum sealer can be stored vertically, saving you plenty of kitchen counter space.Keep In Mind: You have to press down on it really hard to ensure a good seal. If you’re short on kitchen space, this compact FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer is the best vacuum sealer option. The PowerVac vacuum sealer is ultra compact at just 15.94 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 2.71 inches tall, and it can be stored vertically. This makes it easier to keep in cabinets and cupboards, even if you’re low on storage space. Using this vacuum sealer is easy: simply fill your bag and place the open end into the vacuum sealing channel. Press down firmly and lock the lid. Then, choose your setting and wait for this handy appliance to do the rest. The FoodSaver ProVac features two custom settings: dry and moist. This means you can accommodate a wide range of different food items, including steak, poultry, cheese, and marinades without anything leaking. There’s also a removable bag alignment tray to make sure your bag is always in the right place, so everything gets sealed correctly the first time. Keep in mind that getting the perfect closure with this food sealer requires a bit of manual pressure. Those with weakness in their hands and arms may want to consider a food sealer with a bit more power. Price at time of publish: $70Product Details: Dimensions: 15.94 x 6.16 x 2.71 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: Moist and Dry | Accessories Included: one bag roll , three 1-quart bags, two 1-gallon bags | Operation Mode: Manual Best Chamber WeVac 12-Inch Chamber Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The chamber size is perfect for larger portions of meat, soups, or sauce.Keep In Mind: This vacuum sealer can get pretty loud. Unlike standard vacuum sealers which use suction to remove air, chamber sealers use pressure to push the air out of your food bags. These types of vacuum sealers are designed especially for foods that require maximum air removal for long term storage, including juicy meats, liquids, and pantry staples like coffee, flour, or other baking products that can be invaded by microscopic insects from the outside. Chamber sealers are also highly effective in sous vide cooking. The WeVac 12-inch Chamber Vacuum can accommodate a wide range of flat vacuum pouches inside its chamber, making it highly effective at preventing freezer burn and air leakage. Operating this unit is simple: choose the automatic setting or set a custom vacuum time for your food items. Though on the larger side, this vacuum sealer has a sleek stainless steel design that will look great on any countertop. We also like the glass lid that allows you to see your food throughout the vacuuming process. It’s important to note that this appliance is powerful, which means it can get pretty loud. If you live in an apartment or plan to be sealing your food late at night, you’ll want to keep this in mind. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 12.2 x 3.9 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: Double Seal Heating | Accessories Included: N/A | Operation Mode: Automatic The 9 Best Glass Food Storage Containers of 2022 That Easily Go From Freezer to Countertop Best Handheld Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon View On Anovaculinary.com Why You Should Get It: You’ll get 150 seals per charge. Keep In Mind: This vacuum sealer only works with Anova bags. A handheld vacuum sealer can also be a great option if you’re lacking kitchen space. It’s also extremely convenient for vacuum sealing on demand, especially those items you might find yourself eating frequently like cereal, cookies, and chips. The Anova Culinary Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer is a small but mighty cordless device that has the ability to vacuum seal with the single touch of a button. Just line up the valve, apply pressure, and start sealing. The USB-rechargeable lithium battery allows for up to 150 seals without needing a recharge. Plus, with Anova’s easy-zip top bags, you’ll be able to seal, open, and reseal that bag as many times as needed for maximum freshness. We like that this handheld vacuum sealer is designed specifically for keeping liquid from entering the pump, which avoids unnecessary mess when working with moist food. On the rare chance any unwanted liquid makes its way into the machine, the vacuum base can be removed for easy clean up. Keep in mind that this vacuum sealer isn’t compatible with any other bags or pouches. The device does come with a set of bags to get you started, but you’ll need to buy Anova brand bags to continue using your device. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.03 x 3.03 x 3.7 inches | Bag Roll: No | Sealing Options: Precision Port | Accessories Included: 10 reusable bags | Operation Mode: Manual Easiest to Use Hamilton Beach NutriFresh Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: A pulse feature with adjustable high/low settings gives you more control when working with fragile foods.Keep In Mind: There’s no built-in compartment for storage bags. Hamilton Beach has a longstanding history of producing high-quality kitchen appliances. That’s why we weren’t surprised to find that the brand made a vacuum sealer that’s both effective and user-friendly. The Hamilton Beach NutriFresh Vacuum Sealer features a 17-inch vacuum chamber to create an airtight seal that prevents freezer burn and maintain freshness. Simply add food to the bag, then center the open end inside the sealer’s chamber. Close the lid, press down on the corners, and push the side locks into place before pressing the “vacuum and seal” button. From there, the air is completely removed and the bag is tightly sealed in less than one minute. For added convenience, there are additional settings you can use when working with different food items. The “vacuum only” mode, for example, will give you more control when sealing delicate items. The “extended seal” setting is recommended for moist foods, “normal seal” works best with dry goods, and the “seal only” setting will make individual bags from rolls. The NutriFresh starter kit comes with everything you need to start preserving your favorite foods, including one 11-inch by 20-foot heat-seal roll, four gallon-size and six quart-size heat-seal bags—enough to store more than 20 gallons of food. We also love that NutriFresh vacuum sealer is compatible with other brands of bags and rolls, making it more versatile to use. Keep in mind that this vacuum sealer doesn’t have a built-in compartment to store bags. You’ll have to store your bags and rolls separately, which may be a dealbreaker for some shoppers with limited storage space. