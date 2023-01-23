The 11 Best Tea Kettles of 2023 for the Perfect Cup of Tea

We carefully selected the best tea kettles for every situation and style, taking into consideration capacity, heating method, price, and appearance.

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle is our top pick for best tea kettles. It has custom settings for black, green, and oolong teas. There's also a hold temperature setting if you need to brew another pot or want another cup of tea immediately.

“Boiling water on the stovetop allows you to reach the optimal boiling point required for brewing black teas, whereas the precision is far less with a microwave,” says Emeric Harney , marketing director of Harney & Sons Tea.

Nothing will lift your spirits like a cozy cup of tea. And while it’s tempting to microwave a cup of water for hot tea fast, don’t do it. It compromises tea leaves which means you’re left with bland, flavorless water. For the best tasting, most aromatic cup of tea, you need a tea kettle.

Best Overall Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This kettle checks all the boxes. It’s easy to use, easy to clean and there’s an easy button for all types of teas. Keep in Mind: Unlike smaller electric kettles, this requires 1500 watts instead of 1200. The Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle is the best tea kettle you can buy. Why? It’s just so simple yet it’s packed with premium features. The handle has one-touch custom temperature settings for black, green, white, oolong, herbal and there’s also a setting for French Press coffee. Even better: The keep warm function maintains a certain temperature for up to 30 minutes so you can go back for a second cup without heating a new kettle of water. That’s huge for minimizing water waste as you shouldn’t reheat kettle water for tea. The stainless steel design is perfect for a kitchen with other stainless appliances, and we love the secret window on the side with water lines so you always know how much water you’ve poured or how much you have left. It’s also backlit with blue LED lighting as well as backlit handle buttons so if you wake up in the middle of the night and need a calming herbal tea, you don’t have to turn on a bunch of kitchen lights. With a capacity of a little more than 7 cups and a pre-set temperature button for five different types of teas, this is the best tea kettle for someone who drinks tea every day and drinks different kinds of tea, whether a bold black tea in the morning or a mild floral tea at night. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Capacity: 1.7 liters | Material: Stainless Steel | Type: Electric

Best Budget Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It has a large capacity, so you'll be able to make a few cups of tea. Keep in Mind: While the vessel is stainless steel, both the handle and the spout are plastic. Don’t let the brand name fool you. If you’re on a strict budget, but you want to break your microwave water habit, the Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle is the best tea kettle to consider. And despite its small price tag, it can hold a lot of water. With a capacity of 7 cups, this is great for family hot cocoa or warming enough water for a small French press and a couple cups of tea. This is a no-frills item, even for stovetop kettles. While the bottom of the kettle is stainless steel, the whistling spout and top handle are both Bakelite plastic and can easily melt. If you have a gas stove, be careful to make sure the flames aren’t high as it could melt these pieces. That said, for a dorm with a cooktop or a first apartment with an electric stovetop, this is a great, budget-friendly starter kettle. And with the plastic/stainless steel combo, this kettle weighs a lot less than other stovetop tea kettles. So, if you’re an avid RVer or have a pull-camper, this is a cheap and pack-friendly tea kettle to use in a kitchenette. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Capacity: 1.75 quarts | Material: Stainless Steel | Type: Stovetop

Best Splurge Smeg Retro Electric Tea Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: There’s no tea kettle more colorful, cute and downright charming. Keep in Mind: For the hefty price, it still comes with a lot of plastic. Smeg appliances are one of the easiest ways to pack your kitchen with color and personality. And they’re just so gorgeous. Enter the Smeg tea kettle. It comes in all the fun Smeg hues from powder blue to retro red. If you already have a Smeg coffee maker or toaster, this electric tea kettle would make the perfect matching set for a themed breakfast or beverage bar. While it does come in a mini and standard version, we prefer to splurge for the variable temperature tea kettle with seven custom tea temperatures for hot water. Bonus: It’s listed in both Fahrenheit and Celsius so there’s no need to convert. Another handy design feature is the secret see-through window on the side of the tea kettle. This little piece is labeled with water measurements so you always know how much you’ve filled up or how much water you have left. With a capacity of just a bit more than 7 standard cups (which is really 11-12 tea cups), this is the perfect size for hosting an afternoon tea or serving tea after a dinner party. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Capacity: 1.7 liters | Material: Stainless Steel | Type: Electric

