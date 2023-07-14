The 9 Best Sun Hats of 2023

Stay stylish and shielded from harmful rays all summer long.

By Katie Dubow
Published on July 14, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Best Sun Hats

Better Homes & Gardens / Alli Waataja

Adding a sun hat to your summer wardrobe doesn’t just add another element to your outfits—it also adds an extra layer of protection for your face, scalp, and even neck from the hot summer sun. Whether you’re working in the garden or lounging by the pool, there are key factors to consider when shopping for the perfect sunhat.

“The best type of sun hat for protection is a wide brim hat,”  says Sarah Tonelli, MD FAAD. “These provide more sun protection than baseball hats, since they also cover the ears, neck, and some of the shoulders. A minimum of a 4 centimeter brim is ideal.”

After speaking to Dr. Tonelli, we researched and picked the best sun hats to help keep you cool and protected this summer.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ at Solbari.com
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
FURTALK Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50 at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Splurge:
San Diego Hat Company Raffa Braid Wide Brim Fedora at Sandiegohat.com
Jump to Review
Best Visor:
Solbari Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ at Solbari.com
Jump to Review
Best Straw:
Madewell Wide-Brim Straw Hat at Madewell.com
Jump to Review
Best Packable:
Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat at Havenwellwithin.com
Jump to Review
Best for Babies:
Coolibar Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat UPF 50+ at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best for Kids:
Sunday Afternoons Kids' Clear Creek Boonie at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best for Ponytails:
EW East Water Store Sun Hat at Amazon
Jump to Review

Best Overall

Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+

Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+

Solbari
View On Solbari.com
Why You Should Get It

  • The wide brim offers coverage and protection from the sun.


Keep in Mind

  • After hand washing, it should be dried in the desired shape to ensure best fit.

Wide brim hats help offer more protection from the sun, and the Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ is the best choice for a wide brim option. The front brim measures in at 5 inches, and the back brim is 6 inches for optimal shoulder and back protection. This sun hat blocks 98% UVA and UVB rays, with a UPF 50+.

It comes with an internal brim wire for a customizable shape so you can wear it straight or floppy. There’s also a toggle for adjustable sizing and a detachable chin strap. Unlike many other hats on our list, this one has a ponytail opening in the back and is travel-friendly with packable construction so it’s easy to pack in your bag and tote with your beach chair.  

Price at time of publish: $59

Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane, and cotton | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only

Best Budget

FURTALK Women's Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50

Amazon FURTALK Womens Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why You Should Get It

  • This hat has a removable drawstring option for custom sizing.

Keep in Mind

  • This hat may need some TLC to remove creases from shipping.

This heavy-duty, floppy hat is stylish enough to elevate your outfit and wide enough to protect you from the sun. Made from polyester, cotton, and a premium paper straw, it boasts a UPF protection rating of 50+. 

Its floppy brim is 4.7 to 4.9 inches, helping to protect your face, neck, ears and a bit of your shoulders from the sun. The optional drawstring closure is perfect for windy days on the beach or in the garden. There is also an inner sweatband that works to help wick moisture away. 

This hat comes in two sizes and multiple colors including beige, brown, and black. The tightly woven material ensures durability while still having the floppy look and feel. A simple hand wash is all that is needed to freshen it up for the next wear.

Price at time of publish: $26

Product Details: Material: Polyester, cotton, and paper straw  | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand Wash Only

Best Splurge

San Diego Hat Company Women's Raffa Braid Wide Brim Fedora With Suede Band

San Diego Hat Company Women's Raffa Braid Wide Brim Fedora With Suede Band

San Diego Hat Company
View On Sandiegohat.com
Why You Should Get It

  • It features a high-quality design and it has an adjustable inner band.

Keep in Mind

  • This hat is not water resistant.

This hat is our pick for best splurge because of its high-quality design and beautifully-crafted fedora style brim. It is made of 100% raffia and has a durable, yet soft, braided detail throughout. The perfectly tucked-away adjustable inner band helps to achieve the perfect size and fit for each owner.

