To help you find the best toaster oven for your needs, our team put 22 toaster ovens to the test, evaluating each one according to features, ease of use, performance, and value using various methods to determine the top models.

Consider what functions you want the device to have, as no two toaster ovens are exactly the same. Standard settings like toast, bake, and broil will be found in most models, but those capabilities just scratch the surface. You should also pay close attention to size and capacity, because if it's too big or small for your needs, you’ll never be able to use it to its full potential.

In fact, the best toaster ovens often moonlight as air fryers and dehydrators, among other niche kitchen appliances. It’s this versatility that makes them so popular.

A great toaster oven should be a staple of every kitchen. The name toaster oven is somewhat deceiving because, as Chef Christos Bisiotis, owner of the hospitality company The CB Concepts, says, “Not everyone uses a toaster oven to toast a slice of bread.”

You get a slide tray and a pan for baking, as well as an air frying basket, and there’s a light inside the oven that helps you see how your food is coming along. We liked how easy the toaster oven was to clean—simply empty the crumb tray and wipe the inside and outside down with a damp sponge—but be careful, the glass door gets very hot.

A powerful heating element is both a pro and con. We found the suggested times were often longer than necessary; toast was ready 45 seconds before the timer was set to go off, while the cheese was fully melted after just 90 seconds. Though the cookies and fries turned out perfectly, the bread didn’t toast evenly, indicating that the oven was hottest in the front and coolest in the back right corner.

The capacity is impressive. We fit up to nine cookies or slices of toast inside during testing. This kind of space allows you to easily prepare food for more than one or two people at a time. The dials and controls are very easy to read, especially with the light-up panel.

You get a lot of options with this toaster oven—they include air fry, air roast, air broil, dehydrate, and warm in addition to more standard settings. This lends itself to a control panel that’s less intuitive than others, but spending any amount of time with the instruction manual should clear up any confusion.

Why You Should Get It: This toaster oven fits more food at one time than any other pick on our list.

On the outside, there’s a digital LCD timer that can be preset or manually set with the turn of a dial. The inside has a light, which is a rarity, and it helps you see how your food is coming along—a helpful detail considering we found some of the food was ready before the timer went off. All the pieces are removable and should be hand washed with soap and water.

This model lost some points in the air frying department. When used according to directions, some of the fries came out soggy while the others were too crispy. Though they were warmed all the way through, we didn’t get the telltale golden brown color of a good fry. It’s also worth pointing out that the air fryer setting is a bit noisy.

You may need to keep an eye on your food when toasting, as there was still a minute left on the timer when we pulled out the bread and deemed it ready. The same goes for broiling, which is where the turbo convection button comes in most handy to help circulate the heat.

When you’re short on time, this is one of the best toaster ovens. In particular, the turbo convection setting can be a game changer because it improves circulation in the oven to create more even cooking results more quickly. Even without the turbo convention button engaged, the toast and cookies we prepared came out very evenly.

Why You Should Get It: This toaster oven delivers even results, in part thanks to the impressive turbo convection feature.

The oven rack and crumb tray need to be cleaned by hand, while the pan and basket are dishwasher safe. The instructions also specifically advise you to wipe down the top after cooking greasy foods .

This toaster oven was almost too effective at baking cookies, burning them on the outside after five minutes at the recommended temperature of 350°F. While it might be due to using pre-cut dough, it’s worth pointing out that, when we took the machine’s temperature, our thermometer showed 480°F though it had been set at 450°F.

Accessories include a baking and roasting pan, an air fryer basket (it also works for broiling and dehydrating), and a pull-out crumb tray. We didn’t detect any hot or cold spots during testing, though when we toasted multiple pieces of bread, the ones on the outer edges were slightly less browned.

If you’re not much of a cook, this user-friendly option will quickly build your confidence in the kitchen . The instruction booklet includes tons of recipes and a reference guide with the proper cook times for common ingredients. There’s also a backlit screen controlled by a dial knob that allows you to select your cooking function. Though there is a countdown timer once you select the function, there’s no timer dial.

Keep in Mind: When tested, the toaster oven’s temperature came in at much higher than it should have been.

Why You Should Get It: The instructions include helpful details, like recipes and a reference guide, and you don’t even have to set a timer.

Despite a few performance issues, we consider this one of the best toaster ovens because of the thoughtful design that makes the most of its size. If you’re short on space or are more of a casual cook, this pick is worth serious consideration.

To clean, the instructions said to use a damp cloth on the exterior and dish soap on the removable parts such as the rack, crumb tray, and enameled roasting pans. There is no indication of whether these pieces are dishwasher safe, so we suggest handwashing to be cautious.

We loved the enameled broiler rack and pan that make it possible to cook a sheet pan dinner for two in a compact space. During our testing process, we found that the results were inconsistent, especially in the baking and toasting departments. It shone on the broiling setting, resulting in impeccably melted cheese. We suggest you rotate your food to promote even cooking and use the broiler setting as the finishing touch for good measure.

