Our pick for the best under-bed storage bin is The Container Store’s Our Long Under Bed Box with Wheels , which proves the brand’s storage expertise via smart design touches like wheels that can be installed two ways, a hinged lid, and low price tag.

The best under-bed storage bins will keep your belongings safely enclosed against encroaching dust and potential pests, while also being easy to access when you need to grab whatever’s inside. Unless you’re committed to a bedskirt, the bins will likely be visible, so you may also want to opt for a style that complements your bedroom decor. (Or try to stash it far enough back that it can’t be seen, though that may pose a different problem when you go to take it out.)

Any super-organized person can tell you the importance of using your out-of-the-way space, whether that’s tall shelves, small nooks, or even under the bed. Rather than leaving it to monsters, you can make your under-bed space a home for seldom-used items like extra duvets, rarely-worn shoes, holiday accessories, and off-season clothes.

The drawers roll on their own casters and also have a small grip at the top for easy opening. They’re made of solid rubber wood to stand up to whatever you toss in them for years to come.

The easiest way to hide storage is to make it look like it was always supposed to be there in the first place. If you’ve always wanted a storage bed but didn’t find the right fit, you can simply purchase drawers separately to get the look. We appreciate that the drawers come in four colors to find a closer match to your bed frame (or add a contrast, why not?) and in both Twin/Full and Queen/King sizes.

Why You Should Get It: These drawers come in four colors and two sizes to find the best match for your bed.

We recommend these compact bins as the best under-bed storage for keeping small, distinct categories (like accessories, crafting supplies, or even nail polishes) organized and out of eyesight but still close at hand.

If you’re in a small living situation—whether you’re in an apartment, a dorm room, or just a home with minimal storage options—you don’t necessarily want to only focus on large boxes to maximize your under-bed space. We love that these boxes are made from natural materials with a cotton build and bamboo frame, which will allow the contents to breathe and avoid any musty odors. The lid flips up at the halfway point for easy access, and the bin can store flat when not in use so it doesn’t take up any more space than necessary.

Keep in Mind: They’re not great if your main goal is to keep bulky or oversized items out of the way for long periods of time.

Why You Should Get It: If you often access your under-bed storage, small, well-sorted containers like these can make accessing specific items easier.

“Air-tight plastic is the best material because it will keep dust mites, bed bugs, carpet beetles, larvae, and other awful pests out of your storage,” says Diana Ludwiczak, who has investigated many an under-bed storage area as the owner of NYC pest inspection company Doctor Sniffs Bed Bug Dogs . She also recommends Sterilite specifically to minimize pest infestation.

For an easy, simple storage solution that will lock out any pests or debris and lock in your possessions, plastic is your best under-bed storage bet. Sterilite takes this simple idea and adds useful features like a stackable lid, smooth wheels, and a latching lid so you can easily access and re-stow your bins whenever it’s time.

Choose from soft-sided or firm-sided walls; both have a clear top to make it easy to tell where your preferred jacket is hiding. When you aren’t using them, these bags can fold down almost completely flat to roughly the size of a shoebox, but the folding ability does mean they aren’t as sturdy as other options and are best for occasional use.

These large fabric bags are one of the best under-bed storage picks for how easy they are to use—and how affordable they are. There are two front and two side handles to make it easy to access under your bed and extra-large zippers so you aren’t scrambling to find the opening.

Keep in Mind: They’re only sold in sets of two or four, and because they are designed to be foldable, the sides may feel a little less sturdy.

Why You Should Get It: If you only need extra storage occasionally, these can get quickly tucked into a closet when you don’t need them.

Note that you don’t want to store anything too soiled under your bed, so make sure your shoes are at least somewhat clean before putting them way.

If you want a special spot for every sole, a shoe-specific organizer will provide plenty of compartments to get your less-worn footwear stashed away. The Squared Away shoe organizer provides storage space for up to 16 pairs of shoes, with spots for each shoe, all covered by a zip-on plastic covering. There are also plenty of handles (two on the wide side and one on the narrow) to grab the box when you need to access it.

Why You Should Get It: Store an impressive number of shoes that you don’t wear regularly far away from your entryway.

