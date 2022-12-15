The 12 Best Toilet Brushes of 2022

For a compact, affordable, and attractive toilet brush that does the job at hand well, we picked the Oxo Good Grips Compact Toilet Brush and Canister as our top choice. Boasting a small footprint, it’s easy to store in nearly any bathroom, and the canister opens automatically, which makes for a no fuss process when using this brush. Here are the best toilet brushes.

To find the best toilet brushes, we researched various brushes and considered factors like size, shape, features, and whether a caddy was included. If you are buying a toilet brush for the first time or just need to replace one, use this guide to purchase your next brush.

If you already have a toilet brush, it may be time to replace it. “The typical plastic brush can quickly accumulate germs and bacteria and typically need to be replaced twice a year,” says Ryan McKenzie, cleaning expert and co-founder of Tru-Earth.

While not a glamorous item, a toilet brush should be considered a household essential and a vital tool in your cleaning arsenal. Whether you live alone or with a household of others, a toilet brush is integral to an odor-free, healthy, and clean bathroom.

Best Overall OXO Good Grips Compact Toilet Brush and Canister 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: Its compact size is ideal for small bathrooms. Keep in Mind: The canister will need cleaning, which can be a bit tricky with the automatic opening mechanism. Whether you’re looking to stock many bathrooms, just need a replacement, or are stuck fitting a brush into a very small space, this toilet brush is our top pick for many reasons. Affordable and readily available at multiple retailers, you can easily add this toilet brush to each bathroom. The small footprint means this brush can fit in even the most minuscule bathroom. Made of plastic, the set comes with a brush and canister. To use, simply lift the brush up, and the canister opens and will stay open while you clean. Once the cleaning is finished, place the brush back in the canister. An internal drip tray features ventilation slots that allow any remaining water to evaporate. When not in use, the brush neatly stores in the canister with the bristles out of sight. The head of the brush is tapered, making it easy to get to hard-to-reach places. Made with lush plastic bristles, this pick is also quite easy to clean. If needed, the head is removable and can be unscrewed, but Oxo doesn’t sell head replacements without the shaft, so removing the head is just for cleaning purposes. The only drawback is the challenge of cleaning the caddy. Because of the automatic opening and closing clam-shell top of the caddy, it may be hard to reach all the way into the caddy for deep scrubbing. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Shape: Tapered | Dimensions: 4.25 x 4 x 17 inches | Features: Hideaway canister that springs open when the brush is lifted | Caddy Included: Yes

Best Budget Smartly Toilet Brush with Holder Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: This affordable option is perfect for college students or stocking a vacation rental. Keep in Mind: This brush is a basic option, with no frills, so may need to be replaced more often. At a wallet-friendly price, this no-frills brush will keep your bathroom clean, but don’t expect any special features. Perfect for stocking a college apartment or a vacation rental, the plastic brush comes with a small caddy. To store the brush, simply put the brush head into the caddy. There’s no internal drip tray, so to clean the plastic caddy, you just need to wash the whole thing. The plastic rounded head easily fits into any toilet’s nooks and crannies. The bushy bristles are also made of plastic, so they are also easy to clean once you’re done scrubbing the toilet. Given this brush’s low price, you’ll get what you pay for—effective toilet brushes with simple storage. However, it may not last forever, which is a good reminder that toilet brushes should be replaced every six months. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Material: Polypropylene | Shape: Rounded | Dimensions: 15 x 4.8 x 4.8 inches | Features: Brush and holder | Caddy Included: Yes

Best Splurge simplehuman Toilet Brush with Caddy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This brush cleans effectively and comes with a discreet and well-designed caddy. Keep in Mind: A crescent-shaped brush may require a learning curve to get comfortable while cleaning the toilet. For those who are serious about cleaning their toilets, this is the best toilet brush if you’re willing to splurge. An innovative design, this stand-out brush features a crescent-shaped head that easily reaches hard-to-access spots, especially around the rim of the toilet. The outer bristles are stiffer than the inner bristles, so they can withstand tough scrubbing if you’ve got a stained toilet. The stainless steel rod is sturdy, and the set is available in either black or white. Easy to store, the dome-shaped caddy fully covers the brush, so it’s hygienic and out of sight. The magnetic collar of the caddy secures onto the brush rod, which helps keep the brush from falling over. The collar holds the brush above the base of the canister, so water can easily drip and dry, and also makes it secure to move in the event you need to wash the entire brush and caddy set. While the set is more expensive than others on our list, the brush head is easily removable and replacements are readily available, so you’ll minimize waste and additional expenses. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel rod, plastic head | Shape: Crescent shape | Dimensions: 7.3 x 3.7 x 18.6 inches | Features: Crescent-shaped head, magnetic collar secures the caddy to the rod | Caddy Included: Yes

