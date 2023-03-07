The 12 Best Tomato Cages of 2023

We researched a wide variety of tomato cages and found the best options for a variety of purposes. Our top picks include sturdy cages for supporting large tomato plants and portable cages that can folded away for efficient storage when the gardening season is over, as well as everything in between.

Of course, not all tomato cages are created equal. The best tomato cages need to be sturdy enough to support the weight of your tomato crop and prevent plants from toppling over in the wind. Cages are available in various shapes, such as cone-shape, triangular, and square—and some are sturdier than others. Strong and weather-resistant materials are important features, too.

“An excellent reason to cage your tomatoes is that they keep vining fruits off the ground and prevent diseases and pests,” says Carrie Spoonemore, co-creator of Park Seed’s From Seed to Spoon app. “A cage can provide needed support and prevent plants from breaking off or being knocked over.”

If you want to harvest a hefty tomato crop, investing in a good tomato cage (or maybe a half dozen or so), is an essential first step. While you don’t absolutely need a cage to grow tomatoes, they increase the chance of an abundant harvest by helping to keep plants healthy. Plus, they keep your plants contained so they don’t take over your whole garden.

Best Overall Happy Trees Heavy Duty Tomato Cage 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Made of galvanized steel, it's sturdy and durable, making it an ideal choice for larger tomato varieties. Keep in Mind: Its relatively large footprint will take up a fair amount of space in the garden, so they may not work for smaller spaces. Our best overall pick is the Happy Trees Large Heavy Duty Tomato Cage. This heavy-duty cage is extra sturdy and will work well for all tomato varieties, including large tomato plants with heavy crops of fruit. It’s made in the USA from thick gauge galvanized steel that will ensure it lasts for many gardening seasons—making it well worth the relatively high price tag. The square design is stronger and sturdier than traditional cone-shape tomato cages that are sold at most garden centers. There’s no assembly required, and after the gardening season is over, you can fold the cages flat to make them easier to store in your shed. These cages are 18-inches square, which provides plenty of space for large tomato varieties and also helps improve air circulation around the plant. The large open design also makes pruning and harvesting easier, too. At 58 inches tall, the cages are well suited for a variety of vining plants in addition to tomatoes, such as cucumbers, beans, peas, eggplants, and melons. If you have enough space for their relatively large footprint, these tomato cages will serve you well. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 58 inches | Type: Square | Quantity: Three

Best Budget Leobro Plant Support Stakes 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This affordable cage can be used in multiple ways for a range of plants, including cherry tomatoes and flowers. Keep in Mind: They are too short to support larger tomato varieties; cherry tomatoes will be your best bet. These plant supports help tomatoes grow upright, but they can also work well as supports for a range of other garden plants, including perennial flowers, such as peonies, hydrangeas, coneflowers, and roses. You can use one stake by itself, which forms a half circle on top, combine two to form a complete circle at the top, or put three together to form an area in the center that’s a little larger. You can also interlace them to form a row along a garden border. These small cages are relatively strong on their own but become sturdier if used together in pairs or rows. The rings are made of 4-millimeter iron, with a green plastic coating so they will blend in with surrounding foliage. This cage doesn’t require assembly and is easy to interlock together, thanks to grooves on the end of the stake. We like the fact that they can be used in multiple ways for various types of plants. These small cages can be used for smaller tomato varieties, such as cherry tomatoes, but at 15.74 inches tall, they are much too short for many of the larger tomato plants. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.97 x 8.97 x 15.74 inches| Type: Half-round | Quantity: Four

Best Splurge Gardeners Supply Company Titan Tomato Cages 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The rings can be repositioned to suit your specific plants. Keep in Mind: These do require some assembly, and require you to pay a little more for their extra strength and durability. The best tomato cages need to support heavy plants and stand up to the elements, and this cage can do both. Made with a sturdy, weatherproof steel frame, this tomato cage can support large plants with a heavy crop of tomatoes. Plus, polyethylene plastic casing prevents the steel wires from chipping and is gentle on plant stems. The cages are relatively easy to assemble (and disassemble when the growing season is over). The support rings easily snap on and can be repositioned to give your plants more support where they need it. This helps to better accommodate different heights and types of tomato plants. Although some assembly is required, we like the fact that these tomato cages are durable enough to last for years. The cages are sturdier than the cone-shape cages and can hold up to strong winds. They look stylish out in the garden, without taking up too much space, and can stand up to heavy rains without rusting. Plus, the large grid on these cages makes it easy to reach in and harvest tomatoes when they are ripe. Price at time of publish: $119 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.5 x 19.5 x 46 inches tall | Type: Round | Quantity: Three

