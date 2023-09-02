These Are the 13 Best Labor Day Deals on Our Favorite BHG-Tested Products

Labor Day sales are officially here, and while there are plenty of deals to thumb through, we have to admit we’re a little bit biased. After all, here at Better Homes and Gardens, we’ve tested thousands of products, and that includes everything from cleaning gadgets and vacuums to kitchen essentials and bedding must-haves. Instead of buying something random based on trends, or what seems like “a good deal,” why don’t you take it from us, the pros that do this for a living?

Some of the top products from our BHG Recommends program just so happen to be on sale, including popular brands like Bissell, CozyEarth, iRobot, Levoit, and more. Our pick for Best Cordless Vacuum is currently 22% off, while our top choice for the Best Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair also has a big Labor Day discount at more than 40% off. If you’re planning on doing some yard work this fall, be sure to stock up on this flat soaker hose for convenient watering, and round out your outdoor space with our favorite portable fire pit that’s $126 off. Shop these on-sale tested products below, with prices as low as $20.

Best BHG Tested Labor Day Home Deals

iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

We named the iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum the Best Overall for Pet Hair because in our testing, it scored a five out of five for effectiveness, and now, it’s 42 percent off on Amazon. It has a camera in the front for obstacle avoidance, ensuring the vac goes around furniture and other items that might be in its way. It also features an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and suction strong enough to lift up pet hair.

Yefu Plastic Weather Resistant Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Named our pick for the Best Plastic option, this weather-resistant Adirondack chair is made from polystyrene. At 34 by 36.6 by 20.3 inches, the armrests are spacious enough to keep your drink nearby without sacrificing comfort. Its adjustable recline and deep slant make it comfortable enough for lounging, too, and you’ll also love how quickly it assembles together, in just under 30 minutes.

Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier

Amazon

This smart air purifier definitely deserves its title of Best for Dust. We gave it a five out of five in ease of setup, four out of five in design, four out of five in noise level, four out of five in features, and a 4.4 out of five in effectiveness. With stellar testing results like that, it’s no surprise that this air purifier impressed us with its ability to tackle up to 3,120 square feet in 60 minutes, all while in the super quiet “silent” mode (or its other two mode options).

Bissell Smart Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters

Amazon

Bissell makes some of the best air purifiers we’ve ever tested, but one of their standout purifiers is the one we named the pick with the Best Features among the Best Air Purifiers for Pet Hair. One of our favorite features is that this device has a color-coded screen that displays your home’s air quality in a user-friendly, easy-to-understand interface. It reports the room’s exact PM 2.5 levels, and can automatically change the fan settings based on the current air quality.

Rowenta Perfect Pro Station Iron

Amazon

Originally named our Best Splurge pick in our list of the best 30 steam irons, this Rowenta model is now on sale for 23 percent off, plus an additional $30 off coupon. In our testing, it scored highest in design (five out of five), portability (4.8 stars out of five), and effectiveness (at 4.6 out of five). The detachable water tank holds up to 37 ounces of water, and automatically filters out calcium, which helps prevent buildup on your iron in the long run.

O-Cedar Microfiber Spin Mop

Amazon

Our mop pick for the Best Spinning option, this Amazon best-seller includes a microfiber mop head that’s designed to fit snugly into otherwise unreachable corners, and a bucket cleaning system in which the mop self-wrings, completely hands-free. It can remove 99 percent of bacteria in the water, too, for a safe, more durable mopping experience.

H2O Works Garden Flat Soaker Hose

Amazon

This flat garden hose is extremely durable and easy to maneuver. Named the Best Soaker option after our testing, water seeps out of the hose quickly and evenly, dispensing up to 2 gallons of water in just two minutes. Made of lightweight PVC, and extending up to 50 feet, this soaker also gives off a maximum pressure of 60 pounds per square inch.

Bedsure Full Down Alternative Comforter

Amazon

Currently marked down to $34 in the full size, this down alternative duvet insert is our pick for Best Budget when it comes to our top duvet inserts. Overall, it received a four out of five. It’s available in eight colors, and it’s soft and lightweight enough to use as a standalone comforter sans the duvet cover. It has sewn-through box construction, which keeps the down alternative fill firmly in place, and corner and side tabs that secure the duvet cover closed.

Le’raze Glass Kitchen Canisters

Amazon

If you’re looking for the best pantry storage containers, you might be surprised to find out that we have tested storage container products, too. We dubbed the five-piece Le’raze Glass Kitchen Canisters set as the Best Glass pick, for so many reasons, including how convenient they are to clean, and the airtight, leak-proof storage they provide. Each canister is heat- and cold-resistant, and dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer-, and oven-safe.

Devoko Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Amazon

A number-one Amazon best-seller in patio conversation sets, this three-piece set earned our award for the Best Wicker Seating. With a near-perfect score across the board—a five out of five in setup, comfort, durability, and value, and a 4.8 in quality—this outdoor furniture set is durable enough to withstand rain. It’s 40 percent off right now for Labor Day, which makes it a good choice for a small deck or porch, or any area that could use some extra seating.

Auto Joe Corded Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

With an extension hose, crevice nozzle, rush, spare HEPA filter, and a filter cleaning brush, the handheld car vacuum we named the Best Cordless pick only weighs 1.6 pounds and has a cord length of 16 feet. It also comes with a handy-dandy storage case.

Cozy Earth Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

When it comes to bamboo sheets, we named this Cozy Earth set Best Splurge—all the more reason to buy the set while it’s 20 percent off. The silky soft and breathable set comes with a top sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Our pick for Best Overall spot in our list of the best cordless vacuums, this Levoit model is only six pounds, which makes it lightweight and portable enough to carry room to room. It picks up all kinds of debris—from cereal pieces and coffee grounds to dirt, hair, and dust—in a matter of seconds, and it works just as well on high-pile as medium-pile carpets. Best of all, the vacuum head is versatile enough to address the lip of each stair step (and the corners), as well as covering all the surface area on the floor—including all the nooks, crannies, and corners.

