To help you choose the best Turkish towel, we researched and tested almost 100 towels to compare their quality, absorbency, durability, and value. Here are the best Turkish towels of 2023 based on our tests and insights from Buscemi.

The best Turkish towels can be used for a long time without showing much wear and tear—even after repeated washes. In terms of style, Turkish towels come in a variety of solid colors and patterns with decorative details like fringe.

Turkish towels tend to be more luxurious than regular cotton towels, which also means they might come with a higher price tag. According to Buscemi, Turkish towels are also more absorbent than regular cotton towels, but not as absorbent as Egyptian cotton towels. While both are considered to be luxury towels, Turkish towels aren’t as plush as Egyptian cotton towels. However, their lightweight construction means they dry quicker.

“If you want a towel that feels luxurious, Turkish cotton is a great choice,” says Karen Buscemi, president & CEO of Detroit Sewn. “They are so soft, and won’t irritate your skin like some towel fabrics can. They are also quite durable, so you can expect them to last a long time.”

If you’re looking for a soft, durable, and lightweight towel that dries quickly, consider Turkish towels. They are made out of Turkish cotton which is a long-staple fiber known for its softness and durability.

It’s larger and more plush than most of the other towels we tested which makes it comfortable to wrap up in, especially in cold weather. For an even cozier feel, place it in a towel warmer while you’re in the bath or shower.

Despite how plush this towel is, it was almost completely dry after 90 minutes which is impressive given its weight and thickness. This Turkish towel comes in eight colors and has a decorative double band at one end.

The best Turkish towels maintain their quality after a long period of use, just like this one. We didn’t notice any loose threads, snags, or flaws after using it for six months. However, it did feel slightly less soft than when we first got it. Overall, we thought this Turkish towel was durable, but it didn’t hold up well during our abrasion test—the brush left a knotted clump on the towel.

This Turkish cotton towel by Parachute felt above average for plushness compared to the other towels we tested. We also found it to be very thick and absorbent. Since it’s heavier than some of the other towels on our list at 700 GSM, we wish it came with a hanging loop to prevent it from falling off a towel hook.

Our abrasion test damaged this towel, which means it’s not as durable as some of the others we tested.

We found that this Turkish towel was warm and plush, which makes it a great option for use during cold weather.

We didn’t see any pulled loops, but there was a small amount of lint leftover. However, it wasn’t as noticeable as some of the other towels we tested. This Turkish towel laid flat and folded nicely which would help keep it organized in your linen closet .

This Turkish towel took 75 minutes to dry, but we were surprised it took this long considering how lightweight it was. Regarding durability, this Turkish towel performed well during the abrasion test.

During our testing, we gave this Turkish towel high marks for style, value, and absorbency. Regarding texture, we found it to be somewhat soft but also slightly stiff with a lightweight yet plush feel. We didn’t notice any loose threads or frays after washing this towel, but it did lose some of its softness.

To maintain the color vibrancy and prevent fading, dye has been infused into the yarns under high pressure and high temperature. To help maintain the pigmented color, avoid using bleach when laundering these towels.

This Turkish towel set by Charlton Home comes with two bath towels, two washcloths, and two hand towels. It’s available in 16 different colors including sage green, burgundy red, and malibu peach, and it has a decorative border with double-stitched hems.

Available in 16 different colors, there is an option to match your bathroom style.

Regarding durability, this bath sheet looked worn and shaggy after the abrasion test, but we appreciated that the stains were almost completely gone after the stain removal test.

During testing, we noticed one loose thread at the corner hem of this bath sheet during our initial inspection, but that didn’t take away from the overall quality. In fact, we didn't notice any wrinkles or folds when we took it out of the package, which is a plus.

Although we wouldn’t consider it to be the softest towel we tested, it did soften up slightly after being washed. This bath sheet also dried almost completely within 30 minutes, which is impressive for a towel that is 40 inches wide by 65 inches long.

Sold as a set of two, this Turkish bath sheet by Brooklinen is available in six standard colors and two limited-edition colors with a terry cloth weave and contrasting edged hem. After testing this towel, we were impressed by its absorbency, stain resistance, and sturdy construction. This bath sheet is also OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety.

This Turkish bath sheet felt rougher than some of the other towels we tested.

Although this towel wasn’t as thick or fluffy as some of the other towels we tested, it was one of the softest. Overall, we think it’s a great price for the quality, softness, durability, and absorbency, but wish it would have dried quicker. We also love that you can purchase matching hand towels to complete the spa-like look in your bathroom.

