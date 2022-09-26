Shopping The 12 Best TV Stands That Are Stylish and Functional Crate & Barrel’s Tate TV stand blends in without being boring. By Rena Behar Rena Behar Rena Behar is a writer and editor who's primarily covered content in the lifestyle, travel, and tech space. Most notably, her work has appeared in Apartment Therapy, Realtor.com, The Kitchn, Reviewed.com, Travel+Leisure, New York magazine, and Lifehacker. As a freelance writer, editor, and researcher, Rena's career started with internships at The Onion, Texas Monthly, and Chicago magazine, where she pitched, researched, and wrote content. She's also worked in various editorial positions at Abroad View, Groupon, and Logistics, among others, where she gained additional experience fact checking and editing content. For a while, she was the research and copy editor for The Wirecutter. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Furniture is highly subjective, so we tried to look for mostly simpler pieces that could match various decor styles and had useful features like adjustable shelves and cutouts to run cords through. We also considered each TV stand’s material, weight capacity, and size. Our favorite is Crate & Barrel’s Tate Media Console, which combines mid-century style with useful storage and two sizes and finishes to accommodate your space. Here are the best TV stands. Inspired by 1960s mid-century design, it has a streamlined shape with slender, conical legs and plenty of storage space. There are two sizes available: 80 inches and 64.5 inches long. The 80-inch has three visible display shelves and four cabinets, which also includes shelves and cord cutouts for easier wire-wrangling. Note that the visible display shelves don’t have cord cutouts. Meanwhile, the 64.5-inch has a more distinctive sliding panel front along with two drawers. The two finish options, walnut and stone, manage to be interesting without being too dramatic and mean you can match a darker or lighter room. “Wood TV stands are considered to be the most durable and elegant,” notes Chloe Hughes, editor in chief at design site Foter. This TV stand is made from walnut or birch wood, depending on the color. Due to its popularity, the brand notes that it is on backorder, so it has a longer delivery time than other options on this list. Still, you can’t beat its high-quality, functionality, and universal aesthetic. Price at time of publish: From $1,299 Product Details: Size: 80 or 64.5 x 16 x 30 inchesMaterial: Solid walnut or birch, engineered woodWeight Capacity: Not listed Best Budget: VASAGLE TV Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get ItMatches many decor stylesPlenty of storageHas a cord cutoutKeep in MindNot for larger TVsMust be assembled This affordable TV stand is simple enough to blend into various design styles but sleek enough to still look good. We also love that it brings a retro vibe with its angled legs. It has two open shelves for anything you want to keep on display, and there’s a cord cutout on the back of the top shelf to keep your cords hidden and organized. Meanwhile, the stand is also equipped with a cabinet to store items you’d rather hide away. Although it only comes in a dark walnut color, its design brings warmth into your living room. It’s made of durable MDF particleboard and has a generous weight capacity of 220 pounds. However, it only measures 47.2 x 15.7 x 19.3, so it won’t hold larger TVs. It also doesn’t come assembled, so make sure you have a partner when it arrives to help you build it and set it up. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Size: 47.2 x 15.7 x 19.3 inchesMaterial: ParticleboardWeight Capacity: 220 pounds Best Splurge: Herman Miller Morrison Media Unit Herman Miller View On Design Within Reach View On Hermanmiller.com Why You Should Get ItComes in various colorsAdjustable shelvesDurableKeep in MindHeavy; hard to rearrangeShorter than recommended height You can’t go wrong with a mid-century modern classic brand like Herman Miller, which has been in business for nearly 100 years. “This TV stand would complement any transitional or modern interior,” says Carroll. “The mix of drawers and doors reveal a ton of storage, adjustable shelves, and an opening for cord escape.” Choose between black ebonized oak, light natural oak, or a medium-tone walnut, all complemented by the white Carrara marble top (no worries about scratching here) and brass knobs and feet for just an extra metallic touch. The internal shelf is also removable if you need a little extra height. Even better, the brand offers in-home delivery, so