Best Small Garmeinea Plant Support Cages 6-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The small cage is covered with a weather-resistant plastic coating. Keep in Mind: They are not big enough to support many full-grown tomato varieties, so check on the mature size of your plant or be prepared to add another cage later. If you’re looking for a cage for smaller tomato plants, this is the best tomato cage for you. The cage is 18 inches tall, making it perfect to help support small tomatoes, such as some varieties of cherry tomatoes. You could use it for young plants and build a larger cage around the plants later. Because of its small size, this cage will likely work better for other types of plants, such as herbs, peonies, or lilies. The cage can also be easily used to grow tomatoes in containers. The cone shape of this cage is not as sturdy as other types of cages because its narrowest part is at the base—but this one is sturdier and more durable than many other cone-shape cages that are available. Clasps are steel rather than plastic, and a strong steel core is covered with a weather-resistant plastic coating to increase durability. As a bonus, the set comes with 98 feet of twist ties, which can be used to tie your plant to the cage’s wires. Before using this cage, you should confirm the mature height of the plant (tomato or otherwise) that you are using it for to make sure this is the right fit. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.1 x 7.1 x 18 inches | Type: Cone | Quantity: Six

Best Large K-Brands Tomato Cages 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This adjustable tomato cage allows you to accommodate a variety of different plant sizes. Keep in Mind: Light assembly is required. For larger tomato plants, the K-Brands Tomato Cage is the best tomato cage. This tomato cage can extend up to 68 inches tall, allowing it to easily support large tomato plants. It's also adjustable, so you can start out with a cage just 16 inches tall, then increase the height up to 68 inches as the plant gets bigger. Snap-on clips make it quick and easy to adjust the height. Several built-in slots for bridge connectors on the cage also allow you to choose between several widths (7, 9, or 11 inches) to accommodate different tomato varieties and growth habits. Heavy-duty metal core stakes and durable plastic connectors ensure these tomato cages will stand up to the elements—and hold up your plants, too. The cage's tall height encourages plants to grow up rather than out, so you can save space in your garden. When plants grow taller, they will also receive more sunlight and are likely to produce more fruit. In addition to tomatoes, this cage can also work well for cucumbers, eggplant, grapes, and beans. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Dimensions: 7-11 inches wide, up to 68 inches tall | Type: Triangular | Quantity: Three

Best for Grow Bags Growneer Plant Cages 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This kit comes with cages, grow bags, and even the clips and twist ties to attach the plant to the stakes. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to water tomato plants more frequently in grow bags. Grow bags can help improve air circulation and drainage, since they cool the soil down and help you avoid overwatering your plants. If you’re interested in trying your hand at growing tomato plants in grow bags, this set might be for you. In addition to three tomato cages, you’ll get three 10-gallon grow bags, too. The stakes for these tomato cages are constructed with a heavy-duty plastic coating around a steel core, which helps the cages last for several growing seasons. The green plastic coating also helps the cages blend in with surrounding foliage. There are no tools needed for assembly since the arms just snap on to the stakes to form the cages. You can add more arms as your tomato plant grows taller, and ribbed sides help keep ties in place. The kit comes with 328 feet of garden twist ties as well as nine clips to help you tie your tomato plants to the cages as they grow. Be aware that you will likely need to water tomatoes more frequently if you are growing them in containers rather than in a garden bed. A set with six cages and six grow bags is also available. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 51 inches | Type: Triangular | Quantity: Three

Best for Pots Legigo Plant Support Cages 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The 36-inch cage is adjustable and weather resistant. Keep in Mind: It’s not the best choice for large tomato varieties because of its relatively small size. If you’re planning on growing tomatoes in pots or containers, this is the best tomato cage. This 36-inch cage is small enough to fit in most containers, but it’s also big enough to hold a decent-sized tomato plant. This tomato cage is made of steel that’s covered with a rust-resistant plastic coating, ensuring that it will hold up well to various weather conditions. Because it’s not as tall as some other models, it’s not the best tomato cages for large plants with heavy crops, but you likely won’t be growing these varieties in containers anyway. We like that you can adjust the size and position of the rings from 9.4 to 11.8 inches in diameter to accommodate the size of your plants. You can also adjust the spacing between the rings. In addition to tomatoes, this cage also works well for peppers and cucumbers, and it can be used as supports for houseplants. The cage is also sold with clips to help you attach your plants to the cages. An 18-inch-tall version of this cage is also available, but it's only tall enough for very small tomato plants, so we think the 36-inch-tall version is more versatile. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 35 inches tall | Type: Triangular | Quantity: Three The 13 Best Gardening Tools for Weeding, Planting, and More

