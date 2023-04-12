Home Improvement Ideas Plumbing Installations & Repairs The 10 Best Under-Sink Water Filters of 2023 for All Types of Kitchens These best-selling under-sink water filters will help ensure clean, tasty drinking water right from the tap. By Kaitlyn McInnis Kaitlyn McInnis Facebook Twitter Kaitlyn McInnis is an experienced lifestyle writer and online shopping enthusiast with a decade's worth of experience in digital journalism and lifestyle e-commerce. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 12, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Them Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Kristin Kempa It doesn’t matter if you’re sipping on city water in your condo or filling your water bottle with well water—drinking tap water can often come with a flat taste or chlorine smell that makes it undesirable to guzzle down those eight glasses a day. Thankfully there’s a simple solution for better-tasting tap water. Under-sink water filters are easy to install right in your own kitchen and are designed to filter out impurities from the water supply to provide higher-quality tap water. “Under-sink filters are very good at removing chlorine, some VOCs, and improving the taste and odor,” says Adam Green, Director of Finest Filters. “More advanced under-sink filters can also remove fluoride, heavy metals, pesticides, and herbicides and can even reduce water hardness.” These water filters typically consist of a filter cartridge connected to the water supply and drain that allows your regular tap water to flow through, eliminating sediment, chlorine, lead, and other particles from the water before it hits your faucet. Think of it as a more economical and eco-friendly alternative to drinking bottled water. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Aquasana 3-Stage Under Sink Water Filter System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: GE Single Stage Filtration System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Instant Hot Water Dispenser System at Lowe's Jump to Review Best Tankless: PUREPLUS Tankless Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Alkaline Water: iSpring 6-Stage Under Sink Reverse Osmosis System at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Well Water: Brondell Coral 3-Stage Under Counter Water Filtration System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Filter Life: Pentair FreshPoint 2-Stage Monitored Under Sink Water Filtration System at Walmart Jump to Review Best Reverse Osmosis: Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compact: Waterdrop Filtration Under Sink Water Filter System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Heavy-Duty: iSpring US21B Heavy Duty 2-Stage Undersink Water Filtration System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Aquasana 3-Stage Under Sink Water Filter System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This option removes contaminants commonly found in both municipal and well water like chlorine and heavy metals.Keep in Mind: The system takes up a fair bit of space under the sink. The Aquasana 3-Stage Under-Sink Water Filter System is one of the best under-sink water filter systems money can buy—not only is it pretty affordable, but it’s also easy to install. It provides comprehensive water filtration using a three-stage process that helps eliminate sediment, dirt, rust, and heavy metals, such as lead, copper, and mercury. It also removes contaminants that can affect the taste and odor of your water, such as chlorine and chloramines, which makes it great for both city dwellers and those living in the country. The system is also long-lasting—it’s designed to filter up to a million gallons of water, which is more than enough to serve a family of four for up to five years. It’s super easy to maintain thanks to the replaceable filters (expect to replace your filter every six months on average). We also like that this option is NSF-certified, which means it has been tested against the highest standards for water filtration. Be aware that it’s about a foot long, which does take up a decent amount of space under your sink. Price at time of publish: From $175 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons/minute Best Budget GE Single Stage Filtration System The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This affordable system removes 99% of lead from drinking water.Keep in Mind: The installation process can be a bit tricky to figure out; the instruction manual isn’t very clear. Looking for the best under-sink water filter that’ll help improve taste and odor but won’t cost hundreds of dollars? You’ll want to consider the GE Single Stage Filtration System. This budget-friendly pick filters out 99% of the lead from your drinking water as well as select pharmaceuticals, select VOCs (potentially harmful chemicals known as volatile organic compounds), and chlorine. The single-stage filtration system is also quite compact, which makes it a great alternative for those with minimal space underneath the sink (see: city apartments). The system uses a simple twist mechanism that makes replacing the filter easy and stress-free. We also like that this option indicates when the filter needs to be changed on the display, taking away the guesswork. Keep in mind that the installation process can be tricky at first and might require some additional effort on your end, since the instruction manual isn’t very descriptive. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 150 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.6 gallons/minute Best Splurge Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Instant Hot Water Dispenser System Amazon View On Lowe's View On Best Buy View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This premium water filtration system is a good choice for homes that use well or lake water.Keep in Mind: Reverse osmosis water filters tend to generate more waste. The Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Instant Hot Water Dispenser System might be a fair bit more expensive than the average under-sink water filter on the list—but it’s well worth the extra money if you’re looking for additional features. The tankless water filtration system offers an innovative design that can provide both cold and hot water depending on your specific needs. This can be a great option for those living on well water or lake water due to especially thorough filtration that reduces TDS (total dissolved solids), plus chromium, PFAS, fluoride, arsenic, salt, heavy metals, nitrate, and more. The system allows you to adjust the temperature as you wish (in the range of 104°F–203°F). It’s also one of the best under-sink water filters in terms of ease of use and maintenance. It includes an easy-to-read LED screen that displays errors as well as when you’ll need to change the filter. The smart display also displays the water temperature and a child lock for added safety in the kitchen. Note that reverse osmosis water filters tend to generate more water waste, therefore making them a bit less sustainable and cost-effective than other types. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.4 gallons/minute The 9 Best Water Filters of 2023 for Clean Water at Home Best Tankless PUREPLUS Tankless Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This compact option is a nice choice for apartments with limited space in the kitchen.Keep in Mind: Replacement filters can be a bit of a pain to track down online. We’re not all blessed with endless amounts of cabinet space—which is why a tankless under-sink water filter can be so appealing. The PurePlus Tankless Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System is designed to fit into smaller spaces thanks to the compact design (especially when compared to similar multi-layer filtration systems). The compound filters eliminate more than 99.99% of large particles, including sand, rust, and suspended substances that can be found in both municipal and well water—and it also absorbs residual chlorine while removing questionable odors and colors in the process. We also love that this tankless option includes automatic flushing and overuse protection which cuts down on water waste and potential flooding. The intelligent display also tells you exactly when you’ll need to replace your filter. The one downside is that replacement filters can be a bit tricky to find online, and customer service is not always the most responsive. Price at time of publish: $320 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.4 gallons/minute Best for Alkaline Water iSpring RCC7AK 6-Stage Under Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This filter restores healthy minerals to your water for a natural taste.Keep in Mind: Changing out the filter can be difficult and may result in increased leakage. If you’ve spent way more than you’d like to admit on bottled water over the past year you’ll want to look closely at the iSpring 6-Stage Reverse Osmosis Under Sink System, which softens hard water. This handy under-sink water filter is designed to make your water taste as pure as possible thanks to the filter that restores healthy minerals and a natural alkaline balance (which, in turn, results in a better taste). It also removes sediments like dust and sand, as well as chlorine and fluoride. Although this water filtration system is rather big and complicated-looking, it’s surprisingly easy to install in one go. The brand has a YouTube channel dedicated to making the DIY process as pain-free as possible, and there’s also lifetime technical support available to customers—you just may need it, as the filter replacement process can be tricky. Price at time of publish: $197 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 75 gallons | Flow Rate: Not listed Best for Well Water Brondell Coral 3-Stage Under Counter Water Filtration System The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This versatile water filtration system removes sediments and minerals, higher quantities of which are often found in well water.Keep in Mind: The included faucet is only available in chrome or bronze; no stainless steel option. The Brondell Coral 3-Stage Under Counter Water Filtration System is a stand-out option