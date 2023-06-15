In addition to Wells, we also consulted Dr. Claudia Duncan, the owner and CEO of Professional Pool Management, for additional insight.

To find the best suction pool cleaners on the market, we tested five different models and evaluated each pick based on ease of setup, quality of the design, ease of use, cleaning abilities, and overall value. We tested each pick at least three times at home in our pools and also accounted for noise levels, levels, ease of maintenance, and how long they took to clean, amongst other details.

Wells also tells us that suction pool cleaners are a greatly popular option for their accessibility, stating “Suction side cleaners are a great all-around cleaner, and they’re one of the most popular types. They’re generally the least expensive type of cleaner, and some models have very few moving parts — which means less maintenance and fewer repairs over time.”

When it comes to keeping your pool clean, it’s not just a matter of appearance. “Maintaining clean and safe pool water is always a pool owner’s goal. As clear and inviting as a pool might appear, if it’s not properly balanced and sanitized it isn’t clean or safe,” says Brian Wells, the category director of pool equipment and cleaners for Leslie’s Poolmart.

If you’re lucky enough to own a pool, you know how tedious keeping it in great shape can be. Fortunately, suction pool cleaners are an excellent option to take the headache out of your maintenance routine.

There was a 45-minute assembly time that we felt was tedious. Plus, while it’s light enough to be lifted by one hand, lugging the hose around can be a bit difficult. Plus, it can also be a bit noisy in the shallow end of the pool.

This cleaner includes a handful of features that make it so adept at thoroughly cleaning smaller debris, such as an automatic valve that regulates water flow and makes it able to travel at the ideal speed necessary for maximum debris accumulation. Additionally, cleaner wings enable it to channel the smaller particles right into the filtration system. Lastly, roller straps help to keep it moving around steps and ladders.

After using it, it became abundantly clear to us that the Pentair Kreepy Krauly is the best suction pool cleaner for small debris. We specifically found it to do a great job of cleaning the floor of the pool and removing salt and chlorine stains.

We noticed that it was a bit noisy when in use, especially in the shallow end of the pool.

An added bonus that we appreciated is that this option isn’t noisy, which is the result of Hayward avoiding the use of pulsating hoses or other noisy parts. Do note that while we found it to be easy to drop into the pool, it can be a bit heavy and difficult to remove once it collected debris.

During testing, we found this option to do a good job of cleaning debris, including larger pieces such as leaves, due to a winged design, a wide vacuum inlet, and constant suction. It also does a good job of cleaning the walls, thanks to a preprogrammed steering pattern that can cover the whole pool.

We were able to set this option up between thirty minutes and an hour thanks to very informative instructions that helped to streamline the process. From there, it only takes about ten minutes to connect to the suction port of the pool and when you take it apart, the filter only takes approximately two minutes to remove the debris from.

Between the initial setup and the simple setup each time it needs to be used, we found Hayward’s Navigator Pro Pool Cleaner to be the best suction pool cleaner we tried in terms of ease of use.

This choice has easy instructions, requires a simple setup before each use, and is very quiet during use.

Where this option leaves something to be desired is in the assembly. It took us one and a half hours to configure it, even with two sets of hands. It comes with a quick start guide but no manual, which added a layer of frustration. Beyond the initial setup, we also found that it requires about 20 minutes of setup each time that you decide to use it.

We found this option to do an impressive job of cleaning the sides and slopes of the pool very thoroughly. Additionally, it worked well in cleaning the steps and overall had more success in getting to the hard-to-reach areas than traditional robot cleaners . We also found that it can handle corners very well, a result of the wheel deflector which promotes agility.

The Zodiac Baracuda G3 did an excellent job of cleaning our larger 40 feet by 15 feet pool, getting the bulk of the work done in six hours thanks in part to its 39 feet of feed hose. Unlike other suction pool cleaners, this one doesn’t use wheels, gears, or flappers, instead opting for a 36-fin disc that adheres to the surface of the pool for better cleaning.

Assembling this option is very involved, and there is a 20-minute setup each time you want to use it.

Do note that this choice is not as fast as other choices on our list. We used it in a larger pool that was 40 feet by 20 feet with 48,000 gallons of water and while it very effectively cleaned, it didn’t seem to follow any logic in how it went about cleaning.

This option also has adjustable roller skirts that work to allow it to maintain its suction even on uneven surfaces, and we found it to very effectively clean the dirt and sand off of the bottom of the pool.

We appreciate the ease of setup, which took us only nine minutes. It uses a self-adjusting turbine that can get rid of clogs to make sure that it maintains its power. Additionally, it features tire treads that enable it to climb and maneuver around anything in the pool, especially drains, which makes it a good choice for any pool surface and shape. We also appreciated that the bright white hose is very easy to see under the water.

A thoughtful design, lightweight nature, ease of setup, and a great ability to clean help to lock in Hayward’s Poolvergnuegen Suction Pool Cleaner as our pick for the best suction pool cleaner overall .

It does not seem to follow any particular logic in how it cleans the pool.

The Bottom Line

Our pick for the best suction pool cleaner overall is the Hayward Poolvergnuegen Suction Pool Cleaner for its quick setup, effective cleaning, and ability to work on any pool surface and shape.