If you’re super committed to the vacuum-sealing lifestyle, get a set of 20 (we think this might be a bit excessive if you just need to get under the bed, but useful if you want to use it for packing or closet storage as well). Mary Jo Contello, owner and organizer at Organized By MJ , recommends putting a dryer sheet in the bag with your items to keep them smelling fresh.

A vacuum bag is the best way to manage bulky items like duvet inserts or winter coats, since it keeps them safely enclosed and shrinks them down so you can maximize your space. Space Saver is a fitting name as the double-zip closure and triple-seal valve keeping things airtight. The Jumbo bags can fit up to four pillows or an entire queen-size bedding set, but there are also smaller sizes or variety packs available if you’re mixing and matching your stored items.

Keep in Mind: These are better for longer term storage since getting your belongings out will be a bit of an endeavor.

Why You Should Get It: If you're really short on storage room, these space-saving bags compress bulky items to a manageable size.

Open Spaces says that the canvas is ideal for letting clothing breathe, so musty odors won’t build up in off-season clothing. The nylon interior and zipper should also keep dust and pests at bay, as long as you keep the bins fully closed.

We’re big fans of Open Spaces’ modern yet minimalist aesthetic, and these fabric bins should slide easily under your bed with minimal visual distraction. The cream canvas exterior and leather handles mean they’ll look just as nice as your sweaters will feel when stashed away in them (the breathability is also nice for fabric). They zip similarly to a suitcase, which also means you won’t have to get them all the way out to open them if floorspace is an issue, and can store flat when not in use thanks to their blend of flexibility and rigidity.

Keep in Mind: These aren’t sold individually, so you do have to buy both—which can be a bit of an investment if style isn’t a priority for your under-bed storage.

Why You Should Get It: Make your storage the star of the "floor"show with these attractive, flexible bins.

The interior is lined to be gentle on fabrics, so your sundresses will survive their winter hibernation, and the sides are just structured enough to make them easy to load and unload without being too challenging to fit into place. “Fabric options are more pliable and perfect for storing clothes and linens,” notes Goforth, who also loves this design for its handy features like the dual zippers, handles, and built-in label holder.

Fabric is the most flexible material you can choose for an under-bed storage solution, easy to stuff to your desired level and store away itself when you don’t need it. In addition to making it easy to maneuver and identify the contents, these fabric bags also come in two neutral shades that will help them blend in with any bedroom decor.

Keep in Mind: These are aren’t as protective (or neat-looking) as a harder covering would be.

Why You Should Get It: In addition to a solid build, these boxes also boast two neutral color options, a lined interior, dual zippers, and a label holder.

Luckily for you, this attractive option does come with lids, as well as large cut-out handles that make them easy to grab and slide out when it’s time for a wardrobe change. The wrapped edges, meanwhile, help avoid any annoying fabric snags.

“For decorative options (ones you don’t mind if they show), I recommend rattan baskets, which blend utility and style,” says Goforth. “Rattan doesn’t tend to shed, unlike seagrass, which is softer and sheds a lot. Decorative options often do not have lids, which is something shoppers should consider.”

If you want something more attractive than a plastic bin, a basket may be the way to go. We appreciate the stylish-but-useful build of this Crate & Barrel option, as well as the fact that it comes in four colors to help it blend into your bedroom even further.

Why You Should Get It: These are both stylish and solidly built—perfect for platform beds.

“Plastic storage is a great utility option,” says Meredith Goforth, founder and CEO of home editing firm House of Prim . “While you may not want these on display, some options like this come with wheels and can accommodate bulkier items like blankets. These are also clear, so it’s super easy to see what’s inside.”

It’s no surprise that The Container Store has a top-notch way to keep your under-bed area neat and tidy. While our pick for the best under-bed storage bins overall aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing, the wheels mean you can easily push and pull them into and out of an inconspicuous position, especially since they have two potential installation options. The halfway hinge on the lid means you don’t need to get them all the way out in order to open them (or can simply leave half of your carefully folded sweaters undisturbed if you only need one). Meanwhile, the plastic construction will protect against pests and moisture, and the accessible price tags means you can purchase as many as your blanket collection requires. Opt for the pack of six if you’ve got extreme storage needs.

