To find the best toilet bowl cleaners, we looked for effective cleaners in a variety of forms. Since Wojenski advises cleaning your toilet about once a week, we also considered options that are easy to use as well.

“With so many formulations, it can be difficult to figure out which to purchase. Most formulations are equally effective, but I always steer clear of harsh chemicals,” says Alex Wojenski, a sustainable cleaning expert and grove guide.

Depending on your specific needs or cleaning gripes, the best toilet bowl cleaner can handle more than just everyday messes. Certain products can help you tackle your cleaning needs, like mold, rust, hard water, or a septic system, as well.

Cleaning the toilet bowl may be the most loathsome task on your chore list but it’s a necessary step to keep your bathroom clean and hygienic. Having the right cleaner in your supplies can make the job faster, easier, and more effective.

Best Overall Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner Gel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: The hydrogen peroxide-based formula doesn’t contain bleach. Keep in Mind: Ocean Fresh is the only scent available for this cleaner. Affordable, effective, and easy to use–what more do you need in a toilet cleaner? We love that the formula on this Lysol pick does not rely on bleach to clean. Instead, the cleaner is made with a hydrogen peroxide-based formula. The benefit of a non-bleach formula is that it’s not harsh, doesn’t require gloves, and won’t irritate skin, hands, or eyes like bleach-based cleansers can. Plus, this formula can still power through stains and claims to kill just about all of the bathroom bacteria. A gel-based formula, this cleaner comes in a plastic bottle with an angled top and a childproof lid. When turned upside down to use, the angle of the bottle is made to fit right under the rim of the toilet bowl. To use, simply squirt the gel around the rim of the toilet. Since the formula is a gel, we like that it slowly coats the toilet bowl and doesn’t immediately drip into the water like some other solutions. To clean the toilet bowl, squirt around four ounces of cleaner around the rim of the bowl and then use a toilet brush to scrub and clean. If you want to sanitize or eliminate limescale or rust stains, apply the cleaner and let it stand for five to 10 minutes before scrubbing the toilet. The only drawback is there’s only one scent available, so if you’re not a fan of Ocean Fresh but want a bleach-free cleaner, this isn’t the best toilet cleaner. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Gel | Size: 24 ounces | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Ocean fresh

Best Budget Scrubbing Bubbles Bubbly Bleach Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Staples Why You Should Get It: It features a long neck that makes it easy to reach under the rim of a toilet. Keep in Mind: This cleaner contains bleach, so it depends on your preferences. You can count on this budget-friendly formula by Scrubbing Bubbles to effectively clean your toilet. The product features a long neck that makes it easy to reach under the rim of a toilet, so you’ll get a thorough clean. To use the cleaner, you’ll need to remove the cap and tilt the special angled bottle under the toilet bowl rim to use this cleaner. Squirt some of the cleaner around the toilet bowl and then brush the perimeter and waterline with a toilet brush to distribute the product effectively. For stubborn stains, the brand recommends allowing the product to sit on the toilet bowl surface for a few minutes before washing. In addition to the rainshower scent, the cleaner is also offered in a citrus scent and floral option. No matter which of the scents you pick, they’re all made with a bleach-based formula, so you’ll want to be mindful of using protective measures when using the product. Price at time of publish: $2 Product Details: Type: Foaming gel | Size: 24 ounces | Contains Bleach: Yes | Scent: Rainshower, citrus, and lavender

Best Splurge Ecover Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Herbspro.com Why You Should Get It: It’s made with plant-based ingredients. Keep in Mind: There are no unscented options. This Ecover pick is significantly more expensive than many of the toilet cleaners on our list, but it’s still one of the best toilet cleaners to consider. The liquid formula is made with plant-based ingredients and is scented with essential oils. To use, tilt the angled bottle upside down and squirt a small amount on the rim and inside the toilet bowl. Leave to soak for a few minutes, then scrub with a brush. We value that this formula is bleach-free and safe for septic systems, though keep in mind that there are no unscented options offered. We also appreciate that the eco-friendly liquid is also packaged smartly. The bottle is made from plant-based plastic and is fully recyclable, so the product is safe for your bathroom and the environment. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Liquid | Size: 25 ounces | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Pine Fresh

Best Tablet Vacplus Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The slow-dissolving tablet will passively clean your toilet for 15 to 20 days per tablet. Keep in Mind: There are 12 per pack, so you may have to replenish more often than a liquid solution. Tablet cleaners like this VacPlus pick help keep your toilet bowl clean over a long period and can passively clean, even when you’re not in the mood or lack the time to clean your toilet. To use these tablet cleaners, simply drop the tablet into your toilet’s water tank at the back of the toilet, and don’t peel off the protective coating. It will slowly dissolve over time in the toilet water. When doing so, it dyes the water blue and will last for 15 to 20 days. Since it’s passively cleaning each day, the solution leaves a protective film along the toilet bowl's surface that helps prevent stains and scale from accumulating, so it’s one of the best toilet bowl cleaners to have on hand. The box of 12 tablets will last about 25 weeks if used continuously, so you may find yourself replenishing these more than a liquid option. In most cases, you’ll still need to use a toilet brush and actively scrub a bit to clean your toilet bowl, but these are a great solution for younger adults who may be less likely to clean a toilet in their first home or for busy families. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Type: Tablet | Size: 12 pack | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Natural fragrance

