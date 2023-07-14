Shopping The 9 Best Sun Hats of 2023 Stay stylish and shielded from harmful rays all summer long. By Katie Dubow Published on July 14, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Alli Waataja Adding a sun hat to your summer wardrobe doesn’t just add another element to your outfits—it also adds an extra layer of protection for your face, scalp, and even neck from the hot summer sun. Whether you’re working in the garden or lounging by the pool, there are key factors to consider when shopping for the perfect sunhat. “The best type of sun hat for protection is a wide brim hat,” says Sarah Tonelli, MD FAAD. “These provide more sun protection than baseball hats, since they also cover the ears, neck, and some of the shoulders. A minimum of a 4 centimeter brim is ideal.” After speaking to Dr. Tonelli, we researched and picked the best sun hats to help keep you cool and protected this summer. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ at Solbari.com Jump to Review Best Budget: FURTALK Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: San Diego Hat Company Raffa Braid Wide Brim Fedora at Sandiegohat.com Jump to Review Best Visor: Solbari Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ at Solbari.com Jump to Review Best Straw: Madewell Wide-Brim Straw Hat at Madewell.com Jump to Review Best Packable: Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat at Havenwellwithin.com Jump to Review Best for Babies: Coolibar Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat UPF 50+ at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Kids: Sunday Afternoons Kids' Clear Creek Boonie at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Ponytails: EW East Water Store Sun Hat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ Solbari View On Solbari.com Why You Should Get It The wide brim offers coverage and protection from the sun. Keep in Mind After hand washing, it should be dried in the desired shape to ensure best fit. Wide brim hats help offer more protection from the sun, and the Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ is the best choice for a wide brim option. The front brim measures in at 5 inches, and the back brim is 6 inches for optimal shoulder and back protection. This sun hat blocks 98% UVA and UVB rays, with a UPF 50+. It comes with an internal brim wire for a customizable shape so you can wear it straight or floppy. There’s also a toggle for adjustable sizing and a detachable chin strap. Unlike many other hats on our list, this one has a ponytail opening in the back and is travel-friendly with packable construction so it’s easy to pack in your bag and tote with your beach chair. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane, and cotton | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only Best Budget FURTALK Women's Sun Straw Hat Wide Brim UPF 50 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This hat has a removable drawstring option for custom sizing. Keep in Mind This hat may need some TLC to remove creases from shipping. This heavy-duty, floppy hat is stylish enough to elevate your outfit and wide enough to protect you from the sun. Made from polyester, cotton, and a premium paper straw, it boasts a UPF protection rating of 50+. Its floppy brim is 4.7 to 4.9 inches, helping to protect your face, neck, ears and a bit of your shoulders from the sun. The optional drawstring closure is perfect for windy days on the beach or in the garden. There is also an inner sweatband that works to help wick moisture away. This hat comes in two sizes and multiple colors including beige, brown, and black. The tightly woven material ensures durability while still having the floppy look and feel. A simple hand wash is all that is needed to freshen it up for the next wear. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Polyester, cotton, and paper straw | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand Wash Only Best Splurge San Diego Hat Company Women's Raffa Braid Wide Brim Fedora With Suede Band San Diego Hat Company View On Sandiegohat.com Why You Should Get It It features a high-quality design and it has an adjustable inner band. Keep in Mind This hat is not water resistant. This hat is our pick for best splurge because of its high-quality design and beautifully-crafted fedora style brim. It is made of 100% raffia and has a durable, yet soft, braided detail throughout. The perfectly tucked-away adjustable inner band helps to achieve the perfect size and fit for each owner. With a UPF 50+ and 6-inch brim, it will help protect you from the sun and stand up to the heat. However, it is not water resistant like other options on our list. To clean, this hat only requires an easy hand wash to remove any marks from normal wear. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Material: Raffia | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only Best Visor Solbari Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ Solbari View On Solbari.com Why You Should Get It It has a velcro-adjustable backing for perfect sizing. Keep in Mind It ships from Australia, so give it some time to arrive. If you prefer a visor, the Classic Sun Visor UPF50+ is the best sun hat for you. The 3.5-inch brim offers face protection from the sun, on top of its UPF 50+ rating, making it a top skin-protection option according to medical experts. This visor is made of 100% cotton twill with a 100% polyester mesh detail and also has a moisture-wicking sweatband inside for more comfort and sweat protection throughout the day. Its simple design and easy-to-clean fabric makes it perfect for traveling and it comes in this gorgeous beige color, as well as a striking navy blue option. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Cotton and polyester | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Hand wash only Best Straw Madewell Stampede-Strap Wide-Brim Straw Hat Madewell View On Madewell.com Why You Should Get It This hat has a leather strap detail that can be worn on the front or back of the hat. Keep in Mind This hat only comes in one size. This straw hat takes the cake for best straw hat. Since it is tightly woven and it has a wide brim, there is maximum coverage from the sun, although a UPF rating is not provided. The dipped crown detail and natural color makes it a great accessory to dress up an outfit, but still simple enough to use in the garden or for daily outdoor activities. This hat is sturdy enough to withstand travel while still being lightweight and comfortable. Price at time of publish: $58 Product Details: Material: Straw | UPF Protection: Not listed | Care: Not listed Best Packable Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Haven Well Within View On Havenwellwithin.com Why You Should Get It It’s easy to roll up, and it’s machine washable. Keep in Mind There is only one color option for this hat. For those who plan on traveling often this summer, the Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Pink Stripe is our pick for the best packable sun hat. The soft and durable premium canvas material makes it easy to roll up for tight packing, and it has a rating of UPF 50+. The wide brim offers added protection of the face, neck, and ears. This hat is machine washable and can be tumble dried on low heat. It has a convenient neck tie to stand up to the winds on the beach or bending over in the garden. It has been treated for water and mold resistance, making it ready for any adventure that you take it on. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Material: Canvas | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine was normal, tumble dry normal, low heat Best for Babies Coolibar Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat UPF 50+ Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolibar.com Why You Should Get It It is machine washable and has a chin strap. Keep in Mind This hat is not moisture-wicking. The Baby Linden Sun Bucket Hat is our pick for babies due to its high recommendation from The Skin Cancer Foundation with a UPF 50+, its high-quality design, and the fact that it is machine washable for any baby messes that may, and will, occur. The hat is available in 6-12M, 12-14M, and 2T-3T sizing. This sun hat is made with Coolibar’s breathable, quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric which is both saltwater and chlorine resistant. It comes designed with a non-scratch chin strap and loop fastener to a more custom and secure fit, and separate front and back brims to provide full coverage. The additional front brim can be snapped up or left down to adjust the level of face coverage needed. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Material: Polyester and spandex | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine wash cold Best for Kids Sunday Afternoons Kids' Clear Creek Boonie Amazon View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Sundayafternoons.com Why You Should Get It This hat is reversible for double styling options and available in 10 different patterns. Keep in Mind The breakaway chinstrap makes it easy for adults or bigger kids to remove the strap under tension, but could be tough for little kids to maneuver. This two-in-one reversible Kids’ Clear Creek Boonie is our pick for the best sun hat for kids. With a 2.75-inch wide brim and a UPF 50+ sun rating, it is perfect for protecting your little one from the sun. Made from polyester and nylon, this sun hat is water and stain resistant, moisture wicking, lightweight. We also love that it can be easily folded for packing, so it’s easy to take on summer vacations. This sun hat features a breakaway chinstrap and an adjustable sizing strap for the perfect fit. You can machine wash with cold water to remove any messes and line dry to maintain the material’s durability. It’s the perfect hat for a kid to wear while playing with pool toys in the water this summer. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Material: Polyester and nylon | UPF Protection: 50+ | Care: Machine wash cold Best for Ponytails EW East Water Store Sun Hat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It is available in multiple size and color options. Keep in Mind It is very floppy, so it may not be ideal for windy days. For those who frequently have their hair in a ponytail during the summer months, the EW East Water Store Sun Hat is the best sun hat for you. This paper straw hat with the ponytail hole detail is adjustable, durable, has a detachable drawstring feature and comes in multiple size and color options. With the brim measuring 4.75 inches, it will block the sun from your face and neck while still looking stylish. This hat is extremely floppy and adds an extra layer of movement to your outfit; however, it may not be the best option for windy days due to the floppiness. This sun hat is great for travel and sun-protection, and can be easily mended back to shape, if needed. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: Paper straw | UPF Protection: Not listed | Care: Hand wash only The Bottom Line Overall, the Solbari Ultra Wide Brim Hat UPF50+ is the best sun hat for those looking for sun protection. It has a 5-inch brim in the front and a 6-inch brim in the back to help offer more coverage for your face, neck, and shoulders. It’s also adjustable and can be easily packed with your beach towel to take on vacation. What to Know About Sun Hats Before Shopping Material When it comes to sun hats, the materials used vary depending on the style you choose. For a sportier vibe, nylon and polyester are popular options, while straw and raffia are commonly used for straw hats. Generally, hats made from durable and reliable materials offer superior sun protection and longevity, albeit at a higher cost. “Straw hats with holes are not as effective as fabric hats,” Dr. Tonelli explains. UPF Protection UPF stands for ultraviolet protection factor, which is how well the hat protects you from the sun’s rays. A rating of 50+ is considered “excellent” and is highly recommended, however, anywhere from 40 to 50 UPF is a great option when choosing a sun hat. “Some sun hats are made with UPF material for further protection, like the brand Coolibar” Dr. Tonelli says. “A UPF of 50 or greater confers the greatest sun protection.” Care While most sun hats should be washed by hand, you will find some that allow for machine wash with cold water, like the Business & Pleasure Wide Brim Beach Hat Pink Stripe. Most options will require line or tumble dry to help maintain the material’s durability. For traveling, some sun hats can withstand being rolled up and packed away, while others may need a hat box or alternate packing option to maintain its shape. Your Questions, Answered What color sun hat is best? Darker and brighter colored sun hats tend to have better UPF protection than lighter colors. Colors like navy blue or black will help protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. In addition to color, keep in mind that a dry hat will offer more protection than a wet hat. If you plan on going to the beach, you’ll want to opt for a darker hat as well as a darker beach umbrella to protect your skin. How wide should a sun hat be? While most sun hats are purchased based on the style of how wide the brim is, even a sun hat with just a 4-centimeter brim is better than not wearing a sun hat at all. Dr. Tonelli recommends at least a 4-centimeter brim, however, the bigger the brim the better the sun protection. Where can you buy a sun hat? You can buy a sun hat online at retailers like Amazon, Solibar, Coolibar, and more. You also may be able to find one at a local outdoor or garden store. Who We Are Katie Dubow is a gardening expert, recognized for her expertise in marketing, trend forecasting, and sustainable practices. For this article, she also consulted Philadelphia-based board-certified dermatologist Sarah Tonelli, MD, FAAD, from Brinton Lake Dermatology. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy. Sun protection Factor (Spf). FDA. What to Wear to Protect Your Skin from the Sun. AAD.