The features included in this small appliance make it one of the best toaster ovens we’ve tried. The large backlit timer is super easy to read, and there’s a countdown function that shows you exactly how long you have left on a particular function. The dials and buttons are also sleek and intuitive.

Why You Should Get It: An enameled broiler rack and pan, plus intuitive dials and an easy-to-read timer, make cooking more complex dishes in this model a breeze.

While all accessories are dishwasher safe, they do need to be disassembled when possible before cleaning. The manufacturer recommends using a bristle brush to clean the air fryer basket after use and soap and water for the oven rack. When it comes to the cooking pan, the brand suggests parchment paper lining or non-stick cooking spray to make clean-up as easy as possible.

A hot spot in the front middle of the oven was detected while toasting—the bread toasted evenly overall, but the middle slices were a little dark on the edges. We noticed the same thing using the bake function with the cookies, which also came out a little dark. Using an oven thermometer, we found a 10-degree fluctuation when we set the toaster at the maximum temperature.

We think the rotisserie feature adds a lot of value, helping to make this one of the best toaster ovens we tried. The included rotisserie spit, setting screws, forks, and cooking pan are also standout additions. We love the clear touchscreen display and how simple it is to use the dials and controls to create your ideal settings.

One of the most game-changing developments in toaster oven design has been the integration of air fryers, and this one is a perfect example of how well it can work. The fries we made in the air fryer basket came out flawlessly crisp. The other functions include roast, dehydrate, reheat, warm, convection, and rotisserie, which wasn’t available on any other toaster oven we tested.

Why You Should Get It: There are a few unexpected cooking functions, including dehydrate and rotisserie, that aren’t available on most other toaster ovens we tested.

The toaster oven will certainly take up space on the counter, but when it does the job of a regular oven and several other small appliances in one, it'll get you pretty far. Those who want to cut down on the odds and ends in their kitchen, or who don’t have a full-size oven, will find it more than gets the job done.

Though it didn’t seem to impact the end results of the food, we did notice that the temperature often dropped a little once it was set, and the displayed temperature didn’t always match the true temperature. That said, we were impressed with almost everything about the toaster oven, including the large lit display screen and digital timer with a dial on the exterior.

When testing the toast function, we found that it toasted bread evenly but that there were cold spots on the side (the left less so than the right). We were able to fit six cookies in the oven to bake, and they came out very well. The cheese melted on broil evenly with slightly browned edges, and the air frying feature was incredibly effective, crisping a bag of fries on the outside while leaving them soft in the middle.

This is one of the best toaster ovens in part because it has more features (11) than almost any other appliance we tested. There’s even a frozen foods button that adds the recommended defrosting time to the timer. We were also impressed by the range of included accessories; it comes with a baking pan, broiling pan, non-stick pizza pan, wire rack, pizza stone, air fryer basket, and crumb tray.

Why You Should Get It: With 11 functions and seven included accessories, this toaster oven has more features than just about any other model we tested.

The rack, crumb tray, and combination drip tray and baking pan can be easily removed for cleaning, plus the rack is dishwasher safe. On the back of the oven there’s a 1-inch plastic peg to keep it away from the wall, which we found very helpful. Also note that the top gets very hot while in use.

Due to its size, it’s likely to be most functional for a smaller household with one or two people. The size is a challenge for the exterior as well, as the dials are small and the numbers may be hard to read. The oven’s capacity is actually lower than the Breville Compact Smart Oven , our pick for best small (0.46 versus 0.6 cubic feet). The timers can be set for 10, 20, and 30 minutes, which might be frustratingly limiting if you prefer more flexibility, though the simplicity could be a plus for some.

The Breville oven comes with four standard functions: bake, broil, toast, and warm. During testing we found the bread was evenly browned, the cookies were ready on time according to baking directions, and the cheese was perfectly melted. True to its name, we were able to toast four slices of bread, or bake four cookies, at a time.

If you’re looking for a no-frills kitchen workhorse, this is the best toaster oven for you. While it doesn’t come with fancy features you’d find in pricier models, such as an air fryer or the ability to roast or reheat, for the price we found its performance to be surprisingly high quality.

Keep in Mind: Because of its petite size, it has small dials and a somewhat cramped interior.

Why You Should Get It: This easy-to-use toaster oven produces incredibly even results whether toasting, baking, or broiling.

The cheese we melted with the broil function was perfect, as were the cookies we baked, but we detected cold spots on the sides and near the back, which resulted in slightly blonder toast. This is something to keep in mind when deciding how many food items to put in the oven at once.

We found that when toasting a single piece of bread, you should adjust the dial down one level to get the doneness you actually want. With multiple pieces, do the opposite and adjust up one level. The instruction manual is especially thorough, with a section that includes food cooking tips and information on how to choose bakeware for the toaster oven. To clean, wipe the interior and exterior with a damp cloth. The accessories are all dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended.

There’s an LCD display for setting your preset function, but you can change the temperature and time based on your own preferences as well. The toaster oven comes with a removable crumb tray, broiling rack, and enameled pan. With a capacity of 0.74 cubic feet, it can fit up to six slices of bread at a time.