you don’t have to worry about assembling this piece yourself. It is heavier than other options on this list, so it’s not something you’ll be able to rearrange unless you have help. Still, the frame and legs are crafted from durable wood materials, depending on the color you choose. At 22.75 inches high, it’s shorter than our expert’s recommended height of 34 to 42 inches. The weight capacity also isn’t listed, but the stand does measure 68 inches wide, meaning it can hold up to 76-inch TVs. Price at time of publish: From $5,395 Product Details: Size: 22.75 x 68 x 20 inchesMaterial: Depends on finishWeight Capacity: Not listed The 10 Best Electric Fireplaces to Snuggle Up to This Winter Best Mid-Century: Tracey Boyd Deluxe Tamboured Media Cabinet Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get ItPairs with other Deluxe Tamboured piecesHas cord cutoutsRounded cornersKeep in MindInterior shelves aren’t adjustableLong delivery times Even though it’s a mid-century design, this attractive TV stand can suit plenty of other styles. “The combination of marble, rosewood, and brass lends itself to a variety of decor aesthetics,” Carroll says. “I love the tambour doors that slide open and close for plenty of storage.” The fun sliding doors are complemented by rosewood veneer, veined white marble, and brass fittings. Even better, rounded corners minimize any unpleasant accidental bumps in the night. The stand can hold TVs up to 65 inches and has two cord escapes for keeping everything tidy. There are also two display shelves to display small items and other devices, like game consoles, DVD players, and more. Just note that these shelves are not adjustable, which may limit what you can display. Pair it with the other matching furniture in the set for a cohesive and chic look. Due to large demand, this piece is on backorder, so it has a longer delivery time than other options on this list. Price at time of publish: $2,198 Product Details: Size: 20 x 71 x 15.75 inchesMaterial: Rosewood veneer media console, reinforced with engineered hardwood, Volakas marble topWeight Capacity: Not listed Best Metallic: Caracole Classic Full Of Charm Entertainment Console Grayson Luxury View On Graysonluxury.com Why You Should Get ItAdjustable shelvesLuxurious hardwareHas cord cutoutsKeep in MindDoesn’t match many decor stylesLong delivery times “With a subtle curve and silvery hues, this TV stand will look wonderful in a more traditional feminine space,” Carroll says. “It's beautiful how the top shelf is open, and all the doors are embellished with jewelry-like hardware. Additionally, it features plenty of storage, adjustable shelves, and cutouts in the back to organize and keep wires out of the way.” We love the smooth curves and finish on this silver and pearl design. Since all the shelves are adjustable, you can customize your storage to suit your needs, with up to seven slots of varying sizes. Measuring 84 inches wide, this TV stand can accommodate TVs over 80 inches. It’s crafted from birch and maple, so it’s durable enough to last for years in your space. Due to its high popularity, this piece is on backorder and can take up to 20 weeks to ship. However, the brand does offer white glove delivery, so you won’t need to worry about assembly once it arrives if you choose this option. Price at time of publish: $3,095 Product Details: Size: 84 x 26 x 20 inchesMaterial: Birch and mapleWeight Capacity: Not listed The 15 Best Sectionals to Lounge in Style and Comfort Best Eclectic: Martin Svensson Home Glass TV Stand Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get ItComes in various colorsLess expensive than other TV stands on this listAdjustable shelvesKeep in MindNot for larger TVsMust be assembled The design of this TV stand was inspired by Parisian antique markets, and it shows in the trellis-style doors, cast door pulls, turned bun feet, and architectural molding. There’s just a bit of distressing added to the piece to give it an antique and vintage feel. Behind the glass doors, the shelves are adjustable and removable, and there are vertical cutouts for cable management. In addition to black and antique white finish options, antique silver, navy blue, and teal are also available—so you can either go neutral or add a colorful accent to your space. Measuring 63 inches wide, it’s recommended for TVs up to 65 inches. It also has a generous weight capacity of 200 pounds. The stand is made of MDF, so it’s less expensive than many of the other stands on this list. Unfortunately, you must assemble this piece yourself, but it should come together quickly. Price at time of publish: $389 Product Details: Size: 63 x 35 x 18 