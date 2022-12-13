The 8 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2022 for Keeping Your Food Fresher for Longer

“Vacuum sealers remove oxygen from bags or containers, which creates an airtight seal that protects against freezer burn and spoilage,” said Sandy Wolner, RD and Test Kitchens Director at Pampered Chef. This allows you to keep food up to five times longer (particularly in the freezer) compared to other food storage methods. Our list of the best vacuum sealers has plenty of options to help you preserve everything in your freezer, including meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and even pantry staples. To find the best vacuum sealers, we spent hours researching the best models and features to consider, including factors such as size, sealing options, and included accessories. Based on our findings, we selected the Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer as the best overall option because of its powerful vacuum pump, multiple sealing modes, and built-in bag roll.

While eating at home gives you the chance to perfect your cooking skills and try out new recipes, it can be challenging to keep your food from going bad in the back of your fridge. According to Recycle Track Systems (RTS), Americans throw out nearly 30% of groceries they buy each year, which can mean you end up spending more money to replace the food you just tossed. Luckily, investing in one of the best vacuum sealers can allow you to reduce the amount of food you have to throw away.

Best Overall Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: There’s a built-in bag cutter and roll storage compartment for extra convenience. Keep in Mind: While very effective, it’s not the fastest model on the market. The Nesco VS-12 Deluxe Vacuum Sealer is a complete food vacuuming sealing system that can be comfortably used on any kitchen countertop thanks to its compact size and helpful settings. It’s equipped with a 130-watt double vacuum pump that ensures maximum air extraction, whether you’re sealing large or small food items. You can choose from three different settings: dry, moist, and double-sealing, which provides extra protection when sealing liquid items like soups. You also have the option of normal and gentle pressure settings to keep soft foods from oozing out. Keep in mind that, while super effective, this vacuum sealer does take some time to fully seal each bag. Compared to other options on our list of the best vacuum sealers, it’ll take more time to prep your food, especially if you plan on sealing many large items. However, we do like that the easy-lock handle makes one-handed operation very easy. One of our favorite features about this vacuum sealer is the built-in bag compartment, which holds any brand of vacuum sealer bags in the unit. There’s also a built-in bag cutter to help create custom bag sizes to fit all your needs. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.75 x 8 x 4.5 inches | Bag Roll: Yes | Sealing Options: Dry, Moist, Double Heat Seal | Accessories Included: one 8-inch x 9.85 foot roll, one 11-inch x 9.8-foot roll | Operation Mode: Automatic

Best Budget Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: You can seal, clamp bags, and remove air in just a few presses of a button. Keep In Mind: Aligning your bags can be a little tricky. While buying a high-quality vacuum sealer is well-worth the investment, you don’t always have to splurge for a top-of-the-line pick. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vacuum sealer, the Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer is an excellent option. This powerful vacuum has two convenient sealing modes to easily preserve produce, meat, and even dry goods. We also appreciate that it’s easy to operate with one hand, so sealing, clamping bags, and vacuuming can all be accomplished in just a few presses of a button. This makes it more efficient to use in a busy kitchen. We also like that the Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer is lightweight and easy to clean—simply take off the upper lid to wash out any buildup that may have accumulated inside the unit. For all its helpful features, though, there are a few quirks you’ll need to adjust to. Aligning your bag on the sealer is tricky, so it may take a few tries to get the perfect seal. It’s designed to work with any vacuum sealer bags up to 12 inches wide, and we like that its slim profile makes it easy to store in a cupboard or drawer when not in use. Plus, it comes with five Geryon heat sealer bags to get you started. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.80 x 11.80 x 7.87 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: Gentle and Normal | Accessories Included: one air suction hose, five heat-seal bags, bag roll | Operation Mode: Automatic

Best Splurge Weston Pro 3000 Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This vacuum sealer has incredible speed and quieter operation than most vacuum sealers. Keep in Mind: Weighing almost 30 pounds, it’s still a heavy appliance. This commercial-grade vacuum sealer from Weston is the most expensive pick on our list, but it’s well worth the investment for people who frequently need to seal large quantities of food. It comes equipped with a powerful fan-cooled motor designed for continuous use without overheating. This means you can seal and freeze leftover casseroles and large cuts of meat without pausing to let your machine cool down. This vacuum sealer is also programmable, which is great for adjusting specific settings based on what you’re sealing, including moist and wet foods like ground meat, fish, sauces, and marinades. It even lets you save your favorite settings for easy one-touch operation later; simply choose automatic mode.



We also like the extra-wide, 5-millimeter heat bar that fits a variety of bags up to 15 inches across. This allows you to freeze larger cuts of meat and bigger quantities of food in one bag. Keep in mind that this unit is quite large at 23 inches long, 15.75 inches deep, and 9.13 inches tall. While it has a detachable cord and storage compartment, it is quite heavy to move around, so we don’t recommend it to anyone who doesn’t want to carry a hefty device around their kitchen. Price at time of publish: $550 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.75 x 9.13 x 23 inches | Bag Roll: Yes (not included) | Sealing Options: Regular, Heat seal | Accessories Included: N/A | Operation Mode: Manual, Automatic

