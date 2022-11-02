The 11 Best Tea Infusers of 2022 To Brew Tea Like a Pro

Overall, the best tea infuser is the Finum Stainless Steel Brewing Basket because of its accessible price point, built-in drip tray, and effectiveness at holding leaves in while tea is brewing.

To find the best tea infusers we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each style’s capacity, material, and care. We also consulted Schwartz for additional insight.

“The process of making tea should be beautiful, a moment for mindfulness and self-care, and using a tea infuser can add depth to the experience of preparing your pot or cup,” says Steve Schwartz, founder, CEO, and master tea blender of Art of Tea.

Tea is a beverage that requires both time and preparation to enjoy. While you may have your own personal way to prep the drink, a tea infuser is a must-have item that’ll come in handy for any regular tea drinker.

Best Overall: Finum Stainless Steel Mesh Brewing Basket 5 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The handle won’t get too hot, which makes it easier to use. Plus, the lid can double as a drip tray when you’re done brewing. Keep in Mind: The diffuser is sold individually, which may not be ideal for larger households. Overall, the best tea infuser is this option from Finum. The reusable filter is easy to use and is effective at holding loose tea leaves together while they steep in hot water. This tea infuser is constructed from a combination of durable stainless steel micro mesh encased in a heat-resistant BPA-free plastic frame. The infuser itself is suited for common mug sizes, so you’ll be able to easily use it every day. Part of what makes this pick one of the best tea infusers is the heat-resistant frame. Unlike some other options, you won’t have to worry about burning your hands when removing the tea infuser from your mug. The unit also comes with a removable lid, which is ideal for those brews that require a little extra time to steep. The lid allows the tea to stay warmer a bit longer and can even be flipped over to double as a drip tray. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Material: Plastic, stainless steel

Best Budget: Made by Design Stainless Steel Tea Infuser Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The narrow mesh design prevents small leaves and debris from falling into your tea. Keep in Mind: It may take up more space in a drawer than other styles. If you are new to brewing loose-leaf tea and or are looking for a less expensive option, this pick by Made by Design is the best tea infuser. The unit can hold up to one ounce of loose leaves at a time, which is perfect for when you want to enjoy a single cup of tea versus a whole kettle. This entire tool, including its 2-inch tea ball infuser, is made of stainless steel. The narrow mesh design prevents small leaves and debris from falling into your tea. Plus, it is safe to throw in the dishwasher after use, so you’ll be able to keep it clean between each use. Just keep in mind that while it’s not oversized, it may take up more space in a drawer than in other styles. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Best Splurge: MENU Small Glass Kettle Teapot Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Its minimal design can double as a decorative piece in your kitchen. Keep in Mind: It’s not designed to use on the stovetop, so you’ll have to boil water and pour it in. If you want to invest a bit, the best tea infuser is this design by Menu. The teapot features a minimal, glass design you won’t mind keeping on your countertop. The teapot is made of heat-resistant glass and features an egg-like piece in the middle that allows you to diffuse your favorite tea blend. When your tea is done brewing, all you have to do is simply raise it by the silicone string and remove it. The 25-ounce teapot is able to brew one to two cups of tea. Keep in mind that this pick is not safe to heat up on the stovetop, however, so you’ll have to boil water and pour it in. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Material: Glass, stainless steel, plastic, silicone

Best Mug: Teabloom Double-Wall Borosilicate Glass Mug Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The lid serves as a built-in coaster. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other options. Tea infuser mugs, like this Teabloom style, allow you to seamlessly brew a single cup of tea in an all-in-one system. Whether you want to lounge with a cup of tea or leave it on your desk while you work, this pick is the best tea infuser to consider. The Teabloom Venice Mug is made from Borosilicate glass, a durable and heat-resistant material. Its double-wall design uses an air-pressure relief hole at the bottom of the mug that makes it shock-resistant as well. This means you can take it from the refrigerator to the microwave to the dishwasher without worrying about the glass cracking or shattering. Although this pick may be a bit more expensive than some other infusers, the 15-ounce capacity gives you enough for a generous pour without having to brew a whole pot. This mug also comes with a lid, which you can even use as a coaster. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: Borosilicate glass, stainless steel

Best Tea Pot: Teabloom Celebration Teapot Gift Set Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The extra wide handle and non-drip spout make this teapot very comfortable to use. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to other keep it on your stovetop or have enough room to store it. For days when one cup of tea just is not enough, this pick by Teabloom is the best tea infuser solution. Like the brand’s single-serve tea mug, this tea infuser pot is made of durable non-porous borosilicate glass that is resistant to heat, stains, and odors. Both the teapot and accompanying clear infuser are lightweight and easy to maneuver. The extra wide handle and non-drip spout make this teapot very comfortable to use. It is also safe to use on both the stovetop and the microwave. The dishwasher-safe teapot features a classic design with simple, clean lines that will fit into any kitchen aesthetic, so you can keep it on your stovetop if you don’t have room to store it. The 40-ounce capacity is also a plus, allowing you to brew up to five cups of tea at a time. Plus, it even makes for a thoughtful gift. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: Borosilicate glass