inchesMaterial: Medium density fiberboardWeight Capacity: 200 pounds Best for Small Spaces: Union Rustic Sunbury TV Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get ItComes in various colorsHas cord cutoutsKeep in MindNot as durable as other optionsMust be assembled Erin Neuman, the founder of Sacred Space Organizing, recommends the Sunbury TV Stand by Union Rustic, saying, “It's perfect for TVs that are 65 inches or less. The best part is that it is available in multiple finishes, making it perfect for just about any type of room or aesthetic.” There are 13 different finishes available, including black, barn wood, whitewash, and a grey reminiscent of Cape Cod. The four open lower shelves can store whatever you may need (up to 30 pounds), and each has its own cable management holes so wires stay extra organized. There’s also just enough space on top for some accents without taking up too much extra room. The entire console measures 58.12 inches wide and has a weight capacity of 75 pounds. This is lower than other options on this list, so it may be best to weigh your TV, consoles, and other items you plan to place on this stand before buying. Assembly is also required; however, Wayfair does offer expert assembly for an additional cost. It’s made of MDF, which is durable but has the potential to arrive damaged if it has a bumpy ride during shipping. Still, for its low cost and small footprint, it’s a great option for small spaces. Price at time of publish: From $169 Product Details: Size: 58.12 x 15.75 x 23.37 inchesMaterial: Manufactured pine woodWeight Capacity: 75 pounds Best Swivel Mount: Sanus Swivel TV Base Mount Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Target Why You Should Get ItDurableFits small and large TVsEasy installationKeep in MindDoesn’t provided a streamlined lookNeeds a dedicated space to sit If you’ve got a larger room or are particular about your viewing angles, you may prefer a swivel mount. Hughes recently purchased a different model of Sanus stand to replace her previous TV stand and recommends the brand for its “excellent design and durability." "It is a little expensive, but it will certainly last for years,” she says. “It is really compact, and it has a sleek design. The material quality is also very good, which makes it sturdy. In addition, it is also very easy to install. It can be taken down for cleaning or for moving, which is really convenient." This steel mount can hold up to 62-inch TVs and has a weight capacity of 60 pounds. Since it just holds your TV, this is more of an option for those who already have a dedicated TV stand since this mount will need a place of its own to sit. It also doesn’t provide a streamlined look against the wall since the mount is in an “L” shape. Still, at under $200, it’s one of the more affordable options on our list. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Size: 16.45 x 27 x 29 inches Material: SteelWeight Capacity: 60 pounds Best Open Shelves: CB2 Chill Large Media Console CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get ItComes in various colorsMatches many design stylesHas a cord cutoutKeep in MindLong delivery timesInstructions could be better For those looking for plenty of storage, this CB2 model has the answer. There are four open shelves sitting above three smooth-gliding large drawers, so you can display your media or hide it. Cords will stay organized thanks to a cutout that leads to an integrated ledge on the lower back edge of the piece and then out the bottom. The simple design will enhance your collections rather than upstage them. In addition to the walnut, it also comes in white, making it a versatile item that can blend in with multiple different design styles. The entire unit is constructed of engineered wood (although the finish depends on the color), so it’s durable enough to last for years. Measuring 80 inches wide, this stand can fit larger TVs over 75 inches. CB2 also offers in-home delivery for this stand, so you don’t need to worry about assembling it yourself. Just note that the directions aren’t the best, so the assembly time may take a while, even with professionals. This item is on backorder, so the delivery time may be longer than normal. Price at time of publish: $1,199 Product Details: Size: 80 x 20 x 24 inchesMaterial: Depends on colorWeight Capacity: Not listed The 11 Best Sleeper Sofas That Your Guests Will Actually Want to Sleep On Best Farmhouse: Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get ItAffordableAdjustable shelvesComes in various colorsKeep in MindMust be assembledNot as durable as other options If you’re keeping it rustic, try out the Lorraine TV stand. The