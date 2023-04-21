We researched the best table saws, and our top picks were based on factors like rip capacity, blade diameter, and ease of use, including portability and storage.

There are three types of table saws: job site, contractor, and cabinet table. If you’re more of the DIY warrior type, Greene says to opt for the job site or contractor models. “These are smaller, more compact saws that fit better into a home workshop and are totally portable,” he explains. “They are still powerful enough to tackle any DIY or home-based project.”

“If you're thinking about starting a small cabinet shop out of your garage, then that's going to call for more horsepower and higher-end saw models,” says Greene, noting that type of work also requires the precision of higher-end table saws.

The best table saw for your needs depends on the scope of your projects, says Doug Greene, owner and home renovator of Signature Properties, who also builds furniture as a hobby.

If you’re looking to uplevel the tools in your DIY arsenal, a table saw might be in order. While a saw and miter box does the trick for one-off cuts, a high-quality table saw slices through wood quickly and with a higher degree of accuracy.

This table saw has a one-year limited warranty, which is shorter than some other styles. It’s ideal for smaller projects, however, so it may be subject to less wear and tear than some other options.

At less than three cubic feet in size and weighing around 11 pounds, it’s rather easy to tote around your house. Plus you can store it easily without taking up too much space—in fact, it fits into a MicroLux tool case along with any of the accessories you purchase with it.

With just a 3.25-inch blade, you won’t be building a house with the MicroLux. But you can cut wood molding and other thin, lightweight trim and other wooden finishes if you’d like.

This small but mighty table saw from MicroLux is a worthy addition to the tool collection of hobbyists and occasional DIYers. This table saw plugs into a standard outlet and is able to make smooth and accurate cuts.

Keep in Mind: It has a shorter warranty than some other styles.

Why You Should Get It: It’s the best table saw for hobbyists and occasional DIYers.

This Delta table saw comes with a five-year limited warranty, which is one of the longest options on our list, so you can make your purchase with peace of mind. Just keep in mind that this is a contractor-style table saw so it’s geared for heavy-duty projects.

Making the same cut numerous times? There’s a locking bevel plus height adjustment wheels to keep them all precise and consistent. There’s also a 0.75-inch wide miter gauge with T-slots to hold feather boards and other accessories.

The table top is cast iron and offers plenty of sturdy surface area to work on. Working with wide planks of wood? The steel rails spread to make room. There’s a dust collection system that makes catching sawdust a mess-free experience, especially when you hook it up easily to a wet/dry vac.

The 15-amp motor (3,600 RPM) is strong enough to saw through dado or other thick materials, and it’s got a T-square, three-point locking rip fence for even easier cutting.

This Delta pick is the best table saw if you prefer a plug-in style. The saw comes with a tubular rolling stand for easy portability. It features a durable 10-inch carbide-tipped blade. Want to switch it out for a new blade? It’s easy thanks to the built-in arbor lock.

Why You Should Get It: It can make small, precise cuts and is backed by a long warranty in comparison to other options.

It comes with a durable battery and charger, so you’ll always have plenty of juice to get through the project at hand. And if this will be just the latest Kobalt addition to your arsenal, you’ll be pleased to know that this table saw is compatible with dozens of other tools from the brand.

Though you may prefer a larger blade, the battery-operated brushless motor enables the 7-inch blade to go up to 3,800 RPM. It’s got a rip capacity of up to 20 inches on cross cuts and 14 inches on diagonal cuts, but the sky’s the limit when you remove the fence (which has preset miter locations that make setup easy when it is in place). A level attachment makes it simple to create 45-degree cuts.

The table saw is easy to set up, too. Just insert the rechargeable battery and fill the reservoir with water. Don’t worry about getting splashed with wet sawdust—it has an automatic water feed that prevents such messy mishaps.

If you’re tired of cords not being long enough on your electric tools—or worse, they keep getting in the way—then the best table saw for you is this cordless option from Kobalt. This battery-operated table saw is less expensive than other options and it features a full sliding table that offers better accuracy and much easier cutting than table saws that only offer a half-sized table.

Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other options and it’s got limitless rip capacity when you remove the fence.