This KitchenAid is our No. 1 best toaster oven pick due to its value. It’s one of the least expensive on our list, yet provides a fantastic experience. We were incredibly impressed by the clear instructions, user-friendly operation, large capacity, and consistent results.

Keep in Mind: There are cold spots on the sides and near the back.

Why You Should Get It: Despite its relatively low price, this toaster oven delivers great results, a large capacity, and an overall excellent user experience.

The Bottom Line

The best toaster oven we tried was the KitchenAid KCO211BM Digital Countertop Toaster Oven. We were impressed with its value, thorough instructions, user-friendly operations, large capacity, and consistent results. If an air fryer is a top priority for you, we recommend the Instant Pot Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven.

Our Testing Process

We tested 22 toaster ovens and rated them on a scale of one to five in several categories: features, ease of use, performance, and value. These scores were then combined to determine an average rating for each toaster oven. We looked at the control panel’s presets and functions, as well as the included accessories. Ease of use was determined by the instructions, how intuitive the appliance was to use, and how easy the parts were to clean.

To test performance, we compared the displayed temperature with the true temperature inside the oven using a thermometer. We used the toasting feature on single and multiple pieces of bread to find any hot or cold spots, then used the bake function for cookies and the broil feature for cheese. If the toaster oven had an air fryer function, we also made fries. To judge the value, we compared our ratings against the price.

What to Know About Toaster Ovens Before Shopping

Size

Typically, the bigger the toaster oven, the more uses and capacities it will have, Bisiotis says. The smallest models on our list typically lack features that are becoming more common like the ability to air fry or slow cook. Knowing this, you may be tempted to spring for the largest one you can afford, but keep in mind your available counter and cabinet space. Unlike a lot of appliances, a toaster oven can’t be pushed against the wall when in use. Because of the heat it conducts, it needs room to breathe, or else it may damage your kitchen.

Capacity

“Capacity is especially important when it comes to how many people you are cooking for and making the whole process as efficient as possible,” explains Bisiotis. If you like to bake cookies, for instance, you’ll want a larger oven, like the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven, which can bake nine cookies at a time. If you have a small household and don’t need a ton of features, a small pick like the Breville Compact Smart Oven is all you need. For Bisiotis, the criteria for most people is simple: “It should fit a long slice of sourdough bread, and if it does, then it’s a thumbs up.”

Features

You should know what functions the toaster oven comes with before you buy, because that directly impacts how you can prepare food. Standard functions include toast, bake, and broil. Many models we tested also included air frying, reheating, defrosting, and settings specifically for pizza and bagels. The accessories are also important; most toaster ovens come with a crumb tray, baking pan, and rack. Being aware of what features you do not need is just as critical, because you don’t want to spend money on something you won’t use.

Other Toaster Ovens We Tested

GE Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven: There was a lot we liked about this pick, like its digital controls and wide range of functions. The baking feature was especially successful, resulting in evenly baked cookies. However, a single slice of bread didn’t toast evenly (the oven was more successful with multiple slices). We were also disappointed by the air fryer, which, when used according to instructions, left the fries soggy and underdone.

Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven & Pizza Maker: Though this toaster oven is inexpensive and the bake and broil functions were solid, we still expected a little more to consider it one of the best toaster ovens. The small size—it only fit two pieces of bread or three cookies—was underwhelming, and the toasting function didn’t deliver the even browning we’d expect.

Toshiba Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo: The LCD display on this toaster oven is very easy to read, and we appreciated the ability to change the presets to your own desired temperatures and cook times. The toast, cheese, and fries we prepared were cooked evenly. But the downfall (beyond poorly baked cookies) was its confusing user experience. You get no audible indication when the oven reaches its set temperature, and there’s also only one button to change the temperature and time, as well as a dial to choose the function.

Your Questions, Answered

What features should I look for in a toaster oven?

Some toaster ovens are simpler, while others have a long list of niche features such as the ability to dehydrate or rotisserie. Standard toaster oven features include toasting, baking, and broiling. Several of our favorites also feature air fryers, pizza/bagel settings, dehydrating capabilities and more. The control panel will influence these functions, as you can have the option to customize settings or you may have to work within the programmed presets—we found that the timing was often important when it came to how well the food cooked. You should aim for non-stick and enameled accessories when possible, as they’re easier to clean.

Is an air fryer better than a convection toaster oven?

An air fryer can often give you the results you want faster, but convection toaster ovens usually have a larger capacity to hold more food at once. It’s also worth pointing out that convection toaster ovens tend to be more versatile, with many of the ones we tested including many functions that make them multi-purpose cooking machines, while air fryers tend to be less expensive.

Can a toaster oven replace an oven?

While Bisiotis says a toaster oven can’t necessarily replace a full-size oven, the right one can do a lot. During our tests, we toasted bread, baked cookies, made fries, and broiled gooey melted cheese. Some people, like college students or those who don’t cook elaborate meals often, might be able to get by with just a toaster oven, especially one with versatile features.

