The 18 Best Throw Blankets of 2022

Here are the best throw blankets of 2022.

Overall, the best throw blanket is the Cozy Earth Bamboo Throw Blanket because of its softness, breathability, moisture-wicking technology, and ease of care.

To find the best throw blankets, we researched a variety of selections in multiple sizes and assorted materials. In addition to Spets, we also consulted Karin Sun, founder of luxury bedding brand Crane & Canopy, and Lucy Penfield, founder and design principal at Lucy Interior Design.

Since throw blankets are available in so many different fabrics, colors, and sizes, you can find a blanket for every style and budget.

“A throw blanket offers so many different functions and adds color and texture to a room, as well as being used for warmth and comfort,” says Anki Spets, owner and designer of AREA Home in New York, New York.

The beauty of throw blankets is that they can serve a variety of purposes. They can be used as a blanket for warmth, tossed over the arm of a chair for a pop of color or pattern, or given as a crowd-pleasing gift.

Best Overall: Cozy Earth Bamboo Throw Blanket Cozy Earth View On Cozyearth.com Why You Should Get It: This soft throw blanket is temperature regulating to keep you cool—and it’s machine washable. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in white. If you’re looking for a classic choice, the best throw blanket is this pick from Cozy Earth. It’s made of premium 100% viscose from bamboo—which is cooler than cotton. Breathable and moisture-wicking, this throw is ideal for those who tend to get hot easily. The temperature-regulating blanket is also ideal to use as an accent blanket, and looks luxurious whether it’s draped over a chair, sofa, or bed. Because of its pure white color, this neutral blanket works well with any color scheme. The throw blanket is also the perfect size to cuddle under without being too bulky when you’re cozied up with a book or dozing off on the sofa. This comfortable blanket earns our top spot because it’s easy to care for. Made with a durable enhanced weave, the fabric prevents pilling over time. To launder, simply toss in the washing machine and the dryer—no dry cleaning required. However, keep in mind this blanket is only available in white, so if you’re looking for something more colorful, this may not be the choice for you. Price at time of publish: $176 Product Details: Size: 50 x 60 inches

Best Cotton: Bearaby Cotton Napper 4.5 West Elm View On West Elm View On Pottery Barn View On Bearaby.com Why You Should Get It: This eco-friendly weighted blanket comes in several colors. Keep in Mind: It may take more than one cycle to dry it, and you should avoid washing this throw in top loading machines. The 10-pound Bearaby Cotton Napper is the best cotton throw because it’s made of 100% organic cotton and is an eco-friendly choice. It doesn’t include any harmful chemicals, synthetics, pesticides, or artificial softeners and has a Made in Green by Oeko-Tex product label that ensures it has been tested for harmful substances. Bearaby also says the blankets are manufactured in environmentally-friendly facilities under safe and socially responsible working conditions. The Napper is also a weighted blanket, so it’s designed to provide a deeper level of sleep and stress relief. The 10-pound Cotton Napper is the lightest of the Bearaby weighted blankets and is made of 100% cotton. There are also three additional weights available—15, 20, and 25 pounds—which are made of 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. The Napper’s handknit chunky design also makes it a breathable choice, so you won’t get too hot when lying under it. Available in colors like asteroid gray, evening rose, moonstone gray, midnight blue, and cloud white, the throw blanket can work with a variety of decor styles. The Napper should be washed separately in cold water on a delicate or permanent-press cycle and tumble dried on low. However, it may take more than one dry cycle to completely dry. Avoid laundering in top loading machines with agitators to prevent snagging the blanket’s loops. Price at time of publish: From $249 Product Details: Size: 40 x 64 inches