Although it’s compact and portable, keep in mind that this pick is still a corded electric style. Whether you’re moving it around your home or to and from a job site, you’ll have to ensure you’re near an outlet to use it.

Safety is paramount with this table saw. There’s a smart guard system that offers anti-kickback protection and a guard assembly that protects you from the rotating blade but without an obstructed view. A restart protection feature prevents starting the blade up by mistake. This electric saw is configured with a soft-start setup, which lowers the risk of tripping a circuit breaker when you’re ready to work, plus it’s also got constant response circuitry to keep a consistent speed while cutting.

This table saw has a powerful 15-amp motor with 4.0 maximum horsepower and 3,650 RPM—perfect for whatever rip cuts or cross cuts you need to make. The generously sized aluminum top offers ample space to set up your materials, and a 30-inch ripping capacity makes it easy to take on longer cuts of wood.

Portability is a feature that might not immediately come to mind with table saws, but this one by Bosch does indeed deliver. A wheeled stand is included for easy mobility and simple setup wherever you need it, plus there’s plenty of onboard storage for the wrench and other components.

Keep in Mind: Although it’s portable, it’s corded electric so you’ll still need to make sure you’re near an outlet.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with an easy-to-use rolling stand and several safety features.

At about 53 pounds, this table saw may be tough for some to move. However, an included rolling stand makes this easier to tote around on a job site or from room to room in your own home.

The table saw also features include an insert plate, wrench, and push stick. A dust port takes on wood debris for easier cleanup. Need to adjust the saw’s fence? A rack and pinion system makes it simple to do for better accuracy.

It’s equipped with a 10-inch, 24-tooth carbide blade as well a miter gauge. It’s also got a smart guard system with an anti-kickback device, so you can cut even the heftiest materials with peace of mind.

If you’ve got cuts of hardwoods, this machine will take each plank on masterfully. The worm drive on this Skil features a 30.5-inch rip capacity at a cutting depth of 3.625 inches, which is an ideal combination for larger projects.

If you’re advanced in your DIY skills, you’ll need a table saw that can keep up, like this one from Skil. The worm drive means the table saw is both powerful and durable, making it the best table saw for heavy-duty projects.

Keep in Mind: It weighs just under 53 pounds, so it may be too heavy for some to move it.

Why You Should Get It: It features a worm drive, which makes it more powerful than some other options. It also has a wheeled stand that makes it easier to transport.

This compact unit weighs under 40 pounds, so you’ll have no problem with storage. Even better? It’s got a spot onboard for storing accessories and other tools to help you in your woodworking.

If it’s accuracy that you’re after, you’ll get it thanks to the carbide-tipped, 8.25-inch blade and simple-lock rip fence. It should stay sharper for longer, so you can make it through longer tasks and projects without sacrificing clean cuts.

This table is constructed of coated steel, which makes it easy to feed in longer planks of wood and other materials to be cut. It’s also got a durable steel frame and a 13-amp motor (5,700 RPM) that might make you ditch your handsaw for good.

This compact table saw by Craftsman is perfect for occasional home projects , but it’s got enough capacity to take on larger projects, too. Plus, it’s less expensive than other options, so it’s the best table saw if you don’t want to invest much in a model.

Keep in Mind: You might need a larger model for some projects.

Why You Should Get It: It’s compact and at 39 pounds, it’s more lightweight than other options.

The table saw is an investment so if you’re on the fence, keep in mind this table saw comes with a three-year limited warranty, one year of free service, and a 90-day money back guarantee, so you’ve got time to try out your new purchase.

The saw and its components all fit onto a rolling stand for the ultimate in portability, so prepping for and breaking down after a project is quick and easy. Not into the sawdust-covered look? There’s a 2.5-inch port that not only grabs that sawdust and debris, but it hooks up to a vacuum for easy cleanup.

The table itself is sturdy and ready to hold up to hefty materials. It’s easy to adjust the blade for various cuts. There’s a handy storage system that offers easy access to components like the blade guard assembly, rip fence, blade wrenches, miter gauge, and push stick. Plus, there’s also a place to wrap the six-foot cord up neatly when you’re in between projects.