Best with Holder Aonez Compact Toilet Bowl Brush Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Small and compact, the brush head is completely hidden by the caddy design. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to assemble the shaft, but that means the length is adjustable. Compact and affordable, this well-designed duo comes with a toilet bowl brush and caddy. The shaft is made of three stainless steel pieces, which will need to be assembled. While this does require a bit of extra work, it also means the shaft height can be adjusted. If you prefer a shorter length shaft, simply leave out the middle piece when you assemble it. The plastic head features a rounded design with dense and firm bristles made of plastic. The rounded shape ensures the plastic bristles can get in hard-to-reach spots, and the stainless steel shaft is sturdy. We love that the compact caddy is an attractive addition to any bathroom. While some options may not drain drip water well, this caddy has a hollowed-out style that promotes airflow. Better airflow means the air dries the brush quickly and prevents any risk of nasty drip water pooling in the caddy. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: Plastic and stainless steel | Shape: Tapered oval Dimensions: 4.1 x 3.3 x 16.5 inches | Features: Adjustable handle length, discreet storage | Caddy Included: Yes The 10 Best Drain Cleaners of 2022 for Every Clogged Sink in Your Home

Best Silicone Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The silicone brush won’t shed bristles and is gentle on delicate toilets or any grout. Keep in Mind: The branding on the caddy base may bother some. A silicone toilet brush has some advantages, especially if you’ve got an older, very delicate, or finicky toilet. For those looking for a more flexible option, this silicone option is the best toilet brush for you. Because of its flat shape, the brush can easily fit into narrow spots and can slide right under the rim of the toilet. Silicone is also more gentle than traditional bristles—there’s no risk of shedding bristles or scratching delicate porcelain. Once you’re done cleaning the toilet, a silicone brush is extremely easy to clean. Simply rinse the brush under water to remove any debris, like hair, that gets caught in the bristles. When it’s time to store the brush, simply pop it into the vented caddy. Because of its narrow shape, this brush is a good addition to bathrooms with limited or awkward storage spaces. The base also comes with an adhesive sticker if you choose to attach it to the wall. Buyers should note, the caddy does have prominent branding on it, which may bother some. This set is available in four colorways: multicolor, rose gold, silver, and white. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Material: Silicone and plastic | Shape: Flat | Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 16 inches Features: Silicone bristles and caddy | Caddy Included: Yes

Best Disposable TUSHY Toilet Brush with Single-Use Scrubbing Pads Amazon View On Amazon View On Hellotushy.com Why You Should Get It: The innovative design uses single-use biodegradable scrubbing pads made of coconut husks. Keep in Mind: This set is more expensive than other brushes. Typical disposable toilet bowl brushes provide a quick cleaning fix but can be harmful to the environment. This innovative product from Tushy can clean your toilet while preventing disposable products from ending up in landfills. Along with a metal base caddy and a steel-coated shaft with a bamboo handle, this set comes with biodegradable, single-use scrubbing pads that are made out of coconut husks. To use, push the button toggle on the shaft to activate the claw gripper. Once activated, the steel grippers will securely hold the coconut husk pads. The husks are strong, durable, and their varied surface area can easily get into the cracks and crevices of the toilet. Each pad has been infused with lemon essence, tea tree oil, and other natural ingredients. By just immersing the pad in the toilet water and starting to scrub, the pad will get soapy and sudsy. Once the toilet bowl is clean, simply toss the coconut husk pad and store the shaft in the caddy. While more expensive than other picks on our list, it’s the best toilet brush for those looking for a disposable, yet eco-friendly option. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Material: Steel, bamboo, coconut husk | Shape: Disc | Dimensions: 4 x 5 x 16 inches | Features: Sterile, eco-conscious single-use pads | Caddy Included: Yes

Best Brush and Plunger Set MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This space-saving combo outfits your bathroom with one purchase. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in two colors. For those wanting to store both a plunger and a toilet bowl brush together, this convenient set allows easy access to both tools. Available in either black or white, the set comes with a heavy-duty rubber plunger, a plastic toilet brush, and a plastic caddy to hold everything. The design of the caddy keeps these items close together, so it doesn’t take up too much space. The affordable set not only looks sleek and modern, but it’s also practical. The rubber plunger has an extended inner liner that can be pulled out to handle tough clogs and the rounded brush has nylon bristles that are effective for cleaning. Nylon is a super strong, durable, and flexible material that can easily bend into hard-to-reach spots in your toilet without shedding or breaking. Since the plunger rests directly on the caddy, make sure it is fully clean and dry after each use before storing. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Material: Rubber and plastic | Shape: Rounded | Dimensions: 6.3 x 8.2 x 18.1 inches | Features: Heavy-duty plunger, brush, and caddy | Caddy Included: Yes The 10 Best Showerheads to Give Your Shower an Instant Update

