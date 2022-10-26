Overall, the best throw pillow is the AllModern Deaton Throw Pillow because of its corduroy texture and variety of color options that will set the backdrop to your pillowscape. This is a pillow that mixes and matches well with other designs and sizes yet can also star alone.

And there are literally thousands of throw pillows on the market in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, including, satin, knit, and faux fur. To arrive at the best 20 throw pillows, we researched a variety of picks available online, keeping in mind size, material, and care instructions. In addition to consulting with Cindy Rinfret of Rinfret, Ltd., we also spoke to Stephanie Rapp, owner and principal designer of Stephanie Rapp Interiors, and Caitlin O’Keeffe, merchandise field manager at Serena & Lily.

“The pillows are the jewelry of a room, and what usually ties it all together” says Cindy Rinfret, owner and interior designer of Rinfret, Ltd. “If you’ve got artwork or colors that you’re trying to balance, the pillows are important in providing the ‘wow’ factor and defining the character of a room.”

The finishing touch to any room, throw pillows bring color, pattern, and texture to a space, no matter your palette or style. Whether you want to play it safe with a solid color or add a bit of whimsy with pattern or beading, throw pillows are the decor accents that give a room its personality.

Best Contemporary: One Kings Lane Riley Geometric Pillow One Kings Lane View On Onekingslane.com Why You Should Get It: This pillow has a down fill, so it looks and feels luxurious. Keep in Mind: It only comes in black/beige, but fortunately this color combination works well with a lot of contemporary spaces. The best throw pillow for a contemporary space is this geometric pick from One Kings Lane. Many pillow covers and inserts are sold separately, but this pillow comes with both. The pillow’s down fill boasts a high-end feel in addition to its stylish look. The block-printed geometric motif on the front gives it a contemporary style that will fit right into a modern space. And with its simple elegance, it would also look right at home in a more traditional setting for those wanting to add a contemporary pop to their classic space. The downside is that it only comes in one color combination, but we do like that there are three different sizes to choose from. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Material: Cover is cotton; fill is down

Cover is cotton; fill is down Size: 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, or 22 x 22 inches

18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, or 22 x 22 inches Care Instructions: Blot stain and mix a small amount of dish soap with cold water to remove stains.

Best Farmhouse: AllModern Deaton Throw Pillow AllModern View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: It’s corduroy, so it’s both durable and cozy. Keep in Mind: Because the material is thick, it may not be suitable during warmer months. Corduroy is the quintessential fall fabric. Adding this corduroy throw pillow as the final touch to your room will make it feel approachable and comfortable—like an old friend. As soon as the temperature starts to nosedive, you’ll want to snuggle up next to this pillow with a hot cup of tea. But remember, put this pillow away when the birds start chirping and the daffodils start peeping because corduroy can feel and look too heavy during spring and summer. This pillow comes in classic fall colors like navy, mustard yellow, and brick red. The back of the pillow is solid, and the front features a subtle four-square pattern that adds a bit of texture, depending on the color you select. The purchase includes both the pillow and the cover, so you can start to decorate your space as soon as it’s delivered. Because of its color selection and corduroy fabric, this is the best throw pillow for a cozy farmhouse aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Material: Cover is cotton; fill is down

Cover is cotton; fill is down Size: 18 x 18 inches

18 x 18 inches Care Instructions: Spot clean. Lay flat to dry.

Best Boho: The Citizenry Baya Lumbar Pillow The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Why You Should Get It: Its bright colors and interesting, geometric patterns will instantly bring your room to life. Keep in Mind: This pillow is on the pricier side, but it’s the only one you’ll need to pull together a Bohemian look. Your room will seamlessly embrace boho style with this eclectic, lumbar pillow. It’ll take a neutral room to new heights with its vibrant jewel tones and geometric patterns inspired by those used by the Zapotec tribes of the Oaxaca region in southwestern Mexico. It’s handwoven with 100% sheep’s wool by women in Oaxaca and naturally dyed using native plant extracts. From start to finish, it takes three days to complete, and it’s made in a fair-trade environment. The ethically handmade pillow celebrates people and culture while bringing your room to life. Although it’s expensive, you won’t need other throw pillows in your space after purchasing this statement piece. Price at time of publish: $195 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% sheep's wool front with cotton back; insert material is not listed