Best Cashmere: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw Quince View On Onequince.com Why You Should Get It: It’s made with 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere. Keep in Mind: As with all cashmere, pilling is inevitable. The Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw is made of 100% Grade-A cashmere, which has 14 microns width per hair (cashmere ranges from Grade A:14 microns to Grade C: 30 microns. The smaller the number, the thinner and higher quality it is). The blanket throw is light and breathable, so it can be used in any season. And since it’s a high-grade blanket, it’s strong and flexible, so it stretches and then returns to its natural shape. The cashmere throw has a 4-inch fringe, which adds character and texture to the blanket. It comes in five colors: camel, sky blue, currant, heather gray, and ivory. When laundering, the Quince Mongolian throw blanket should only be hand washed with cold water and a neutral soap. To dry, lay it flat at room temperature. Since this blanket is cashmere, keep in mind that it will be susceptible to pilling. However, the company recommends occasionally using a Wool and Cashmere Spray from The Laundress instead of frequently washing the throw to help reduce pilling. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Size: 50 x 60 inches

Best Wool: Casper Sleep Bold Plaid Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Casper Why You Should Get It: The throw blanket is made of 100% wool and feels as soft as your favorite sweater. Keep in Mind: It’s dry-clean only and can’t be ironed. The Casper Sleep Bold Plaid Throw Blanket provides a luxury feel at a relatively affordable price. The 100% wool throw is cozy like your go-to sweater, making it an ideal choice for snuggling on chilly days. Available in several different plaid designs, this fringe blanket is perfect for adding autumnal vibes to your décor. Choices include a neutral oatmilk colorway with white, light gray, and dark gray blocks; an indigo with navy blue, orange, and blue/orange blocks; and an autumnal colorway with white, light blue, and orange blocks. Keep in mind that this blanket should be dry cleaned to help preserve the blanket’s natural beauty and shape. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Size: 50 x 70 inches

Best Patterned: authenticity50 Heritage Blanket Throw authenticity50 View On Authenticity50.com Why You Should Get It: The wide herringbone pattern on this blanket throw offers sophisticated style, so you can use it for years to come. Keep in Mind: The blanket has a medium-light weight, making it heavier than some throw blankets. Made by a family-owned and operated weaving mill in Maine, the Authenticity Heritage Blanket Throw is designed to be an heirloom piece. Not only will it serve you well for years, it’s durable enough to be passed down from generation to generation. Made of 100% cotton, the medium-lightweight blanket looks chic and effortless thrown across your sofa or bed, and feels cozy when you’re snuggled under it. The classic herringbone blanket is available in yellow, tan, blue, and pink and can be easily laundered in the washing machine and dryer. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Size: 48 x 65 inches

Best Oversized: ChappyWrap Brant Point Blues Royal Blanket ChappyWrap View On Chappywrap.com Why You Should Get It: This extra-large blanket has plenty of room for two people to comfortably cuddle underneath. Keep in Mind: It may actually be too big for just one person. For those wanting to share a blanket with someone, this ChappyWrap blanket is an ideal choice. ChappyWrap actually has a Royal size category for blankets that are larger than its original-size blankets. That’s where we found this delightful Brant Point Blues Royal Blanket, which is 90 x 90 inches. It has a variegated stripe in shades of blue and ivory that are reminiscent of time spent at an island beach or seaside resort, and you can recreate that feeling every time you cuddle underneath it. The blanket has a jacquard-woven design and is reversible, so you’ll never see any unsightly seams. It's made of a cotton blend that is primarily cotton, but also includes acrylic and a little polyester. It’s easy to care for, since you can machine wash and dry it. In addition, the blanket resists pilling, fuzz, and shrinking. But keep in mind that it’s really big, and may overwhelm small spaces (and you). Price at time of publish: $195 Product Details: Size: 90 x 90 inches

Best Heated: Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bedsurehome.com Why You Should Get It: With six heating levels and an LED controller, it’s easy to warm up under this stylish throw blanket. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t look quite as stylish as other throw blankets. For those extra-chilly days when a throw blanket isn’t enough, a heated blanket can provide warmth and comfort. The Bedsure Heated Blanket Throw can keep you toasty without having to crank up the thermostat or lighting the fireplace. This blanket, which includes elongated insulated heating wires, is operated by a handheld controller with an LED display. It has six heating levels, and the timer can be set for one through four hours, and the heat will automatically shut off in three hours when not in use. The flannel on one side and the fleece on the other combine to keep you even warmer. The throw is available in dark green, beige, black, blue, brown, gray, navy, and red. However, it doesn’t look as luxurious as many of the other throw blankets on our list. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Size: 60 x 50 inches

Care Instructions: Before you wash the blanket, disconnect the cord. Machine wash with cold water, and tumble or air dry.