barn door fronts slide so you can choose which sections of the shelves to hide or display, and each shelf is slightly adjustable height-wise and has its own cable management hole to minimize tangling. It comes in seven finishes, including espresso, cream, and an on-trend steely Fontana Blue, so there’s sure to be one to match the barn door finishings of your dreams. Measuring 54 inches wide, this model can fit TVs up to 60 inches, but it has a smaller weight capacity, holding up to 50 pounds. It needs to be assembled upon delivery, but Wayfair does offer expert assembly for an additional cost. The stand is made of MDF, which is a durable option but may sustain some damage during shipping if it’s not handled properly. At under $200, this is a great budget-friendly pick if you’re looking for a farmhouse aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $124 Product Details: Size: 54 x 32 x 15.5 inchesMaterial: Engineered woodWeight Capacity: 50 pounds Best Oversized: Pottery Barn Aubrey 6-Piece Entertainment Center Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get ItAdjustable shelvesHas cord cutoutsIncludes anti-tip hardwareKeep in Mind:Only comes in one colorPricier than other options Are you looking to cover your whole wall or experiment with the built-in look without the construction crew? Try the immense Aubrey from Pottery Barn. Available in 108-inch and 144-inch widths, this TV stand is a whole-wall organizing solution for your living room or rec room. There are nine open cubbies, two smaller drawers, and six cabinets, so everything you may need or want to gaze or hide away can find a home. The shelves behind the lower base doors are also adjustable and include cord cut-outs. The design will provide a classic but not overpowering element, along with the neutral Dutch White color and bronze hardware. Even better, all the components sit flush, so there are no sneaky cracks for things to fall through. The entire piece is constructed from solid poplar and MDF, and it includes anti-tip hardware to keep it firmly in place. The TV cutout can hold up to 72-inch TVs and has a generous weight capacity of 175 pounds. Although it’s one of the pricier options on this list, it’s durable and provides plenty of organized storage, making it well worth it. Price at time of publish: From $3,294 Product Details: Size: 108 or 144 x 20 x 84 inchesMaterial: Solid poplar and MDFWeight Capacity: 175 pounds Best Wood: Crate & Barrel Ainsworth 64-Inch Media Console Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get ItComes in various colorsAdjustable shelvesInterchangeable door panelsKeep in MindRequires more maintenance than other optionsCan lighten over time Let natural wood grain shine with this TV stand from Crate & Barrel. There are six finishes available, all of which highlight the natural patterns in the wood, including darker cocoa and chocolate cherry shades, a medium-toned walnut, and lighter neutrals. The stand has a natural oil and wax finish, and it does take a bit of extra maintenance to take care of it. The brand recommends buffing in a wood conditioner yearly to keep it in good condition. Also, note that the finish can lighten over time, so this isn’t the best pick for someone who wants it to look the same years later. You can also choose to outfit the Ainsworth with glass or wood doors, depending on whether you want to display a collection or stash away tech. Each cabinet has two adjustable shelves and a cord cutout at the bottom to keep you organized. If you have more space to fill, upgrade to the 85-inch model, which has four cabinets. The 64-inch model can hold up to a 72-inch TV, while the 84-inch model can hold even larger televisions. Price at time of publish: From $1,899 Product Details: Size: 64 x 19 x 30 inches or 85 x 20 x 30 inchesMaterial: Depends on colorWeight Capacity: Not listed The Bottom Line The best TV stand is the one that suits your space, but our favorite is the Crate & Barrel Tate Media Console for its classic styling, solid build, ample storage, and customization options. What to Know About TV Stands Before Shopping Size First, you need to know what size TV you have and how much floor space you have for a TV stand in your home. “When deciding on a TV stand, it is important to take into account the size of the wall where the TV stand will be placed,” Carroll says. “The TV stand should be centered, placed on a wall with the appropriate electrical outlets, and have enough wall space if you're adding art around it. “You should also consider how much storage you need when choosing a TV stand. Do you need to store a lot of books, toys, gaming consoles, or cable boxes? It may be