Cover is 100% sheep's wool front with cotton back; insert material is not listed Size: 12 x 48 inches

12 x 48 inches Care Instructions: Dry clean

Best Coastal: Saro Lifestyle Nautical Down Filled Throw Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s an affordable way to add beach decor to your space. Keep in Mind: The cover is removable for hand washing or dry cleaning. If you are searching for beachy accessories to complete your coastal grandma vibe, this is the best throw pillow for you. This throw pillow is offered in several different designs, including an octopus and sea coral, and is trimmed with twine on a beige background for a bit of dimensional interest. The front of the pillow features a coastal creature, while the back is solid beige. With varying hues of blue and beige, this throw pillow brings the soothing relaxation of the beach right into your home. The purchase includes both the pillow and the cover, but keep in mind that like many throw pillows, this one is hand wash only. A zipper closure on the back makes it easy to remove the cover from the insert for cleaning. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Cover is cotton; insert is down

Cover is cotton; insert is down Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Care Instructions: Hand wash

Best Midcentury Modern: Etsy SpoonFlowerHome Midcentury Modern Throw Pillow Etsy SpoonFlowerHome View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: This pillow will give a punch of color to your midcentury modern styled room. Keep in Mind: Returns or exchanges are not permitted. For spaces filled with clean-lined, organically shaped furniture and bright pops of color, this midcentury modern pillow will help tie your decor together. The fuschia, yellow, and orange abstract design on the pillow will add bright geometric style and is the perfect complement against woods and neutrals in a midcentury modern styled room. Handmade in the USA, this square throw pillow has a lot of flexible buying options. The cover can be purchased with or without an insert. But, if you choose to purchase the pillow cover without the insert, it’s recommended that you buy a 20 x 20 insert in your preferred fill option for an overstuffed look. Depending on what exact look you’re going for, you can also choose from several different fabric options, including cotton, linen, sateen, and velvet, all around the same price point. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Material: Cover is cotton, linen, sateen, or velvet; insert fill is cotton and polyester

Cover is cotton, linen, sateen, or velvet; insert fill is cotton and polyester Size: Cover is 18 x 18 inches; insert is 20 x 20 inches (optional)

Cover is 18 x 18 inches; insert is 20 x 20 inches (optional) Care Instructions: Wash in a delicate or gentle cycle with cold water

Best Outdoor: Ballard Designs Outdoor Throw Pillow Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Why You Should Get It: This pillow is made with Sunbrella, a performance fabric that holds up to the elements, so whether the pillow is out in the sun or rain, you won’t need to worry. Keep in Mind: The pillow does not have a cover with a zipper, which could make it harder to clean. This outdoor throw pillow by Ballard Designs is a quality decor staple to freshen up any style patio or deck furniture. Made with Sunbrella fabric that is water-resistant, fade-resistant, and resistant to stains and mildew, this pillow will look its best from one season to the next. The pillow is also designed to dry quickly, so you won’t have to wait long after a rain shower to use them. Available in 24 solid colors and stripes and a few different sizes, this pillow is designed to work with a variety of design styles and color palettes. However, keep in mind that the pillow cover is not removable, which could make bigger stains more challenging to clean. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Material: Cover is Sunbrella acrylic fabric; fill is quick-drying poly

Cover is Sunbrella acrylic fabric; fill is quick-drying poly Size: 16 x 16 inches, 20 x 20 inches, or 12 x 20 inches

