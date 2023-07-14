After speaking to Dr. Tonelli, we researched and picked the best sun hats to help keep you cool and protected this summer.

“The best type of sun hat for protection is a wide brim hat,” says Sarah Tonelli, MD FAAD. “These provide more sun protection than baseball hats, since they also cover the ears, neck, and some of the shoulders. A minimum of a 4 centimeter brim is ideal.”

Adding a sun hat to your summer wardrobe doesn’t just add another element to your outfits—it also adds an extra layer of protection for your face, scalp, and even neck from the hot summer sun. Whether you’re working in the garden or lounging by the pool, there are key factors to consider when shopping for the perfect sunhat.

Best Overall Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ Solbari View On Solbari.com Why You Should Get It The wide brim offers coverage and protection from the sun.

Keep in Mind After hand washing, it should be dried in the desired shape to ensure best fit. Wide brim hats help offer more protection from the sun, and the Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ is the best choice for a wide brim option. The front brim measures in at 5 inches, and the back brim is 6 inches for optimal shoulder and back protection. This sun hat blocks 98% UVA and UVB rays, with a UPF 50+. It comes with an internal brim wire for a customizable shape so you can wear it straight or floppy. There’s also a toggle for adjustable sizing and a detachable chin strap. Unlike many other hats on our list, this one has a ponytail opening in the back and is travel-friendly with packable construction so it’s easy to pack in your bag and tote with your beach chair. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane, and cotton | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only

Best Budget FURTALK Women's Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This hat has a removable drawstring option for custom sizing. Keep in Mind This hat may need some TLC to remove creases from shipping. This heavy-duty, floppy hat is stylish enough to elevate your outfit and wide enough to protect you from the sun. Made from polyester, cotton, and a premium paper straw, it boasts a UPF protection rating of 50+. Its floppy brim is 4.7 to 4.9 inches, helping to protect your face, neck, ears and a bit of your shoulders from the sun. The optional drawstring closure is perfect for windy days on the beach or in the garden. There is also an inner sweatband that works to help wick moisture away. This hat comes in two sizes and multiple colors including beige, brown, and black. The tightly woven material ensures durability while still having the floppy look and feel. A simple hand wash is all that is needed to freshen it up for the next wear. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Polyester, cotton, and paper straw | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand Wash Only

Best Splurge San Diego Hat Company Women's Raffa Braid Wide Brim Fedora With Suede Band San Diego Hat Company View On Sandiegohat.com Why You Should Get It It features a high-quality design and it has an adjustable inner band. Keep in Mind This hat is not water resistant. This hat is our pick for best splurge because of its high-quality design and beautifully-crafted fedora style brim. It is made of 100% raffia and has a durable, yet soft, braided detail throughout. The perfectly tucked-away adjustable inner band helps to achieve the perfect size and fit for each owner. With a UPF 50+ and 6-inch brim, it will help protect you from the sun and stand up to the heat. However, it is not water resistant like other options on our list. To clean, this hat only requires an easy hand wash to remove any marks from normal wear. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Material: Raffia | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only

Best Visor Solbari Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ Solbari View On Solbari.com Why You Should Get It It has a velcro-adjustable backing for perfect sizing. Keep in Mind It ships from Australia, so give it some time to arrive. If you prefer a visor, the Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ is the best sun hat for you. The 3.5-inch brim offers face protection from the sun, on top of its UPF 50+ rating, making it a top skin-protection option according to medical experts. This visor is made of 100% cotton twill with a 100% polyester mesh detail and also has a moisture-wicking sweatband inside for more comfort and sweat protection throughout the day. Its simple design and easy-to-clean fabric makes it perfect for traveling and it comes in this gorgeous beige color, as well as a striking navy blue option. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Cotton and polyester | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only

Best Straw Madewell Stampede-Strap Wide-Brim Straw Hat Madewell View On Madewell.com Why You Should Get It This hat has a leather strap detail that can be worn on the front or back of the hat. Keep in Mind This hat only comes in one size. This straw hat takes the cake for best straw hat. Since it is tightly woven and it has a wide brim, there is maximum coverage from the sun, although a UPF rating is not provided. The dipped crown detail and natural color makes it a great accessory to dress up an outfit, but still simple enough to use in the garden or for daily outdoor activities. This hat is sturdy enough to withstand travel while still being lightweight and comfortable. Price at time of publish: $58 Product Details: Material: Straw | UPF Protection: Not listed | Care: Not listed

Best Packable Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Haven Well Within View On Havenwellwithin.com Why You Should Get It It’s easy to roll up, and it’s machine washable. Keep in Mind There is only one color option for this hat. For those who plan on traveling often this summer, the Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Pink Stripe is our pick for the best packable sun hat. The soft and durable premium canvas material makes it easy to roll up for tight packing, and it has a rating of UPF 50+. The wide brim offers added protection of the face, neck, and ears. This hat is machine washable and can be tumble dried on low heat. It has a convenient neck tie to stand up to the winds on the beach or bending over in the garden. It has been treated for water and mold resistance, making it ready for any adventure that you take it on. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Material: Canvas | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine was normal, tumble dry normal, low heat

Best for Babies Coolibar Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat UPF 50+ Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com Why You Should Get It It is machine washable and has a chin strap. Keep in Mind This hat is not moisture-wicking. The Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat is our pick for babies due to its high recommendation from The Skin Cancer Foundation with a UPF 50+, its high-quality design, and the fact that it is machine washable for any baby messes that may, and will, occur. The hat is available in 6-12M, 12-14M, and 2T-3T sizing. This sun hat is made with Coolibar’s breathable, quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric which is both saltwater and chlorine resistant. It comes designed with a non-scratch chin strap and loop fastener to a more custom and secure fit, and separate front and back brims to provide full coverage. The additional front brim can be snapped up or left down to adjust the level of face coverage needed. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Polyester and spandex | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine wash cold

Best for Kids Sunday Afternoons Kids' Clear Creek Boonie Amazon View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Sundayafternoons.com Why You Should Get It This hat is reversible for double styling options and available in 10 different patterns. Keep in Mind The breakaway chinstrap makes it easy for adults or bigger kids to remove the strap under tension, but could be tough for little kids to maneuver. This two-in-one reversible Kids’ Clear Creek Boonie is our pick for the best sun hat for kids. With a 2.75-inch wide brim and a UPF 50+ sun rating, it is perfect for protecting your little one from the sun. Made from polyester and nylon, this sun hat is water and stain resistant, moisture wicking, lightweight. We also love that it can be easily folded for packing, so it’s easy to take on summer vacations. This sun hat features a breakaway chinstrap and an adjustable sizing strap for the perfect fit. You can machine wash with cold water to remove any messes and line dry to maintain the material’s durability. It’s the perfect hat for a kid to wear while playing with pool toys in the water this summer. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Material: Polyester and nylon | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine wash cold