Best Faux Fur: Eikei Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Eikeiusa.com Why You Should Get It: Look and feel like a million bucks in this double-sided faux fur throw that could be mistaken for the real thing. Plus, it can be machine washed. Keep in Mind: This blanket must be air dried after washing. You’ll feel like royalty cuddled up in this Eikei Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket—and it will make your sofa, lounge chair, or bed feel more expensive and luxurious, too. Unlike real fur blankets, you won’t have to worry about this Arctic Wolf-looking throw blanket shedding. You can also enjoy this blanket guilt-free since no animals were harmed to produce it. The double-sided blanket is available in the following colors: white tipped (Arctic wolf), chinchilla, mocha, timber wolf, gray frost, ombre beige, and timberwolf. It’s also easy to care for since the blanket can be laundered in the washing machine in cold water and then hung up to air dry, which is a surprising bonus considering the material. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Size: 69 x 59 inches

Best Chunky Knit: Sobel Westex Galaxy Throw Sobel Westex View On Sobelathome.com Why You Should Get It: This chunky knit throw provides plush comfort while boasting a Oeko-Tex certification. Keep in Mind: It’s rather bulky and may be too heavy for some people. The Westex Galaxy Throw is a part of Sobel’s Star Wars bedding collection, but you don’t have to be a fan of the franchise to enjoy this oversized throw blanket. Available in several neutral colors, this weighty yet fluffy knit blanket provides an enveloping comfort on chilly nights. This throw is also easy and convenient to carry from place to place thanks to the included blanket tote. The throw is also Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances. And since it’s machine washable and dryable, the blanket is also easy to care for. Price at time of publish: $119 Product Details: Size: 50 x 60 inches

Best Travel: Nolah Bamboo Throw Nolah View On Nolahmattress.com Why You Should Get It: Carrying this lightweight blanket is a breeze thanks to the included travel case. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in white. While thick and chunky throw blankets are perfect for snuggling up with around the house, they can be too bulky to tote with you while traveling. For frequent travelers, the Nolah Bamboo Throw is just the right size. You can toss it in your suitcase or carry it as a personal item in the sporty navy carrying bag included with the purchase. Whether you’re at home or on the move, this bamboo throw looks and feels luxurious, and it’s hypoallergenic, breathable, and moisture wicking to keep you cool and dry. The bamboo throw is also naturally antibacterial, which is a bonus for those traveling during cold and flu season. Wherever you are, the temperature-regulating blanket is lightweight enough to provide warmth without weighing you down. Keep in mind that it’s only available in white and is dry-clean only, so if you’re after a colorful, machine-washable blanket, this item may not be for you. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Size: 50 x 60 inches

Best Waffle: Casper Waffle Throw Blanket Casper View On Casper Why You Should Get It: This waffle weave blanket is made of 100% organic cotton and adds texture to a space when used as decor. Keep in Mind: It may be too lightweight for cooler climates. Thick, oversized throw blankets can be a bit cumbersome for some, but that won’t be an issue with the Casper Waffle Throw Blanket. The lightweight design looks good at the foot of your bed or thrown across your sofa, and the 50 x 70 size is slightly bigger than most throw blankets, but not so overwhelming to not look stylish in almost any space. It’s available in three colors: rain, petal, and avocado. The waffle weave is designed to help air circulate, which keeps you cooler. And by regulating your body heat, the 100% organic cotton blanket is a good choice for any season—although for especially cold climates, you may want to layer two of these throws together for extra warmth. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 50 x 70 inches