A 15-amp motor (4,800 RPM) powers the 10-inch, 24-tooth carbide blade. The 10-inch blade can cut up to 3.125 inches at a 90-degree angle and up to 2.25 inches at a 45-degree angle, so you’ve got options for your wood cutting needs.

Dewalt is a brand that’s synonymous with high-quality tools, and this job site table saw is no exception. This table saw features an ample 32.5-inch rip capacity to take on hardwood and large sheets of plywood.

Keep in Mind: It’s corded, which could be limiting for where you can use it at home.

Why You Should Get It: It’s got a powerful motor with ample rip capacity.

The Bottom Line

The Dewalt 15 Amps Corded 10 in. Table Saw is the best overall table saw for its power, performance, and surprising portability. We also appreciate that it comes with a three-year limited warranty, one year of free service, and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

What to Know About Table Saws Before Shopping

Type

There are three main types of table saws: job site, contractor, and cabinet table. Depending on the brand, jobsite and contractor tables are terms that might be used interchangeably, says Greene. They’re typically lightweight and compact, plus they are often on wheels for easy portability. Some models, like benchtop styles, are so small that they can be placed on a tabletop.

Cabinet table saws are meant for more industrial cutting projects, so they are larger and much heftier. “[They] really aren't intended to be moved around too much,” explains Greene.

Dimensions

A table saw is obviously larger than a hand saw and miter box. Some saws are more compact than others, so pay attention to total dimensions, not just blade diameter. Since a table saw makes for odd home decor, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got ample room to store your new tool.

Rip Capacity

A table saw’s rip capacity is the measurement of the gap between the blade’s edge and the fence, which is the vertical guide that you can move to the left or right, Greene explains. “You don't need too much rip capacity if you're just doing smaller projects,” he says.



If you’re looking to make furniture or cabinets, he says you’ll need a table with a 2 or 3-foot rip capacity. “That essentially means that the saw table is big enough so you can move the fence all the way over two or three feet,” he says, making it easier to cut larger pieces of wood.

Some table saws list a different measurement for right and left rip capacity, but this shouldn’t pose a problem, per Greene. “On my saw, there's less room on the left side, so the blade kind of sits closer to the left edge of the table than it does to the right,” he says. “And I’ve just gotten used to that by moving the workpiece and using the fence on the right side.”

Blade Diameter

Blade diameter is what determines how deep a cut you can make with your table saw. You’ll notice that most of the picks on our best table saws list have a 10-inch blade, which according to Greene is ideal for just about any at-home project.

Blades that are smaller in diameter will have a more shallow depth for cutting, which might still be just fine for the materials you’re working with.

Warranty

All of the table saws on our list come with some type of limited warranty with purchase. That should be just fine, per Greene. If you purchase a table saw from a reputable brand he says, “I wouldn't worry too much about signing up for any additional warranty.”

Your Questions, Answered

What do you need the best table saw for?

Any time a home improvement project requires faster, more accurate wood cutting is a great time to use a table saw. In particular, Greene says, “You'll find that anytime you need to cut plywood, a table saw is the best tool for the job.”

How different is a table saw from a miter saw?

When it comes to saws, you may have to choose between either a table saw or a miter saw. “A table saw is designed for making rip cuts, whereas a miter saw is designed for making cross cuts,” says Greene. The difference is that rip cuts go with the grain while cross cuts go against the grain, he explains. But you can set up your table saw to do cross cuts, too.

“[A table saw] does as nice or better of a job than a miter saw does,” he says. “The beauty of having a table saw is that it's the most versatile tool you can have in your shop.”

What safety precautions should you take when using a table saw?

In addition to wearing protective gear for the eyes, ears, and face, Greene says you should position yourself accordingly when working with a table saw.

“I never stand directly behind the work piece that I am moving through the blade,” he says. “Kickback is the largest risk when using a table saw, and by moving my body to one side or the other, I can avoid being in the path of travel if kickback should occur.”

Greene also recommends not wearing any loose clothing that can get caught up in the blade and pull your arm or body in.

Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, New York, covering all things home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of best table saws, Barbara analyzed lab insights from our testing site in Des Moines, Iowa. She also consulted Doug Greene, Owner and Home Renovator of Signature Properties in Philadelphia, PA.

