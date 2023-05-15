To find the best upright vacuums that effectively keep floors spotless and are also intuitive and comfortable to use, our testers tried 15 of the most popular models at our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. During testing, we used a predetermined methodology to evaluate each vacuum’s noise level, effectiveness, maneuverability, and ease of emptying.

“Upright vacuums are generally designed to handle a wide range of cleaning tasks, from carpets to bare floors and upholstery,” says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid cleaning services. “They often have larger cleaning paths and more powerful motors, allowing for quicker and more thorough cleaning.”

That extra weight generates added pressure, Petrino explains, which makes it easier for an upright vacuum’s beater brush to get into the carpet pile and remove dust and dirt. And while stick vacuums can certainly be easier to store, their battery life can be limited. For heavy-duty cleaning sessions, upright vacuums remain a home appliance worth investing in, especially if you have lots of carpeted floors.

“Upright vacuums are a fantastic and economical choice for many buyers,” says Jessica Petrino, a home appliances expert and editorial director at AJMadison. “The one-piece design makes them easy to move around and store, and the extra weight over the brush head makes the cleaning performance superior for rugs and carpets.”

You may have noticed that robot vacuums and stick vacuums have become increasingly popular in recent years. But while these newer, high-tech models can indeed offer benefits, an upright vacuum still delivers the most powerful cleaning performance.