Best Weighted: California Design Den Cooling Handmade Chunky Weighted Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This 100% cotton weighted blanket could benefit your emotional health. Keep in Mind: For the best results, you need to select the blanket size that corresponds with your body weight. The California Design Den Cooling Handmade Chunky Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket when considering not only quality, but also bang for your buck. The key is to get the right blanket for your body type. For example, the 12-pound blanket is best for people who weigh between 100 and 140 pounds, and the 15-pound blanket is best for people who weigh more than 140 pounds. A weighted blanket hugs your body and provides DTP (deep touch pressure) to relieve stress, lower cortisol levels, and help you relax and fall asleep—but this depends on getting the right size. If the blanket is too light for your size, you may not receive the maximum benefits. The chunky weighted blanket is handwoven and made of 100% cotton. The blanket’s weight is distributed evenly, and the throw is not only soft and breathable, but also calming so it can relax you or help put you to sleep. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Size: From 44 x 72 inches

Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry

Best Quilted: Saatva Organic Cotton Channel Quilt Saatva View On Saatva Why You Should Get It: This organic cotton channel quilt is lightweight and luxurious—and even comes with pillow shams if you decide to purchase the set. Keep in Mind: Spot cleaning is preferable, although it can be washed in cold water.

This isn’t your grandma’s quilted throw blanket. The Saatva Organic Cotton Channel Quilt is silky-soft and luxurious. It’s made of 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and organic cotton batting, with a 1-inch channel quilt pattern. The quilt is lightweight and breathable and has a modern sateen weave that works well when cuddling on the sofa, or you can even use it to cover your bed or on top of your duvet. There’s even an option to purchase a set that includes a pillow sham with the quilt to make your bed feel even cozier and more luxurious. The quilt throw and shams are available in white, ivory, and gray. When it comes to care, spot-cleaning is preferable, but you can also toss it into the washing machine in cold water and then tumble dry on low. Price at time of publish: From $215 Product Details: Size: 96 x 96 inches

100% organic cotton Care Instructions: Spot clean preferable; however, also machine washable

Best for Outdoors: Yeti Lowlands Blanket 4.7 Yeti View On Amazon View On Dick's View On REI Why You Should Get It: The blanket has a waterproof layer and pet hair easily shakes off, making this ideal for any adventure with or without your pooch. Keep in Mind: Prolonged sun exposure can cause the blanket to fade. If you’re going on an outdoor adventure, you’ll want to keep warm—but you may not want to expose your high-end cashmere blanket to the natural elements. For camping, hiking, or even a backyard movie night, this throw blanket from Yeti is a smart choice. This spacious blanket throw is waterproof on the outside, and it’s padded and insulated on the inside. And good news for pet owners—it also repels dirt and pet hair. The six utility loops on the blanket make it easy to stake it down or hang it up. It’s also spacious (78 x 55 inches), so there’s plenty of room to share. And the blanket even comes with a carrying case, which makes it easy to store and transport. It’s available in four colors—Nordic purple, smoke blue, alpine yellow, and fireside red. Make sure to limit this blanket from too much sun exposure to ensure the blanket doesn’t fade. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Size: 78 x 55 inches

Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry

Best Chenille: West Elm Luxe Chenille Throw West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This comfy blanket has a luxurious sheen to it and comes in 11 different colors. Keep in Mind: If you prefer a matte look, some of the color options may be too shiny. This Luxe Chenille Throw is perfect for adding a bit of extravagance to your space. In addition to being comfortable and soft to the touch, this chenille throw has a sheen to it, which adds a little bling to your decor and elevates the bed or chaise it’s draped over. Available in a variety of rich colors, you’re sure to find a hue that matches your aesthetic. And being machine washable makes the throw also easy to care for. Simply wash it on a gentle cycle in cold water, and lay it flat to dry. Price at time of publish: From $85 Product Details: Size: From 47 x 60 inches

Care Instructions: Machine wash on gentle cycle and lay flat to dry