Why You Should Get It: Useful features like shallow wheels, a halfway-hinged opening, and snap lid set these bins above the rest.

The Bottom Line

The Container Store’s Our Long Under Bed Box with Wheels is our best under-bed storage bin for its solid build and smart features.

What to Know About Under-Bed Storage Before Shopping

Dimensions

“If you need the space, and decide under-bed storage is right for you, the first thing you need to do is measure. Then measure again!” says

Laura Price, who runs The Home Organisation. “Look out for any supports under the bed which make parts of it lower than at the edges. Are there additional legs underneath and out of sight, which will reduce the space available?” Also be sure to note if wheels are included in your calculations.

Material

Plastic and fabric are the most common materials used for under-bed storage containers. “When you have your measurements, there are masses of options out there, but I'd normally choose a fabric option over plastic, to give you a bit more flexibility, plus more room for error if the space is a bit tight,” says Price. “However, if you're storing something really heavy, plastic will stand up to being pushed in and out better, and there are options with wheels which will help you to move it more easily.” A woven material may be an enticing option, though, for those who want more decorative storage.

Weight Capacity

Weight capacity is generally less of a concern in terms of the bins’ contents and more about how easy it is for you to move the bins around. “You should always keep in mind that eventually you will have to remove the items from underneath the bed,” notes Price. “We recommend to not over-store and keep it light. It can be difficult to remove the storage from underneath the bed if the items are too heavy.” That being said, the weight capacity on most of these that list it is fairly low, so you should make sure you aren’t storing anything too heavy—stick to bedsheets, not books.

Your Questions, Answered

What should you store under the bed?

The only real limit to what you can store under the bed is size, but, for the sake of convenience, our experts recommend storing items under the bed that you don't frequently use. “Generally, if items are under the bed, you don’t want to access them all the time,” Goforth points out. “I recommend storing seasonal items like clothes—things you switch out a limited number of times per year. For those with limited storage areas in their home, you can also use under the bed to store blankets, smaller holiday decor pieces, and holiday gift-wrapping supplies.” Don’t store anything that gets overly dirty or soiled, like outdoor gear.

How can you hide storage under the bed?

An easy way to disguise ugly storage bins under the bed is to get a bed skirt. You can also purchase a more decorative style box that won't be an eyesore if you catch a glimpse of it. Goforth suggests moving a storage box closer to the middle of the floor under your bed as another way to forgo bed skirts.

“If you want to disguise the storage, choose something smaller than your bed, so it tucks well inside the boundaries of the frame,” recommends Price. “Also choose something in the same colour as your bed or flooring, so it blends in more. There are clear options available, so you can see what you have stored, but to reduce the visual clutter, we favor an opaque option which you can label, so you know what is stored where.”

What under-bed storage will keep my belongings protected?

The best under-bed storage to protect clothing, accessories, or seasonal items has a secure lid and solid construction. “If dust is a concern, consider storage solutions that zip up or have a lid, so dust isn’t getting inside.” says Goforth. The less you are accessing the items, the more protected you’ll want them to be, since dust builds up more over time.

Another thing to consider when shopping for the best under-bed storage is whether you need your items to be pest-proof. “When considering under-bed storage—the most important feature is to make sure it’s air tight,” points out Ludwiczak. “Doing this one simple thing will ensure that if you ever have to go through the experience of getting bed bugs then at least the items stored under your bed are protected. The air tight feature will not only help with bed bugs but also protect your belongings against dust mites, carpet beetles, and other unwanted pests that lurk around your bed."

Who We Are

Rena Behar has been researching and reviewing the best home products and more since 2014 for outlets including Wirecutter, Better Homes and Gardens, Apartment Therapy, and others. She also surveyed multiple professional organizers, including Mary Jo Contello. owner and organizer at Organized By MJ; Meredith Goforth, founder and CEO of home editing firm House of Prim; Diana Ludwiczak, owner of NYC pest inspection company Doctor Sniffs Bed Bug Dogs; and Laura Price, who runs The Home Organisation.