Noise Level 2.5 /5 Why You Should Get It Its cleaning power on all surfaces—including tile, hardwood, and medium- and high-pile carpet—was unmatched in our lab tests. Keep in Mind It’s one of the loudest models on our list, with some settings making conversation difficult. The Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum was one of just four models to receive the highest scores for effectiveness, meaning they were top-performing in their ability to pick up debris and hair from grout tile, hardwood, medium-pile carpet, and high-pile carpet. The vacuum cleaned debris and hair from all surfaces in under a minute. Many of the other vacuums we tested had one or two “weaker” surfaces, with some debris left behind, making the Shark NV360 Navigator’s performance exceptional. Although we found the vacuum slightly harder to push on high-pile carpet and a little slower-moving on medium-pile, it still effectively cleaned debris and hair off those surfaces. During cleaning tests, the Shark NV360 Navigator wowed us with its ability to maneuver around edges, including stairs. We were surprised that we didn’t always need to break out attachments to reach tighter corners. Maneuverability in general was excellent. We found the vacuum easily moved around and under furniture, and was equally adept at transitioning from floor to carpet. The crevice tool and upholstery brush both work well on various debris, too. At the end of testing, some hair had gathered in the roller brush (we found this to be a very common occurrence), but it was relatively easy to remove. With just three main parts to click together and easy-to-follow instructions, the setup is simple, too. We were able to assemble the whole thing in five minutes. One feature to keep in mind is this vacuum’s noise levels. At 103.9 decibels, it had the highest decibel reading of the upright vacuums we tested, so wouldn’t be the best choice for anyone sensitive to loud sounds. The roller setting is even louder, making conversation or watching TV a challenge. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Weight: 14.3 pounds Dustbin capacity: .85 liter Accessories: HEPA filter, crevice tool, upholstery tool Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Noise Level 4.5 /5 Why You Should Get It This upright vacuum’s overall cleaning and maneuverability performance is particularly notable given its budget-friendly price. Keep in Mind You may have to empty the dustbin during cleaning sessions. The Hart Pro Bagless Upright Vacuum HZUV01 was one of the most affordable models we tested in our lab, making its stellar performance on a variety of surfaces exceptional. Despite its lower price, it was one of the four upright vacuums we tested that earned perfect effectiveness scores. Overall, the Hart Pro Bagless was able to clean 90 percent or more of the hair and debris in the first minute of all of the tests we performed. We observed that this upright vacuum “moves effortlessly” across grout tile and hardwood, and cleaned debris and hair very well off those surfaces. It did require a little more effort to roll across the medium- and high-pile rugs but still cleaned them successfully. A few other details worth mentioning: At 80 decibels, this vacuum has some of the quietest noise levels on our list. Unpacking and setting it up is fairly easy, too. It also has a number of user-friendly features; the attachments are easy to use and grab since they’re stored right in the vacuum, and it has a light in the front. Some hair did end up wrapped around the brush at the end of our tests. The product manual recommends a Phillips head screwdriver to remove the brush (which could become a little frustrating if you had to do so frequently) but we were able to use a seam ripper to remove the hair without taking the brush out. Like many upright vacuums, maneuverability can be tricky. But the Hart Pro Bagless HZUV01 performed fairly well in our maneuverability test. It transitions well across surfaces, we found, and we noted that the swiveling head helps it move around furniture. The retailer doesn’t share the dustbin capacity, but we did have to empty the canister once during the cleaning session (most upright vacuums on this list did not need to be emptied mid-cleaning session). Removing the dustbin is easy, though, and can be done one-handed with the push of a button. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Weight: 16 pounds Dustbin capacity: Not listed Accessories: HEPA filter, crevice tool, pet upholstery tool Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Noise Level 3 /5 Why You Should Get It This heavy-duty vacuum is particularly impressive when it comes to cleaning hair, and none got caught in the rollers. Keep in Mind It doesn’t perform quite as well on grout as on other surfaces. The Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum with Powered Lift-Away and Self-Cleaning Brushroll AZ2002 is one of the most expensive upright vacuums we reviewed. But if you’re willing to pay a bit more, it delivers some undeniable benefits, particularly in terms of how well it cleans up hair. Hair can be tricky for upright vacuums to manage. In lab tests, we found hair often gets caught in the wheels or missed by the vacuum head. But this Shark model manages hair impressively. On grout, hardwood, and medium-pile carpet, it easily “sucked up the hair before we passed over it,” we noted, and it worked just as well during the high-pile carpet test. We didn’t find any hair in the brush or pet tool rollers—a nice perk, as those can be frustrating to clean. This vacuum’s performance with other types of debris was mostly solid, particularly on the medium- and high-pile carpets. The attachments are very effective. We noted how strong the suction is and how quickly the pet roller and crevice tools work on upholstery as a result. The brush roller base also works reasonably well on stairs. One major flaw worth mentioning is this upright vacuum’s performance on grout. While it cleaned debris quickly, it sprayed a lot of it around the room in the process, despite us having the vacuum set on the “hard surfaces” setting. Interestingly, the vacuum did not spray quite as much debris on the hardwood floor. When it comes to maneuverability, this Shark model does better than most. We appreciated features such as the pivot head, which makes it easier to turn, and the powerful roller (“It feels like the vacuum is self-propelled,” we found). We also liked that you can remove the pod from the base and attach hand tools to the flex tube to clean more delicate items like chairs or shelves. This makes it more portable since you can effectively use it like a hand-held vacuum in certain situations. At just under four minutes, this upright vacuum had the second-fastest setup of the models we tested. It involved fitting four simple pieces together, and we liked that the instructions mostly used graphics. It earned a perfect score for ease of emptying, too, although you do need two hands to do so. Note that on the highest setting, the decibel level on this upright vacuum is 97.4, which is on the louder side. It’s also slightly noisier on carpeted surfaces. Finally, one minor complaint: the base only has spots for two hand-held attachments, though the vacuum comes with three. Price at time of publish: $345 Product Details: Weight: 16.3 pounds Dustbin capacity: .94 liters Accessories: HEPA filter, dusting brush, crevice tool, self-cleaning pet power brush Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Noise Level 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This is one of the more lightweight upright vacuums on our list, making it easy to carry around. Keep in Mind We noticed a high-pitched sound at the end of the test day, which could be a one-off issue, but might mean it’s not as durable as other options. At just 16.5 pounds, the Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Vacuum 3534 is one of the lightest upright vacuums we tested. But its lighter weight doesn’t impact the vacuum’s ability to effectively de-gunk a variety of surfaces. In our lab tests, this upright vacuum managed debris and hair in less than 50 seconds on grouted tile, and picked up 90 percent of debris and hair from the hardwood and stairs before the one-minute timer went off. (Worth flagging, however, is that we