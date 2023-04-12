These water filters typically consist of a filter cartridge connected to the water supply and drain that allows your regular tap water to flow through, eliminating sediment, chlorine, lead, and other particles from the water before it hits your faucet. Think of it as a more economical and eco-friendly alternative to drinking bottled water.

“Under-sink filters are very good at removing chlorine, some VOCs, and improving the taste and odor,” says Adam Green, Director of Finest Filters. “More advanced under-sink filters can also remove fluoride, heavy metals, pesticides, and herbicides and can even reduce water hardness.”

Thankfully there’s a simple solution for better-tasting tap water. Under-sink water filters are easy to install right in your own kitchen and are designed to filter out impurities from the water supply to provide higher-quality tap water.

It doesn’t matter if you’re sipping on city water in your condo or filling your water bottle with well water—drinking tap water can often come with a flat taste or chlorine smell that makes it undesirable to guzzle down those eight glasses a day.

Best Overall Aquasana 3-Stage Under Sink Water Filter System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This option removes contaminants commonly found in both municipal and well water like chlorine and heavy metals. Keep in Mind: The system takes up a fair bit of space under the sink. The Aquasana 3-Stage Under-Sink Water Filter System is one of the best under-sink water filter systems money can buy—not only is it pretty affordable, but it’s also easy to install. It provides comprehensive water filtration using a three-stage process that helps eliminate sediment, dirt, rust, and heavy metals, such as lead, copper, and mercury. It also removes contaminants that can affect the taste and odor of your water, such as chlorine and chloramines, which makes it great for both city dwellers and those living in the country. The system is also long-lasting—it’s designed to filter up to a million gallons of water, which is more than enough to serve a family of four for up to five years. It’s super easy to maintain thanks to the replaceable filters (expect to replace your filter every six months on average). We also like that this option is NSF-certified, which means it has been tested against the highest standards for water filtration. Be aware that it’s about a foot long, which does take up a decent amount of space under your sink. Price at time of publish: From $175 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons/minute

Best Budget GE Single Stage Filtration System The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This affordable system removes 99% of lead from drinking water. Keep in Mind: The installation process can be a bit tricky to figure out; the instruction manual isn’t very clear. Looking for the best under-sink water filter that’ll help improve taste and odor but won’t cost hundreds of dollars? You’ll want to consider the GE Single Stage Filtration System. This budget-friendly pick filters out 99% of the lead from your drinking water as well as select pharmaceuticals, select VOCs (potentially harmful chemicals known as volatile organic compounds), and chlorine. The single-stage filtration system is also quite compact, which makes it a great alternative for those with minimal space underneath the sink (see: city apartments). The system uses a simple twist mechanism that makes replacing the filter easy and stress-free. We also like that this option indicates when the filter needs to be changed on the display, taking away the guesswork. Keep in mind that the installation process can be tricky at first and might require some additional effort on your end, since the instruction manual isn’t very descriptive. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 150 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.6 gallons/minute

Best Splurge Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Instant Hot Water Dispenser System Amazon View On Lowe's View On Best Buy View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This premium water filtration system is a good choice for homes that use well or lake water. Keep in Mind: Reverse osmosis water filters tend to generate more waste. The Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Instant Hot Water Dispenser System might be a fair bit more expensive than the average under-sink water filter on the list—but it’s well worth the extra money if you’re looking for additional features. The tankless water filtration system offers an innovative design that can provide both cold and hot water depending on your specific needs. This can be a great option for those living on well water or lake water due to especially thorough filtration that reduces TDS (total dissolved solids), plus chromium, PFAS, fluoride, arsenic, salt, heavy metals, nitrate, and more. The system allows you to adjust the temperature as you wish (in the range of 104°F–203°F). It’s also one of the best under-sink water filters in terms of ease of use and maintenance. It includes an easy-to-read LED screen that displays errors as well as when you’ll need to change the filter. The smart display also displays the water temperature and a child lock for added safety in the kitchen. Note that reverse osmosis water filters tend to generate more water waste, therefore making them a bit less sustainable and cost-effective than other types. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.4 gallons/minute The 9 Best Water Filters of 2023 for Clean Water at Home

Best Tankless PUREPLUS Tankless Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This compact option is a nice choice for apartments with limited space in the kitchen. Keep in Mind: Replacement filters can be a bit of a pain to track down online. We’re not all blessed with endless amounts of cabinet space—which is why a tankless under-sink water filter can be so appealing. The PurePlus Tankless Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System is designed to fit into smaller spaces thanks to the compact design (especially when compared to similar multi-layer filtration systems). The compound filters eliminate more than 99.99% of large particles, including sand, rust, and suspended substances that can be found in both municipal and well water—and it also absorbs residual chlorine while removing questionable odors and colors in the process. We also love that this tankless option includes automatic flushing and overuse protection which cuts down on water waste and potential flooding. The intelligent display also tells you exactly when you’ll need to replace your filter. The one downside is that replacement filters can be a bit tricky to find online, and customer service is not always the most responsive. Price at time of publish: $320 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.4 gallons/minute

