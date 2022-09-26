The 12 Best TV Stands That Are Stylish and Functional

Our favorite is Crate & Barrel’s Tate Media Console , which combines mid-century style with useful storage and two sizes and finishes to accommodate your space.

To help you find the best option for your living room, we researched various TV stands on the market. Furniture is highly subjective, so we tried to look for mostly simpler pieces that could match various decor styles and had useful features like adjustable shelves and cutouts to run cords through. We also considered each TV stand’s material, weight capacity, and size.

“Television stands come in a variety of styles, sizes, and prices, which can be overwhelming when buying one" says Margaret Carroll , interior designer at Margaret Carroll Interiors. "Choosing the right one will be essential in providing a good base for your TV as well as giving your living room a stylish look. You should choose TV stands that offer the right balance of style and function and that suit the space you have available.”

It’s easy to forget about your TV stand while you’re watching TV —after all, the entertainment is above it. But a good TV stand can do much more than provide a base for your “Bridgerton” binge.

Best Overall: Crate & Barrel Tate Media Console Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It Matches many decor styles

Comes in various colors

Durable

Keep in Mind Long delivery times

Center shelves don’t have a cord cutout We love this TV stand from Crate & Barrel because it complements many decor styles and is packed with storage. Inspired by 1960s mid-century design, it has a streamlined shape with slender, conical legs and plenty of storage space. There are two sizes available: 80 inches and 64.5 inches long. The 80-inch has three visible display shelves and four cabinets, which also includes shelves and cord cutouts for easier wire-wrangling. Note that the visible display shelves don’t have cord cutouts. Meanwhile, the 64.5-inch has a more distinctive sliding panel front along with two drawers. The two finish options, walnut and stone, manage to be interesting without being too dramatic and mean you can match a darker or lighter room. “Wood TV stands are considered to be the most durable and elegant,” notes Chloe Hughes, editor in chief at design site Foter. This TV stand is made from walnut or birch wood, depending on the color. Due to its popularity, the brand notes that it is on backorder, so it has a longer delivery time than other options on this list. Still, you can’t beat its high-quality, functionality, and universal aesthetic. Price at time of publish: From $1,299 Product Details: Size: 80 or 64.5 x 16 x 30 inches

80 or 64.5 x 16 x 30 inches Material: Solid walnut or birch, engineered wood

Solid walnut or birch, engineered wood Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Budget: VASAGLE TV Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Matches many decor styles

Plenty of storage

Has a cord cutout

Keep in Mind Not for larger TVs

Must be assembled This affordable TV stand is simple enough to blend into various design styles but sleek enough to still look good. We also love that it brings a retro vibe with its angled legs. It has two open shelves for anything you want to keep on display, and there’s a cord cutout on the back of the top shelf to keep your cords hidden and organized. Meanwhile, the stand is also equipped with a cabinet to store items you’d rather hide away. Although it only comes in a dark walnut color, its design brings warmth into your living room. It’s made of durable MDF particleboard and has a generous weight capacity of 220 pounds. However, it only measures 47.2 x 15.7 x 19.3, so it won’t hold larger TVs. It also doesn’t come assembled, so make sure you have a partner when it arrives to help you build it and set it up. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Size: 47.2 x 15.7 x 19.3 inches

47.2 x 15.7 x 19.3 inches Material: Particleboard

Particleboard Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

Best Splurge: Herman Miller Morrison Media Unit Herman Miller View On Design Within Reach View On Hermanmiller.com Why You Should Get It Comes in various colors

Adjustable shelves

Durable

Keep in Mind Heavy; hard to rearrange

Shorter than recommended height You can’t go wrong with a mid-century modern classic brand like Herman Miller, which has been in business for nearly 100 years. “This TV stand would complement any transitional or modern interior,” says Carroll. “The mix of drawers and doors reveal a ton of storage, adjustable shelves, and an opening for cord escape.” Choose between black ebonized oak, light natural oak, or a medium-tone walnut, all complemented by the white Carrara marble top (no worries about scratching here) and brass knobs and feet for just an extra metallic touch. The internal shelf is also removable if you need a little extra height. Even better, the brand offers in-home delivery, so you don’t have to worry about assembling this piece yourself. It is heavier than other options on this list, so it’s not something you’ll be able to rearrange unless you have help. Still, the frame and legs are crafted from durable wood materials, depending on the color you choose. At 22.75 inches high, it’s shorter than our expert’s recommended height of 34 to 42 inches. The weight capacity also isn’t listed, but the stand does measure 68 inches wide, meaning it can hold up to 76-inch TVs. Price at time of publish: From $5,395 Product Details: Size: 22.75 x 68 x 20 inches

22.75 x 68 x 20 inches Material: Depends on finish

Depends on finish Weight Capacity: Not listed The 10 Best Electric Fireplaces to Snuggle Up to This Winter

Best Mid-Century: Tracey Boyd Deluxe Tamboured Media Cabinet Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It Pairs with other Deluxe Tamboured pieces

