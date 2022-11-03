The 9 Best Toilets of 2022 for an Instant Bathroom Upgrade

Our top pick from our list of the best toilets is the Kohler Santa Rosa Comfort Height One-Piece Toilet because of its sleek one-piece construction, compact height, and energy efficiency.

To help you find the best toilets for your bathroom, we researched the top options available from brands like Kohler, Toto, Woodbridge, and more. We also took into consideration factors like toilet size, flush type, and gallons used per flush.

“Dual flush systems, auto flush, and bidets can help save money on water and toilet paper,” Strang says. “Heated seats, automatic seats, and night lights can add comfort, accessibility, and safety.”

When shopping for the best toilets, Bill Strang of Toto recommends first understanding your home—particularly its plumbing, waste system, and bathroom layout. This will determine the size and orientation of your toilet. From there, consider your preferred design aesthetic and look for features that will fit your lifestyle.

The bathroom is one of the most important spaces in the home. Not only does it serve as a place to relax and unwind, but a well-appointed bathroom can also add value to your home. A great toilet is one of the easiest ways to create a bathroom space that exudes comfort.

The Kohler Santa Rosa Comfort Height One-Piece Toilet delivers style, comfort, and performance. Its single-piece construction integrates the tank and bowl into a sleek and functional design that seamlessly fits into any bathroom aesthetic—not to mention, it's easier to clean since there are fewer crevices. The compact bowl is elongated, which provides added comfort without taking up more space, making it great for small powder rooms and larger spaces alike. This toilet also offers chair-height seating, which makes both sitting down and standing up easier for most adults. The single-flush system uses a specially engineered tank, a trapway, and gravity to create sufficient pressure during flushing. The canister also allows water to flow into the tank from 360 degrees, designed to help flush more effectively. This toilet offers an energy efficient 1.28 gallons per flush (GPF), which, according to the brand, can help save over 16,000 gallons of water per year. However, this also means the flush won't be as powerful as other toilets. Keep this in mind if you'd prefer a toilet with a bit of extra power. One of our favorite features of the Kohler Santa Rosa Toilet is the quiet-close seat, which makes it nearly impossible to slam. This prevents loud clatters should you lose grip on the lid when closing or cleaning it. Price at time of publish: $668 Product Details: Material: China; Dimensions: 31 x 20.75 x 29 inches; Toilet style: One piece; Bowl shape: Elongated; Flush Types: Gravity flush; Gallons per Flush: 1.28

Renovating your bathroom can be an expensive endeavor. If you'd rather splurge for other bathroom upgrades, this budget-friendly toilet is a simple yet effective solution that'll stand the test of time. The American Standard H2Optimum Elongated Toilet has everything you need when it comes to comfort and style. It's also one of the best toilets for energy efficiency since it uses just 1.1 gallons for every flush. This means you won't see a huge increase in your water bill after installing this toilet in your home. We also like that the American Standard H2Optimum Elongated Toilet is made from a high-quality vitreous china and coated with a glaze that inhibits the growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew on the surface. This helps you keep your bathroom sparkling and clean, even in hard-to-reach places. The elongated design of the bowl makes it ideal for smaller bathrooms while being tall and wide enough to make sitting down comfortable for most adults. Keep in mind that this toilet comes without a seat, so you'll have to purchase one separately. The toilet itself comes in two separate pieces—the tank and the bowl—which can make it slightly more difficult to clean than a one-piece toilet. Price at time of publish: $188 Product Details: Material: Vitreous china; Dimensions: 15 x 29.75 x 30 inches; Toilet Style: Two pieces; Bowl Shape: Elongated; Flush Types: Single-flush; Gallons Per Flush: 1.1

In addition to an on-demand stream of warm water, this toilet also features a temperature-adjustable warm air dryer, which could eliminate the need for toilet paper altogether. There's also an automatic flusher and lid that opens and closes completely hands-free. In addition to being more convenient and easy to operate, these features are great for individuals with limited mobility, as well as those recovering from recent surgeries. We also love the built-in automatic air deodorizer, which neutralizes bathroom odors with the help of a powerful filter. The Toto Nexus Washlet One-Piece Toilet also has an automatic toilet bowl mist feature, which cleans the inside of the bowl and reduces the need for frequent cleaning or harsh chemicals. When it comes to performance, this toilet also delivers. It uses two powerful nozzles that create a cyclone-rinsing effect inside the bowl, allowing it to flush more efficiently. This also helps reduce buildup, keeping your toilet bowl cleaner. It uses just one gallon of water per flush, which, according to the manufacturer, equates to a savings of approximately five gallons of water a day and 1,825 gallons per year.



