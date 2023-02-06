The 9 Best Swing Sets of 2023 for Children of All Ages

After considering all the best options on the market, our top overall choice is the Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set because it has multiple play zones, a sandbox, and intricate details like a wood roof and shutters.

To help you narrow down your selections, we researched the best swing sets and evaluated important features like recommended age range, dimensions, weight capacity, materials, and warranty. We also gathered insights from Ken Stanley of Playground Safety Consultants and Patty Davis from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for additional insight.

The best swing sets allow you to bring your children’s favorite playground activities–like swings, slides, and monkey bars–to your own backyard. There are so many swing sets to choose from, so it can be difficult to determine which options are functional, sturdy, and age-appropriate.

Best Overall Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has quality cedar wood construction and a variety of play options including a rock climbing wall. Keep in Mind: The manufacturer recommends using a sealant within the first 90 days of use to keep this swing set in the best shape possible. The best swing sets offer multiple play zones to keep your children entertained for hours on end. Earning a spot on the top of our list, the Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set has a variety of features to keep your kids entertained—including two belt swings, a trapeze swing, an alpine wave slide, a rock wall, and a sandbox area with seats. It also comes with a steering wheel, tic-tac-toe spinner panel, a play telescope, and a flag kit to encourage pretend play. Although this swing set is designed for children, it has intricate details you might see in an actual home like a wood roof, chimney, and working shutters. The roof is made of grooved wood to protect children from the sun and to prevent the swing set from getting damaged in inclement weather. This swing set also comes with safety features like protective coating on the swing chains so you don’t have to worry about tiny fingers getting pinched. The frame is made of high quality cedar wood and it’s pre-cut, drilled, and sanded for quick and easy assembly. This redwood stained cedar swing set is built to resist rot, decay, and insect damage. However, the manufacturer recommends using a sealant to maintain the quality look and function of this swing set for several years. Price at time of publish: $1,753 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 11 years | Dimensions: 192 x 156 x 126 inches | Weight Capacity: 800 pounds | Materials: Wood, plastic, metal | Warranty: Limited 10-year warranty on lumber, 1-year on accessories

Best Budget XDP Recreation Free N' Swing Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Menards.com Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly steel swing set comes with five different play stations. Keep in Mind: This bargain swing set has a more basic design and build than the other options on our list. Swing sets are available in a variety of price ranges, and this one by XDP Recreation is a great value if you’re on a budget. For just a couple hundred dollars, this steel swing set features five different play stations, which is a feature you might typically see in a more expensive option. The stations include a 5-foot-long wave slide (with handrails and a safe landing bumper), a see-saw, and three different types of swings: traditional, padded super disc, and a stand-or-sit option. The swings have protective PVC covers to prevent pinched fingers and adjustable chains so you can change the height as your children grow. This A-frame swing set is made of galvanized steel with welded corner brackets, which means it’s sturdy, rust-resistant, and easy to assemble. This swing set also comes with foam leg padding so you don’t have to worry about children bumping their legs on the steel frame. It can accommodate seven kids at the same time (and up to 100 pounds per station) which makes it a great choice for play dates or large families. Keep in mind that, compared to other options on the market, this budget-friendly swing set has a more basic design. It’s recommended for children ages three to eight years, so it won’t be age-appropriate for your kids quite as long as some of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $287 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 8 years | Dimensions: ‎172 x 96 x 74 inches | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds | Materials: Steel | Warranty: 5-year warranty on frame