Best Large FoodSaver V4840 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Foodsaver.com Why You Should Get It: It has an automatic bag detection mode that ensures perfect sealing on large bags every time. Keep In Mind: This sealer isn’t as effective on smaller bags. We chose the FoodSaver Two-in-One Automatic Vacuum Sealing System as the best large vacuum sealer because it’s super effective at preserving large and bulky foods. This includes big cuts of meat, bulk produce, double batches of soups, and more. It’s got a powerful sealer that’s great at removing the air that causes mold, freezer burn, and food spoilage. Plus, it has automatic bag detection so you never have to worry if you’re using it properly. We also love that this vacuum sealer comes with a retractable hand sealer option that’s perfect for use with FoodSaver zipper bags, canisters, and containers. This also eliminates the need to buy extra accessories. The pull-out drip tray—which is dishwasher safe—is another convenient feature, since it helps keep your counters clean from any spills. Keep in mind that this vacuum sealer comes with a variety of food storage pouches. However, occasionally this sealer will have trouble fully sealing small bags. To ensure the best seal every time, you’ll want to stick with using larger bags. Price at time of publish: $240 Product Details: Dimensions:18.8 x 9.5 x 10.6 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: One-touch, dry/wet, handheld | Accessories Included: one vacuum seal roll, three 1-quart vacuum seal bags, two 1-gallon vacuum seal bags, three 1-quart vacuum zipper bags, two 1-gallon zipper bags | Operation Mode: Automatic Tired of Tossing Food? Waste Less with These Storage Strategies

Best Small FoodSaver VS0150 PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This vacuum sealer can be stored vertically, saving you plenty of kitchen counter space. Keep In Mind: You have to press down on it really hard to ensure a good seal. If you’re short on kitchen space, this compact FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer is the best vacuum sealer option. The PowerVac vacuum sealer is ultra compact at just 15.94 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 2.71 inches tall, and it can be stored vertically. This makes it easier to keep in cabinets and cupboards, even if you’re low on storage space. Using this vacuum sealer is easy: simply fill your bag and place the open end into the vacuum sealing channel. Press down firmly and lock the lid. Then, choose your setting and wait for this handy appliance to do the rest. The FoodSaver ProVac features two custom settings: dry and moist. This means you can accommodate a wide range of different food items, including steak, poultry, cheese, and marinades without anything leaking. There’s also a removable bag alignment tray to make sure your bag is always in the right place, so everything gets sealed correctly the first time. Keep in mind that getting the perfect closure with this food sealer requires a bit of manual pressure. Those with weakness in their hands and arms may want to consider a food sealer with a bit more power. Price at time of publish: $70



Product Details: Dimensions: 15.94 x 6.16 x 2.71 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: Moist and Dry | Accessories Included: one bag roll , three 1-quart bags, two 1-gallon bags | Operation Mode: Manual



Best Chamber WeVac 12-Inch Chamber Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The chamber size is perfect for larger portions of meat, soups, or sauce. Keep In Mind: This vacuum sealer can get pretty loud. Unlike standard vacuum sealers which use suction to remove air, chamber sealers use pressure to push the air out of your food bags. These types of vacuum sealers are designed especially for foods that require maximum air removal for long term storage, including juicy meats, liquids, and pantry staples like coffee, flour, or other baking products that can be invaded by microscopic insects from the outside. Chamber sealers are also highly effective in sous vide cooking. The WeVac 12-inch Chamber Vacuum can accommodate a wide range of flat vacuum pouches inside its chamber, making it highly effective at preventing freezer burn and air leakage. Operating this unit is simple: choose the automatic setting or set a custom vacuum time for your food items. Though on the larger side, this vacuum sealer has a sleek stainless steel design that will look great on any countertop. We also like the glass lid that allows you to see your food throughout the vacuuming process. It’s important to note that this appliance is powerful, which means it can get pretty loud. If you live in an apartment or plan to be sealing your food late at night, you’ll want to keep this in mind. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 12.2 x 3.9 inches | Bag Roll: Yes, included | Sealing Options: Double Seal Heating | Accessories Included: N/A | Operation Mode: Automatic

Best Handheld Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer Amazon View On Amazon View On Anovaculinary.com Why You Should Get It: You’ll get 150 seals per charge. Keep In Mind: This vacuum sealer only works with Anova bags. A handheld vacuum sealer can also be a great option if you’re lacking kitchen space. It’s also extremely convenient for vacuum sealing on demand, especially those items you might find yourself eating frequently like cereal, cookies, and chips. The Anova Culinary Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer is a small but mighty cordless device that has the ability to vacuum seal with the single touch of a button. Just line up the valve, apply pressure, and start sealing. The USB-rechargeable lithium battery allows for up to 150 seals without needing a recharge. Plus, with Anova’s easy-zip top bags, you’ll be able to seal, open, and reseal that bag as many times as needed for maximum freshness. We like that this handheld vacuum sealer is designed specifically for keeping liquid from entering the pump, which avoids unnecessary mess when working with moist food. On the rare chance any unwanted liquid makes its way into the machine, the vacuum base can be removed for easy clean up. Keep in mind that this vacuum sealer isn’t compatible with any other bags or pouches. The device does come with a set of bags to get you started, but you’ll need to buy Anova brand bags to continue using your device. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.03 x 3.03 x 3.7 inches | Bag Roll: No | Sealing Options: Precision Port | Accessories Included: 10 reusable bags | Operation Mode: Manual