The 20 Best Table Runners of 2022 for Your Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, and More

We hunted high and low for the best table runners of 2022 in 20 categories, from budget buys and pieces in particular fabrics to ultra-luxe options and holiday-only wear. Our top overall pick is Enlivenstore's XL handmade table runner from Etsy. Every inch is stitched in seed beads to form fanciful flowers and foliage, and the muted colors are easy on the eyes but still lively, so it’ll look fresh from spring through fall.

“Decorating a table makes people feel special,” says Sharon Comly, who shares her tabletop creations with several thousand followers on Instagram (@houseonheatherfield). “Having people over and sitting down at the table—that’s how we welcome people. It tells them, ‘We’re glad you’re here; we want to focus on you and relax and talk.’ It also says that we’re not in a rush [and] that we’re going to enjoy each other’s company.”

Such decoration may seem too dressy for today’s casual homes and rushed meals, but we beg to differ. A little extra something special on the table is what family dinners, birthday parties, and holiday festivities need to celebrate life’s milestones.

Think of a table runner as related to a tablecloth, which is its cousin with more coverage. A tablecloth spans the entire tabletop and overhangs the edges on all four sides, while a runner is slimmer, running the length of the table but not its entire width.

What will the best-dressed tables be wearing this year? We’re betting on these 20 best table runners of 2022, covering several décor styles, holidays, and every budget.

Hand-woven of abaca fiber (also known as Manila hemp) for natural nubbiness, this runner is accentuated with the addition of a scalloped border—we’re absolutely besotted with the navy blue option. This combination of everyday and elegant makes for a supremely versatile topper.

Keep in Mind : Don’t let water sit on this runner, as it can stain.

Why You Should Get It : Christened with a rustic texture bordered by scalloped edges, this runner is casual enough for every day but has plenty of charm for a more festive occasion.

April Cornell is well-known for her country-fresh florals in artful color combinations, and her Frances table runner does not disappoint. It’s sewn of two lovely velvets: a floral in muted pinks, greens, and purple for the center swath and a rose-hued solid on both ends.

Why You Should Get It : Sumptuous floral velvet in moody colors gives us romantic Charlotte Bronte vibes. Picture it on a late summer table laden with candles and wine goblets.

Ethically handwoven by artisans in Xela, Guatemala, our favorite plaid runner combines unexpected colors into one fresh find that seems to transcend the seasons. Even better, it comes in two sizes, one pretty standard and the other enormous—just what you need for a large holiday table with all the guests and trimmings.

Why You Should Get It : You might not think to combine light pink and peach with emerald green and royal blue, but this runner does it—and the combination is brilliant. We daresay this plaid could dress a table nearly year-round; picture it in spring, summer—and maybe even at Christmas.

From above, this cotton-blend runner looks like a simple white table topper. But from the side, it shows off rows of crocheted floral medallions—a surprisingly modern take on lace and ultra-versatile. It could stay on the table from Christmas until springtime—and even after.

Keep in Mind: This runner is somewhat wider than usual so it might cover a larger swath of the table.

Why You Should Get It: Lace tablecloths get a bad reputation, probably because they can veer matronly or old-fashioned. But we contend they can be fresh, fun, and understated, like this white runner with just a touch of lace—just enough to hang off the table’s edges.

Designed with a plain backing of flax-colored cotton and a front face extravagantly festooned with flowers, it's the ultimate two-in-one. Though, we wouldn’t blame you if you always kept the flowered face on display: Its neutral-but-not-boring hues, intricate embroidery, and tight pattern are showy and sophisticated.

Keep in Mind: All products on Antique Farm House’s website are final sale and cannot be returned.

Why You Should Get It: Maybe we’re in a more muted mood, but we adore the colors on this embroidered runner: taupe, brown, and an irresistible pumpkin-orange. It’s an unexpected addition to a summer or fall table.

Handmade of wool in a jubilant floral pattern, this runner is certainly celebratory. It comes in four colors, and all the hues were crafted with natural dyes by artisans in Ayacucho, Peru. It's truly a work of art.

Why You Should Get It : Bright and sunny flowers heavily embroidered with wool thread, nearly every color of the rainbow bursting forth. Factor in the row of triple tassels on each end, and it's hard-pressed to find something you won't love.

From afar, this runner resembles black lace—but once you come closer, its creepy crawlies are clear! From the webs that stretch across its surface to the three-dimensional spiders dangling from the ends, this Halloween-approved runner is great to use come the month of October.

Keep in Mind : Runners with open weaves are somewhat fragile, so treat this one option with care.

