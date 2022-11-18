The 12 Best Tree Collars of 2022, According to Experts

To find the best tree collars, we’ve researched a variety of picks and considered factors like dimensions and material. In addition to Mango, we also consulted Tara Spaulding, interior design coordinator for Patio Productions, for her input on the subject.

“The tree collar should complement and color coordinate with the theme and decorations on your tree,” said Christine Mango, holiday designer and producer. “I’d also suggest the tree collar complement the style and décor of the room where your tree is placed in your home.”

With Christmas being only seven weeks away, there’s no better time to get into the holiday spirit than by putting up a tree and decorating with sentimental ornaments and lights. As the final touch on your tree, you may consider adding a Christmas tree collar, and luckily, there are tons out there in different colors, materials, and styles.

With that said, each of the four panels is held together by a locking bracket that makes assembly easy. You can seamlessly maneuver as you water the base of the tree if needed. When it’s time to stow away for the season, unlatch the panels and tuck them into a corner or storage unit until next year.

Create the winter wonderland of your dreams with this warm gray tree collar handcrafted from sturdy and durable wood. It’s more of a modern and contemporary collar for trees that don’t necessarily fit the classic model with super vibrant lights and statement ornaments.

Why You Should Get It: The gray-toned tree collar paired with the rectangular shape makes it a solid choice for chic and contemporary Christmas decor. Keep in Mind: If you have a traditional green tree, this specific gray shade might not be the best fit for your holiday decorations.

Red is one of Christmas’ staple colors, so you might as well opt for a tree stand that fits the theme. Made from handcrafted red metal, this is one of the best tree collars on our list because it’s not only visually appealing but durable, so you’ll be able to enjoy it year after year. Additionally, it’ll add a retro flare to your holiday decorations thanks to its textured rings and powder-coated finish. While you can use it outside will remain in better condition if used indoors to prevent unwanted wear and tear caused by the environment.

Why You Should Get It: The red color provides a festive flare for the holiday season, and it’s designed to survive for years, thanks to its metal construction. Keep in Mind: It’s a bit heavy at six pounds, so you’ll want to be careful when placing it by your tree.

Silver is one of the most popular colors for the holiday season, and it makes sense that the best tree collars are available in this shiny hue. Made from iron and coated with a protective layer of zinc, this circular collar can be placed around tree stands of various sizes up to nearly 28 inches wide. While it’s in your best interest to use this collar for indoor treats, the metal is durable enough for outdoor use, but it may require a bit more attention to keep it in tip-top shape for Christmas. Whether you have a green tree or a more whimsical pink or purple one, this tree collar will do the trick.

Why You Should Get It: Silver matches nearly every collar making it the ideal color for a Christmas tree collar. Plus, it’s sturdy thanks to its galvanized iron construction, so it’ll last you all season long. Keep in Mind: You’ll want to place the collar around your tree stand before decorating because once it’s on it’s a bit difficult to take off.

Suitable for real and artificial trees, the collars’ red velvet fabric perfectly complements the holiday season as it matches traditional red and green decorations and is reminiscent of Santa’s outfit. Similar to how you have a star at the top of the tree, we love how this tree collar adds a decorative flare to the bottom.

Some of the best tree collars are made with soft and plush materials like faux fur and even velvet. This hexagonal decoration is designed to fit around most standard-sized trees and create a picturesque border around bland tree stands.

Why You Should Get It: It provides a traditional Christmas looking for real and artificial trees and is easy to assemble. Keep in Mind: It’s not for outdoor use, and the velvet can get soggy and wet if it comes into contact with water.

It’s waterproof, so you can feel comfortable watering your tree if it needs it without worrying about ruining the material. And it creates a safe barrier between your pets and children and your special tree that needs to stay put at the end of the year.

When looking for the best tree collars, you’ll want to determine which shape and size will best suit your vision for your holiday decorations whether you go all out or have more of a simplistic approach. While many tree collars are circular, there are round ones available that create a sophisticated look with sharp edges and added dimensions.

Why You Should Get It: It’ll provide your tree with a more polished look that’ll help prevent unwanted motion and damage from pets and children towards the bottom of the tree. Keep in Mind: Since it’s white, this Christmas tree collar has a higher chance of getting dirty from tree debris or water.

You are probably familiar with wicker baskets used for festive Easter baskets for kids, but did you know some of the best Christmas tree collars are made using this classic handcrafting method? This collar can be used in lieu of a tree skirt and also hides those unattractive tree stands that aren’t great for family Christmas cards. Its neutral gray finish effortlessly blends in with the branches of a typical Christmas tree and can really elevate a tree with not much work at all. It’ll even create the illusion that your tree is taller than it is for added height.

Why You Should Get It: The wicker construction is quintessential for the holidays and the gray compliments Christmas colors and decor of all types. Keep in Mind: The tree collar may look dirty because of its gray color; however, it can be spot cleaned.

You can’t go wrong with a black Christmas tree collar that matches any holiday decor, from those over-the-top lights to more modern garlands and popcorn strings. The popular dark hue doesn’t clash with any color making it a great pick for every household. The handcrafted wooden tree collar adds a rustic charm to your Christmas tree whether it’s real or artificial, and can effortlessly hide lifeless tree stands. When it comes to getting your tree in and out, the rectangular collar has a locking bracket for easy opening and closing while assembling, watering, and decorating.

Why You Should Get It: There are no tools required when assembling this tree collar, so you don’t have to be an interior designer to put it together. Keep in Mind: This collar is designed for use with indoor trees to keep it in pristine condition.

To add more color, you can place individually wrapped presents under your tree or ornaments inspired by your favorite movie characters, vacation destinations, and family mementos.

With two detachable pieces, this woven tree stands easily comes together and stays in place thanks to its hook closure mechanism. It can be placed at the bottom of a real or artificial Christmas tree to add some extra flare to what would be a typically bland tree stand. When the holiday season is over, the stand is collapsible and can be stored alongside your other Christmas decorations until next year.

Why You Should Get It: It works to hide visually unappealing tree stands and is easy to assemble, thanks to its two-piece design. Keep in Mind: It’s for indoor use only since it’s not designed to withstand the natural elements.

Lastly, this tree collar is available in two colors—gold with a shiny brass finish and silver with a nickel finish—perfect for those more minimalistic holiday decorations hanging up in your living room or bedroom.

The best Christmas tree collar is one that’s made from high-quality materials and meets your design needs. Made from hammered iron, this metal tree collar fits around most standard Christmas tree stands and sits upright thanks to its circular shape. If it happens to get dirty over the holidays, wipe it clean and watch the color return to its normal vibrant state.

Why You Should Get It: It requires no assembly for easy setup and works as an alternative to Christmas tree skirts. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to maneuver your tree into the collar since it’s one piece, and you can’t build around it if it’s already set up.

With that said, this collar can only be used indoors due to the nature of its materials. As a result, you’ll want to make sure your tree fits the bill before purchasing.

There’s no better time than the holidays to splurge on gifts whether they're for yourself or others. With that in mind, you may want to splurge on a luxury Christmas tree collar. This faux fur collar is available in a deep burgundy shade for those more sophisticated holiday decorations. With a metal frame, this collar rests perfectly around a tree stand and ensures an eye-catching look from the top of the tree to the very bottom.

Why You Should Get It: It’s unlike many other tree collars with its fluffy faux fur construction, making it a standout product. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in burgundy, so it may not match traditional holiday colors.

Plus, depending on your holiday vision, you can find a collar that matches your color scheme since it’s available in red, gray, and white. And when it gets dirty, spot-clean the felt material to return it back to its original appearance.

Are you not looking to spend more money on Christmas decorations this holiday season? Then you’ll want to opt for a more budget-friendly pick like this felt tree collar from Target. With a modern circular silhouette, this tree collar fits around nearly all Christmas tree stands and creates a gorgeous backdrop for those presents that rest below the tree.

Why You Should Get It: You can’t beat the budget-friendly price tag of $15 compared to other tree collars that typically range from $30 to over $200. Keep in Mind: This tree collar is not designed for outdoor use.

The best Christmas tree collar is one that matches the style of your holiday decorations, is made from durable materials, and fits around your tree stand. This hand-woven tree collar boasts a traditional look that doesn’t clash with popular Christmas color palettes like green, red, white, silver, and gold. The tree collar is available in a variety of sizes suitable to cover different tree stands and is thick enough to stand up on its own with additional support. And it’s easy to assemble two detachable parts that seamlessly snap together to create a ring around your Christmas tree.

Why You Should Get It: Easy set up with two detachable parts and a universally appealing design make this traditional tree collar our top pick. Keep in Mind: The tree collar is designed for indoor use only.

The Bottom Line



At the end of the day, if you’re looking for the best tree collar with a timeless, festive look, we recommend the Balsam Hill Woven Tree Collar as our best overall pick. This traditional, simple collar won us over for its easy assembly, sturdy construction, and size range.

What To Know About Christmas Tree Collars Before Shopping

Style

Before buying a tree collar, you need to think about the big picture. Think of which style you’re hoping to achieve with your Christmas decorations in your house and how the tree collar can help bring the vision to life.

“The style should be simple; you don't want the collar to overtake the overall look of the tree but instead add something to it,” says Spaulding.

Additionally, as Mango mentioned above, you’ll want to buy the best tree collar that matches the color palette and theme of the decorations you have set up for the holidays. For example, if you have a white and gold color scheme going on, then you may want to opt for a gold or white tree collar to match.

Dimensions

The size of the Christmas tree collar you’ll want to get depends on the size of your tree. “You want to make sure the collar is large enough to contain the tree stand completely while allowing the stand to rest inside of it and tall enough to conceal it. You should also want it smaller than the lower branches," says Spaulding.

Material

The best tree collars are usually made out of a plethora of materials. “There are a variety of looks and materials available including wicker, plastic, wood, brass, and metal,” says Mango. Other materials include velvet, burlap, and faux fur. The material of the tree collar will have a direct correlation with the price, so you’ll want to keep that in mind as you browse this holiday season.

Questions for Your Questions, Answered

How do I choose the right size tree collar?

In terms of sizing here are some tips Spaulding says to keep in mind when finding the best tree collars for your tree:

For trees with a circumference that's less than four feet: Choose a one-inch collar

For trees with a circumference between four and 6 feet: Choose a two-inch collar

For trees with a circumference between six and eight feet: Choose a three-inch collar

Most brands will have the dimensions listed on their website so you can measure and order accordingly.

Do you still use a tree skirt with a tree collar?

According to Spaulding, this depends on personal preference and the look you're going for. “You can use both, but if you're using a tree skirt, you want one that goes around the base of the collar.” At the end of the day, a tree collar and tree skirt serve the same purpose so you don’t need both, but you could have both.

How do you water a tree with a tree collar?

When you have a tree collar on, the easiest way to water your tree is by using a water funnel. “The four-inch long watering tube has a three-inch diameter hole at one end and a larger opening at the other side for adding water. The funnel guides the water directly into the watering bowl,” said Mango. “They’re inexpensive and available at most large box stores during the holiday season.”

Spaulding adds that a tree collar doesn’t add water, so you’ll want to add water to the Christmas tree stand as you would without a collar.

