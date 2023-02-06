Shopping The 9 Best Swing Sets of 2023 for Children of All Ages The Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set is made of quality cedar wood and features multiple play zones, including a rock wall. By Erica Reagle Erica Reagle Erica Reagle is marketing communications specialist and a freelance writer focused on interior design and the home. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, Bob Vila, and Better You. She enjoys traveling and tasting wine from all over the world.Following an editorial internship for StyleLine magazine early in her career, this Michigan native served as writer and event coordinator for SHE! magazine, a student-run fashion and pop culture magazine. Better Homes and Gardens / Reese Herrington The best swing sets allow you to bring your children's favorite playground activities–like swings, slides, and monkey bars–to your own backyard. There are so many swing sets to choose from, so it can be difficult to determine which options are functional, sturdy, and age-appropriate. To help you narrow down your selections, we researched the best swing sets and evaluated important features like recommended age range, dimensions, weight capacity, materials, and warranty. We also gathered insights from Ken Stanley of Playground Safety Consultants and Patty Davis from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for additional insight. After considering all the best options on the market, our top overall choice is the Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set because it has multiple play zones, a sandbox, and intricate details like a wood roof and shutters. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Gorilla Playsets Wood Swing Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: XDP Recreation Free N' Swing Swing Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Backyard Discovery Residential Wood Playset at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Slide: Gorilla Playsets Wood Swing Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Steel: Sportspower Swing Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Plastic: Step2 Adventure Lodge at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Toddlers: Little Tikes Hide And Seek Climber and Swing at Walmart Jump to Review Best for Multiples: Sportspower Swing Set at Walmart Jump to Review Best Wooden: Backyard Discovery Wooden Swing Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has quality cedar wood construction and a variety of play options including a rock climbing wall.Keep in Mind: The manufacturer recommends using a sealant within the first 90 days of use to keep this swing set in the best shape possible. The best swing sets offer multiple play zones to keep your children entertained for hours on end. Earning a spot on the top of our list, the Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set has a variety of features to keep your kids entertained—including two belt swings, a trapeze swing, an alpine wave slide, a rock wall, and a sandbox area with seats. It also comes with a steering wheel, tic-tac-toe spinner panel, a play telescope, and a flag kit to encourage pretend play. Although this swing set is designed for children, it has intricate details you might see in an actual home like a wood roof, chimney, and working shutters. The roof is made of grooved wood to protect children from the sun and to prevent the swing set from getting damaged in inclement weather. This swing set also comes with safety features like protective coating on the swing chains so you don’t have to worry about tiny fingers getting pinched. The frame is made of high quality cedar wood and it’s pre-cut, drilled, and sanded for quick and easy assembly. This redwood stained cedar swing set is built to resist rot, decay, and insect damage. However, the manufacturer recommends using a sealant to maintain the quality look and function of this swing set for several years. Price at time of publish: $1,753 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 11 years | Dimensions: 192 x 156 x 126 inches | Weight Capacity: 800 pounds | Materials: Wood, plastic, metal | Warranty: Limited 10-year warranty on lumber, 1-year on accessories Best Budget XDP Recreation Free N' Swing Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Menards.com Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly steel swing set comes with five different play stations.Keep in Mind: This bargain swing set has a more basic design and build than the other options on our list. Swing sets are available in a variety of price ranges, and this one by XDP Recreation is a great value if you’re on a budget. For just a couple hundred dollars, this steel swing set features five different play stations, which is a feature you might typically see in a more expensive option. The stations include a 5-foot-long wave slide (with handrails and a safe landing bumper), a see-saw, and three different types of swings: traditional, padded super disc, and a stand-or-sit option. The swings have protective PVC covers to prevent pinched fingers and adjustable chains so you can change the height as your children grow. This A-frame swing set is made of galvanized steel with welded corner brackets, which means it’s sturdy, rust-resistant, and easy to assemble. This swing set also comes with foam leg padding so you don’t have to worry about children bumping their legs on the steel frame. It can accommodate seven kids at the same time (and up to 100 pounds per station) which makes it a great choice for play dates or large families. Keep in mind that, compared to other options on the market, this budget-friendly swing set has a more basic design. It’s recommended for children ages three to eight years, so it won’t be age-appropriate for your kids quite as long as some of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $287 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 8 years | Dimensions: 172 x 96 x 74 inches | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds | Materials: Steel | Warranty: 5-year warranty on frame Best Splurge Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Residential Wood Playset 5 Photo Courtesy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: Made of rot-resistant cedar wood, this splurge-worthy swing set has fun accessories including a sandbox, clubhouse, and monkey bars.Keep in Mind: This large swing set comes with a lot of parts to assemble and will take significant set-up time. If you’re looking for a premium wood swing set with a variety of play options, consider the Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Playground. Accessories include two belt swings, a trapeze, a rock climbing wall, monkey bars, a 10-foot slide, and a sandbox. There’s also a clubhouse play fort with a wooden roof, a covered entryway, bay windows, and a lookout area with a play telescope. Another feature we love is the picnic table that can be used for snack or lunch time. The durable cedar wood structure is resistant to rot, mold, and natural decay (like most wooden swing sets on our list), and the plastic slide and swings are UV-resistant, which means it can be enjoyed for several years without fading. It’s built with durable Safe-T-Fuse nuts to prevent parts from loosening and powder-coated steel brackets for extra protection against inclement weather. The Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Playground has several parts to assemble, but luckily the lumber is pre-stained, pre-cut, and marked with the correct part numbers. You can also download an app for set-up instructions that include helpful videos and illustrations. Even with these helpful instructions, however, plan to dedicate significant time to putting the playground together. It’s a complex process that will take several hours and many hands to complete. Price at time of publish: $2,299 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 10 years | Dimensions: 264 x 201 x 150 inches | Weight Capacity: 1,080 pounds | Materials: Cedar wood | Warranty: 5-year limited warranty Best with Slide Gorilla Playsets Outing Wood Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You won’t have to worry about kids fighting for a turn on the slide because this one comes with two–an alpine wave slide and tunnel twister slide.Keep in Mind: You’ll need to apply a sealant within 90 days to maintain its quality. When it comes to the best swing sets, slides are a key feature that many kids will enjoy. Our favorite pick in this category has two slides–an alpine wave slide and tunnel twister slide. This action-packed swing set also has a lot of other fun activities to keep your children entertained including a rock wall with a climbing rope, two belt swings, a trapeze swing, a sandbox, a steering wheel, and a telescope with a real compass so your children can learn while playing. The four-foot tall play deck offers plenty of room for children to play underneath. There’s also a green vinyl tarp to provide shade and protect the swing set from poor weather conditions. Even with two slides, this swing set has a compact build at 186 x 180 x 126 inches, which makes it accommodating for even small yards. Assembly is another important factor to consider when shopping for the best swing sets, and this one scores high marks in this area. It includes a step-by-step set-up guide along with all necessary hardware. Best of all, the premium cedar lumber is pre-cut, pre-sanded, and pre-drilled to reduce assembly time. Although the amber stained cedar can naturally resist rot, decay, and insect damage, Gorilla Playsets recommends using a sealant within the first 90 days to help maintain the quality of this swing set. Price at time of publish: $1,647 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 11 years | Dimensions: 186 x 180 x 126 inches | Weight Capacity: 800 pounds | Materials: Vinyl, wood, plastic, metal | Warranty: Limited 10-year warranty on lumber, 1-year warranty on accessories The 8 Best Tool Kits of 2023 for All Your Home Repairs Best Steel Sportspower Arcadia Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This durable swing set has a heavy duty weather-resistant alloy steel frame.Keep in Mind: For added stability, you’ll need to purchase an anchoring set. The best steel swing sets are often more affordable than wooden swing sets and require less maintenance, but that doesn’t mean they lack quality or durability. The Sportspower Arcadia Swing Set made our list because it’s built out of heavy-duty weather-resistant alloy steel with powder-coated paint that’s designed to last. It’s an ideal size for medium or large backyards, and it can accommodate up to six children at a time. Activities include two swings, a metal trapeze bar, a two-person glider, and a 5-foot slide, so there are plenty of play options. The swings are extra-wide with a textured surface for added comfort. They also come with vinyl covering on the swing chains to prevent fingers from getting pinched and adjustable chains so they can grow with your children. We like that the swings are separated by the trapeze bar to help prevent any mid-air collisions. The wave slide has a gentle slope that’s suitable for kids as young as five, and the metal trapeze bar is an ideal size for small hands. It's worth noting that the unit also requires an anchoring set (sold separately) for added stability. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Age Range: | 5 to 10 years | Dimensions: 134 x 100 x 74 inches | Weight Capacity: 600 pounds | Materials: Steel, vinyl, metal | Warranty: 1-year from date of purchase Best Plastic Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This BPA-free plastic swing set is built to withstand bad weather, prevent fading, and avoid chips.Keep in Mind: Since it’s made of plastic, it can’t accommodate as much weight as wooden or steel options. This plastic treehouse fort-style swing set is a great option for toddlers and young children. It has a similar look as wooden swing sets, but it’s much more lightweight and easier to clean. Some of our favorite features include the two-story clubhouse perfect for playing hide-and-seek, the hanging rope ladder, and a two-person glider. It also has two swings and a 6-foot slide for hours of creativity. The clubhouse has working doors and a steering wheel so kids can play make-believe, transforming this swing set into a racecar, boat, or even a spaceship—wherever their imagination takes them. There’s also a mini basketball hoop (just note that you’ll have to supply your own ball). The durable plastic structure is built to prevent fading or chips, and it can withstand bad weather conditions which makes it a good option for different climates. There’s also a fabric roof over the clubhouse to keep children out of the sun while playing. Unlike wooden swing sets, this plastic one does not need to be stained, which means less upkeep and maintenance. You also won’t have to worry about splinters. It’s made of BPA-free plastic with double-wall construction for extra support, but keep in mind it cannot support as much weight as wood or steel swing sets. The manufacturer recommends using the ground anchors that come with this swing set to keep it in place. Price at time of publish: $1,700 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 8 years | Dimensions: 201 x 103 x 89 inches | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds, 300 pounds on clubhouse | Materials: Plastic | Warranty: 3-year limited warranty Best for Toddlers Little Tikes Hide And Seek Climber and Swing Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This toddler-friendly plastic swing set is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and doesn’t take up much space.Keep in Mind: Since it’s designed for toddlers, you may only get a couple years out of it before your children outgrow it. This pint-sized plastic playground by Little tikes is a perfect choice for families with toddlers. It’s lightweight, simple to assemble, and easy to keep clean. Features include a toddler/baby swing (complete with a safety belt), a mini rock climbing wall, and gently sloping slide to prevent crash landings. There’s also a crawl tunnel for hide-and-seek and windows for playing peek-a-boo, so there are plenty of activities to keep toddlers busy while allowing them to practice their balance. The bright red slide, blue swing, and pretend tree give this set a welcoming presence for toddlers. This swing set has a small footprint, allowing it to be used outside or inside including the backyard, playroom, basement, or even your family room. Although it’s small, this swing set can still accommodate three toddlers at once. The plastic structure can withstand weather and UV rays, and you’ll be able to wipe it clean with a damp cloth. Some of the swing sets on our list can grow with your children, but this one is designed specifically for toddlers, so you might not get as much use out of it. However, it costs a lot less than most of the other options, which makes it a great value for short-term use. Price at time of publish: $185 Product Details: Age Range: 1 to 4 years | Dimensions: 54 x 52 x 41 inches | Weight Capacity: 135 pounds | Materials: Plastic | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects Best for Multiples Sportspower Rosemead Swing Set Wayfair View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The two-person glider and saucer swing make this swing set a great choice for families with multiple children. Keep in Mind: Anchors or stakes are required to secure it to the ground, but they must be purchased separately. The best swing sets have enough activities to keep multiple children entertained at once. The Sportspower Rosemead Swing Set made our list because it has a glider and saucer swing that two children can play on together. There’s also a 6-foot wave slide and two traditional belt swings, so siblings can both swing at the same time. Built out of heavy duty steel tubes, this metal A-frame set is resistant to rust and UV rays so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged after long-term use. The plastic swings and slide have double-walled construction for added durability compared to single-walled alternatives. This swing set has a variety of safety features to help protect your children. This includes vinyl covered swing chains to protect tiny fingers from getting pinched and four-point chain hangers on the saucer and glider to prevent tipping. This metal swing set can accommodate up to seven kids at once, which makes it a great option for families with multiple children—and their friends. While this is one of the most budget-friendly options on our list, you’ll need to purchase anchors or stakes separately to secure this swing set to the ground. Be sure to factor these added costs into consideration before buying this model. Price at time of publish: $308 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 8 years | Dimensions: 177 X 104 x 72 inches | Weight Capacity: 700 pounds | Materials: Metal | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty on steel frame, parts, and hardware The 10 Best Hammocks for Lounging, Camping, and Everything in Between Best Wooden Backyard Discovery Beach Front Cedar Wooden Swing Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Made of durable rot-resistant cedar wood, this wooden swing set has activities for children of all ages including a sandbox and monkey bars.Keep in Mind: You will need to purchase sand separately to use with the built-in sandbox. This action-packed cedar wood swing set by Backyard Discovery made our list because of its solid build, high weight capacity, and wide variety of activities. The cedar wood is rot-resistant, which means this swing set can be used in damp climates without worrying about decay. There are fun activities for kids from age three to 10, including a sandbox for little ones and more challenging activities like monkey bars and a rock climbing ladder for older kids. This wooden swing set also comes with an 8-foot wave slide, an acrobat bar, and two belt swings, so there is plenty for your children to do. There’s also a large clubhouse on the second level with a play telescope and steering wheel for imaginary adventures. If