Best Automatic Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It fastens to your toilet and will continue to clean with each flush. Keep in Mind: Each unit lasts about four weeks, so you may have to replenish your supply often. These automatic, in-the-bowl cleaners are the best toilet cleaners to consider if you prefer continuous cleaning. Each pack comes with two clip-on cleaners that will clean your toilet with each flush, so you won’t have to worry about it. To use, simply open the pack and securely clip the cleaner onto the rim of the toilet and aim to put it where the maximum water flow is. The cleaner needs the water to flow over it to spread any cleaning solution and the scent from the clip. With each flush, the cleaner’s smell gets activated and spreads through the toilet and likely your bathroom. It’s worth noting that each clip-on is meant to last for four weeks, so you may have to replenish your stock more often than with other options. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Clip on | Size: Two pack | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Atlantic fresh

Best Natural Tru Earth Eco-Strips Toilet Bowl Cleaners Tru Earth View On Tru.earth Why You Should Get It: The strips lay flat in a small packet, so they don’t take up much storage space. Keep in Mind: The pack is more expensive than other cleaners. Whoever says toilet bowl cleaning products can’t be innovative has never tried this pick by Tru Earth. Unlike other options, this toilet bowl cleaner is a dissolving, mess-free strip that can be flushed once you’re done cleaning with it. The strips are offered in either a 24 or 48-pack, each of which should last for a few months at a time. To use these cleaners, place the strip in your toilet bowl and watch (or walk away) as it dissolves in just a few minutes. Once dissolved, the cleaning solution is in the toilet bowl, and you can use your standard toilet bowl brush to clean the bowl. Once cleaned to your satisfaction, flush the toilet, wash your bowl brush, and you’re all set. The cleaning strips have a high initial cost than some other options, but you can subscribe and save for an even lower cost. Instead of having bottles and large packages of tablets, these lay flat in a small packet. With no chance of spills, this slim packet can be stored in an under-sink cabinet and barely takes up any room. Price at time of publish: from $25 Product Details: Type: Dissolving strips | Size: 24 or 48 strips | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Not listed

Best Foaming Seventh Generation Zero Plastic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Powder Grove View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: The formula is quick acting and unscented. Keep in Mind: There’s no scoop included, so you’ll have to be mindful of pouring the powder. This Seventh Generation Zero Toilet Bowl Cleaning Powder is one of the best toilet bowl cleaners if you prefer a foaming option that’s also environmentally friendly. The powder comes in a recyclable aluminum container and is easy to use. The benefits of a foaming cleaner are two-fold–not only can you easily see where the cleaner is on the toilet bowl (or, more importantly, isn’t), but the foam expands, so a little powder goes a long way. To use this cleaner, simply sprinkle a little into the toilet bowl. Wait for the water-activated powder to react with the water and foam up. Once foamy, scrub the toilet bowl and rim with your toilet brush, flush the toilet, wash the brush, and you’re all set with a sparkling toilet. The scent-free formula is helpful for sensitive noses and it’s strong enough to handle everyday grime and build-up. Just keep in mind that this pick doesn’t come with a scoop for the powder, so you’ll have to be mindful while you pour. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Foaming powder | Size: 12.2 ounces | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Unscented

Best Scented Mrs. Meyers Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Grove.co Why You Should Get It: The elongated top of the bottle makes it easy to put the cleaner in the toilet and under the rim. Keep in Mind: The product is transparent, so it can be tricky to see where you put it. Fans of Mrs. Meyers’ cleaning products will appreciate this scented toilet bowl cleaner. The cleaner is offered in either lavender or lemon verbena scents and is easy to use. The plant-derived formula is free from bleach or chlorine, so it’s safe for septic systems and biodegradable. To use it, first, flush the toilet and then, using the unique bottle shape, squirt the formula in a ring around the rim. The elongated top of the bottle should make it easy to disperse it where you need to but since it’s clear, it may be harder to see the formula when applied to the toilet bowl. Wait five to ten minutes, brush the toilet bowl with a brush, and then flush. The bottle is 24 ounces and you don’t need to use much with each cleaning, so you shouldn’t have to replenish too often. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Liquid | Size: 24 ounces | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Lavender or lemon verbena

Best for Hard Water Stains Lysol Lime and Rust Toilet Bowl Cleaner Gel Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This thick gel formula can be used for regular cleaning and deep clean rust removal. Keep in Mind: The formula has to sit for 10-15 minutes with each use, which is longer than some other options. Hard water stains can be stubborn and require a lot of elbow grease to remove, especially since constant exposure to hard water puts you at risk for repeat stains. This specialized Lysol cleaner is uniquely formulated to tackle the toughest hard water stains, so it’s one of the best toilet bowl cleaners to have on hand. The formula is safe for septic systems and does not contain bleach, but protective gear should be worn and avoid contact with skin, eyes, or clothing and this formula. Since it’s a gel-based formulation, it’s pretty easy to see it on the toilet bowl, and thankfully doesn’t drip immediately right down the rim. For deep cleaning, the brand recommends that users apply a generous amount directly to the stain, let it sit for 15 minutes, and then follow by brushing and scrubbing. For everyday cleaning and superficial hard water stains, coat the bowl with cleaner, let it sit for up to 10 minutes, and then scrub and flush the toilet. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Type: Gel | Size: 24 ounces | Contains Bleach: No | Scent: Fresh scent

Best for Mold RMR-86 Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: A multi-purpose cleaner, it can be used in your toilet and other places in your home. Keep in Mind: This cleaner is much more expensive than other standard cleaners. If your toilet (or whole bathroom) is plagued by mold, getting a cleaning product specially designed to tackle that issue is helpful. This RMR pick is more expensive than other options but is a versatile pick that can be used in a few different ways around the house. In addition to effectively cleaning a toilet, this 32-ounce bottle can be used in other moldy spots in your house, such as a washing machine ring, shower, caulk, shower curtains, and more. This formula doesn’t require any scrubbing. To use it, just shake the bottle well, spray onto the moldy areas, and wait 15 seconds before your wipe it off. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Spray | Size: 32 ounces | Contains Bleach: Yes | Scent: Modern orchard