This toilet comes in one-piece and two-piece options depending on your preference. Just keep in mind that its flush is noisier than other toilets on our list, which could be an important factor if your bathroom is located near any bedrooms. Price at time of publish: $2,042 Product Details: Material: Vitreous china

Some people prefer a one-piece toilet over a two-piece one due to their size and ease of cleaning. They're compact, which makes them a great solution for powder rooms or small ensuite bathrooms. Plus, they tend to be lower to the ground, making them easier to access for kids and disabled individuals.



The Toto UltraMax II Toilet features a sleek design, a low profile, and a powerful flushing system. The tornado flush system uses gravity and centrifugal force to spin away anything that's in your bowl. There's also a two-nozzle system, which is different from other toilets that use rim holes to dispense water. Instead, the nozzles strategically release water into the bowl to better clean the insides and the rim, releasing trapped debris. This means you'll have to spend less time deep cleaning your toilet.



Using just 1.28 gallons per flush, this system uses very little water compared to other toilets, yet it still has a powerful single-flush system. This keeps your pipes clear while also limiting the amount of water your toilet uses. Like other toilets from Toto, this pick is well-constructed from high-quality vitreous china, which features a glaze that creates an ion barrier to keep the material from absorbing stains, mold, mildew, and odors over time. In other words, you won't have to worry as much about bacteria growing on the inside of your toilet in between cleaning. Before installing this toilet, you'll need to purchase a wax toilet ring or flange to prevent water from leaking every time you flush. You'll also need bolts on hand to secure it in place, which isn't included in your purchase, either. Price at time of publish: $785 Product Details: Material: Vitreous china; Dimensions: 28.38 x 16.5 x 28.75 inches; Toilet Style: One piece; Bowl Shape: Elongated; Flush type: Single gravity flush; Gallons per flush: 1.28

The Woodbridge Dual-Flush Elongated Toilet is a sleek porcelain toilet that can help to instantly upgrade your bathroom and give it a modern appearance. The one-piece design is free of any corners or grooves, making it easier to clean the outside in one fell swoop. It even features a skirted trapway, which conceals all bends and curves on the back of the toilet for a sleeker design and fewer spots for the dust to collect. When it comes to performance, this modern toilet features a siphon flushing system that's both quiet and powerful, so you won't have to worry about clogs or leaks. We also love the soft closing seat with stainless steel hinges, which prevents accidental slamming and minimizes the chance of the seat becoming wobbly or loose. If you plan to install this toilet yourself, keep in mind that many customers found this toilet difficult to install. However, it comes with a step-by-step instruction manual, and you can watch a video tutorial online for more assistance. Also, the Woodbridge Dual-Flush Elongated Toilet is larger than other toilets on this list, so it will fit best in wider bathroom spaces. Price at time of publish: $367 Product Details: Dimensions: 31 x 19 x 28 inches; Toilet style: One piece; Bowl Shape: Elongated; Flush Types: Dual-pressure flush; Gallons Per Flush: 1 to 1.6 gallons

The Swiss Mason Ivy toilet is a great option for anyone looking to add a wall-mounted toilet to their bathroom. It features a sleek, one-piece porcelain design, complete with a comfortable soft-close lid and dual flushing functions. The toilet can also be adjusted to two different heights—15 inches or 19 inches—allowing you to choose what's most comfortable for your household. While installation might be more challenging on a wall-mounted toilet, this pick is compatible with most carrier tanks, and it comes with all the bolts and screws needed for installation. You'll still need to purchase a sealed tank and a wall actuator separately, so calculate this into your overall costs when considering this toilet. Using just 0.8 to 1.28 gallons of water per flush (depending on the flush you're utilizing), this product uses less water than others on our list of the best toilets. However, because of the lower volume of water used, its fish isn't as powerful, and some users reported needing multiple flushes for this toilet to function properly. Price at time of publish: $122 Product Details: Material: Ceramic; Dimensions: 20.68 x 14.75 x 13.37 inches; Toilet Style: Wall-mounted; Bowl Shape: Elongated; Flush Types: Dual flush; Gallons Per Flush: 0.8 to 1.28