Best for Alkaline Water iSpring RCC7AK 6-Stage Under Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This filter restores healthy minerals to your water for a natural taste. Keep in Mind: Changing out the filter can be difficult and may result in increased leakage. If you’ve spent way more than you’d like to admit on bottled water over the past year you’ll want to look closely at the iSpring 6-Stage Reverse Osmosis Under Sink System, which softens hard water. This handy under-sink water filter is designed to make your water taste as pure as possible thanks to the filter that restores healthy minerals and a natural alkaline balance (which, in turn, results in a better taste). It also removes sediments like dust and sand, as well as chlorine and fluoride. Although this water filtration system is rather big and complicated-looking, it’s surprisingly easy to install in one go. The brand has a YouTube channel dedicated to making the DIY process as pain-free as possible, and there’s also lifetime technical support available to customers—you just may need it, as the filter replacement process can be tricky. Price at time of publish: $197 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 75 gallons | Flow Rate: Not listed

Best for Well Water Brondell Coral 3-Stage Under Counter Water Filtration System The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This versatile water filtration system removes sediments and minerals, higher quantities of which are often found in well water. Keep in Mind: The included faucet is only available in chrome or bronze; no stainless steel option. The Brondell Coral 3-Stage Under Counter Water Filtration System is a stand-out option when it comes to the best under-sink water filter for anyone worried about sediment or minerals that can sometimes wind up in well water, impacting the taste and texture. The carbon block system is designed to reduce lead by 99% and also minimize more than 60 other common water contaminants. The three-stage filtration system is surprisingly compact, while the impressive one-year filter life means you won’t have to play around with the replacement filters all that often. We also like that this option comes with a one-year warranty, which gives you enough time to feel it out without getting stuck with a sub-par system, but we wish the included faucet came in stainless steel to match more kitchen fixtures and appliances. Price at time of publish: $136 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons per minute The 12 Best Water Bottles of 2023 to Quench Your Thirst

Best Filter Life Pentair FreshPoint 2-Stage Monitored Under Sink Water Filtration System The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This option includes an attractive stainless steel faucet. Keep in Mind: A confusing instruction manual makes installation more complicated than it could be. The Pentair FreshPoint 2-Stage Monitored Under Sink Water Filtration System is a high-performance water filtration system that is suitable for both home use and commercial kitchens. It features a two-stage filtration process that works to remove impurities from the water supply—including sediment, chlorine, chemicals, and more than sixty others. The included faucet is stainless steel, which is higher quality than you’ll find with many systems that often include aluminum faucets. According to the brand, the filter should last for up to six months—but the monitoring system will alert you in advance when the system will require a new filter so that you won’t have to worry about keeping track. Note that this system has a reputation for going through filters much slower than reported, with some users getting about 12 months out of a single filter before the indicator turns on. The instruction manual for installation is hard to read, which complicates the installation process. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 675 Gallons | Flow Rate: N/A

Best Reverse Osmosis Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This reverse osmosis system is a great choice for hard water since it removes calcium. Keep in Mind: It’s a bit louder to run than we would like. The Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System is the best under-sink water filter option when it comes to reverse osmosis technology to remove impurities and contaminants from your water supply. It’s an especially good choice for hard water since it removes calcium, which can leave residue on your dishes and in your sink. The system also removes up to 99% of dissolved solids, including lead, fluoride, arsenic, and chlorine that might be lurking in your tap water supply. We also love that this option is surprisingly compact and able to fit underneath most kitchen sinks. It’s super easy to install and maintain, using a simple twist mechanism to replace the filter as needed. This option also includes a built-in automatic shut-off valve to help prevent water waste and potential leaks or floods. Some might find the operation a bit louder than desired, which is the only real downside. Price at time of publish: $559 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.42 gallons per minute

Best Compact Waterdrop Filtration Under Sink Water Filter System Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The replaceable filter is especially long-lasting (up to 24 months). Keep in Mind: The activated carbon filter is made from coconut shells, which may not be ideal for those with allergies. The Waterdrop Filtration Under Sink Water Filter System is the best under-sink water filter for small spaces. An ultra-compact and convenient system, it won’t take up all the real estate underneath your kitchen sink. The multi-step filter works by removing large particles, including dirt, sediment, and dust. From there, it removes chlorine, chloramines, and chemicals, and neutralizes odors and taste for bottle-worthy water. Note that this option should only be connected to a cold water supply—and while the initial installation process can be a bit of a pain, it’s super easy to maintain. The replaceable filter can last up to 24 months. Most importantly, the activated carbon filter is made from coconut shells, so bear this in mind if anyone in your home has an allergy. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 1,600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.7 gallons/minute