Best Faux Fur: Anthropologie Luxe Faux Fur Pillow Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: This pillow is super soft and plush. Keep in Mind: The cover is removable, but it’s dry clean only. This faux fur pillow from Anthropologie is the best throw pillow to add cozy texture to a space. Some faux fur pillows may have a tendency to look cheap and chintzy, but this one looks anything but. Made of a high-quality, durable polyester, it’s incredibly soft and stylish with a plush texture to it. It’s offered in six colors—light gray, pearl, brown, honey, peach, and blue—as well as two shapes: lumbar and square. This will be the warm and cozy pillow that you’ll fight off everyone for so that you get curl up to it every night. While the cover is removable, unfortunately you can’t just easily throw it in the washing machine or even hand wash it—you’ll need to head to the dry cleaner with this one. Price at time of publish: $58 Product Details: Material: Cover is polyester; fill is 95% feather and 5% down

Cover is polyester; fill is 95% feather and 5% down Size: 24 x 24 inches, 12 x 27 inches

24 x 24 inches, 12 x 27 inches Care Instructions: Dry clean

Best Velvet: Pottery Barn Everywhere Velvet Pillow Cover Everywhere Velvet Pillow Cover Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This pillow comes in 12 colors, so you’ll find the right shade for your style. Keep in Mind: There are only options for solid colors, not patterns. Velvet can make a space feel moody, yet high-end and cozy. This velvet pillow is so simple yet adds a touch of luxe wherever it lands. Plus, it pairs well with other styles, so that you can mix and match like a pro. Yarn-dyed to ensure long-lasting color, it comes in an assortment of hues, like midnight, adobe, and steel blue . If you’re looking to swap out a summery pillow cover with one that’s luxurious and soft, you can purchase just the cover. But if you want a complete pillow, scoop up a down feather or down alternative insert with your cover. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% cotton velvet; insert if down feather or down alternative, depending on your selection

Cover is 100% cotton velvet; insert if down feather or down alternative, depending on your selection Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Care Instructions: Machine wash cold

Best Silk: Serena & Lily Wiltshire Raw Silk Pillow Cover Serena & Lily View On Serena And Lily Why You Should Get It: It’s made from hand-spun raw silk for a smooth and subtle sheen. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy the insert separately, but it’s readily available to simply click and add to cart at time of purchase. No additional shopping needed. This silk pillow is one of the most expensive pillows on our list, but its high quality is definitely splurge-worthy. With an eye-catching sheen, it will add visual depth, dimension, and a touch of elegance to your décor. The pillow is available in coastal blue, natural, persimmon, and chartreuse, all of which feature a delicate eyelash fringe along the sides. The insert is sold separately and not included in the price. However, it is readily available to buy on the website, so you can add both of the items to your cart. Heed the care instructions and get this pillow professionally dry cleaned. Silk is a delicate fabric, and you'll want to make sure this pillow always looks its best. Price at time of publish: $198 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% raw silk

Cover is 100% raw silk Size: 22 x 22 inches or 18 x 24 inches

22 x 22 inches or 18 x 24 inches Care Instructions: Dry clean only

Best Organic: Yaya & Co Labyrinth Organic Linen Throw Pillow Yaya & Co View On Yayaandco.com Why You Should Get It: This ethically made and sustainably sourced pillow cover is made from 100% organic linen with a down feather-filled interior. Keep in Mind: There aren’t many bright or bold colors available. If you not only want a stylish home but also one that includes sustainably sourced items, this is the best throw pillow for you. Made with organic linen and down feather, the pillow’s materials are 100% natural, and all of its artisans and makers are paid ethically to help support sustainable practices for both the earth and for people. Available in six different colors with a contrasting stitched edge that adds visual interest, the pillow has a comfortable, casual charm to it. It’s also durable and soft, with a zipper closure that makes the cover easy to take off to clean. The company is also mindful of its customer’s unboxing experience—each order is packed with care in tissue paper with dried lavender sprigs, and every product includes a sachet of lavender from Provence, France. Price at time of publish: $118 Product Details: Material: Cover is organic linen; insert is down feather

Cover is organic linen; insert is down feather Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Care Instructions: Machine washable with like colors

