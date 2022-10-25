Shopping The 10 Best Towel Warmers of 2022 to Make Your Bathroom More Relaxing Wrap yourself in warmth every day when you install the Warmly Yours Infinity 10-Bar Towel Warmer in your bathroom. By Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher Instagram Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on October 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What To Know Your Questions, Answered Who We Are In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon At the end of a long day, there is nothing more relaxing than taking a long soak in the tub. But the second you step out of the bath or shower, and that cold air hits your skin, all those relaxing vibes are gone. Installing a towel warmer in your bathroom is an easy upgrade that transforms your bathroom into a calming retreat. When researching the best towel warmers, we found some portable towel warmer options that are a great entry point for someone who wants to try towel warmers without committing to a permanent addition to their bathroom walls. Freestanding towel warmers and towel warmer buckets can hold one or two towels, and because they’re generally smaller they often warm up quickly. The portability of these units is also a benefit if you’d like to use a towel warmer in the mudroom, laundry room, or outside. Caroline Danielson, director of showrooms at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, recommends that shoppers “review features such as time to warm towels, cut-off system, and a number of towels warmed. Some towel warmers can accommodate multiple towels, while others are designed for just one or two. For homeowners with a large family or entertain often, look for a model that can handle more towels.” We recommend the Warmly Yours Infinity 10-Bar Towel Warmer as our top overall pick for the best towel warmer because it can be easily installed by a homeowner and plugged into a standard 120-volt outlet. It’s ready to use immediately. Or you can opt to have it hardwire connected by a professional electrician for a built-in look. It’s also moderately priced. We found some inexpensive towel warmers for less than $100 and high-end models that run into the thousands of dollars. This overall best towel warmer model is a quality investment that will last for years but isn’t the most expensive option. Here are the best towel warmers of 2022 to invest in this year. Keep in Mind: If you have it hardwired, you may want to purchase a separate timer and switch to control the towel warmer. This wall-mounted towel warmer gets our top vote for the overall best towel warmers of 2022 because it is versatile. It's ideal for DIYers who want to install it themselves. The manual comes with mounting instructions, as users need to find a stud to anchor in one side of the towel warmer. This is an easy, do-it-yourself solution to give your bathroom a luxurious upgrade by merely plugging it in. To achieve a wall-mounted towel rack that’s hardwired into the electrical system and doesn’t have any wires cluttering up the walls, you'll find that this towel warmer fits the bill. A certified electrician can install this towel warmer for you to create a clean look in the bathroom. We recommend talking with a trusted contractor or electrician before buying it to determine where your electrical lines run and where is the best place to install it. One safety feature we like is that this towel warmer has an overheating protection function. Typically the max temperature of the unit is 149°F. If for some reason the unit’s surface temperature hits 176°F or higher, it will turn off until the surface temperature returns to a safe 149°F.It’s designed to hold two large bath towels and features an easy on-and-off button that stays on for as long as you want. We recommend turning it on with the towels resting on it 15-20 minutes before bathing. Your towel will feel cozy by the time you step out of the bath or shower.Price at time of publish: $468 Product Details: Type: Wall-mountedDimensions: 23.6 x 4.75 x 32 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelHeat Time: Not listedTemperature Range: Up to 149℉Towel Capacity: Two Best Budget Towel Warmer: Anzzi Naples 6-Bar Wall Mounted Towel Warmer Rack Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Build.com Why You Should Get It: It can be installed on the wall or used as a freestanding unit. Keep in Mind: It only comes in one finish and may not match the other metal finishes in your bathroom. Stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a big warm fluffy towel sounds luxurious, but adding a towel warmer to your bathroom doesn’t have to be as big of an investment as you might think. In fact, getting an inexpensive towel warmer is an easy addition to any bathroom. No major remodel is required. Just plug it into a standard GFCI outlet. The Anzzi Naples Aluminum Towel Warmer is less than $100 and has six rungs to warm your towels. You could add a towel to each