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.71 x 10.24 x 16.93 inches | Bag Roll: yes (included) | Sealing Options: vacuum and seal, vacuum only, extended seal | Accessories Included: 11 inch x 20 feet roll, four gallon-size bags, six quart-size bags | Operation Mode: Automatic The 10 Best Food Storage Containers for Keeping Your Lunches and Leftovers Fresh The Bottom Line We chose the Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer for its convenient variety of operating modes, its built-in bag compartment and cutter, and user friendly settings that make it super intuitive to use. If you’re frequently working with bulk food items, we recommend the Weston Pro 3000 Vacuum Sealer, which is 23 inches wide to fit larger bags of food. What to Know About Vacuum Sealers Before Shopping Dimensions Vacuum sealers come in a variety of sizes and dimensions. Small, handheld options can be smaller than 4 inches wide, while large, commercial-grade models may be 20 inches long by 10 inches high or larger. If you are mainly working with small quantities of food in your kitchen, you likely won’t need a large, bulky vacuum sealer in your home. However, commercial-grade sealers may be helpful to someone who is frequently preserving large quantities of meat or making bulk recipes. Bag Roll The best vacuum sealers come with bag rolls that make it easy to store your food long-term. A bag roll is simply a large roll of vacuum seal bags that can be cut to the exact measurements you need, making it easier to seal different foods without needing to keep multiple bag sizes on hand. When used properly, these bags can be incredibly efficient at extending the shelf life of a wide variety of foods, including meats, vegetables, cheeses, and more. Bag rolls come in different lengths, so consider the size and quantity of food you seal most frequently before purchasing. Many can be used across a variety of vacuum sealer brands and models. Sealing Options There are two types of vacuum sealers: suction vacuum sealers and chamber vacuum sealers. Suction vacuum sealers work by pulling air out of a compatible food bag or container, which prevents the build-up of moisture that can cause mold, freezer burn, and general food spoilage. Chamber vacuum sealers remove air by using pressure to push it out. This can sometimes result in a more uniform airtight seal, making them the best vacuum sealers for large food items and liquids. Accessories The best vacuum sealers will come with a few accessories that make it easy to put your device to use the moment it arrives at your doorstep. Common accessories include bag rolls and bag pouches. Some vacuum sealers also come with a hose attachment, which can be used to remove air from compatible containers. Vacuum seal hoses are particularly useful for canning. Operation Mode Vacuum sealers typically function in either automatic or manual settings. Automatic or one-touch settings allow you to simply press one button and watch as the air is removed from your vacuum seal bags. Manual operating modes, on the other hand, allows you to have more control over how your vacuum seals the food. This can be useful when working with more delicate foods. Your Questions, Answered Is getting a vacuum sealer worth it? For many people, the best vacuum sealers will be a helpful tool to keep in your kitchen. To help you decide if a vacuum sealer is the right purchase for you, Wolner suggests considering what your main uses for the device will be, since this can ensure you end up with one of the best vacuum sealers for your needs. “If you are interested in sous vide cooking, a chamber machine would be your best choice because of their versatility,” Wolner says. “If your main goal is to buy food in bulk and meal prep, look for a vacuum sealer with a built-in roll storage and cutter bar, which can speed up the sealing process. If you have space constraints, go with a compact or handheld model.” What are the biggest benefits of a vacuum sealer? The best vacuum sealers can extend the shelf life of all kinds of dry goods, including cereals and grains, milled products, coffee, spices, nuts and beans. “Sealed foods will stay fresher longer and take up less storage space,” Wolner says. “Vacuum sealing can of course help you save money with fewer trips to the grocery store and less food in the garbage.”Wolner notes that vacuum sealing is also great for sous vide cooking. “Although it’s not totally necessary, removing the air from the cooking bag by vacuum sealing ensures that the food will be cooked efficiently and evenly,” Wolner says. “It also prevents bag leakage, allows you to prep and store ahead of time, and it prevents the food from floating in the water and needing to use an object to weigh down the food.” What food should you vacuum seal? Most foods can be vacuum sealed, although there are a few exceptions. However, some foods will not benefit from vacuum sealing. "You don't want to vacuum seal raw mushrooms, bananas, raw garlic and onion, soft cheeses, freshly cooked vegetables—let them come to room temperature before sealing— and whole apples," Wolner says. "With these types of foods, the absence of oxygen can actually make them spoil faster." Who We Are This article was written by Adria Greenhauff, who has been writing about food and lifestyle topics for over a decade. To come up with this list of the best vacuum sealers, she researched important features and specifications to look for when shopping for a vacuum sealer. She also interviewed Sandy Wolner, registered dietician and test kitchens director at Pampered Chef.