Why You Should Get It : We never thought we’d take a shine to spider tassels, but here we are! This black topper is cute, clever, and eerie enough for a Halloween table.

Macrame comes across as dainty and substantial—just the right combination for an everyday runner on a breakfast or dining table. Its design is open and vaguely geometric, with a flip on top of the fringe and both short ends.

Keep in Mind : Macrame is delicate so take care when using it.

Why You Should Get It : This flirty, fringed runner somehow checks all the boxes: bohemian, glamorous, eclectic , and cozy. And it’s nearly seasonless, so it could happily stay on the table for weeks at a time.

Available in two different variations, gold and silver, this table runner is crafted of sophisticated fabric netting that lets the tabletop underneath show through. It makes for a stunning but simple backdrop for your display, whether a holiday feast or an everyday centerpiece.

Keep in Mind : Avoid using ammonia, household alcohol, and other harsh cleaners on this runner.

Why You Should Get It : Though it looks like metal mesh at first glance, this runner is designed from an open-weave netting with a metallic finish.

Printed and sewn in Italy of fine linen, this runner has an almost watercolor feel to it, thanks to the washed, ombre effect of the design on both ends. Bees, butterflies, and grasshoppers feast among the flowers for an utterly charming scene.

Why You Should Get It : A meadow of wildflowers and a flock of winged acquaintances is planted on both ends of this linen runner—a burst of beauty that’ll energize any table.

Crafted of machine-washable cotton with folk art-style eggs, bunnies, flowers, and hens, this table runner can span from early spring to the very doorstep of summer. The designs are sophisticated but still smiley—just the ticket for an Easter brunch table.

Why You Should Get It : Whimsical and celebratory as any Easter décor should be, this runner also manages to be sophisticated. Plus, we’re always in favor of a tassel or two.

Gourds, squash, and leaves, all embellished with the rich colors of fall, are splashed across this sizable runner. Each is embroidered for even more dimension and a playful vibe, and a zigzag border finishes it off with flair.

Keep in Mind : At a generous 108 inches long, this runner is meant for a long table.

Why You Should Get It : Inspired by traditional folk art, this table runner has a handmade quality that’s just right for autumn’s cooler days—and it can stay on display right through Thanksgiving.

A cotton runner in black-and-cream buffalo plaid is a year-rounder—something that can stay on the table day after day, providing a dependable but not boring background for plates, platters, glasses, and candles. And the ruffles! We love that they’re in a smaller plaid and cut on the bias for an extra pop of panache.

Keep in Mind : At 54 inches long, this runner may not fit longer tables.

Why You Should Get It : Nothing says “farmhouse” more authentically than a downhome buffalo plaid—and the ruffle on both ends is the sweetest touch.

Crochet is an old-fashioned needlecraft that has enjoyed a recent resurgence, and for good reason. Its stitches are elegant and highly textured, even uncannily mimicking lace. This pretty option is constructed of white cotton, depicts a modern medallion pattern, and comes in two sizes.

Keep in Mind : The two size options work best on shorter tables.

Why You Should Get It : Crochet can achieve interesting designs, unbeatable texture, and fanciful finishing—all of which are apparent on this white lace runner. Plus, it’s backed with white woven cotton for opacity.

This runner captures that exquisite Anthropologie spirit: It’s sophisticated in its pattern mixing, and its patchwork is hand-pieced from recycled cotton scraps from other only-at-Anthropologie bedding products . It's an attractive, earth-friendly piece that is available in two colors, blue and red.

Keep in Mind : Because it is handcrafted, each runner may differ.

Why You Should Get It : Carefully pieced and stitched by hand, this runner is made of scraps from other Anthropologie bedding, so it’s both artful and upcycled.

Refresh the Hanukkah table with this double-sided runner: A regal blue plaid reverses to white cotton affectionately adorned with hand-drawn menorahs, stars of David, doves, and Scandinavian-style leaves. The four corners are finished with blue tassels—a fanciful flourish.

Keep in Mind : To keep this runner in tip-top shape, hand wash it and line dry.

Why You Should Get It : Most Hanukkah runners on the market are dull, dry affairs with none of the joy of the Festival of Lights. But not this jubilant number, which is also reversible.

The cutwork curlicues, stars, and trees on the border of this runner definitely deliver the wow factor. It comes in red, which reads a little more Christmasy, but we’re partial to the just-as-festive ivory for its crisp contrast with the green and gold stitching.

Why You Should Get It : This is the rare runner that looks like it could be a beloved family heirloom, thanks to the intricate cutwork, but the styling is thoroughly modern. A beautiful balance between old and new!