Because two-piece toilets feature a detachable tank, they're lighter and easier to transport. They also offer more flexibility when it comes to customizing height. With a seat that's 16.5 inches off the ground, the Toto Drake Elongated Toilet offers universal height, which makes for comfortable seating across a wide range of users including children and adults. If you're looking for a toilet to use in a shared bathroom, this pick could be the perfect solution. In addition to comfortable seating, the Toto Drake Elongated Toilet features a powerful flush thanks to its double-cyclone technology. It uses a combination of gravity and centrifugal force to push contents down the hatch without the need for multiple flushes. The toilet is made from vitreous china, which includes a glaze coating that prevents mold and bacteria from sticking to the ceramic. This means you'll spend less time scrubbing the inside of your toilet bowl. Other things to love include an energy-efficient flush, which uses just 1.28 gallons of water per use. Unfortunately, the toilet seat is sold separately, so you'll have to plan for a separate purchase. Some buyers also found that the sanagloss finish wasn't as durable as expected, so you'll want to keep this in mind when considering the best toilets for your home. Price at time of publish: $495 Product Details: Material: Vitreous china; Dimensions: 28.75 x 16.5 x 29.44 inches; Toilet Style: Two pieces; Bowl Shape: Elongated; Flush Types: Single gravity flush; Gallons Per Flush: 1.28

If you're looking to install a toilet where traditional plumbing isn't readily available, a self-composting toilet could be a simple solution. This composting toilet from Nature's Head is completely self-contained and waterless, making it a great option for motorhomes and RVs. It uses 1 to 1.5 gallons of peat moss (not included) in the base, allowing you easily and conveniently compost without the use of water. The base has an impressive holding capacity of 7.4 gallons, so you won't have to empty it as often as competing models. According to the manufacturer, two people would need to empty this device approximately every four to six weeks. When you're ready, the compost empties out in about five minutes. The durable plastic design looks a lot like a standard toilet, and since it weighs less than 30 pounds, it's easy to transport and install. We also like that it was constructed to prevent odor from escaping into your space. The toilet comes with everything you need to install, including a vent hose, bottle cap, vent-to-wall adapter, and a 12-volt power plug. While its compact design is great for small living quarters, it is smaller than an average-size toilet. Because of this, it might be difficult to use for larger adults. Price at time of publish: $1,030 Product Details: Material: Plastic; Dimension: 20.98 x 19.02 x 20.98 inches; Toilet Style: Composite; Bowl Shape: Rectangular; Flush types: Not listed; Gallons Per Flush: Not listed

A heated toilet seat is a simple yet noticeable way to add some major luxury to your bathroom. What's more, you don't have to replace your entire toilet to reap the benefits that come with a great heated toilet seat. The Brondell LumaWarm heated toilet seat eliminates the shock of sitting on a frigid toilet seat, especially during the colder months. With ergonomic seat construction and four different heat settings, you can enjoy a warm and welcoming seat every time. Other benefits of this heated toilet seat include a built-in nightlight that illuminates the toilet bowl a cool blue color, making late-night trips to the bathroom easier to navigate without turning on harsh overhead lights. We also like its soft-close lid, which means you'll never accidentally slam the toilet seat shut. This toilet seat installs easily on your existing toilet. Simply remove your current toilet seat and install the LumaWarm seat using a rubber bolt and the included tools—no plumber is required. It's important to note that this toilet seat requires nearby access to a power outlet in order for the toilet seat to function, so it might not work in every bathroom, depending on the layout. Price at time of publish: $112 Product Details: Material: Plastic; Dimension: 20 x 14.3 x 3.8 inches; Toilet Style: One piece; Bowl Type: Not listed; Flush Type: Not listed; Gallons per flush: Not listed