Borosilicate glass Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe

Best Electric Tea Kettle: Buydeem K2423 Tea Maker Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can choose the appropriate water temperature for the specific type of tea you’re making. Keep in Mind: It’s larger than other styles, so you’ll either need storage space or leave it on your countertop. It’s also not dishwasher safe. This tea kettle is the best tea infuser if you prefer a more advanced option. In addition to heating up water quicker than a stovetop kettle, you’ll be able to choose the specific water temperature needed for different types of tea. Plus, there’s a removable stainless steel tea infuser basket that’s easy to use. Its user-friendly design includes pre-programmed temperature settings for different types of tea, including oolong, green, black/herbal, and white, as well as a general boil setting. There is also an automatic keep-warm function that will continue to keep your team at a comfortable temperature for 60 minutes before automatically shutting off. However, you also have the option of turning off the unit manually if you need. The pot, which can hold up to 40 ounces of liquid, is constructed from durable Duran glass while the infuser is made of high-quality stainless steel. It’s worth noting that this style is larger than other options, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough space to store it or leave it on your countertop. It’s also not dishwasher safe, unlike some other picks. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Best Ball: Oxo Brew Twisting Tea Ball Infuser 4.4 OXO View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: A twisting handle self-scoops wet tea leaves from the ball infuser, making clean-up a breeze. Keep in Mind: It works best with larger tea leaves. This tea ball infuser features a generous scoop head with a twisting feature, making it easy to scoop up substantial amounts of loose tea leaves. The long stainless steel neck fits seamlessly into most cups and mugs and can even rest on the side of the mug to allow for extra-long steeping. You’re sure to appreciate the non-slip grip on the handle, which makes it comfortable to stir. Part of what makes it one of the best tea infusers, however, is a simple twist to the bottom of the handle after use will self-scoop all the wet tea leaves from the tea ball. This makes cleanup fast and mess-free. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe, so you’ll be able to keep it in good condition. Keep in mind the tea infuser works best with larger, whole tea leaves. Otherwise, if you have a tea blend with smaller leaves or mixed-in herbs, you might find some of the contents slipping out of the infuser into your tea. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Best Glass: Vahdam Radiance Glass Teapot with Infuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s safe to use on a stovetop, so you won’t have to boil water separately. Keep in Mind: This teapot only brews three to four cups at a time, so it’s not ideal if you’re entertaining a large group. This Vahdam teapot is the best tea infuser if you prefer a glass option. It is made from durable borosilicate glass that’s durable, as well as safe to use in the microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher. Plus, it’s lightweight, making it easy to take from the kitchen to your favorite tea-drinking spot in the house. The removable stainless steel mesh infuser features laser-cut holes that prevent even the smallest particles from escaping. You’ll also appreciate the no-drip spout, which helps prevent the tea from dripping onto your tables or countertops. This glass teapot can produce three to four cups, which is worth keeping in mind especially if you plan to use it for entertaining a larger group. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Borosilicate glass

Best for Travel: Teabloom All-Purpose Beverage Tumbler Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Teabloom.com Why You Should Get It: It is versatile and can be used to make tea, coffee, and fruit water. Keep in Mind: Due to the type of mesh, brewing tea may take more time than usual to brew compared to other infusers. If you like to take your tea on the go, the best tea infuse is this tumbler by Tea Bloom. The tumbler features a two-way stainless-steel filter that can brew hot and cold tea, as well as fruit-infused water and cold-brew coffee. The tumbler features a premium stainless-steel interior and brushed metallic exterior that is resistant to stains, odors, and corrosion. You’ll also appreciate the slim-line design that fits into all standard car cup holders. Plus, it’s offered in five colors: rose gold, navy blue, red, black, or white. Just keep in keep in mind that because of the particular type of mesh of the infuser insert, tea may take longer than usual to brew. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel

Best Novelty: Genuine Fred Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It sits on the edge of your mug so it’s easy to remove with each use. Keep in Mind: It may be bulkier than other options, so you’ll need room in a storage drawer for it. If you’re looking for a fun and unique gift for a tea lover in your life, the best tea infuser is this novelty style. This charming tea infuser is shaped like an adorable sloth and made from food-safe, BPA-free silicone. Plus, it’s also dishwasher and microwave safe. This novelty tea infuser comes apart in two pieces. To use it, simply fill your favorite loose-leaf tea into the bottle of the sloth and connect the two pieces together. Then hang on the rim of your cup to let the tea brew. Whenever the tea is done steeping, it’s easy to remove it from the cup. If the sloth isn’t quite your style, there are a variety of other cute animal designs to choose from, including a bunny, a hedgehog, a llama, and a koala as well. Keep in mind that this pick may be a bit bulkier than some other styles, so be sure you have enough space for it. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Material: Silicone