Best Electric Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The sleek, modern exterior stays cold to the touch even when the vessel itself is boiling. Keep in Mind: The temperature settings are not labeled for different types of tea. Kitchen safety is always top of mind when you have little ones or furry friends in the house. The Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro is specially designed and insulated so that it’s cool to the touch–even when it’s boiling inside. Safety aside, this 6-cup tea kettle is so sleek and stylish and comes in several finishes, including matte black and rose gold. Etched measurement lines on the inside of the kettle make filling it up with water super easy and you always know how much you have. This is the best tea kettle for a tea pro because you really have to know your tea temps. While the kettle features several pre-set temperature settings, the temperatures aren’t labeled with specific tea types like other kettles on our list. However, there is a handy icon for coffee and even hot water for baby food and heating up baby bottles, making it a great gift for baby showers and new parents. It also features a handy keep warm setting that will hold water at a set temperature for up to 30 minutes. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Capacity: 1.5 liters | Material: Stainless Steel | Type: Electric

Best Glass Breville IQ Kettle Pure Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: If you’re a house divided, this has a temperature setting for French press coffee, too. Keep in Mind: At nearly 4 pounds, this is one of the heavier electric kettles on our list. Tea time is a ritual and the Breville IQ Kettle Pure is the best tea kettle for mindfulness while you make tea. The German Schott glass jug is mesmerizing to watch as the water heats up. And you can be sure the water is the perfect temperature for each cup thanks to the handy settings for white, green, oolong, black and herbal tea. This is one of the more expensive electric kettles on our list, but it does come with that coveted keep warm function which will maintain a designated temperature for 20 minutes. It also features Breville’s patented Soft Top lid to easily and safely release steam and pour without splashes. Like other Breville products, it comes with a one-year warranty. With a capacity of more than 7 cups, it’s the perfect size for a household with more than one daily tea drinker or a couple that uses hot water in the morning for both a French press and a teapot. And because it’s glass, unlike other tea kettles the vessel displays a line for each cup amount, so you can easily fill water to a certain amount or know exactly how much hot water you have left. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Capacity: 1.7 liters | Material: Glass, Stainless Steel | Type: Electric

Best Copper Simplex Kensington No.1 by Newey & Bloomer Copper Traditional Tea Kettle Williams Sonoma View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Copper is the gold standard for a posh tea time. Keep in Mind: Copper tarnishes easily and requires frequent polishing. A copper kettle is synonymous with French country and English cottage design–and for good reason. They’re as practical as they are pretty. Copper conducts heat much better than other metals or stoneware, meaning it’s far more energy efficient. Remember that when you look at the price tag–a quality copper kettle doesn’t come cheap. The Simplex Kensington No.1 by Newey & Bloomer is for the true tea aficionado who wants a gorgeous statement piece on display on the stovetop at all times. And this statement piece will be heard, too. The Simplex signature “melodious” whistle is very loud and distinct. The Victorian style kettle features brass accents and a turned wood handle that’s designed to stay cool to the touch even when the tea kettle is hot. This is an heirloom that can last for years if taken care of properly. Though, it’s important to note that copper oxidizes fairly quickly and can patina. So, if you don’t want a green matte tea kettle, it’s important to polish regularly. Price at time of publish: $390 Product Details: Capacity: 1.9 quarts | Material: Copper | Type: Stovetop