Has cord cutouts

Rounded corners

Keep in Mind Interior shelves aren’t adjustable

Long delivery times Even though it’s a mid-century design, this attractive TV stand can suit plenty of other styles. “The combination of marble, rosewood, and brass lends itself to a variety of decor aesthetics,” Carroll says. “I love the tambour doors that slide open and close for plenty of storage.” The fun sliding doors are complemented by rosewood veneer, veined white marble, and brass fittings. Even better, rounded corners minimize any unpleasant accidental bumps in the night. The stand can hold TVs up to 65 inches and has two cord escapes for keeping everything tidy. There are also two display shelves to display small items and other devices, like game consoles, DVD players, and more. Just note that these shelves are not adjustable, which may limit what you can display. Pair it with the other matching furniture in the set for a cohesive and chic look. Due to large demand, this piece is on backorder, so it has a longer delivery time than other options on this list. Price at time of publish: $2,198 Product Details: Size: 20 x 71 x 15.75 inches

20 x 71 x 15.75 inches Material: Rosewood veneer media console, reinforced with engineered hardwood, Volakas marble top

Rosewood veneer media console, reinforced with engineered hardwood, Volakas marble top Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Metallic: Caracole Classic Full Of Charm Entertainment Console Grayson Luxury View On Graysonluxury.com Why You Should Get It Adjustable shelves

Luxurious hardware

Has cord cutouts

Keep in Mind Doesn’t match many decor styles

Long delivery times “With a subtle curve and silvery hues, this TV stand will look wonderful in a more traditional feminine space,” Carroll says. “It's beautiful how the top shelf is open, and all the doors are embellished with jewelry-like hardware. Additionally, it features plenty of storage, adjustable shelves, and cutouts in the back to organize and keep wires out of the way.” We love the smooth curves and finish on this silver and pearl design. Since all the shelves are adjustable, you can customize your storage to suit your needs, with up to seven slots of varying sizes. Measuring 84 inches wide, this TV stand can accommodate TVs over 80 inches. It’s crafted from birch and maple, so it’s durable enough to last for years in your space. Due to its high popularity, this piece is on backorder and can take up to 20 weeks to ship. However, the brand does offer white glove delivery, so you won’t need to worry about assembly once it arrives if you choose this option. Price at time of publish: $3,095 Product Details: Size: 84 x 26 x 20 inches

84 x 26 x 20 inches Material: Birch and maple

Birch and maple Weight Capacity: Not listed The 15 Best Sectionals to Lounge in Style and Comfort

Best Eclectic: Martin Svensson Home Glass TV Stand Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It Comes in various colors

Less expensive than other TV stands on this list

Adjustable shelves

Keep in Mind Not for larger TVs

Must be assembled The design of this TV stand was inspired by Parisian antique markets, and it shows in the trellis-style doors, cast door pulls, turned bun feet, and architectural molding. There’s just a bit of distressing added to the piece to give it an antique and vintage feel. Behind the glass doors, the shelves are adjustable and removable, and there are vertical cutouts for cable management. In addition to black and antique white finish options, antique silver, navy blue, and teal are also available—so you can either go neutral or add a colorful accent to your space. Measuring 63 inches wide, it’s recommended for TVs up to 65 inches. It also has a generous weight capacity of 200 pounds. The stand is made of MDF, so it’s less expensive than many of the other stands on this list. Unfortunately, you must assemble this piece yourself, but it should come together quickly. Price at time of publish: $389 Product Details: Size: 63 x 35 x 18 inches

63 x 35 x 18 inches Material: Medium density fiberboard

Medium density fiberboard Weight Capacity: 200 pounds

Best for Small Spaces: Union Rustic Sunbury TV Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Comes in various colors

Has cord cutouts

Keep in Mind Not as durable as other options

Must be assembled Erin Neuman, the founder of Sacred Space Organizing, recommends the Sunbury TV Stand by Union Rustic, saying, “It's perfect for TVs that are 65 inches or less. The best part is that it is available in multiple finishes, making it perfect for just about any type of room or aesthetic.” There are 13 different finishes available, including black, barn wood, whitewash, and a grey reminiscent of Cape Cod. The four open lower shelves can store whatever you may need (up to 30 pounds), and each has its own cable management holes so wires stay extra organized. There’s also just enough space on top for some accents without taking up too much extra room. The entire console measures 58.12 inches wide and has a weight capacity of 75 pounds. This is lower than other options on this list, so it may be best to weigh your TV, consoles, and other items you plan to place on this stand before buying. Assembly is also required; however, Wayfair does offer expert assembly for an additional cost. It’s made of MDF, which is durable but has the potential to arrive damaged if it has a bumpy ride during shipping. Still, for its low cost and small footprint, it’s a great option for small spaces. Price at time of publish: From $169 Product Details: Size: 58.12 x 15.75 x 23.37 inches