This Turkish towel felt somewhat dry after 30 minutes but took two hours to be completely dry, which is longer than most of the towels on our list. Despite the long dry time, we were impressed by the stain resistance of this white towel. The foundation and mascara came out of the towel completely after three washes.

Available in four neutral colors, this high-quality Turkish cotton towel has a waffle weave texture and decorative border. During testing, we found it to be lightweight, soft, and airy. This towel maintained its quality, color, and cushiony feel after being washed, and it didn’t have any loose threads or discoloration. However, some of the threads did loosen during our abrasion test, but they weren’t noticeable.

Overall, this is the best Turkish towel set for anyone who is looking for a basic, quick-drying towel that maintains its quality after multiple washes.

After 50 swipes with the scrub brush, the weave was damaged and most of the loops were broken. Despite the visible flaws after the abrasion test, this Turkish towel held up relatively well after three months of consistent use.

We were impressed that this quick-dry towel only took a little over an hour to dry. We didn’t notice any loose threads, snags, rough edges, or change in color after washing this towel, and there weren’t any visible stains after our stain test. However, this towel didn’t pass our abrasion test which means it isn’t as durable as some of the other towels we tested.

The Quince Turkish Quick-Dry Bath Towels are soft, plush, and lightweight. Sold as a set of two, they have a traditional terry cloth look and cushiony feel with a decorative band. You can purchase them in white or grey. During our testing, this Turkish towel scored high for quality, texture, value, and stain resistance.

We still found these towels to be comfortable after using them for three months, and thought they felt even softer after six months, which was a welcome surprise. At less than $50 for a pack of four Turkish bath towels, we think these are an affordable option.

This Turkish towel still felt soft after being washed and we didn’t notice any loose threads, fading, or snags outside of the abrasion and stain tests. The best Turkish towels dry quickly, but this one didn’t dry as fast as some of the others we tested. It felt very damp after 30 minutes of hang drying and still had some wet spots after 120 minutes of dry time.

This Turkish towel set comes in twenty different color options, so you can find a hue that matches your bathroom style. This towel also has a decorative band to add an elegant look when it's hung up.

The American Soft Linen Four-Piece Bath Towel Set is our top pick for the best budget-friendly Turkish towels. This set of four towels is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified and tested for harmful substances, which means it’s environmentally friendly and free of chemicals.

Overall, this Turkish towel maintained its quality and vibrant color after being washed, but we did notice a slight bumpy texture and loose thread. This towel is more expensive than a standard terry cloth towel, but the organic cotton material and stylish design make it worth the price.

Although this towel is made out of 100% organic Turkish cotton with a smooth texture, it felt thinner than some of the other towels we tested so might not be the best choice if you’re looking for a fluffy towel.

The towel looked and felt well-made with bright, even, and saturated colors. We were also impressed that this towel performed well during our abrasion and spot-resistance tests, without leaving any snagging, residue, or visible stains.

This towel has a traditional Turkish flat-weave which makes it naturally absorbent. It is also GOTS + Made Safe Certified so it’s an eco-friendly option. This towel scored high for quality during our testing because of its tight and sturdy texture, smooth and even stitching, and sturdy seams.

Our best overall Turkish towel is the Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Bath Towel. It earned the top spot on our list because of its lightweight feel, stylish pattern, and quick dry time. It only took an hour to dry, which is less than many of the bath towels we tested. This towel comes in five different colors so you can choose the one that best complements your style.

It wasn’t as soft or plush as some of the other towels we tested.

The Bottom Line

Based on our testing, the Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Bath Towel earned our top spot for its stylish pattern, lightweight construction, and ability to dry quickly. It’s also made from organic cotton, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Our Testing Process

We tested 98 towels in our testing lab and the real world to find the best Turkish towels. We conducted a variety of tests to evaluate each towel’s absorbency, durability, stain resistance, and dry time. During testing, we paid attention to several key areas including quality, dimensions, weight, and care.

We examined the quality by feeling how soft each towel was, recording any imperfections such as loose threads, and noting any decorative features like tassels. We also measured the dimensions of each towel pre- and post-wash, paying attention to any changes in texture, color, size, or quality post-wash. We also recorded how long each towel took to air dry.

To test the absorbency, we first weighed each towel while dry and then dipped the top half into 4 ounces of water and weighed it again. For durability, we swiped the bristles of a scrub brush back and forth quickly 50 times and recorded any changes to the towel’s quality and texture such as frays, snags, or lint.

We also tested how stain resistant each towel was by rubbing foundation and mascara on it before treating it with a laundry stain remover and washing and drying it. For value, we compared the price of each towel to its features.

During our lab tests, we recorded our favorite features of each Turkish towel along with any noticeable flaws such as loose threads or shrinkage. We also determined whether or not we would recommend each towel to our friends and family.

What to Know About Turkish Towels Before Shopping

Size

Turkish towels come in a variety of sizes including standard bath towels, bath sheets, hand towels, and washcloths. Most of the Turkish bath towels on our list measure about 27 inches wide and 54 inches long, but the exact dimensions vary by towel.

Bath sheets, such as the Brooklinen Classic Bath Sheets, can be as large as 40 inches wide and 65 inches long. We recommend choosing a pre-washed Turkish towel to prevent it from shrinking too much after you wash and dry it. According to Buscemi, the thin nature of Turkish towels is a benefit if space is limited in your linen closet. “You can buy so many more and store them easily,” she says.

Material

Turkish towels have long-staple fibers that give them a soft feeling, even after repeated washes. When shopping for the best Turkish towels, look for ones made out of 100% Turkish cotton because they tend to have the highest quality and absorbency. Keep in mind that some Turkish towels are made of Turkish cotton along with other materials like regular cotton or bamboo, which may change the way they look and feel.

Weight (GSM)

The weight of Turkish cotton is measured in grams per square meter (GSM), and is used to identify the quality, density, and plushness of the cotton fibers. Typically, the higher the GSM, the more luxurious and plush the towel is. The Turkish towels we tested range from a weight of 320 GSM for the Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Bath Towel to 700 GSM for the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Towels at Parachute.

Care

Be sure to follow the specific instructions for laundering your towel to ensure their quality lasts a long time. Most of the Turkish towels on our list are machine washable. “The fact that they are thin and dry quickly makes them eco-friendly for laundering,” Buscemi says. For best results, most brands recommend washing on a delicate cycle in cold water and tumble drying on low.

Some brands also recommend air drying the towels to maintain their quality and softness. It is best to stay away from harsh chemicals or detergents when washing Turkish towels. “Don’t use fabric softener as it creates a build up that decreases the towel’s absorbency,” Buscemi says.

Other Turkish Towels We Tested

Chakir Turkish Linens |Hotel & Spa Quality 100% Cotton Premium Turkish Towels

With a relatively high GSM of 600, the Chakir Turkish Linens |Hotel & Spa Quality 100% Cotton Premium Turkish Towels had decent quality but weren’t as luxurious or soft as some of the other Turkish towels we tested. This lightweight towel held up well during our abrasion and stain resistance tests, which is why it ranked high for durability. However, it felt rough after being washed and took longer to dry than expected which is why it didn’t make our list of the best Turkish towels.

Coyuchi Cloud Loom Organic Bath Sheet

The Coyuchi Cloud Loom Organic Bath Sheet earned high marks for its absorbency and dry time. It took between 60 and 90 minutes to dry, which we thought was reasonable given how thick it was. Despite its ultra-high GSM of 1200, we found this Turkish bath sheet to be stiffer and not as plush as some of the others we tested. We also did not like the texture–especially how rough it felt after being washed.

Your Questions, Answered

Are Turkish towels absorbent?

Turkish towels are absorbent, and some become even more absorbent after being washed. “They manage to be thin yet unbelievably absorbent,” Buscemi says. Their ability to absorb moisture makes them a good choice for using after a bath, shower, or at the beach. To test how absorbent your towel is, wet a small section of it and see how quickly it dries.

Are Turkish towels better than Egyptian towels?

Turkish towels and Egyptian towels are both good choices for luxury bath towels, but you may prefer one type over the other based on the qualities you’re looking for in a towel. Turkish towels and Egyptian towels are both made of extra-long fibers which give them a soft feel and sturdy construction.

“Egyptian cotton is thicker, so not as great for travel, and it is much more absorbent, which means it doesn't dry as quickly as Turkish cotton,” Buscemi says.

Are Turkish towels sand resistant?

Turkish towels are sand resistant, which makes them an ideal choice to bring to the beach. “Sand doesn’t stick to Turkish cotton, so they make great beach towels,” says Buscemi. “And if you use them as beach towels, they are light to carry, easy to pack and dry quickly.”

Who We Are

Erica Reagle is a freelance writer focusing on interior design and the home. To write this story, she spent several hours researching the best Turkish towels and reviewing our testing insights. She also gathered expert advice from Karen Buscemi, president & CEO of Detroit Sewn.