Best Splurge Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Residential Wood Playset 5 Photo Courtesy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: Made of rot-resistant cedar wood, this splurge-worthy swing set has fun accessories including a sandbox, clubhouse, and monkey bars. Keep in Mind: This large swing set comes with a lot of parts to assemble and will take significant set-up time. If you’re looking for a premium wood swing set with a variety of play options, consider the Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Playground. Accessories include two belt swings, a trapeze, a rock climbing wall, monkey bars, a 10-foot slide, and a sandbox. There’s also a clubhouse play fort with a wooden roof, a covered entryway, bay windows, and a lookout area with a play telescope. Another feature we love is the picnic table that can be used for snack or lunch time. The durable cedar wood structure is resistant to rot, mold, and natural decay (like most wooden swing sets on our list), and the plastic slide and swings are UV-resistant, which means it can be enjoyed for several years without fading. It’s built with durable Safe-T-Fuse nuts to prevent parts from loosening and powder-coated steel brackets for extra protection against inclement weather. The Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Playground has several parts to assemble, but luckily the lumber is pre-stained, pre-cut, and marked with the correct part numbers. You can also download an app for set-up instructions that include helpful videos and illustrations. Even with these helpful instructions, however, plan to dedicate significant time to putting the playground together. It’s a complex process that will take several hours and many hands to complete. Price at time of publish: $2,299 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 10 years | Dimensions: 264 x 201 x 150 inches | Weight Capacity: 1,080 pounds | Materials: Cedar wood | Warranty: 5-year limited warranty

Best with Slide Gorilla Playsets Outing Wood Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You won’t have to worry about kids fighting for a turn on the slide because this one comes with two–an alpine wave slide and tunnel twister slide. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to apply a sealant within 90 days to maintain its quality. When it comes to the best swing sets, slides are a key feature that many kids will enjoy. Our favorite pick in this category has two slides–an alpine wave slide and tunnel twister slide. This action-packed swing set also has a lot of other fun activities to keep your children entertained including a rock wall with a climbing rope, two belt swings, a trapeze swing, a sandbox, a steering wheel, and a telescope with a real compass so your children can learn while playing. The four-foot tall play deck offers plenty of room for children to play underneath. There’s also a green vinyl tarp to provide shade and protect the swing set from poor weather conditions. Even with two slides, this swing set has a compact build at 186 x 180 x 126 inches, which makes it accommodating for even small yards. Assembly is another important factor to consider when shopping for the best swing sets, and this one scores high marks in this area. It includes a step-by-step set-up guide along with all necessary hardware. Best of all, the premium cedar lumber is pre-cut, pre-sanded, and pre-drilled to reduce assembly time. Although the amber stained cedar can naturally resist rot, decay, and insect damage, Gorilla Playsets recommends using a sealant within the first 90 days to help maintain the quality of this swing set. Price at time of publish: $1,647 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 11 years | Dimensions: 186 x 180 x 126 inches | Weight Capacity: 800 pounds | Materials: Vinyl, wood, plastic, metal | Warranty: Limited 10-year warranty on lumber, 1-year warranty on accessories The 8 Best Tool Kits of 2023 for All Your Home Repairs

Best Steel Sportspower Arcadia Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This durable swing set has a heavy duty weather-resistant alloy steel frame. Keep in Mind: For added stability, you’ll need to purchase an anchoring set. The best steel swing sets are often more affordable than wooden swing sets and require less maintenance, but that doesn’t mean they lack quality or durability. The Sportspower Arcadia Swing Set made our list because it’s built out of heavy-duty weather-resistant alloy steel with powder-coated paint that’s designed to last. It’s an ideal size for medium or large backyards, and it can accommodate up to six children at a time. Activities include two swings, a metal trapeze bar, a two-person glider, and a 5-foot slide, so there are plenty of play options. The swings are extra-wide with a textured surface for added comfort. They also come with vinyl covering on the swing chains to prevent fingers from getting pinched and adjustable chains so they can grow with your children. We like that the swings are separated by the trapeze bar to help prevent any mid-air collisions. The wave slide has a gentle slope that’s suitable for kids as young as five, and the metal trapeze bar is an ideal size for small hands. It's worth noting that the unit also requires an anchoring set (sold separately) for added stability. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Age Range: | 5 to 10 years | Dimensions: 134 x 100 x 74 inches | Weight Capacity: 600 pounds | Materials: Steel, vinyl, metal | Warranty: 1-year from date of purchase