58.12 x 15.75 x 23.37 inches Material: Manufactured pine wood

Manufactured pine wood Weight Capacity: 75 pounds

Best Swivel Mount: Sanus Swivel TV Base Mount Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Target Why You Should Get It Durable

Fits small and large TVs

Easy installation

Keep in Mind Doesn’t provided a streamlined look

Needs a dedicated space to sit If you’ve got a larger room or are particular about your viewing angles, you may prefer a swivel mount. Hughes recently purchased a different model of Sanus stand to replace her previous TV stand and recommends the brand for its “excellent design and durability." "It is a little expensive, but it will certainly last for years,” she says. “It is really compact, and it has a sleek design. The material quality is also very good, which makes it sturdy. In addition, it is also very easy to install. It can be taken down for cleaning or for moving, which is really convenient." This steel mount can hold up to 62-inch TVs and has a weight capacity of 60 pounds. Since it just holds your TV, this is more of an option for those who already have a dedicated TV stand since this mount will need a place of its own to sit. It also doesn’t provide a streamlined look against the wall since the mount is in an “L” shape. Still, at under $200, it’s one of the more affordable options on our list. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Size: 16.45 x 27 x 29 inches

16.45 x 27 x 29 inches Material: Steel

Steel Weight Capacity: 60 pounds

Best Open Shelves: CB2 Chill Large Media Console CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It Comes in various colors

Matches many design styles

Has a cord cutout

Keep in Mind Long delivery times

Instructions could be better For those looking for plenty of storage, this CB2 model has the answer. There are four open shelves sitting above three smooth-gliding large drawers, so you can display your media or hide it. Cords will stay organized thanks to a cutout that leads to an integrated ledge on the lower back edge of the piece and then out the bottom. The simple design will enhance your collections rather than upstage them. In addition to the walnut, it also comes in white, making it a versatile item that can blend in with multiple different design styles. The entire unit is constructed of engineered wood (although the finish depends on the color), so it’s durable enough to last for years. Measuring 80 inches wide, this stand can fit larger TVs over 75 inches. CB2 also offers in-home delivery for this stand, so you don’t need to worry about assembling it yourself. Just note that the directions aren’t the best, so the assembly time may take a while, even with professionals. This item is on backorder, so the delivery time may be longer than normal. Price at time of publish: $1,199 Product Details: Size: 80 x 20 x 24 inches

80 x 20 x 24 inches Material: Depends on color

Depends on color Weight Capacity: Not listed

The 11 Best Sleeper Sofas That Your Guests Will Actually Want to Sleep On Best Farmhouse: Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Affordable

Adjustable shelves

Comes in various colors

Keep in Mind Must be assembled

Not as durable as other options If you’re keeping it rustic, try out the Lorraine TV stand. The barn door fronts slide so you can choose which sections of the shelves to hide or display, and each shelf is slightly adjustable height-wise and has its own cable management hole to minimize tangling. It comes in seven finishes, including espresso, cream, and an on-trend steely Fontana Blue, so there’s sure to be one to match the barn door finishings of your dreams. Measuring 54 inches wide, this model can fit TVs up to 60 inches, but it has a smaller weight capacity, holding up to 50 pounds. It needs to be assembled upon delivery, but Wayfair does offer expert assembly for an additional cost. The stand is made of MDF, which is a durable option but may sustain some damage during shipping if it’s not handled properly. At under $200, this is a great budget-friendly pick if you’re looking for a farmhouse aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $124 Product Details: Size: 54 x 32 x 15.5 inches

54 x 32 x 15.5 inches Material: Engineered wood

Engineered wood Weight Capacity: 50 pounds

Best Oversized: Pottery Barn Aubrey 6-Piece Entertainment Center Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It Adjustable shelves

Has cord cutouts

Includes anti-tip hardware

Keep in Mind: Only comes in one color

Pricier than other options Are you looking to cover your whole wall or experiment with the built-in look without the construction crew? Try the immense Aubrey from Pottery Barn. Available in 108-inch and 144-inch widths, this TV stand is a whole-wall organizing solution for your living room or rec room. There are nine open cubbies, two smaller drawers, and six cabinets, so everything you may need or want to gaze or hide away can find a home. The shelves behind the lower base doors are also adjustable and include cord cut-outs. The design will provide a classic but not overpowering element, along with the neutral Dutch White color and bronze hardware. Even better, all the components sit flush, so there are no sneaky cracks for things to fall through. The entire piece is constructed from solid poplar and MDF, and it includes anti-tip hardware to keep it firmly in place. The TV cutout can hold up to 72-inch TVs and has a generous weight capacity of 175 pounds. Although it’s one of the pricier options on this list, it’s durable and provides plenty of organized storage, making it well worth it. Price at time of publish: From $3,294 Product Details: Size: 108 or 144 x 20 x 84 inches

108 or 144 x 20 x 84 inches Material: Solid poplar and MDF

Solid poplar and MDF Weight Capacity: 175 pounds