rung, but we recommend limiting the number of towels to two or three so that each towel soaks up as much warmth as possible. The maximum temperature for the towel warmer is 120°F, but it will take 30-45 minutes to reach its peak temp. Keep in mind: It may take longer for towels to be thoroughly warmed if there's more than one. One reason why we like this budget-friendly towel warmer is its versatility. It can be installed on the wall for a more high-end look. All you need is a drill, wall anchors, and a level to install it yourself. If you have limited wall space, you can use it as a freestanding unit. This flexibility is also great if you have an outdoor spa. You could use it to warm towels in the hot tub and then move it back inside for daily use in the primary bathroom. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Type: Freestanding or wall-mountedDimensions: 13.97 x 20.86 x 35.43 inchesMaterial: AluminumHeat Time: Not listedTemperature Range: 104℉ to 122℉Towel Capacity: Six The 10 Best Bath Towels of 2022, According to Our Tests Best Splurge Towel Warmer: Rejuvenation Traditional Wall Mounted Towel Warmer Rejuvenation View On Rejuvenation Why You Should Get It: It has an old-fashioned look with modern conveniences, such as automatic timers. Keep in Mind: It has to be hardwired into your electrical system. We recommend hiring a licensed professional electrician to install it. If you’ve used a basic towel warmer for a while and want to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, this is the best towel warmer for you. This traditional-looking choice with a ball and tube design has the modern convenience of a programmable timer. You can set it up so that the towel warmer turns on at a specific time and runs for a specific duration every day. What could be more luxurious than waking up, taking your morning shower, and finding a perfectly warmed towel waiting for you? We recommend that you consider adding this splurge-worthy towel warmer when you’re doing a bath remodel or building a new home, as it does require some features to be installed differently. It is made of brass and filled with a liquid, making it a heavy addition to the wall. The towel warmer must be installed on wall studs or with a plywood backer. There is also a single gang electrical box that needs to be installed in the wall to operate the towel warmer. The control panel for the towel warmer doesn’t need to be near the towel warmer. We recommend having the control panel installed near the light switches. It is, of course, possible to add this option to an existing bathroom that’s not being remodeled, but the electrical and wall stud requirements may limit where you can place the towel warmer. Another benefit to this high-end towel warmer is that it also serves as a small space heater for the room. We love the idea of stepping out of a warm shower into a warm room and a warm towel. Price at the time of publish: $2,234Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted hydronicDimensions: 23.5 x 5 x 34.5 inchesMaterial: BrassHeat Time: Not listedTemperature Range: Not listedTowel Capacity: Three Best Bucket Towel Warmer: Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It warms up quickly, reaching maximum temperatures in six minutes. Keep in Mind: It can only be used to warm dry towels. Don’t put damp towels in the bucket. Any day can be a spa day when you add a towel warmer bucket to the bathroom. This cylindrical container heats up to two oversize bath towels in just a few minutes. We like this feature because it means you can drop your towel in the bucket, turn it on before you step into the shower, and exit the shower to a toasty warm towel. Some large wall-mounted towel warmers can take 30 to 40 minutes to reach their maximum temperature. Furthermore, there is an easy-to-use on/off button. The automatic shut-off feature turns the unit off after 60 minutes. This safety feature will give you peace of mind if you forget to turn it off after you use it. Another thing that makes this one of the best towel warmers is that it’s lightweight and portable. Have multiple bathrooms? No problem. Take it to the hall bath and add a towel and pajamas for your little one to put on after bath time. When you’re finished, return it to your bathroom for your own shower routine. It will also fit a robe, socks, and other dry cotton items. A word to the wise: Do not put damp towels or clothing in the towel warmer bucket; this is not a steamer. It is suited to warm up dry items only. Lastly, avoid placing high-tech fabrics (often found in fitness clothing) in the towel dryer; it will damage the material with high heat. Overall, we recommend this product if you’re looking for a quick way to warm one to two towels. Price at time of publish: $147 Product Details: Type: BucketDimensions: 13 x 13 x 19 inchesMaterial: Plastic resin exteriorHeat Time: One to six minutesTemperature Range: Not listedTowel Capacity: Two The 10 Best Showerheads to Give Your Shower an Instant Update Best Wall-Mounted Towel Warmer: Amba Quadro