Best Cast Iron Staub Enameled Cast Iron Round Tea Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Unlike other cast iron kitchenware, or even other tea kettles, this is completely dishwasher safe. Keep in Mind: No safety features here. Cast iron can heat well beyond 500ºF and is not the best kid-friendly or pet-friendly cookware material. Cast iron tea kettles have been part of tea culture for thousands of years and the benefits are still true today. Cast iron doesn't contain unsafe chemicals commonly used in other kinds of cookware and it keeps water hot longer, meaning you don't need to reheat water for a second cup of tea. It's also incredibly durable and can last generations and that's why Staub's cast iron kettle made our best tea kettle list. This 1-quart stovetop kettle is gorgeous and makes the perfect kitchen heirloom to pass down. Like Staub's signature line of cookware, there are so many gorgeous colors from which to choose–though we love that deep basil green. Unlike other cast iron pieces, this one doesn't require seasoning, so it's dishwasher safe. Take it from the stovetop to the campfire to the dishwasher rack. If you want low maintenance, this is your buy. It even comes with a tea infuser that you clip into the lid so the kettle becomes a teapot. (Genius.) Another great feature: the smooth bottom. Cast iron typically has a rough texture that doesn't make it a great option for glass stovetops. However, this kettle has a smooth enamel bottom that works with gas, glass, induction and more. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Capacity: 1 quart | Material: Cast Iron | Type: Stovetop

Best Vintage-Inspired KitchenAid 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This is the easiest kettle to use thanks to the giant, no-fuss on-off switch. Keep in Mind: The enamel exterior scratches easily. This KitchenAid kettle riffs on several vintage styles, from a slightly Victorian silhouette to candy colors à la Smeg (but without the price tag). At just bigger than 1 liter, this electric module is small but not tiny. It's perfect for sharing countertop space with other breakfast appliances if you're wanting to create a breakfast bar or a coffee and tea station. And did we mention the colors? With darling options like pistachio green and powder blue, this hits the sweet spot of style and budget. For functions, it's pretty basic. No high-end temperature settings here. Just one big LED-lit switch in the back to turn on and boil. And when it does boil, the switch automatically shuts off. It's a great intro into the world of electric tea kettles–especially if you've been Team Stovetop and just want water boiled fast. And oh, does this boil fast, and quietly, too. If we had an award for best tea kettle that boils the quietest, it would be this one. As it's smaller in size and features an aluminum handle, this tea kettle is super lightweight at just 2.5 pounds. That's handy if your kitchen sink is far from your counter space or if you have mobility challenges. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Capacity: 1.25 liters | Material: Stainless Steel | Type: Electric

Best Small AmazonBasics Glass Electric Kettle 1.7L Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The compact, vertical design is perfect for apartments or small kitchens with minimal countertop space. Keep in Mind: It’s a one-hit-wonder with no variable temperature settings. The AmazonBasics electric kettle made our list for the best tea kettles because it gets the job done without taking up much space at all. With a 1-liter capacity, it’s on the smaller side and it feels even smaller for countertops thanks to its vertical design. Gooseneck tea kettles are typically even smaller than this, but the shape becomes challenging for cabinet storage. This little unit can tuck into the smallest of nooks. And the cord even wraps around the base for secure storage or a more clean countertop display. The design is pretty modern and sleek thanks to the glass and stainless steel combo. While it doesn’t have all the fancy temperature buttons or hold settings like other electric tea kettles, it does have an auto shut-off safety feature and blue operational lights in case you’re making a bedtime sleepy tea and don’t want to turn on a bunch of kitchen lights. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Capacity: 1 liter | Material: Glass, Stainless Steel | Type: Electric

Best Gooseneck Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle with 5 Variable Presets 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: There are four different tea temperature settings plus one for coffee. Keep in Mind: The kettle exterior gets very hot when in use. Both coffee and tea lovers consider the gooseneck style the best tea kettle. The signature thin, tapered spout ensures the most precise pour, and the Cosori Electric Gooseneck ensures the most precise temperature, too. This 0.8-liter kettle features an easy-to-use button to boil the perfect temperature for four different types of tea: white, oolong, green, and black. It also has a coffee temperature setting if you're a house divided or love French press on the weekends. Because of its smaller size, you'll only get about 3 cups out of each boil. However, that means it will boil fairly fast in only about three minutes. The stainless steel model comes in trendy matte black and is less expensive than other options. There's an auto-shutoff for peace of mind on busy mornings. And if you're multitasking in the kitchen, the Cosori will chime three times when the water has reached the intended temperature. (Though, you can turn this off if you find it annoying.) We love the one-hour warming function, too; just press the one-touch button and your water will stay at the perfect temperature for another cup. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Capacity: 0.8 liters | Material: Stainless Steel | Type: Electric