Best Heavy-Duty Safstar Folding Tomato Cages 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These square tomato cages are made from iron, making them exceptionally sturdy. Keep in Mind: Their generous width of 16 inches won’t allow them to fit in as many containers as narrower options. The Safstar 4-Pack Folding Tomato Cages is the best heavy duty tomato cage. An iron frame ensures each tomato cage is durable and able to handle strong winds and various weather conditions, plus the square shape also helps make it sturdy. The painted surface resists rust and keeps the cages looking fresh for multiple gardening seasons. No tools are required to set up these cages, and they can be folded up at the end of the gardening season for easy storage. We also like the fact that they are lightweight, which makes them easy to carry to your storage area. You can alternatively extend the panels straight and use the cages as a trellis, or set it up so that they're half-folded. These options make the tomato cages versatile enough to be used for a range of plants. You can also use them as a garden border if you wish. Because of their hefty width of 16 inches, these cages will probably work best out in the garden, but they could fit in large pots as well. The panels can be folded around an existing tomato plant and locked into place, making it possible to add these cages around existing tomato plants (something that is tricky to accomplish with cone-shaped cages). Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 39 inches | Type: Square | Quantity: Four

Best for Raised Beds Gardener’s Supply Company Stacking Tomato Ladders 6-Pack Gardener's Supply Company View On Amazon View On Gardeners.com Why You Should Get It: The stacking design of these tomato cages helps you make the most of small spaces by encouraging plants to grow up rather than out. Keep in Mind: The 6-inch width may be too narrow to keep some tomato varieties under control. If you plan on growing tomatoes in a raised bed, the Gardener’s Supply Company Stacking Tomato Ladders are the best choice. Because these tomato cages are stackable, they can help you utilize vertical space rather than horizontal space. Each ladder is 32.5-inches tall. You can use one of the supports for smaller vining plants, such as eggplants and peppers. You can also stack the ladders vertically on top of one another to encourage your plant to grow up instead of out. Consider stacking two ladders for smaller determinate tomatoes, or stack three for large, indeterminate tomato varieties, which like to scramble up to great heights. Once installed and inserted into the ground, three stacking ladders will end up being 78 inches tall, which is more than tall enough for even the largest tomato varieties. However, their 6-inch width might be a bit narrow for tomato varieties that tend to branch out a bit. Made of 7-millimeter steel, these cages are sturdy and strong. They also feature a V-shape design that cradles the plants and provides more places for vines to rest than standard stakes. A weatherproof powder coating ensures they stay in good condition for multiple gardening seasons. Available in red or green, they add a stylish component to any garden with their innovative design. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 32.5 inches | Type: Ladder | Quantity: Six

Best Wire Park Seed 48-inch Tomato Cages 3-Pack Park Seed View On Parkseed.com Why You Should Get It: Its study galvanized steel wire will ensure you’ll be able to use this cage for multiple seasons. Keep in Mind: It may not be tall enough for some large tomato varieties. For a classic wire design, the Park Seed 48-inch Tomato Cage is the best option. Made of 8-gauge galvanized steel wire, this tomato cage is stronger and sturdier than many other wire designs. At 48 inches tall, this cage provides enough room for many large tomato plants to climb, while its 14.5-inch square footprint doesn’t take up too much space in the garden. Smaller than some square models, it can be a good choice for raised beds. Its square design also makes it sturdier than cone-shape cages because it offers a large, sturdy base. This cage is made in the USA and can fold up flat after the gardening season is done to make it easier to store. And, thanks to its strong durable construction, you’ll definitely want to use it the following gardening season—and probably for many years to come. This cage can also be used for other types of plants, such as cucumbers, eggplants, and peppers. Although this tomato cage doesn't have a ton of bells and whistles, it’s durable, sturdy, and reliable. Plus, we love that it’s so easy to set up and take down. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 48 inches | Type: Square | Quantity: Three

Best Adjustable Orgrimmar Tomato Cages 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This snap-together tomato cage allows you to easily customize the height, width, and shape. Keep in Mind: It does require you to assemble the cages before use. The best tomato cages suit the plants in your garden, and this cage offers customizable options to handle any need. Thanks to the snap-on arms, you can not only choose from several different heights, but also set the cage up in a number of different configurations, too. You can use one set of stakes to make the cage 16.7 inches tall, add on another layer vertically with connecting pipes to make it 34.6 inches tall, or add on a third vertical layer to make it 52.4 inches tall. Choose the height that best suits your plants, or add on as the plant grows. You can set the cage up as a triangular cage, square cage, or as a rectangle to serve as a trellis. You can even set it up as a hexagon if you want. Plus, because each arm has multiple connection points, and you can choose between six different width options. Made of durable steel with a plastic coating, this cage is weather-resistant. And when the season is over, you can take the cage apart to it them more easily. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.7 to 52.4 inches tall | Type: Adjustable | Quantity: Three