Sale Alert! Amazon Slashed Vacuum Prices for Cyber Monday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop

Cyber Monday is officially here, and that means the height of the deals has also arrived. While you’re exploring new decor, updated kitchen must-haves, and cozy finds to keep you warm throughout the winter, don’t forget to check in on your floorcare essentials, like your vacuum. Today is one of the top days to score some of the lowest prices of the season on vacuums, and Amazon is definitely up to the challenge.

There are certain times throughout the year when vacuums feel even more handy than usual, and the holiday season is one of those times. There are plenty of additional messes to erase thanks to extra gatherings, and then there’s the Christmas tree and its penchant for shedding needles to contend with. So, it’s like a gift to yourself to have a vacuum (or a few) that’s up to the task of keeping your floors in shape.



It’s tough to go throughout this season and beyond without an upright vacuum. These models almost always include multiple attachments that help them to transition from cleaning floors to sprucing up stairs, furniture, and tough-to-reach crevices—and the Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum is one to have on your radar while it’s only $107. As you’re adding work horse gadgets to your vacuum lineup, don’t hesitate to jump at the opportunity to finally get a robot vacuum. These gadgets can sweep for you either on their own or with the touch of an app, and the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum is one such option that you simply can’t miss while it’s on sale for almost 65 percent off.

“This vacuum works very well. Suction is strong, it is easy to remove collected dirt, it maneuvers easily, and it is very well constructed,” wrote a shopper who titled their review of the Bissell CleanView, “This Vacuum Is a Workhorse.” They added, “I cannot think of anything that I would like to see improved.”

Every mess is different, and not every one requires a big cleanup. For the in-between spills or quick Christmas tree sweeps, you’ll want to look to a canister or stick vacuum. Some of these models, like this INSE vacuum, can even operate without a cord, which makes zipping throughout your home a breeze. If you’re looking to make someone’s day or simply clean up with even less hassle, snag the Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum while it’s on sale for $44. It’s a great option for making crumbs and dirt disappear in moments from your home or car.

“This is the best purchase I've made in a long time,” shared a five-star reviewer about the INSE cordless vacuum. They continued, “The charge definitely lasts long enough to do a deep clean, switching out the pieces to clean different areas is easy—it's just so much easier now.”

The holiday season is busy, and many people are trying to shop quickly on Cyber Monday. So, to help your vacuum search, we gathered the top 20 vacuum deals together for you to browse and buy. Just make sure you take action soon, because we expect these deals to disappear before the day comes to a close.

Best Cyber Monday Upright Vacuum Deals

You can’t quite say you have all of the equipment you need to clean unless you have an upright vacuum that you love. Many upright vacuums are now bagless, which makes emptying them simple and quick—and most models still arrive equipped with a HEPA filter. Plus, you can plan to spruce up your floors during bigger cleans and even tackle your stairs, upholstery, or tough crevices with included attachments. In particular, make sure to check out the Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum while it’s on sale for under $75.

Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

Robot vacuums may look small, but they can pack a mighty punch. These devices are favorites among thousands of shoppers because many come equipped with apps you can utilize for truly hands-free cleaning. Robot vacuums also have sensors to help them to avoid stairs, furniture, and walls—and they can clean multiple types of flooring. You can’t go wrong by ordering the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum or the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, which each boast tens of thousands of perfect ratings.

Best Cyber Monday Stick and Canister Vacuum Deals

Although they are lighter than ever before, upright vacuums can still feel cumbersome if you’re trying to clean up a mess quickly. That’s when a stick or canister vacuum is vital. Models like the Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum are cordless but ready to tackle carpeting or hard floors. It also has an included easy-to-empty dust cup, a 40-minute run-time, LED headlights to light the way while you clean, and included attachments that allow you to transform the gadget into a handheld vacuum with ease.

Best Cyber Monday Handheld Vacuum Deals

If you have never experienced the joys of owning a handheld vacuum, change that on Cyber Monday. The majority of these cleaning gadgets are lightweight and easy to carry, whether you’re cleaning inside or stepping outside to organize your car. And they charge quickly, so you never have to go too long before your vacuum is ready for its next use. Check out the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum and the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum while the sales are live. In fact, right now both are under $35.