Best Eco-Friendly Grove Co. Toilet Brush with Replaceable Head Grove Collaborative View On Grove.co Why You Should Get It: The caddy has a disc of diatomaceous earth in the base, which absorbs water while preventing bacteria and mold growth Keep in Mind: It’s recommended to replace brush heads and stone discs every six months. Tough on toilet grime but more gentle on our planet, this is the best toilet brush for those looking for an eco-friendly option. The Grove’s toilet brush is made from recycled aluminum and recycled plastic. The recycled plastic brush head is replaceable, so it’s easy to remove and replace. What truly sets this toilet brush apart from the rest is the caddy. The body of the caddy is made of plastic, and the base includes a stand that is filled with a disc of diatomaceous earth, which is a natural rock with absorbent properties. The rock absorbs the excess water from the brush head and also resists mold and bacterial growth. It’s recommended that both the bush head and the stone be replaced every six months, or every four months if you use the toilet brush more frequently. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Recycled aluminum, recycled plastic, and diatomaceous earth | Shape: Rounded brush head | Dimensions: Not listed | Features: The stand is filled with natural rock that absorbs water | Caddy Included: Yes

Best Electric Scrubtastic Spin Scrubber Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The versatile scrubber has an extended handle and is a good option for those with mobility limitations. Keep in Mind: There’s no caddy, so the brush and three heads will need to be stored somewhere. Electric scrubbers may not be top of mind for cleaning a toilet, but they can be helpful for those with mobility issues or who have trouble bending over to clean a toilet. The cordless, multi-purpose tool has an extendable handle that can reach up to 39 inches. A four piece set, this comes with three interchangeable, different-shaped brush heads and the scrubber body. While you’re free to see what works best for you, each head has a specific benefit: the cone shape is for deep, hard-to-reach spaces; the flat head is for smooth flat surfaces; the round is for bigger or curved surfaces like a tub. Either the cone or the round heads work well for toilet brushes. The cordless scrubber comes with a rechargeable battery, which lasts for about 30 minutes of cleaning time per charge. To use, simply attach your preferred brush head, add toilet bowl cleaner, and turn the scrubber on. Because of its versatility, the scrubber can be used on tile and even hard-to-reach air conditioning vents. If you do use one of the heads for your toilet, it’ll need to be thoroughly washed and disinfected. Additionally, the set doesn’t come with a caddy, so storage may be an issue—you’ll need room to keep this scrubber and the brush heads stored. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Material: Metal | Shape: Cone, flat, and round brushes | Dimensions: 5 x 4 x 17 inches | Features: Cordless, extendable handle, three heads | Caddy Included: No

Best Hygienic Elypro Drip Free Toilet Brush Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: With an attached caddy, you won’t have to worry about dripping toilet water on the floor. Keep in Mind: The caddy leaves half the brush exposed, so you may want to rotate the brush side in when not in use. If the thought of toilet water dripping around your bathroom after using a toilet brush gives you the heebie-jeebies, this hygienic and drip-free pick is the best toilet brush for you. The Elpro toilet brush features an attached caddy to help prevent excess water from dripping from the brush after using it. When it’s time to clean the toilet, simply push a button on the shaft, and the caddy folds out of the way, exposing the rounded plastic brush head. Once the toilet is completely clean, fold the caddy right back over the brush. Then, you can carry the brush to the sink to be cleaned without any fear of toilet water dripping on the floor. The caddy is designed with a spout to easily drain excess water and plenty of ventilation so any remaining moisture can easily evaporate. Because of the design, the caddy does leave half of the brush exposed. When not in use, you’ll want to rotate the brush side inward so you only see the smooth covered surface of the caddy. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Shape: Rounded brush head | Dimensions: 5 x 4.5 x 22 inches | Features: Attached, ventilated caddy | Caddy Included: Yes The 14 Best Bath Mats for Every Bathroom in 2022

Best Wall Mounted Boomjoy Toilet Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: A wall-mounted toilet brush saves valuable floor space. Keep in Mind: It will require installation. If you’re looking for a wall-mounted toilet brush, this option will help keep your bathroom clean while saving you space. This toilet brush by Boomjoy can attach to your wall without you having to drill holes in your wall. Instead of screws, the caddy base attaches to the wall with the use of a strong sticker. You also don’t have to mount it to your wall—it can stand on the floor like a regular toilet brush caddy. Available in 10 colorways including pink, green, gray, white and a choice of bristle colors, this set has a silicone head. The brush is easy to use and thanks to the bendable silicone bristles, they are easy to clean. To store, the brush simply rests in the caddy and drips dry. This set also includes a pair of tweezers “hidden” in the handle, which may come in handy for cleaning the bristles. One flaw of a wall-mounted caddy is that it may require a bit more effort to clean the caddy. Unlike unmounted options that can be rinsed and dried in a sink, depending on where it’s placed in the bathroom this one could be a bit tricker to clean. Prior to mounting it on the wall, make sure the inside of the caddy is accessible to clean. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Material: Silicone with metal handle | Shape: Cone-shaped | Dimensions: 4 x 5 x 17 inches | Features: Wall-mounted caddy, hidden tweezers | Caddy Included: Yes