Model Q2054 Wall Mount Electric Towel Warmer Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: You can choose among nine different heat levels.Keep in Mind: It has to be hardwired by a professional electrician. When you think of a towel warmer, you usually think about using it in a bathroom. We selected this as the best wall-mounted towel warmer because it has a lot of applications. If you’re in cold weather or rainy climate, imagine how nice it would be to have this option in the mudroom to warm jackets or snow gear. It would also make a great addition to a laundry room. You could hang dry delicates and put this towel warmer on a low setting to help them dry thoroughly without damaging the fabrics. With 20 cross bars, this large wall-mounted towel warmer can reach peak temperatures within 10-15 minutes when there are no items resting on it. That’s about half the time of similar size racks. It will take longer if there are items on the towel warmer when heating up. It also has a digital heat controller where you can choose between nine different heat output levels. This means you can keep things low if you want to warm up lightweight pajamas before bed. You can also crank it up to top temperatures to dry out big fluffy bath towels so they can be used again, and you don’t have to worry about a mildewy scent setting in. We recommend only warming two to four towels at once on this towel warmer. It is made of stainless steel and needs to be installed by a professional electrician who can hardwire it in place. This may limit where you can install the unit. It comes in three different finishes: brushed stainless steel, polished stainless steel, and matte black. Price at time of publish: $1,560 Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted rackDimensions: 20.5 x 4 x 54.5 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelHeat Time: 10-15 minutesTemperature Range: 131°F to 167°FTowel Capacity: Four Best Cabinet Towel Warmer: SkinAct Medium Size Hot Towel Cabinet Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Get a spa-like experience from the comfort of your home with perfectly steamed towels. Keep in Mind: This unit doesn’t completely dry your towels. While it does dry them somewhat, they come out a bit damp. If your favorite moment of a facial is when they apply a warm, moist towel to your face, then this towel warmer will feel like a little slice of heaven. It can hold up to 24 hand towels, depending on the thickness of the towels. Even if the towels are extra thick, you can preload the towel warmer with damp towels and enjoy a warm facial towel every day of the week. One important thing that sets this towel warmer apart from the others on our list of the best towel warmers of 2022 is that towels must be damp when they go into this towel warmer. They will be warmed but still moist when you use them. Think of this more as a towel steamer. It doesn’t dry out the towels and might not be a good fit if you’re looking for a towel warmer for bath-size towels. On the other hand, it’s an excellent option for a home gym. Imagine stretching out after a hard workout and wrapping a warm, steamed towel around your sore neck and shoulders. Yogis will crave a few extra minutes in savasana when they place a warm, moist towel over their eyes at the end of their yoga practice. We recommend this cabinet towel warmer for people who want to create a spa experience at home. Price at time of publish: $179Product Details: Type: CabinetDimensions: 11 x 18 x 14 inchesMaterial: Aluminum interiorHeat Time: 10-15 minutesTemperature Range: 146°F to 168°FTowel Capacity: 24 facial size towels Best Outdoor Towel Warmer: TMWings Towel Warmer Bucket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The handle makes it easy to transport this towel warmer from the house to the backyard to use after swimming or soaking in a hot tub. Keep in Mind: This towel warmer shouldn’t be left outside. Use it immediately if you do plan to bring it there. When you want to pop outside for an evening swim or soak in the hot tub, this handy towel warmer bucket will keep a couple of towels or a bathrobe warm and waiting for you. We like that it has a handle so you can easily transport it from one location to another when changing into your swimsuit and heading outside. Plug it in, and by the time you leave the pool, your items will be perfectly heated. This towel warmer starts warming within the first minute it’s turned on, and in six to 10 minutes, your items are warm. Plus, you can select how long you want the heat function to run: 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes. It will automatically shut off after the time has passed. It's important to mention that while we named this one of the best towel warmers of 2022 to bring outside, don't leave it outdoors. Heavy rain or freezing temperatures could create a dangerous situation the next time you attempt to use the towel-warming bucket. It’s better to carry it outside only when you plan to use it and safely store it inside when not in use. It would make a great addition to the bathroom, warming towels for daily showers until you need it outside again. Price at time of publish: $165 Product Details: Type: BucketDimensions: 13.1 x 13.1 x 20.4 inchesMaterial: Aluminum interiorHeat Time: Six to 10 minutesTemperature Range: Not listedTowel Capacity: Two The 9 Best Space Heaters of 2022, According to Testing Best Freestanding Towel Warmer: Amba Solo 24″ Freestanding Towel Warmer Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Since it’s not attached to a wall, you can move it from one place to another. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a timer or auto-shutoff, so you have to remember to turn it off when not in use. With several horizontal bars, this freestanding towel warmer has a lot of surface space to warm the towels hanging on it. It is designed to hold two towels, and it takes about 10-15 minutes for this unit to reach its peak temperature. The slim ladder design works well in a bath, but what we like best about freestanding towel warmers is that you can move them around the house. Unlike wall-mounted towel warmers that are forever dedicated to working in one room, a freestanding towel warmer rack can be moved into the laundry room, a mudroom, or set outside by the hot tub when needed. Having this versatility makes it a great buy, and it's much more affordable than other wall-mounted towel warmers that need to be professionally installed. Although we do recommend plugging this freestanding towel warmer into a GFCI outlet, especially when using it in wet areas like a bathroom. This towel warmer is made of stainless steel and available in three finishes: polished stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, and matte black. The cord is 5 feet long, so you have a little bit of wiggle room on where you can locate the rack once it’s plugged in. One downside to this unit is that it doesn’t have any automatic shut-off function after a set amount of time. Some owners like that it will stay on for long periods of time, especially if they’re using it to dry snowy clothes in a mudroom, but others felt like it could be a safety hazard if they ever forgot to turn it off. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Type: Freestanding Dimensions: 24 x 12 x 38 inchesMaterial: Stainless steelHeat Time: 10-15 minutesTemperature Range: Up to 149°FTowel Capacity: Two Best Hydronic Towel Warmer: Hudson Reed Arch Anthracite Hydronic Heated Towel Warmer 29" x 19.75" Hudson Reed View On Hudsonreed.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a stylish and energy-efficient towel warmer that’s less expensive than other wall-mounted models.Keep in Mind: Since it uses water, it's best to have a professional plumber do the installation. A hydronic towel warmer uses heated water flowing through the pipes to warm the towels. Think of it like an old-fashioned radiator (only more modern and stylish). Today’s models are very energy efficient. We like this hydronic towel warmer from Hudson Reed because it looks very sleek, and it comes with different valve options as well as everything you need for a closed-loop, hot-water circulation system. To make sure the water pressure and everything is at the proper levels, we recommend that you have a professional install this towel warmer. The dark anthracite finish looks good in a variety of home styles. It would work equally well in a modern farmhouse-style bath with white shiplap and black finishes as in an ultra-sleek, minimalist-style home. Another benefit of this towel warmer is that it will also offer supplemental heat in a small bathroom. While it’s heating the towels, it will also warm the room, making it more comfortable to step out of the shower. It would also make an excellent addition to a laundry room/mudroom, where damp items can dry. One thing that made this towel warmer stand out to us was the 10-year warranty. That’s not something we found very often while researching all the features of towel warmers. We like to see companies that stand behind their products, and 10 years feels like a strong commitment. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted hydronicDimensions: 19.63 x 4 x 29 inchesMaterial: SteelHeat Time: Not listedTemperature Range: Not listedTowel Capacity: Two The Bottom Line Overall we recommend the Warmly Yours Infinity 10-Bar Towel Warmer as our top pick for the best towel warmer of 2022. It can be easily installed by a homeowner and plugged into a standard 120-volt outlet or hardwired by an electrician for a sophisticated look. For budget-friendly shoppers, we recommend a bucket towel warmer, such as the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer, or a freestanding towel warmer, such as the Anzzi Naples Aluminum Towel Warmer. For a splurge-worthy towel warmer, check out a hardwired towel warmer, such as Rejuvenation’s Traditional Wall Mounted Towel Warmer, which has programmable timers for the ultimate convenience. What To Know About Towel Warmers Before Shopping Type There are four types of towel warmers. The most