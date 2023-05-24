To find the best vacuum and mop combos on the market, we tested 16 models in our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa. We evaluated each vacuum based on its ease of setup, maneuverability, ease of use, noise levels, and overall performance. In addition to testing, we spoke with Brown and Katie Dills, senior vice president of The Cleaning Authority, for advice on what to look for in a vacuum and mop combo.

“The most common use for these is every day around the kitchen island, below the sink, stove, fridge, and garbage areas where crumbs, water spots, and bits of food have fallen,” says Angela Brown, founder and CEO of Savvy Cleaner. “The vacuuming allows you to pick up crumbs, bits of food, or small debris, and the mopping function allows you to mop up dribbles, water spots, or muddy prints tracked in from outdoors.”

Cleaning your floors can feel like an endless chore. And the second it’s complete, there are bound to be more muddy shoes or slobbery dogs that come along and mess it up again. With a combination vacuum and mop, you can quickly clean these everyday messes without breaking out multiple tools.

Despite this, we were impressed with the device’s powerful suction and quick cleaning abilities. It maneuvered easily around and under furniture, and was effective on both hard floors and carpets. We were also pleasantly surprised with how easy emptying the vacuum was. The reservoir bin is shallow and wide, so you don’t need to get your hands dirty to clean out stuck crumbs.

The battery lasted throughout our entire test, but we did notice it depleted faster than other models we tested. If you have a larger home, you may run out of battery before finishing the job.

Once you’re done cleaning, just pop the vacuum onto its charging dock to refill the battery and allow it to perform self-cleaning and self-drying—a feature we rarely saw on models at this price.

On a vacuum and mop combo, cords can be a complete hassle. They get in your way, tie you to a specific outlet, and can pose a tripping hazard to other family members while you clean. This vacuum mop from Ecowell, however, is battery-operated, meaning there’s no annoying cord to deal with.

At first, we struggled with taking the water tank on and off the machine. But once we did, emptying the collection container was simple. While the device is effective on hard floors, it’s not compatible with carpets. But if your home has primarily hard floors and you’re looking for a vacuum mop with a sleek design and smart features, it’s a great option.

The vacuum automatically detects what needs to be cleaned and displays the level of mess on the screen. Then, the suction power is adjusted accordingly to best clean. Plus, it offers voice assistance that says when the dirty water tank needs to be emptied.

If you’re looking for an appliance with all the bells and whistles, this model from Dreametech may be the best vacuum and mop combo for you. It’s a quiet, cordless device that balances techy features with effective cleaning.

In addition to its cleaning performance, the Tineco Floor One S5 offers a handful of user-friendly smart features, like a compatible app with cleaning reports and reminders, voice guidance, and a self-cleaning mode. It also offers a smart sensor mode that automatically detects what you’re trying to clean and adjusts the vacuum’s settings to best suit the mess.

Tineco claims its brush roller is designed to clean close to baseboards, but we had a hard time cleaning around furniture edges. We also noted that you had to hold the device directly over a specific spot to clean, making it difficult to reach smaller nooks and crannies.

If you have primarily hard floors and are looking to splurge, we loved this luxury pick from Tineco. After we used the vacuum and mop combo to clean our grouted tile and hardwood floors , it looked as if they had been wiped by hand with a wet rag.

The one thing we’d change about this robot vacuum and mop combo is the inability to use the automatic emptying feature while in mop mode. The self-emptying only works when it’s used solely as a vacuum—so if you regularly use it as a mop, you’ll need to empty and clean it yourself. But if you live in a busy home with kids and pets, it’ll still save you time.

In addition to regularly scheduled cleanings, there’s also a spot cleaning mode that will deep clean a 3-foot by 3-foot area. When we tested the spot-cleaning mode near the backdoor (an area typically covered in mud dragged in from the outside by our dogs) the robot vacuum-cleaned the floor just as well as a steam mop .

The operation is quiet, so you’ll be able to watch TV or hold a conversation while it’s running. Plus, hair didn’t get tangled in its brush roller and it didn’t run into any obstacles throughout our testing process.

If you prefer hands-free cleaning, the best robot vacuum and mop combo we tested is this model from Shark. After downloading the Shark app and setting up the vacuum, which includes home mapping and scheduling, the robot vacuum and mop combo essentially cleans without any effort from you.

It was also easy to maneuver around chairs and under tables, and the battery only drained 30% throughout our lab testing. If we could change one thing, we wish we could use it on carpet, too.

That said, we loved that the self-cleaning and self-drying features made it easy to maintain the vacuum throughout our three-month at-home testing period. Plus, it can connect to a compatible app through a WiFi connection, though we didn’t think this feature was necessary.