Two super-stylish tabletop trends—burlap and chevron—join forces in this runner. It strikes a tricky balance between rugged and refined and could slip into almost any décor seamlessly. The fuzzy texture and fringe are endearing details.

Keep in Mind : It’s not machine washable, so take care of messy meals.

Why You Should Get It : Rough-and-tumble burlap gets a stylish chevron makeover in this runner, which features fringe on all four sides and comes in three cozy colors.

At only $7 on Amazon, this lacy runner is a steal—so much so, that you may be tempted to snap it up in all three colors, and we wouldn’t blame you. It can stretch into almost any season, looking as appropriate at Christmas gatherings or for Tuesday dinner, making its cost per use infinitesimal. Its polyester construction is machine washable, a blessing for a runner you might keep on the table for weeks or months at a time.

Why You Should Get It : The finely delicate stitches, pointed edges, and three available colors (cream, black, and red) on this Nordic lace runner belie its petite price tag.

Stitched with tiny beads in muted hues of rust, gold, green, and blue on a cream-color background, this runner is stunning enough to bring out for birthdays and special occasions , but it’s also homey for everyday use. It comes in two lengths to suit most tables and is finished on the backside, so it’s handsome from every angle.

Keep in Mind : Because it’s handmade, it should be treated with care.

Why You Should Get It : No matter the time of year, this runner is a showstopper! Its colors, hand-beading, and whimsical design will prompt everyone who sees it to ask, “Where’d that come from? It’s fabulous.”

What to Know About Runners Before Shopping

As our list of favorite runners shows, these table toppers come in many sizes, materials, colors, and patterns—there’s a veritable feast of options on the market. So how do you choose the right runner?

Style

First, consider your style and the event. Our expert Sharon Comly leans mostly toward neutrals to complement her home day-to-day, though “for Christmas, I might focus on a red, green, or gold because of the season,” says Comly.

“Or for Easter, I like to do something brighter.” Just be sure to introduce other items in the room—candles, garlands, centerpieces—to complement your choice of runner and keep the décor cohesive.

Size

Then measure the table and decide how much of the runner should hang off the edges; Comly recommends at least a few inches on either end. Alternatively, you could choose a runner that doesn’t overhang the edges at all, a simple style that works well with designs. A runner’s width will depend on the table’s width; 16 inches is standard.

Materials

Find runners in many fabrics, from cotton, linen, and polyester, to burlap and woven fibers. Any of these will perform perfectly well, but Comly suggests searching for one with some heft: “You can put hot plates and dishes directly on a thicker runner, and it’ll protect the table,” says Comly.

Care

Probably more important than the material is whether it is washable. “The ability to clean it is huge,” Comly stresses, “because it will get food on it, and it’ll need to be cleaned.” Read labels carefully and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for laundering.

Your Questions, Answered

How long and wide should a table runner be?

You have two options, and both depend on your table’s size, so measure that first. “Get something that at least runs the length of the table without getting in the way of the person sitting on the end,” our expert, Sharon Comly, recommends. Alternatively, some runners look even better when they don’t hang over the table’s edge, so their entire design is visible on the tabletop (our Best Budget lace topper comes to mind), so that’s an option too.

A runner’s width should suit the table’s width; 14–16 inches is frequent. With this size, “you can still put your dishes on it,” Comly notes, “and it’s wide enough to put a good number of things—centerpieces, candlesticks, drinking glasses—on there.”

When should you use a table runner?

Holidays and special events, such as birthdays, call for a little extra something, and a runner is an ideal foundation for a well-dressed table. “I use it to create the mood and set the tone in the room,” says Comly. “It also protects the table from candlewax and hot dishes, and it grounds everything on the table, both the things you need for eating and the pretty items.”

But a runner can also be an everyday outfit for the table. It can ground a vase of fresh flowers or a bowl of fruit and be a lovely layer of decoration. That’s how Comly does it: “I keep one on the table even when it’s not set,” says Comly.

How often should you wash your table runner?

Launder a runner after every meal—it’ll inevitably pick up a few food and drink stains—and shake it out every week or so to dislodge dust.

Who We Are

Author Sarah Halverson has written for home and garden magazines for more than 25 years—but she’s spent far longer as a savvy shopping sleuth. To write this article, she interviewed a decorating maven to share her wisdom on how to dress a stylish but simple table. She also combed through dozens of websites for attractive table runners in 20 categories, carefully considering design, style, fabric content, versatility, price, and availability. Then she slowly whittled the selection down to the best of the best, opting for elegant runners that readers would be proud to display on their tables.