common is the wall-hung towel warmer, which looks like a towel rack with multiple rungs. Some wall-mounted towel warmers are hydronic towel warmers, which means that they use heated water running through the pipes to warm the towels. There are also freestanding towel warmers that have the same look as a wall-mounted towel rack, but they are not attached to the wall and can be moved from room to room. Cabinet towel warmers are a bit bulkier and are used primarily in a spa-like setting, although having one at home would be a nice luxury. Portable towel warmer buckets are generally less expensive, but they only hold a couple of towels. “Wall-hung towel warmers are more versatile because they can be installed at any height," says Caroline Danielson, director of showrooms at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery. "[They] offer the flexibility of installation (run off a standard outlet or be hardwired), available in most faucet color finishes, and typically offer more space for towels.” Dimensions Towel warmers come in a wide variety of sizes. For wall-hung towel warmers, we noticed that a lot of them are about 18-24 inches wide. The height varies widely. During our research, we saw some options were up to 5 feet tall, but most ranged from 30-40 inches in height. It’s important to consider depth as well. Knowing how far a wall-mounted towel warmer will stick out in the room is important. Most of the warmers we looked at stood 4 to 6 inches from the wall. Towel warmer cabinets also come in multiple sizes, but generally speaking, they are about the size of a microwave. Towel warmer buckets can be as small as 12 inches to as tall as 24 inches. Material Towel warmers are often made of aluminum, stainless steel, or brass piping. “Towel warmers work by using a heating element to warm towels," Danielson says. "The heating element is usually made of ceramic or metal and is located inside the towel warmer. When the heating element is on, it heats the towels inside the towel warmer." Heat Time Many towel warmers begin to produce heat within a minute of turning it on. Small bucket towel warmers will reach peak temperature in 5-10 minutes but to fully warm a towel will take closer to 20 minutes or more. Large hydronic wall-mounted towel racks could take 30-40 minutes to reach peak temperatures from a cold start. “This time will vary depending on the size of the unit, with larger units requiring more time,” says Peter Manidis, marketing manager at Amba Products.“Once a towel warmer is heated, it stays warm for as long as needed," Danielson says. "Some towel warmers have a built-in timer that allows you to set how long you want it to stay on, while others will stay on until they are turned off manually." Temperature Range The max temperature for the best towel warmers ranges from 120-168°F. As long as there are no exposed heating elements, they are safe to use. But they will be warm to the touch. Be especially careful reaching into a cabinet or bucket towel warmer as your hand may come in contact with heated metal. Our favorite towel warmers have multiple heat levels, so you can choose how hot you want your towels to be. Towel Capacity Most towel warmers effectively warm two bath towels at a time. We found a few larger ones with a capacity for four to six towels, but the more towels you hang on a towel warmer, the harder it is for each towel to be thoroughly warmed. The best cabinet towel warmer lists a capacity of 24 towels, but it is referring to a facial towel size. Your Questions, Answered Do towel warmers use a lot of electricity? Towel warmers do not use a lot of electricity. Generally, they are very energy efficient and are only used for short periods. “Across all models [of Amba towel warmers], the average power rating is 150 watts, equivalent to about two incandescent light bulbs," Manidis says. "Based upon the average national kWh (kilowatt-hour) rate, it will cost less than $5 per month to run a heated towel rack for 8 hours per day, seven days a week." Since most owners only run their towel warmer for less than an hour a day, the cost of electricity equates to pennies a day. How long does it take for a towel warmer to heat up? Once a towel warmer is turned on, it will begin heating up immediately. "Most models of towel warmers will reach their maximum temperature within 30 to 60 minutes, making towels feel warm and cozy," Danielson says. However, some models can heat up in as little as 15 minutes. So, for the homeowner who is always in a hurry and needs towels warmed up quickly, check the manufacturer’s instructions before buying to find one that fits your lifestyle. Can you dry towels on a towel warmer? Yes and no. You can definitely use wall-mounted and freestanding towel warmers to dry towels. “A towel warmer is a great way to dry towels after use," Danielson says. "Towel warmers are safe to use, will not damage towels, and help keep your towels smelling fresh and free of bacteria. In addition, they help to absorb moisture and prevent the growth of mold and mildew." 