With a UPF 50+ and 6-inch brim, it will help protect you from the sun and stand up to the heat. However, it is not water resistant like other options on our list. To clean, this hat only requires an easy hand wash to remove any marks from normal wear. 

Price at time of publish: $85

Product Details: Material: Raffia | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only

Best Visor

Solbari Classic Sun Visor UPF50+

Solbari Classic Sun Visor UPF50+

Solbari
View On Solbari.com
Why You Should Get It

  • It has a velcro-adjustable backing for perfect sizing.

Keep in Mind

  • It ships from Australia, so give it some time to arrive.

If you prefer a visor, the Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ is the best sun hat for you. The 3.5-inch brim offers face protection from the sun, on top of its UPF 50+ rating, making it a top skin-protection option according to medical experts.

This visor is made of 100% cotton twill with a 100% polyester mesh detail and also has a moisture-wicking sweatband inside for more comfort and sweat protection throughout the day.

Its simple design and easy-to-clean fabric makes it perfect for traveling and it comes in this gorgeous beige color, as well as a striking navy blue option.

Price at time of publish: $45

Product Details: Material: Cotton and polyester | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only

Best Straw

Madewell Stampede-Strap Wide-Brim Straw Hat

Madewell Stampede-Strap Wide-Brim Straw Hat

Madewell
View On Madewell.com
Why You Should Get It

  • This hat has a leather strap detail that can be worn on the front or back of the hat.

Keep in Mind

  • This hat only comes in one size.

This straw hat takes the cake for best straw hat. Since it is tightly woven and it has a wide brim, there is maximum coverage from the sun, although a UPF rating is not provided.

The dipped crown detail and natural color makes it a great accessory to dress up an outfit, but still simple enough to use in the garden or for daily outdoor activities. This hat is sturdy enough to withstand travel while still being lightweight and comfortable.

Price at time of publish: $58

Product Details: Material: Straw | UPF Protection: Not listed | Care: Not listed

Best Packable

Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat

Business &amp; Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat

Haven Well Within
View On Havenwellwithin.com
Why You Should Get It

  • It’s easy to roll up, and it’s machine washable.

Keep in Mind

  • There is only one color option for this hat.

For those who plan on traveling often this summer, the Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Pink Stripe is our pick for the best packable sun hat. The soft and durable premium canvas material makes it easy to roll up for tight packing, and it has a rating of UPF 50+. The wide brim offers added protection of the face, neck, and ears.

This hat is machine washable and can be tumble dried on low heat. It has a convenient neck tie to stand up to the winds on the beach or bending over in the garden. It has been treated for water and mold resistance, making it ready for any adventure that you take it on.

Price at time of publish: $79

Product Details: Material: Canvas | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine was normal, tumble dry normal, low heat

Best for Babies

Coolibar Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat UPF 50+

Amazon Coolibar Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat UPF 50+

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com
Why You Should Get It

  • It is machine washable and has a chin strap.

Keep in Mind

  • This hat is not moisture-wicking.

The Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat is our pick for babies due to its high recommendation from The Skin Cancer Foundation with a UPF 50+, its high-quality design, and the fact that it is machine washable for any baby messes that may, and will, occur. The hat is available in 6-12M, 12-14M, and 2T-3T sizing.

This sun hat is made with Coolibar’s breathable, quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric which is both saltwater and chlorine resistant. It comes designed with a non-scratch chin strap and loop fastener to a more custom and secure fit, and separate front and back brims to provide full coverage. The additional front brim can be snapped up or left down to adjust the level of face coverage needed. 

Price at time of publish: $26

Product Details: Material: Polyester and spandex | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine wash cold

Best for Kids

Sunday Afternoons Kids' Clear Creek Boonie

Amazon Sunday Afternoons Kids' Clear Creek Boonie

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Sundayafternoons.com
Why You Should Get It

  • This hat is reversible for double styling options and available in 10 different patterns.

Keep in Mind

  • The breakaway chinstrap makes it easy for adults or bigger kids to remove the strap under tension, but could be tough for little kids to maneuver.

This two-in-one reversible Kids’ Clear Creek Boonie is our pick for the best sun hat for kids. With a 2.75-inch wide brim and a UPF 50+ sun rating, it is perfect for protecting your little one from the sun.