Best Handwoven: Minna Shadow Pillow Cream Minna View On Minna-goods.com Why You Should Get It: It’s handwoven, so each pillow is unique, which makes for a good conversation piece. Keep in Mind: As with any handcrafted item, there’s a good chance it will have slight variations from the product photo on the website. This pillow is handwoven on a pedal loom by skilled weavers from the mountainous region of Momostenango, Guatemala. They use thick, handspun wool for a very textural pillow, and the wool is dyed with sustainable, non-toxic dyes. Custom-made, each pillow may look slightly different and offers a one-of-a-kind look. But this should be embraced; you’re buying something that hasn’t been mass produced. Remember, this handmade pillow costs a bit more because an artisan took time and passion to make it. And while it only comes in cream and indigo, these two colors mix, match, and layer well in most design schemes. A removable cover allows for dry cleaning. Price at time of publish: $205 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% wool with a 100% cotton backing; insert is synthetic down with poly-cotton blend

Cover is 100% wool with a 100% cotton backing; insert is synthetic down with poly-cotton blend Size: 20 x 20 inches

20 x 20 inches Care Instructions: Spot clean or dry clean

Best Knit: Kelly Clarkson Home Remy Cable Knit Cotton Feather Throw Pillow Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This pillow has the snuggly feel of your favorite cable knit sweater. Keep in Mind: The pillow cover is easily removable via a zippered opening, but hand washing the cover is recommended. When the colder weather arrives, don’t just pull out your favorite, chunky cable knit sweater to warm you up, grab this lookalike throw pillow, too. It will instantly add warmth to your space as soon as you place it on your furniture. It’s an especially good choice for creating a custom layered look of pillows in a mix of textures on a sofa or bed. It’s soft and comes with a feather and down insert for a plump and full look. The color choices are vanilla, grass, saffron, tangerine, and turquoise. The cover is removable if you have a spill, but hand washing is recommended. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% cotton; insert is 95% duck feather and 5% down

Cover is 100% cotton; insert is 95% duck feather and 5% down Size: 20 x 20 inches

Best Teddy: L.L. Bean Wicked Plush Throw Pillow L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: This fuzzy pillow is as soft as your favorite teddy bear. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in four neutral colors. This is the best throw pillow for those who enjoy soft and plush materials. This L.L.Bean throw pillow is the perfect lounging accessory to bring a cozy, hygge-like vibe to your space. . It’s available in four neutral options: antique white, federal gray, navy, and woodsmoke. These colors can be added to furniture to blend into a neutral space or help balance out a more colorful aesthetic. The cover, which features fluffy fleece on one side and soft-brushed fleece on the other, is removable and can be machine washed. With everyone constantly vying for this pillow, you’ll want the option to add this to your laundry pile. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Material: Cover and insert are 100% polyester

Cover and insert are 100% polyester Size: 18 x 18 inches, 24 x 24 inches

18 x 18 inches, 24 x 24 inches Care Instructions: Machine wash and air dry

Best Inserts: West Elm Decorative Pillow Inserts West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: These pillow inserts come in a wide selection of sizes, and you can choose your fill. Keep in Mind: It arrives shrink wrapped, but will fluff up to its full size after it’s removed from the packaging. Sometimes you just want to buy a pillow insert. For example, you might have your eye on a beautiful throw pillow, but the fill is feather down and you’re allergic to it. If it comes with a removable cover, you can simply swap it out for another insert, like this one from West Elm. Or, maybe you love sewing your own pillow covers and now need to buy some quality inserts. These pillow inserts from West Elm are available in a wide selection of sizes at a reasonable price. You can choose from nine different sizes and two fill options. A feather down insert is extra plush and stuffed with 100% feather down, while the down alternative insert is plush and stuffed with 100% hypoallergenic polyester. Both have a 230-thread-count cotton cover, and both are machine washable. The inserts are also sustainably sourced and are made using recycled or consciously-grown materials. If you need multiple inserts, you can bundle and save by purchasing a set of two. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Material: Down alternative or feather down