that you have an interest in using your TV stand to display decorative items, so make sure there is enough room on the stand for them. “Several TV stands have many organization features such as adjustable shelves for storing different sized items, like books, DVDs, video games, or cable boxes. TV stands with cable management make it easy for cords and wires to be managed, so they don't obstruct the viewing experience and also give you an uncluttered look.” Material There are three main categories of TV stand materials: wood (solid or composite), metal, and glass, and they all create a different atmosphere. “To add warmth and texture to your living room, we recommend a solid wood TV stand,” Carroll says. “There are many solid wood TV stands available that can match your home's aesthetic and can feel modern, farmhouse, or traditional, depending on the detail and wood stain. A hardwood such as oak, teak, or maple will provide a better quality construction and a longer lifespan.” She also recommends MDF as “an affordable alternative to solid wood. The material is durable, gives the appearance of wood grain without the weight, and comes in a variety of designs.” “There are also metal TV stands, which are a wonderful option due to their stability and maintenance-free nature,” Carroll continues. “We recommend TV stands with frames made from steel or aluminum. Whether you want a chic industrial feel in your city home or a rustic farmhouse feel, they are a great choice. “Last but not least, glass TV stands are classic and always look great, making any room feel larger. Their low-maintenance and timeless design make them a great choice. Typically, they are tempered for safety and are framed with durable metal to fit in with any type of decor.” Weight Capacity You’ve likely invested a lot in your TV, and the last thing you want is for it to come crashing to the ground. Make sure you know how much your TV weighs (along with anything else substantial you may be putting on the stand) and what the weight capacity of the stand is. Most stands either list a weight capacity or a size of television that they’re suited for. Your Questions, Answered How do you determine the right size television stand for your home? “In order to determine the size of the stand, measuring the walls where the TV stand will go is important, as well as ensuring the TV is centered on the stand,” Carroll says. “Also, make sure you measure the entire width of your TV, including the frame. TV dimensions are measured diagonally without including the frame around the screen. It is best to leave at least 3 inches and no more than 12 inches between the edges of the TV and the stand. This will help you avoid bumping into your TV's sides and keep it more stable.” How do you decorate a TV stand? It’s your house, you can decorate however you like. If you’d like some advice from the pros, however, Carroll has a few suggestions. “TV stands are almost as easy to accessorize as fireplace mantels or coffee tables,” she says. “The elements that you're going to incorporate must be in balance to make it appealing and interesting. Play with heights, forms, textures, and colors, and layer or stack pieces to achieve movement. Also, you don't want too much busy décor on the TV stand so that people are distracted from watching.” Try adding elements with visual height, like a floor lamp or fiddle leaf fig. On the wall, you can create a gallery wall to incorporate the TV into the design or install wall-mounted sconces next to the TV, which Carroll says “will make the room feel more elevated and add light when you are not watching.” What is the best height for a TV stand? “The best height for a TV stand is simply the height that you like it to be,” Hughes says. “However, there is a reason why you should pay attention to this factor. The TV stand is always placed in front of the TV, so it serves as a centerpiece in the room. If it is not the right height, it will look awkward, and it will make the room look cramped. A standard height for a TV stand is 34 inches. However, it is also good to allow a handicapped person to see the TV by making sure that the bottom of the TV stand is at least 34 inches from the floor.” Carroll prefers a slightly higher TV stand. “The best height for a TV stand depends on the TV's height and location. As a general rule of thumb, the ideal TV height is 42 inches above the floor,” she says. “But, it is important to consider the average height of the people watching the TV in your house in order to position the TV screen at eye level. When you position your TV too high or too low, it will not only look wrong, but you will also suffer from neck strain. 