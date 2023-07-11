We’ve Tested Thousands of Products—and 10 of Our Favorites Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Over the years, we have tested thousands of products and written hundreds of articles about the best products for cleaning, decorating, cooking, gardening, and more. If you’ve had your eye on a product we tested and loved, you’re in luck—Amazon is slashing prices on countless items during Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 11 to July 12. Here are the best deals on our favorite products we’ve tested.

Levoit Core P350 Pet Care Air Purifier

The Levoit Core P350 Pet Care Air Purifier earned the title of the best air purifier for small rooms after our testing. During our testing, this air purifier reduced the particulate matter (PM) in the testing space from a hazardous rating to a healthy rating within just 10 minutes, which was about the same speed and effectiveness as more expensive models. It also includes four times, a sleep mode, and a lock button. Because of its performance and compact size, it quickly became one of our favorites—and you can snag it today for $40 off.

Dreo DR-HAC002 Window Air Conditioner

After using this window air conditioner unit for over a month, we determined it was one of the best ones we tested. Because it operated at a volume of 42 decibels, which is about the noise level in a library, it earned a spot as the best quiet window air conditioner unit. We also loved that there were four different modes to choose from: cooling, dehumidifying, auto, and fan. At $60 off, add this unit to your cart to stay cool this summer.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

This stainless steel cookware set is perfect for beginner cooks or those purchasing a set for the first time. During testing, we found that these pots and pans heated up quickly, and we were able to cook scallops and frittata seamlessly without any ingredients sticking to the bottom of the pans. We also appreciated how easy it was to clean this set, and we only needed a scrubbing brush and Bar Keepers Friend.

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater

When we tested stand mixers in our testing lab, this one stood out due to size and performance. For those who have limited counter space or a small kitchen, this mini mixer is the best stand mixer for you since it performed just as effortlessly and effectively as some larger models we tested. The bowl and attachment are also both dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. At over $100 off, now is the time to add this small appliance to your kitchen.

Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8-Quart Smart Air Fryer

We love making crispy, delicious air fryer meals, and the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8-Quart Smart Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers for the job. This appliance stood out from the rest we tested because it had an accompanying app that allowed us to monitor cooking progress and start the device from another room. When we cooked coconut shrimp and biscuits in this air fryer, it yielded a perfectly golden and crispy result. Today, you can snag the appliance for over $20 off.

Restmo Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer

When testing the best hose nozzles, this sprayer earned the title of best high pressure hose nozzle. In addition to seven different spray patterns, this hose nozzle also had a flow control setting that allowed us to customize the water pressure. We loved being able to adjust the flow of the nozzle when completing different outdoor tasks such as watering plants, washing the dog, or cleaning the car. At almost 50% off, you don’t want to miss out on this limited-time deal.

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Our best budget pick for the best robotic pool cleaners, the Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, impressed us during our testing. Despite a lower price point than other models, we found that the pool cleaner was able to efficiently clean debris from the bottom of a pool. We also appreciated that it’s lightweight at 7.6 pounds, and it has a retrieval hook so it’s easy to remove from the water. Today, you can score this budget-friendly device robotic pool cleaner for $120 off its original price.

Tiki Retreat Smokeless Fire Pit

No summer is complete with having a refreshing cocktail around a fire pit in the evening. When we tested fire pits, the Tiki Retreat Smokeless Fire Pit caught our attention because of its portability and how easy it was to clean. And since it’s a smokeless model, you don’t have to worry about smoke irritating your eyes or throat. Add this summer essential to your cart now that it’s almost $50 off.

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

This vacuum earned the spot as the best stick vacuum for carpet during our testing because of its hypervelocity suction and thoughtfully-designed brush roll. During our testing, we found that this vacuum easily suctioned up debris embedded in carpet, thanks to its brush roll that features flexible silicon fins. With the brushes design, we also didn’t have to cut tangled hair out of the brush roll like we did with other models we tested. If you struggle to get your carpets clean, consider this option that’s now over $100 off.

Belife V12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

For those looking for an affordable vacuum cleaner, this cordless option was the best budget pick when we tested cordless vacuum cleaners in our lab. We spent three months testing this vacuum, and during that time we found it was efficient at quickly cleaning up messes—if often vacuumed up piles of debris within 30 to 60 seconds. It also only weighs 5.82 pounds, so it's lightweight and easy to maneuver around obstacles and up stairs. Even though this was already a budget-friendly choice, it’s even more affordable today at $60 off.