were a little frustrated that the exhaust seemed to blow some hair around while we were cleaning the stairs.) This vacuum’s real strength, though, is carpet; it effectively manages debris from both medium- and high-pile rugs. The attachments are solid, too. We appreciated the performance of the crevice and pet TurboBrush tools during the upholstery test. We also raved about the process of emptying the dustbin: The bin has a release button, then you empty the contents with another release button on the bottom. In lab tests, all of the debris fell out quickly and easily without having to be handled. Ease of emptying and performance aside, the Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Vacuum 3534 scored well in most lab tests. At 82.4 decibels, it is very quiet. Set up is also straightforward. And the price is also one of the lowest on our list—it costs about the same as our best budget pick, making it a great value. As was the case with a few of the upright vacuums we tested, this Bissell model performed less well on hardwood surfaces. The vacuum head tended to push Cheerios around the wood floor rather than suck them up. It also didn’t excel at dealing with hair, which ended up tangled. This, too, seems to be a common challenge for many upright vacuums on the market. A few other things worth noting: There’s no HEPA filter on this vacuum if that’s a feature that’s important to you. We also noted that the vacuum started producing a high-pitched noise at the end of testing. While this may have been a one-off issue specific to that particular vacuum, we felt it could indicate the vacuum may not be the most durable of the models we reviewed. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Weight: 16.5 pounds Dustbin capacity: 2 liters Accessories: Crevice tool, dusting brush/upholstery tool Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Noise Level 4 /5 Why You Should Get It Assembly is so easy that we did it in record time—three minutes and five seconds—without consulting the manual. Keep in Mind It’s not the easiest vacuum to maneuver. Vacuuming already isn’t most people’s favorite task, but emptying a vacuum is another thing altogether. Happily, cleaning the dustbin on the Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner 3197A is uncomplicated and mess-free. Removing and cleaning the filters is easy, too. We liked that you can simply press a button, pull it out with a tab, wash the filter, then pop it back in. Despite the slightly smaller dustbin, we were able to get through all of the tests before emptying it. Another notable perk is how easy this vacuum is to set up. In fact, we were able to assemble it in just three minutes and five seconds—a record among the upright vacuums we tested. We noted how intuitive the setup was, saying they didn’t even need to reference the instruction manual. When it comes to cleaning power, the Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner 3197A received strong scores for its performance on grouted tile and high-pile rugs and also did reasonably well on medium-pile carpet. Like many upright vacuums, hardwood floor messes are a bit trickier for this Bissell model. It cleaned about 70 percent of debris from hardwood in our lab tests, although no scratches were left on the wood, which is a positive. We were particularly impressed by the nozzle on this upright vacuum, which was helpful in getting into cramped areas. All in all, we found it less sleek and maneuverable than other options, but we were surprised by how close it was able to get to furniture and stair risers to clean right up against the edges. Price at time of publish: $176 Product Details: Weight: 14.85 pounds Dustbin capacity: .6 liters Accessories: Pet tool, 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, brush roll Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Noise Level 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The attachments for this upright vacuum are stored in the vacuum’s body for ease and convenience. Keep in Mind It uses disposable bags instead of a dirt canister, so you will have to continuously replace them. With a decibel reading of 85, the Kenmore Floor Care Elite Upright Bagged Vacuum is one of the quietest upright vacuums we tested. It also emits a lower-pitched sound—not the high-pitch most vacuums generate, which we found gentler on our hearing. It’s also one of the four models on this list that scored top marks for effectiveness and performed extraordinarily well picking up debris and hair from all of the surfaces we tested. The only exception was orzo rice—about 5 percent remained on the tile and hardwood floors at the end of the test. We appreciated that the attachments are stored in the vacuum body, which makes it very convenient to transition from floor vacuum to attachment mode. We also liked the crevice tool, which effectively cleaned the upholstery in just 10 seconds with excellent suction, and no debris left behind. While the setup isn’t complicated, you do need a Phillips head screwdriver to attach the handle to the vacuum body. It took a little over 10 minutes to assemble, on the longer end compared to other models we tested. It’s also straightforward to empty the dustbin, which has a large 1.5-liter capacity. The upright vacuum does use disposable bags instead of a dirt canister. This means you’ll have to continuously purchase additional bags, which can be expensive and create additional waste. Emptying the vacuum is simple, though, and can just be done by pushing a tab to remove the cover. There are two filters that are easily removed and can be rinsed with water. At over 21 pounds, this is a fairly heavy upright vacuum. Unsurprisingly, because it’s on the heavier side, it also doesn’t maneuver very easily. The head doesn’t swivel and is larger than most, so you will definitely need to use attachments when cleaning a room with lots of furniture such as a living room. It would be great for single-level homes where it wouldn’t need to be lifted up and down often. Price at time of publish: $320 Product Details: Weight: 21.3 pounds Dustbin capacity: 1.5 liters Accessories: HEPA filter, extension wand, pet handimate, combo brush/dusting tool, crevice tool Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Noise Level 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This upright vacuum is incredibly efficient at picking up debris and hair on carpets. Keep in Mind We had to reach in and manually handle trapped hair when emptying the dustbin. Because upright vacuums are big and bulky by nature, smart accessories help make them easier to use and better equipped to handle tough-to-reach surfaces. And the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum NV151’s accessories are truly top-notch. We were impressed with how well the included attachments cleaned stair edges, sharp furniture corners such as bookcases, and upholstery. In the lab, the vacuum proved very effective at cleaning debris and hair from the grouted floor and each of the carpeted surfaces, and it managed debris on the hardwood floor reasonably well, but it struggled to collect hair off the hardwood floor. If you have a pet and lots of tile or wood flooring, this might not be the best upright vacuum for you. It was most efficient and effective at picking up debris from carpeted surfaces. The Shark NV151 is easy to set up, with pieces that snap into place easily and directions that are easy to follow. At 82.6 decibels, this is also one of the quieter vacuums on our list. Maneuverability results were a bit mixed. While this upright vacuum does have a swivel feature, which makes it easier to push around furniture, we found the height of the handle a little awkward. The vacuum is also very bottom-heavy and was difficult to use on stairs. With more practice, however, we thought that moving it around might become a little easier. We were able to easily release the dustbin from the main unit with just two fingers, though you do need two hands to empty it. But while debris fell out of the canister easily, we had to reach in to pull out quite a bit of hair. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Weight: 13.32 pounds Dustbin capacity: Not listed Accessories: HEPA filter, crevice tool, pet multi-tool, pet power brush Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson