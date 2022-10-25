We recommend the Warmly Yours Infinity 10-Bar Towel Warmer as our top overall pick for the best towel warmer because it can be easily installed by a homeowner and plugged into a standard 120-volt outlet. It’s ready to use immediately. Or you can opt to have it hardwire connected by a professional electrician for a built-in look. It’s also moderately priced. We found some inexpensive towel warmers for less than $100 and high-end models that run into the thousands of dollars. This overall best towel warmer model is a quality investment that will last for years but isn’t the most expensive option. Here are the best towel warmers of 2022 to invest in this year.

At the end of a long day, there is nothing more relaxing than taking a long soak in the tub. But the second you step out of the bath or shower, and that cold air hits your skin, all those relaxing vibes are gone. Installing a towel warmer in your bathroom is an easy upgrade that transforms your bathroom into a calming retreat. When researching the best towel warmers, we found some portable towel warmer options that are a great entry point for someone who wants to try towel warmers without committing to a permanent addition to their bathroom walls. Freestanding towel warmers and towel warmer buckets can hold one or two towels, and because they’re generally smaller they often warm up quickly. The portability of these units is also a benefit if you’d like to use a towel warmer in the mudroom, laundry room, or outside. Caroline Danielson, director of showrooms at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, recommends that shoppers “review features such as time to warm towels, cut-off system, and a number of towels warmed. Some towel warmers can accommodate multiple towels, while others are designed for just one or two. For homeowners with a large family or entertain often, look for a model that can handle more towels.”

Best Overall Towel Warmer: WarmlyYours 10-Bar Infinity Towel Warmer Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Build.com View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: It can be plugged into an existing outlet or hardwired into the wall. Keep in Mind: If you have it hardwired, you may want to purchase a separate timer and switch to control the towel warmer.

This wall-mounted towel warmer gets our top vote for the overall best towel warmers of 2022 because it is versatile. It's ideal for DIYers who want to install it themselves. The manual comes with mounting instructions, as users need to find a stud to anchor in one side of the towel warmer. This is an easy, do-it-yourself solution to give your bathroom a luxurious upgrade by merely plugging it in.



To achieve a wall-mounted towel rack that’s hardwired into the electrical system and doesn’t have any wires cluttering up the walls, you'll find that this towel warmer fits the bill. A certified electrician can install this towel warmer for you to create a clean look in the bathroom. We recommend talking with a trusted contractor or electrician before buying it to determine where your electrical lines run and where is the best place to install it. One safety feature we like is that this towel warmer has an overheating protection function. Typically the max temperature of the unit is 149°F. If for some reason the unit’s surface temperature hits 176°F or higher, it will turn off until the surface temperature returns to a safe 149°F.



It’s designed to hold two large bath towels and features an easy on-and-off button that stays on for as long as you want. We recommend turning it on with the towels resting on it 15-20 minutes before bathing. Your towel will feel cozy by the time you step out of the bath or shower.



Price at time of publish: $468 Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted

Wall-mounted Dimensions: 23.6 x 4.75 x 32 inches

23.6 x 4.75 x 32 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Heat Time: Not listed

Not listed Temperature Range: Up to 149℉

Up to 149℉ Towel Capacity: Two

Best Budget Towel Warmer: Anzzi Naples 6-Bar Wall Mounted Towel Warmer Rack Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Build.com Why You Should Get It: It can be installed on the wall or used as a freestanding unit. Keep in Mind: It only comes in one finish and may not match the other metal finishes in your bathroom. Stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a big warm fluffy towel sounds luxurious, but adding a towel warmer to your bathroom doesn’t have to be as big of an investment as you might think. In fact, getting an inexpensive towel warmer is an easy addition to any bathroom. No major remodel is required. Just plug it into a standard GFCI outlet.



The Anzzi Naples Aluminum Towel Warmer is less than $100 and has six rungs to warm your towels. You could add a towel to each rung, but we recommend limiting the number of towels to two or three so that each towel soaks up as much warmth as possible. The maximum temperature for the towel warmer is 120°F, but it will take 30-45 minutes to reach its peak temp. Keep in mind: It may take longer for towels to be thoroughly warmed if there's more than one.



One reason why we like this budget-friendly towel warmer is its versatility. It can be installed on the wall for a more high-end look. All you need is a drill, wall anchors, and a level to install it yourself. If you have limited wall space, you can use it as a freestanding unit. This flexibility is also great if you have an outdoor spa. You could use it to warm towels in the hot tub and then move it back inside for daily use in the primary bathroom. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Type: Freestanding or wall-mounted

Freestanding or wall-mounted Dimensions: 13.97 x 20.86 x 35.43 inches

13.97 x 20.86 x 35.43 inches Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Heat Time: Not listed

Not listed Temperature Range: 104℉ to 122℉

104℉ to 122℉ Towel Capacity: Six The 10 Best Bath Towels of 2022, According to Our Tests

Best Splurge Towel Warmer: Rejuvenation Traditional Wall Mounted Towel Warmer Rejuvenation View On Rejuvenation Why You Should Get It: It has an old-fashioned look with modern conveniences, such as automatic timers. Keep in Mind: It has to be hardwired into your electrical system. We recommend hiring a licensed professional electrician to install it. If you’ve used a basic towel warmer for a while and want to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, this is the best towel warmer for you. This traditional-looking choice with a ball and tube design has the modern convenience of a programmable timer. You can set it up so that the towel warmer turns on at a specific time and runs for a specific duration every day. What could be more luxurious than waking up, taking your morning shower, and finding a perfectly warmed towel waiting for you?



We recommend that you consider adding this splurge-worthy towel warmer when you’re doing a bath remodel or building a new home, as it does require some features to be installed differently. It is made of brass and filled with a liquid, making it a heavy addition to the wall. The towel warmer must be installed on wall studs or with a plywood backer. There is also a single gang electrical box that needs to be installed in the wall to operate the towel warmer. The control panel for the towel warmer doesn’t need to be near the towel warmer. We recommend having the control panel installed near the light switches. It is, of course, possible to add this option to an existing bathroom that’s not being remodeled, but the electrical and wall stud requirements may limit where you can place the towel warmer. Another benefit to this high-end towel warmer is that it also serves as a small space heater for the room. We love the idea of stepping out of a warm shower into a warm room and a warm towel. Price at the time of publish: $2,234



Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted hydronic

Wall-mounted hydronic Dimensions: 23.5 x 5 x 34.5 inches

23.5 x 5 x 34.5 inches Material: Brass

Brass Heat Time: Not listed

Not listed Temperature Range: Not listed

Not listed Towel Capacity: Three

Best Bucket Towel Warmer: Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It warms up quickly, reaching maximum temperatures in six minutes. Keep in Mind: It can only be used to warm dry towels. Don’t put damp towels in the bucket. Any day can be a spa day when you add a towel warmer bucket to the bathroom. This cylindrical container heats up to two oversize bath towels in just a few minutes. We like this feature because it means you can drop your towel in the bucket, turn it on before you step into the shower, and exit the shower to a toasty warm towel. Some large wall-mounted towel warmers can take 30 to 40 minutes to reach their maximum temperature.



Furthermore, there is an easy-to-use on/off button. The automatic shut-off feature turns the unit off after 60 minutes. This safety feature will give you peace of mind if you forget to turn it off after you use it.



Another thing that makes this one of the best towel warmers is that it’s lightweight and portable. Have multiple bathrooms? No problem. Take it to the hall bath and add a towel and pajamas for your little one to put on after bath time. When you’re finished, return it to your bathroom for your own shower routine. It will also fit a robe, socks, and other dry cotton items. A word to the wise: Do not put damp towels or clothing in the towel warmer bucket; this is not a steamer. It is suited to warm up dry items only. Lastly, avoid placing high-tech fabrics (often found in fitness clothing) in the towel dryer; it will damage the material with high heat. Overall, we recommend this product if you’re looking for a quick way to warm one to two towels. Price at time of publish: $147 Product Details: Type: Bucket

Bucket Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 19 inches

13 x 13 x 19 inches Material: Plastic resin exterior

Plastic resin exterior Heat Time: One to six minutes

One to six minutes Temperature Range: Not listed

Not listed Towel Capacity: Two The 10 Best Showerheads to Give Your Shower an Instant Update

Best Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer: Amba Quadro Model Q2054 Wall Mount Electric Towel Warmer Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: You can choose among nine different heat levels. Keep in Mind: It has to be hardwired by a professional electrician.

When you think of a towel warmer, you usually think about using it in a bathroom. We selected this as the best wall-mounted towel warmer because it has a lot of applications. If you’re in cold weather or rainy climate, imagine how nice it would be to have this option in the mudroom to warm jackets or snow gear. It would also make a great addition to a laundry room. You could hang dry delicates and put this towel warmer on a low setting to help them dry thoroughly without damaging the fabrics.



With 20 cross bars, this large wall-mounted towel warmer can reach peak temperatures within 10-15 minutes when there are no items resting on it. That’s about half the time of similar size racks. It will take longer if there are items on the towel warmer when heating up. It also has a digital heat controller where you can choose between nine different heat output levels. This means you can keep things low if you want to warm up lightweight pajamas before bed. You can also crank it up to top temperatures to dry out big fluffy bath towels so they can be used again, and you don’t have to worry about a mildewy scent setting in. We recommend only warming two to four towels at once on this towel warmer.



It is made of stainless steel and needs to be installed by a professional electrician who can hardwire it in place. This may limit where you can install the unit. It comes in three different finishes: brushed stainless steel, polished stainless steel, and matte black. Price at time of publish: $1,560 Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted rack

Wall-mounted rack Dimensions: 20.5 x 4 x 54.5 inches

20.5 x 4 x 54.5 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Heat Time: 10-15 minutes

10-15 minutes Temperature Range: 131°F to 167°F

131°F to 167°F Towel Capacity: Four

Best Cabinet Towel Warmer: SkinAct Medium Size Hot Towel Cabinet Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Get a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home with perfectly steamed towels. Keep in Mind: This unit doesn’t completely dry your towels. While it does dry them somewhat, they come out a bit damp. If your favorite moment of a facial is when they apply a warm, moist towel to your face, then this towel warmer will feel like a little slice of heaven. It can hold up to 24 hand towels, depending on the thickness of the towels. Even if the towels are extra thick, you can preload the towel warmer with damp towels and enjoy a warm facial towel every day of the week.



One important thing that sets this towel warmer apart from the others on our list of the best towel warmers of 2022 is that towels must be damp when they go into this towel warmer. They will be warmed but still moist when you use them. Think of this more as a towel steamer. It doesn’t dry out the towels and might not be a good fit if you’re looking for a towel warmer for bath-size towels.



On the other hand, it’s an excellent option for a home gym. Imagine stretching out after a hard workout and wrapping a warm, steamed towel around your sore neck and shoulders. Yogis will crave a few extra minutes in savasana when they place a warm, moist towel over their eyes at the end of their yoga practice. We recommend this cabinet towel warmer for people who want to create a spa experience at home. Price at time of publish: $179



Product Details: Type: Cabinet

Cabinet Dimensions: 11 x 18 x 14 inches

11 x 18 x 14 inches Material: Aluminum interior

Aluminum interior Heat Time: 10-15 minutes

10-15 minutes Temperature Range: 146°F to 168°F

146°F to 168°F Towel Capacity: 24 facial size towels

Best Outdoor Towel Warmer: TMWings Towel Warmer Bucket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The handle makes it easy to transport this towel warmer from the house to the backyard to use after swimming or soaking in a hot tub. Keep in Mind: This towel warmer shouldn’t be left outside. Use it immediately if you do plan to bring it there. When you want to pop outside for an evening swim or soak in the hot tub, this handy towel warmer bucket will keep a couple of towels or a bathrobe warm and waiting for you. We like that it has a handle so you can easily transport it from one location to another when changing into your swimsuit and heading outside. Plug it in, and by the time you leave the pool, your items will be perfectly heated. This towel warmer starts warming within the first minute it’s turned on, and in six to 10 minutes, your items are warm. Plus, you can select how long you want the heat function to run: 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes. It will automatically shut off after the time has passed. It's important to mention that while we named this one of the best towel warmers of 2022 to bring outside, don't leave it outdoors. Heavy rain or freezing temperatures could create a dangerous situation the next time you attempt to use the towel-warming bucket. It’s better to carry it outside only when you plan to use it and safely store it inside when not in use. It would make a great addition to the bathroom, warming towels for daily showers until you need it outside again. Price at time of publish: $165 Product Details: Type: Bucket

Bucket Dimensions: 13.1 x 13.1 x 20.4 inches

13.1 x 13.1 x 20.4 inches Material: Aluminum interior

Aluminum interior Heat Time: Six to 10 minutes

Six to 10 minutes Temperature Range: Not listed

Not listed Towel Capacity: Two The 9 Best Space Heaters of 2022, According to Testing

Best Freestanding Towel Warmer: Amba Solo 24″ Freestanding Towel Warmer Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Since it’s not attached to a wall, you can move it from one place to another. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a timer or auto-shutoff, so you have to remember to turn it off when not in use. With several horizontal bars, this freestanding towel warmer has a lot of surface space to warm the towels hanging on it. It is designed to hold two towels, and it takes about 10-15 minutes for this unit to reach its peak temperature. The slim ladder design works well in a bath, but what we like best about freestanding towel warmers is that you can move them around the house. Unlike wall-mounted towel warmers that are forever dedicated to working in one room, a freestanding towel warmer rack can be moved into the laundry room, a mudroom, or set outside by the hot tub when needed. Having this versatility makes it a great buy, and it's much more affordable than other wall-mounted towel warmers that need to be professionally installed. Although we do recommend plugging this freestanding towel warmer into a GFCI outlet, especially when using it in wet areas like a bathroom. This towel warmer is made of stainless steel and available in three finishes: polished stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, and matte black. The cord is 5 feet long, so you have a little bit of wiggle room on where you can locate the rack once it’s plugged in. One downside to this unit is that it doesn’t have any automatic shut-off function after a set amount of time. Some owners like that it will stay on for long periods of time, especially if they’re using it to dry snowy clothes in a mudroom, but others felt like it could be a safety hazard if they ever forgot to turn it off. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Dimensions: 24 x 12 x 38 inches

24 x 12 x 38 inches Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Heat Time: 10-15 minutes

10-15 minutes Temperature Range: Up to 149°F

Up to 149°F Towel Capacity: Two