We did notice, however, that wet debris like egg yolk would drip out the bottom after turning the vacuum off. Brown explains that this is a common problem with these devices. “And if you don't clean out that cup immediately after you're done, it's going to turn moldy and get bacteria,” she says.

The Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner provided a complete clean in less than a minute during our tests. There was nothing this vacuum couldn’t clean off hard surfaces like grouted tile and hardwood. Once we cleaned the floor on max mode, it was nearly spotless.

While the Shark VM252 is incredibly lightweight at just 3.34 pounds, you need to continuously hold down the button while vacuuming, which can quickly become difficult and uncomfortable. Despite some flaws, the vacuum performed well in our tests, and we think it’s a great value.

The battery-operated stick vacuum utilizes a spray and disposable pads. The pads have a no-touch disposal, which means you can keep your hands clean. However, the pads will be an extra cost, since you need to replace them every time you vacuum.

Many of the best vacuum and mop combos cost hundreds of dollars, which is a significant investment, especially if you’ve never used one before. If you’re looking for an affordable way to try a vacuum mop, the Shark VM252 Vacmop may be a great option for you.

Though the cord did get in our way a few times during testing, it was not enough to make it a deal breaker. The vacuum is loud, though, both during operation and in the self-cleaning mode. If you don’t mind dealing with the cord or noise, we think this is a great pick, especially for carpets and area rugs.

Additionally, the vacuum has LED headlights to reveal crumbs and hair in hidden areas. Plus, the handle pivots to seamlessly maneuver around edges and corners. However, this is a corded model, so it’ll need to be plugged into an outlet during operation. But, at 25 feet long, the cord is long enough to reach across many rooms without constantly needing to move to a new outlet.

The device cleaned a grouted tile floor that was covered in soggy cereal and raw eggs in just under 40 seconds—the fastest of any vacuum and mop combo we tested. But this vacuum truly shined when it came to cleaning carpets; its area rug mode worked quickly and left our carpet clean and dry in just 20 seconds.

Overall, the best vacuum and mop combo we tested was the Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac. We were impressed with its ability to quickly and efficiently clean wet and dry messes on both hard floors and carpets.

The best vacuum and mop combo we tested is the Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus. It outperformed more expensive models in our tests, effectively cleaning up messes on both hard floors and carpets in seconds.

Our Testing Process

In order to come up with this list of the best vacuum and mop combos, we spent 40 hours testing 16 different models at our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. We put each device through a series of tests to assess its overall performance, ease of setup, maneuverability, and noise levels.

First, we recorded how long it took us to set up the vacuum, following the manufacturer’s instructions, and noted how clear the instructions were and if we ran into any issues during assembly. Once assembled, we weighed each vacuum before and after filling it with water. We also measured the noise level of each vacuum on its lowest and highest setting.

To test the effectiveness of the vacuum and mop combos on hard floors, we created messes on grouted tile and hardwood with mayonnaise, raw eggs, and soggy cereal and used the vacuums to clean, evaluating their effectiveness.

In addition to hard floors, some vacuum and mop combos are also able to clean carpets. To test these models, we sprinkled coffee grounds and Rice Krispies over a medium pile carpet and recorded how long it took us to clean up the debris.

In order to evaluate the maneuverability of each vacuum, we set up a dining room set and spread our debris—coffee grounds, mayonnaise, and soggy cereal—across the floor, under the table and chairs, and against a buffet table. We again timed ourselves cleaning the room, noting how easy it was to move the device under chairs, around corners, and against furniture.

Lastly, we emptied and cleaned each vacuum mop’s collection bin. For models with self-cleaning modes, we recorded how long it took to complete the cycle and how loud the device was during self-cleaning. If the model included a self-drying mode, we recorded how long it took to complete and if the roller brushes were completely dry by the end.

Once testing was completed, we reviewed the results and rated the overall value of the products to come up with this list of the best vacuum and mop combos.

What to Know About Vacuum and Mop Combos Before Shopping

Power Source

Corded and battery-operated models each have their pros and cons, so it’s all up to personal preference. If you live in a larger home, a corded model like the Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac may work well. While you’ll need to be connected to an outlet and likely unplug and replug as you clean, you won’t run the risk of running out of battery and needing to pause and charge.

Cordless models, like the Ecowell LULU Quick Clean P05 Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum, offer more freedom, but you’re dependent on a battery that may not last the entire duration of the chore. “Typically, a battery-operated vacuum will last anywhere from 10–40 minutes, depending on the power of its battery and charge,” Dills says. Almost every cordless model we tested included a charging dock that also doubled as a self-cleaning station.