your kids need a break, they can take shelter under the colorful clubhouse canopy or sit and relax on the built-in snack bench, which also features a protective awning. This cedar wood swing set is made out of non-toxic materials. Unlike some wooden swing sets that are difficult to assemble, this one comes with a helpful app that walks you through the set-up process. It’s also the most budget-friendly wooden swing set on our list. However, if you plan to use the sandbox part of this set, you’ll need to purchase sand separately, which adds to your overall costs. Price at time of publish: $799 Product Details: Age Range: 3 to 10 years | Dimensions: 169 x 173 x 118 inches | Weight Capacity: 1,080 pounds | Materials: Wood | Warranty: 5-year limited warranty The Bottom Line The best swing set overall is the Gorilla Playsets Nantucket II Wood Swing Set because it has several play features including a trapeze swing, an alpine wave slide, and a play telescope. This quality cedar wood swing set also has a grooved wooden roof and a stylish exterior that won’t be an eyesore in your yard. What to Know About Swing Sets Before Shopping Recommended Age Range When shopping for the best swing sets, pay attention to the recommended age range to ensure its features are suitable for your child. If you have toddlers, you may want to look for a smaller swing set that has a toddler swing. Alternatively, if you have older kids, you may want to choose a swing set with more advanced features like a rock climbing wall or monkey bars. Some swing sets have adjustable swing chains so you can alter the height as your children grow or even swap out a toddler swing for a regular swing. We’ve included options for toddlers and kids ages one through 11. Dimensions There are plenty of small, medium, and large swing sets to accommodate different sized backyards, but we recommend measuring your space before purchasing one to ensure it will fit. You’ll also want to take into consideration how many children will be playing on the swing set and make sure you choose one that is large enough to accommodate your children and their friends. No matter what size your swing set is, most manufacturers recommend leaving six feet of space around all edges for safety. Weight Capacity The weight capacity of a swing set measures how much weight it can safely support. This varies by swing set and can depend on the material, size, and number of features. Our list of the best swing sets includes options with weight capacities ranging from 135 pounds (for a plastic toddler swing set) to 1,080 pounds (for a large wooden swing set). The majority of options we included can hold around 700 to 800 pounds. When shopping for the best swing sets, it’s important to pay attention to the overall weight capacity as well as how much weight each individual item can hold. Materials Material is an important feature to consider when comparing swing sets. Wood, steel, and plastic are the most common materials. There are pros and cons to each material and some may be better suited for different climates. Plastic swing sets are often the most affordable and don’t require as much upkeep. Steel swing sets are sturdy but don’t offer as many design choices, and some can be susceptible to rust. Wooden swing sets are perhaps the most popular type as they are durable and well-designed. However, they tend to be the most expensive and may require more maintenance to prevent rotting, decay, or splinters. “Wood intended for outdoor use should be naturally rot-resistant and insect-resistant (such as cedar or redwood) or treated to prevent such deterioration,” says Davis. “Metal should be painted, galvanized, or otherwise treated to prevent rust, corrosion and deterioration.” Warranty Understanding the warranty that comes with your swing set is important. All of the swing sets on our list come with limited manufacturer warranties ranging from one to 10 years. Since each warranty covers different things such as the frame, accessories, parts, and lumber (for wooden swing sets), we recommend reading the fine print so you know exactly what’s included. Your Questions, Answered How much space do you need for a swing set? This depends how big or small your swing set is. Once you know the dimensions of your swing set, measure your yard to ensure it will fit. According to Stanley, you should ensure there’s a decent amount of unobstructed space around the swingset to ensure safety—approximately six feet. “Placement in a backyard is very important,” says Stanley. “Use zones should be factored in for swings and other play equipment.” How do you level a swing set? To level a swing set, first make sure the ground is level by smoothing out any uneven areas. Next, use ground anchors or stakes to secure your swing set to the ground and prevent it from tipping. According to Davis, choosing a level location for the equipment can reduce the likelihood of the swing set tipping over and prevent loose-fill surfacing materials from washing away during heavy rains. “Some sites may need regrading to improve drainage or to reduce the slope,” Davis says. You should also make sure anchors are buried or otherwise covered with protective surfacing to prevent injuries. What’s the difference between metal and wooden swing sets? Metal and wooden swing sets are both durable options, but there are some differences to consider. Metal swing sets are typically more affordable, easier to assemble, and require less maintenance than wooden swing sets but they can be susceptible to rust. Wooden swing sets usually offer more design options and play features and can hold a lot of weight, but they may take longer to assemble and require more maintenance. There are pros and cons to both. “Wood will weather and you need to watch for splintering,” Stanley says. “Steel will get hot and can burn, but longevity will be better.” Who We Are Erica Reagle is a freelance writer focusing on interior design and the home. To write this story, she spent several hours researching what features to look for in the best swing sets including age range, materials, and warranty. 