Made from polyester and nylon, this sun hat is water and stain resistant, moisture wicking, lightweight. We also love that it can be easily folded for packing, so it’s easy to take on summer vacations. 

This sun hat features a breakaway chinstrap and an adjustable sizing strap for the perfect fit. You can machine wash with cold water to remove any messes and line dry to maintain the material’s durability. It’s the perfect hat for a kid to wear while playing with pool toys in the water this summer. 

Price at time of publish: $34

Product Details: Material: Polyester and nylon | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine wash cold

Best for Ponytails

EW East Water Store Sun Hat

Amazon EW East Water Store Sun Hat

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why You Should Get It

  • It is available in multiple size and color options.

Keep in Mind

  • It is very floppy, so it may not be ideal for windy days.

For those who frequently have their hair in a ponytail during the summer months, the EW East Water Store Sun Hat is the best sun hat for you. This paper straw hat with the ponytail hole detail is adjustable, durable, has a detachable drawstring feature and comes in multiple size and color options. With the brim measuring 4.75 inches, it will block the sun from your face and neck while still looking stylish.

This hat is extremely floppy and adds an extra layer of movement to your outfit; however, it may not be the best option for windy days due to the floppiness. This sun hat is great for travel and sun-protection, and can be easily mended back to shape, if needed. 

Price at time of publish: $24

Product Details: Material: Paper straw | UPF Protection: Not listed | Care: Hand wash only

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ is the best sun hat for those looking for sun protection. It has a 5-inch brim in the front and a 6-inch brim in the back to help offer more coverage for your face, neck, and shoulders. It’s also adjustable and can be easily packed with your beach towel to take on vacation.

What to Know About Sun Hats Before Shopping

Material

When it comes to sun hats, the materials used vary depending on the style you choose. For a sportier vibe, nylon and polyester are popular options, while straw and raffia are commonly used for straw hats.

Generally, hats made from durable and reliable materials offer superior sun protection and longevity, albeit at a higher cost. “Straw hats with holes are not as effective as fabric hats,” Dr. Tonelli explains.

UPF Protection

UPF stands for ultraviolet protection factor, which is how well the hat protects you from the sun’s rays. A rating of 50+ is considered “excellent” and is highly recommended, however, anywhere from 40 to 50 UPF is a great option when choosing a sun hat.

“Some sun hats are made with UPF material for further protection, like the brand Coolibar” Dr. Tonelli says. “A UPF of 50 or greater confers the greatest sun protection.” 

Care

While most sun hats should be washed by hand, you will find some that allow for machine wash with cold water, like the Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Pink Stripe. Most options will require line or tumble dry to help maintain the material’s durability. For traveling, some sun hats can withstand being rolled up and packed away, while others may need a hat box or alternate packing option to maintain its shape. 

Your Questions, Answered

What color sun hat is best?

Darker and brighter colored sun hats tend to have better UPF protection than lighter colors. Colors like navy blue or black will help protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. In addition to color, keep in mind that a dry hat will offer more protection than a wet hat. 

If you plan on going to the beach, you’ll want to opt for a darker hat as well as a darker beach umbrella to protect your skin. 

How wide should a sun hat be?

While most sun hats are purchased based on the style of how wide the brim is, even a sun hat with just a 4-centimeter brim is better than not wearing a sun hat at all. Dr. Tonelli recommends at least a 4-centimeter brim, however, the bigger the brim the better the sun protection. 

Where can you buy a sun hat?

You can buy a sun hat online at retailers like Amazon, Solibar, Coolibar, and more. You also may be able to find one at a local outdoor or garden store.  

Who We Are

Katie Dubow is a gardening expert, recognized for her expertise in marketing, trend forecasting, and sustainable practices. For this article, she also consulted Philadelphia-based board-certified dermatologist Sarah Tonelli, MD, FAAD, from Brinton Lake Dermatology. 
Was this page helpful?
Sources
Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy.

  1. Sun protection Factor (Spf). FDA.

  2. What to Wear to Protect Your Skin from the Sun. AAD.