when it comes to the best under-sink water filter for anyone worried about sediment or minerals that can sometimes wind up in well water, impacting the taste and texture. The carbon block system is designed to reduce lead by 99% and also minimize more than 60 other common water contaminants. The three-stage filtration system is surprisingly compact, while the impressive one-year filter life means you won’t have to play around with the replacement filters all that often. We also like that this option comes with a one-year warranty, which gives you enough time to feel it out without getting stuck with a sub-par system, but we wish the included faucet came in stainless steel to match more kitchen fixtures and appliances. Price at time of publish: $136 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.5 gallons per minute The 12 Best Water Bottles of 2023 to Quench Your Thirst Best Filter Life Pentair FreshPoint 2-Stage Monitored Under Sink Water Filtration System The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This option includes an attractive stainless steel faucet.Keep in Mind: A confusing instruction manual makes installation more complicated than it could be. The Pentair FreshPoint 2-Stage Monitored Under Sink Water Filtration System is a high-performance water filtration system that is suitable for both home use and commercial kitchens. It features a two-stage filtration process that works to remove impurities from the water supply—including sediment, chlorine, chemicals, and more than sixty others. The included faucet is stainless steel, which is higher quality than you’ll find with many systems that often include aluminum faucets. According to the brand, the filter should last for up to six months—but the monitoring system will alert you in advance when the system will require a new filter so that you won’t have to worry about keeping track. Note that this system has a reputation for going through filters much slower than reported, with some users getting about 12 months out of a single filter before the indicator turns on. The instruction manual for installation is hard to read, which complicates the installation process. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 675 Gallons | Flow Rate: N/A Best Reverse Osmosis Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This reverse osmosis system is a great choice for hard water since it removes calcium.Keep in Mind: It’s a bit louder to run than we would like. The Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System is the best under-sink water filter option when it comes to reverse osmosis technology to remove impurities and contaminants from your water supply. It’s an especially good choice for hard water since it removes calcium, which can leave residue on your dishes and in your sink. The system also removes up to 99% of dissolved solids, including lead, fluoride, arsenic, and chlorine that might be lurking in your tap water supply. We also love that this option is surprisingly compact and able to fit underneath most kitchen sinks. It’s super easy to install and maintain, using a simple twist mechanism to replace the filter as needed. This option also includes a built-in automatic shut-off valve to help prevent water waste and potential leaks or floods. Some might find the operation a bit louder than desired, which is the only real downside. Price at time of publish: $559 Product Details: Type: Reverse Osmosis | Lifetime Capacity: 600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.42 gallons per minute Best Compact Waterdrop Filtration Under Sink Water Filter System Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The replaceable filter is especially long-lasting (up to 24 months).Keep in Mind: The activated carbon filter is made from coconut shells, which may not be ideal for those with allergies. The Waterdrop Filtration Under Sink Water Filter System is the best under-sink water filter for small spaces. An ultra-compact and convenient system, it won’t take up all the real estate underneath your kitchen sink. The multi-step filter works by removing large particles, including dirt, sediment, and dust. From there, it removes chlorine, chloramines, and chemicals, and neutralizes odors and taste for bottle-worthy water. Note that this option should only be connected to a cold water supply—and while the initial installation process can be a bit of a pain, it’s super easy to maintain. The replaceable filter can last up to 24 months. Most importantly, the activated carbon filter is made from coconut shells, so bear this in mind if anyone in your home has an allergy. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: 1,600 gallons | Flow Rate: 0.7 gallons/minute Best Heavy-Duty iSpring US21B Heavy Duty 2-Stage Undersink Water Filtration System 123 Filter View On Amazon View On Walmart View On 123filter.com Why You Should Get It: This filtration system has an impressive flow rate that won’t keep you waiting around for fresh water.Keep in Mind: This option will require a water softener if you have hard water. The iSpring US21B Heavy Duty 2-Stage Undersink Water Filtration System is going to be your best under-sink water filter option if you’re dealing with particularly soiled water sources or if you have a large family that goes through a lot of tap water. The impressive two-stage machine offers a superior flow rate to any other filter we’ve seen, meaning you won’t have to wait around for the water to filter if you’re trying to fill up a large pot or multiple water bottles at once. It features a multi-step filtration system that’ll clean your water supply of up to 99% of contaminants, including chlorine, lead, mercury, organic compounds, and other heavy metals. This system helps to curb cloudiness, colors, bad taste, and any odors that might occur from municipal water sources. One thing to note is that you’ll need a water softener if you have hard water, which can impact the lifespan of your filter. This filter is not designed to remove total dissolved solids, meaning that minerals will be left behind, which may be a positive if you prefer more minerals in the tap. Price at time of publish: $185 Product Details: Type: Carbon | Lifetime Capacity: N/A | Flow Rate: 15 gallons/minute The 9 Best Water Filter Pitchers of 2023 for Removing Chlorine and Other Impurities The Bottom Line Overall, the best under-sink water filter is the high-performance Aquasana 3-Stage Under Sink Water Filter System. The three-step filtration system won’t break the bank but it doesn’t sacrifice quality, either. This system works to eliminate sediment, dirt, rust, and heavy metals such as lead, copper, and mercury. It also ensures the taste and odor of your water will be neutral and bottle-worthy. What to Know About Buying An Under-Sink Water Filter Before Shopping Flow Rate According to Phi Dang, Director of Sidepost, a home services company that specializes in plumbing, you should be sure to consider the flow rate of the best under-sink water filters. The flow rate determines how quickly the water filter can produce filtered water. An optimal flow rate will help you avoid delays in filtration, allowing you to fill up water bottles and pots faster. The highest flow rate on our list is the iSpring US21B Heavy Duty 2-Stage Undersink Water Filtration System at up to 15 gallons per minute. Filter Life “Typically, you’ll need to replace filter cartridges once or twice a year. However, if the water in your area is very hard or has high levels of sediments, you should replace the cartridges more frequently,” explains Green. “It can also depend on the level of usage. The filter/cartridge manufacturers will often have a guide to give advice on when to change over.” Many of the best under-sink water filters have displays that indicate when the filter needs to be swapped out. Odor Removal You’ll also want to consider looking into the water filter's odor-removal capabilities—especially if your tap water is particularly pungent. Dang says that activated carbon filters are best for this, but just about any of the best under-sink water filters will help reduce the smell of chlorine that often comes from municipal tap water. Installation “Plumbing-related jobs might seem complicated, but adding an under-sink filter can actually be a simple process,” Green says. “Most filters come with an installation guide that is easy to use, and the job can be done by anyone—no plumbing experience required.” Water filters that use your faucet as the water source are going to be much easier to install than a whole-house filtration system which might require hiring professionals to get the job done properly. Your Questions, Answered What are the benefits of an under-sink water filter? According to Green, there are a number of benefits to using an under-sink water filter, especially in areas where water quality is a concern. Basic filters can remove things like chlorine and sediment while more advanced options can remove fluoride, and pesticides, and reduce water hardness as well. The best under-sink water filters can improve the taste of your tap water, Green says. Water quality can vary across regions depending on a number of environmental factors. But these factors can also have an impact on how water tastes, which can push people to drink less water or spend more money on bottled varieties. Adding a filter can improve the taste and cut down on the need to buy bottled. “Under-sink water filters will also help save on plumbing costs,” Green adds. “Running hard water through your tap can cause limescale to build up over time. This can cause pipes to clog over time which will reduce the overall lifespan of your fixtures and sink.” What filtration types should I look for when buying an under-sink water filter? According to Dang, consider the type of filtration a water filter provides. Look for filters that use carbon block or reverse osmosis technology to remove contaminants from your drinking water. This article was written by Kaitlyn McInnis, a former lifestyle editor and freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She researched a variety of different under-sink water filters from reputable businesses in order to find the best options online. She also consulted Adam Green, Director of Finest Filters and Phi Dang, Director of home services company Sidepost.