Down alternative or feather down Size: 16 x 16, 18 x 18, 20 x 20, 24 x 24, 12 x 21, 14 x 36, 12 x 16, 12 x 46, and 14 x 26 inches

16 x 16, 18 x 18, 20 x 20, 24 x 24, 12 x 21, 14 x 36, 12 x 16, 12 x 46, and 14 x 26 inches Care Instructions: Machine wash in a commercial washer and tumble dry low

Best Textured: Artistic Weavers Whitley Faded Waffle Weave Cotton Throw Pillow Overstock View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: The front of this throw pillow is made of waffle weave fabric, which gives it a cozy, textured look. Keep in Mind: The cover is spot clean only. This vibrant, waffle weave pillow is the best throw pillow for those looking to add texture to their space. The pattern gives the pillow texture, adding a bit of interest, without being overwhelming. The option to have a feather down or polyester fill gives you the ability to customize your throw pillows. They are also available in several different sizes, and you can also buy the cover with or without the inserts. The pillow comes in six colors: wheat, charcoal, coral, denim, rose, and mustard. With a hidden zipper enclosure, you can easily remove the cover if you need to spot clean a stain or decide to use another insert. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% cotton; insert is feather down or polyester fill, depending on your selection

Cover is 100% cotton; insert is feather down or polyester fill, depending on your selection Size: 18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, or 22 x 22 inches

18 x 18 inches, 20 x 20 inches, or 22 x 22 inches Care Instructions: Spot clean

Best Lumbar: Threshold Oversize Lumbar Woven Global Pillow Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: You’ll add flair and a designer look just like the pros by bringing this throw pillow into your room. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in two colors—black and brown. Lumbar cushions are designed to support your lower back and provide comfort, but let’s be honest, most are chosen for the added style that they bring to a room. And the global-inspired pattern on this pillow will add visual interest to your space. It only comes in black and brown, but fortunately these neutral colors matchmost decor. It has a polyester fill so you don’t have to worry about fluffing your pillow before guests arrive. It’s also Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, meaning that it’s been tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: Cotton cover with polyester fill

Cotton cover with polyester fill Size: 27 x 15 inches

27 x 15 inches Care Instructions: Spot or wipe clean

Best Leather: Strick & Bolton Lindi Leather 22-inch Throw Pillow Courtesy of Overstock View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: This genuine leather pillow has a down filling that gives it a light and luxurious feeling. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in one size. This square leather pillow will add a high-end feel and warmth to your space. And it’ll fit right into pretty much any interior style, whether your decor is contemporary, rustic, bohemian, or farmhouse. With its distressed, dyed cover and contrasting natural, cotton back, this pillow looks like it’s been a well-loved accessory in your house for years. Plus, leather will age and soften over time, giving it an even more lived-in, vintage feel. The feather and down insert is ideal—it adds to the pillow’s luxurious feeling, making it both soft and supportive. There are several neutral colors to choose from, but it’s only available in one square size. Layer this pillow with other pillows of different materials and textures for a warm palette. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Material: Cover is 100% leather with a natural cotton back; insert is feather and down

Cover is 100% leather with a natural cotton back; insert is feather and down Size: 22 x 22 inches

Best Round: Lush Decor Round Pleated Soft Velvet Decorative Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This round, velvet throw pillow will look good anywhere, your living room sofa, your bed, or an accent chair. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in one size. Mixing and matching a few different decorative pillows adds layers and texture into any space. This round throw pillow instantly adds visual interest and will make any space more inviting. Its velvet fabric is soft and gives it an attractive sheen, while the pleated design and tufted button center adds a chic element. If you’re just looking to add a little something extra to your design scheme, this accent pillow packs a big punch. This pillow is offered in seven different colors, and it’s made with polyester fill to help maintain its circular shape. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Material: 100% polyester

100% polyester Size: 15 x 15 inches

15 x 15 inches Care Instructions: Spot clean