Filter

When purchasing any vacuum cleaner, the type and quality of the filter should always be a consideration, especially if there are people with asthma or allergies in your home. “HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters are important because they help capture various particles such as dust, pollen, dander, hair, and bacteria and stop them from going back into the air after you’re done vacuuming,” Dills says.

Vacuum filters can be disposable or washable. Be sure to check your instruction manual to determine which filter your vacuum has and how often you should clean or replace it. “In general, HEPA filters should be replaced or cleaned when they become visibly dirty or clogged. For washable HEPA filters, rinse them under water and let them dry thoroughly before putting them back into the vacuum. Non-washable HEPA filters will need to be replaced with new ones when they reach the end of their lifespan,” Brown says.

Features and Attachments

The vacuum and mop combos we tested offered a wide range of features. The most common feature we found was self-cleaning, which helps clean the device after each use, usually while charging. This is nice to use between uses, but don’t be fooled: You’ll still need to clean these devices by hand to remove all the gunk from the dirty water reservoir. Some models, like the Roborock Dyad Pro, also included self-drying, which blows air on the roller brushes to dry them quicker.

Other useful features included automatic smart sensors, which adjust the cleaning mode depending on the type of mess the sensor detects. Some smart models also include app connectivity and voice assistance, which can help with knowing when to empty the dirty water. Lastly, many models included LED headlights to illuminate hard-to-see messes while vacuuming.

Other Vacuum/Mop Combos We Tested

Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

While the best vacuum and mop combo we tested was a Bissell model, the Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max didn’t perform in the same fashion. It took multiple passes to clean a small area, and it ultimately felt as if we were just pushing around the mess rather than cleaning it. Plus, it was difficult to maneuver on carpets.

Neakasa Powersrub 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum 3 in 1 Floor Cleaner and Mop

We love the sleek design of the Neakasa Powersrub 2, but its performance quite didn’t live up to our expectations. The vacuum required cleaning in between each of our tests, but once the roller was used, it left streaks and smears on our hard surfaces. It didn’t glide easily on the carpet, either, so it may be more of a hassle than it's worth.

Your Questions, Answered

Do combination vacuums and mops work?

In short, yes. Combination vacuums and mops work by sucking up dry crumbs, hair, and other debris while simultaneously mopping up water, mud, and other wet messes. However, Brown explains that while they’re a great tool for a quick clean, even the best vacuum and mop combos likely don’t have enough power or attachments to completely replace your existing devices.

“​​Just be aware that it's not a go-to tool and it doesn't replace either an actual vacuum or an actual mop, because those both do exactly what they're designed to do on their own,” Brown says.

It’s also worth noting that not all vacuum mops are recommended for use on carpets, so you’ll want to consider that when looking at a particular model.

What is the best self-cleaning vacuum mop combo?

Of the models we tested, the best vacuum and mop combo with a self-cleaning mode is also our best overall pick, the Bissell B0440 CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac. If you’re looking for a cordless model with a charging dock, we recommend the Roborock Dyad Pro, which has both a self-cleaning and a self-drying mode.

Is a vacuum mop worth it?

It depends on who you are and what you’re going to use the vacuum mop for. Brown has two in her own home for daily cleaning, and she says they’re perfect to leave in the kitchen, bathroom, or entryways for quickly cleaning up small, daily messes.

Vacuum and mop combos are also great tools for seniors and those with limited mobility, as they require less body strength than a standard mop. Plus, it’s a way to complete two chores at once. “Unlike a mop where you're standing there and you're actually mopping using your body strength, it rolls more like a vacuum. Think of it as a mop on wheels,” Brown says.

However, if you’re looking for an all-in-one device that can replace a traditional vacuum and mop, these appliances just aren’t there yet. Vacuum and mop combos don’t include a hose or attachments like crevice tools, so it’s difficult to get in all the nooks and crannies for a deep clean.

Who We Are

Jessica Comstock is an associate commerce editor at Better Homes & Gardens who writes about the best products for your home. To come up with this list of the best vacuum and mop combos, she consulted insights from our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa, where she and our other testing experts tested 16 popular models first-hand. She also spoke with Angela Brown, founder and CEO of Savvy Cleaner to discuss what features consumers should look for in a a vacuum mop, and received additional insights from Katie Dills, senior vice president of The Cleaning Authority.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.

Looking for more products that have earned our BHG Recommends seal of approval? Check out our picks for everything from picnic blankets to humidifiers.