Best Plastic Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This BPA-free plastic swing set is built to withstand bad weather, prevent fading, and avoid chips. Keep in Mind: Since it’s made of plastic, it can’t accommodate as much weight as wooden or steel options. This plastic treehouse fort-style swing set is a great option for toddlers and young children. It has a similar look as wooden swing sets, but it’s much more lightweight and easier to clean. Some of our favorite features include the two-story clubhouse perfect for playing hide-and-seek, the hanging rope ladder, and a two-person glider. It also has two swings and a 6-foot slide for hours of creativity. The clubhouse has working doors and a steering wheel so kids can play make-believe, transforming this swing set into a racecar, boat, or even a spaceship—wherever their imagination takes them. There’s also a mini basketball hoop (just note that you’ll have to supply your own ball). The durable plastic structure is built to prevent fading or chips, and it can withstand bad weather conditions which makes it a good option for different climates. There’s also a fabric roof over the clubhouse to keep children out of the sun while playing. Unlike wooden swing sets, this plastic one does not need to be stained, which means less upkeep and maintenance. You also won’t have to worry about splinters. It’s made of BPA-free plastic with double-wall construction for extra support, but keep in mind it cannot support as much weight as wood or steel swing sets. The manufacturer recommends using the ground anchors that come with this swing set to keep it in place. Price at time of publish: $1,700 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 8 years | Dimensions: 201 x 103 x 89 inches | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds, 300 pounds on clubhouse | Materials: Plastic | Warranty: 3-year limited warranty

Best for Toddlers Little Tikes Hide And Seek Climber and Swing Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This toddler-friendly plastic swing set is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and doesn’t take up much space. Keep in Mind: Since it’s designed for toddlers, you may only get a couple years out of it before your children outgrow it. This pint-sized plastic playground by Little tikes is a perfect choice for families with toddlers. It’s lightweight, simple to assemble, and easy to keep clean. Features include a toddler/baby swing (complete with a safety belt), a mini rock climbing wall, and gently sloping slide to prevent crash landings. There’s also a crawl tunnel for hide-and-seek and windows for playing peek-a-boo, so there are plenty of activities to keep toddlers busy while allowing them to practice their balance. The bright red slide, blue swing, and pretend tree give this set a welcoming presence for toddlers. This swing set has a small footprint, allowing it to be used outside or inside including the backyard, playroom, basement, or even your family room. Although it’s small, this swing set can still accommodate three toddlers at once. The plastic structure can withstand weather and UV rays, and you’ll be able to wipe it clean with a damp cloth. Some of the swing sets on our list can grow with your children, but this one is designed specifically for toddlers, so you might not get as much use out of it. However, it costs a lot less than most of the other options, which makes it a great value for short-term use. Price at time of publish: $185 Product Details: Age Range: 1 to 4 years | Dimensions: 54 x 52 x 41 inches | Weight Capacity: 135 pounds | Materials: Plastic | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects

Best for Multiples Sportspower Rosemead Swing Set Wayfair View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The two-person glider and saucer swing make this swing set a great choice for families with multiple children. Keep in Mind: Anchors or stakes are required to secure it to the ground, but they must be purchased separately. The best swing sets have enough activities to keep multiple children entertained at once. The Sportspower Rosemead Swing Set made our list because it has a glider and saucer swing that two children can play on together. There’s also a 6-foot wave slide and two traditional belt swings, so siblings can both swing at the same time. Built out of heavy duty steel tubes, this metal A-frame set is resistant to rust and UV rays so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged after long-term use. The plastic swings and slide have double-walled construction for added durability compared to single-walled alternatives. This swing set has a variety of safety features to help protect your children. This includes vinyl covered swing chains to protect tiny fingers from getting pinched and four-point chain hangers on the saucer and glider to prevent tipping. This metal swing set can accommodate up to seven kids at once, which makes it a great option for families with multiple children—and their friends. While this is one of the most budget-friendly options on our list, you’ll need to purchase anchors or stakes separately to secure this swing set to the ground. Be sure to factor these added costs into consideration before buying this model. Price at time of publish: $308 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 8 years | Dimensions: 177 X 104 x 72 inches | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds | Materials: Metal | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty on steel frame, parts, and hardware The 10 Best Hammocks for Lounging, Camping, and Everything in Between