Our Testing Process

To determine the best suction pool cleaners, we thoroughly tested five suction pool cleaners at home and evaluated them based on criteria decided beforehand. We focused on five different factors, grading the suction cleaners on setup, design, ease of use, effectiveness, and overall value.

Before usage, we evaluated the state of the pool, noting the style and quantity of the debris present, while also noting the surrounding landscaping and paying attention to the effect this would have on each pool’s cleanliness.

When we began cleaning, we paid special attention to the cleaning pattern that the machines followed, helped them if they get stuck, and minded how good of a job they did cleaning the floors, walls, stairs, coves, and waterline.

The devices were used for a minimum of three cleanings during the testing period. For subsequent cleanings, we were able to leave the devices unattended if we chose to. Following usage, we recorded how long the cleaners took to clean and the resulting overall cleanliness. We then cleaned the devices, emptied the collection bags, and sprayed the filters with garden hoses.

Other factors that we paid attention to during testing included the noise level of the devices, how easy they are to put into and take out of the water, ease of storage, how well they handle different kinds of debris, and ease of maintenance. At the end of testing, we narrowed our five choices down to the four best suction pool cleaners.

What to Know About Suction Pool Cleaners Before Shopping

Weight

Because you will have to store, carry, and put your suction pool cleaner in and take it out of the pool, the unit’s weight is an important factor to consider. Incorporating the added hoses into the weight of the total product is also important. In testing, we found the Pentair Kreepy Krauly, which weighs 15 pounds, to be particularly light and easy to carry.

Cable Length

Making sure that you have a long enough hose to accommodate the size of your pool will be vital. Even the best cleaner won’t mean much if it cannot reach the entire length of the pool. Be sure to account for the distance from the pump to the furthest end of your pool, but do be aware that you can often purchase additional hose to accommodate further distances.

If you are looking to cover a long distance, the Hayward Navigator Pro Pool Cleaner comes with 40 feet of hose, which is the longest on our list.

Pool Length

Not all suction pool cleaners are designed to work in all sizes of pools. With this in mind, it is very important to ensure that the model you are purchasing is the proper size, or else you’ll risk investing in something that won’t adequately clean your pool.

If you have a particularly large pool, we found the Zodiac Baracuda G3 Advanced Suction Side Pool Cleaner to be the best option for keeping it clean. Though a specific pool length isn’t listed by the brand, we were able to use it in a 40-foot pool with ease.

Filter Style

When it comes to choosing the best suction pool cleaner for your needs, Wells tells us that considering filtration is very important. He notes that “All filters are compatible, but choosing a filter with a higher surface area for filtration can help reduce the strain on your pool pump.”

He tells us that cartridge filters are a good choice as they provide “significant water savings in that they don’t require backwashing in order to clean the filter.”

However, this will work best to keep the smaller debris at bay, but it won’t necessarily be enough for larger pieces of debris. “To help keep leaves and other large debris from clogging up your skimmer basket or pump strainer, we recommend adding a leaf canister to the suction hose,” says Wells.

Suggested Pool Surface and Style

According to Wells, it is important to be sure that the suction pool cleaner that you purchase is compatible with the type of pool that you have and that many of them, like the Hayward W3PVS20GST Poolvergnuegen Suction Pool Cleaner, will be compatible with every kind of pool surface.

The points of contact, like footpads or treads, of the device will ultimately determine where it is best suited to be used, with Wells noting that “some have minor differences that make them ideal for vinyl, fiberglass, gunite, plaster, and other pool types.”

According to Wells, these differences will factor into the performance of the cleaner as well as its maintenance, stating, “If you used a cleaner designed for vinyl lined pool surfaces for a plaster pool, this may lead to the cleaner wearing down more readily, or it may impact its ability to efficiently climb walls of the pool.”

Not all of the options on our list are universally designed. For example, if you want something that is specifically designed for a gunite pool, you will want to look into the Hayward Navigator Pro Pool Cleaner.

In terms of style, you’ll also want to consider what type of pool you have. While in-ground, above-ground, and inflatable pools all need to be cleaned, these styles are slated for in-ground pools specifically.

Other Suction Pool Cleaners We Tested

Zodiac MX6 In-Ground Suction Side Pool Cleaner

During testing, we noted that the Zodiac MX6 In-Ground Suction Side Pool Cleaner is an effective cleaner that’s also lightweight, quiet, and easy to set up. However, other factors left us a bit disappointed. We found that it doesn’t do a good job when climbing a wall and knowing when to stop, which results in it pulling air and the filter losing its priming. Because of this, we had to restart and prime the pool pump again.

Your Questions, Answered

Can you leave a suction pool cleaner in the pool between uses?

While it is advisable to pay special attention to your particular pool cleaner and to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, when it comes to leaving the cleaner in the pool, Dr. Duncan, says “They should be removed from the pool when not in use.” Fortunately, she adds that “Most will have a timer so you can set how long it will clean.”

While they are designed to be used in the pool, and during testing we even left the Zodiac G3 in the pool for eight hours, leaving suction pool cleaners in for too long can potentially damage the machine as it will be exposed to chlorine which can erode it and shorten its lifespan dramatically.

How do you install a suction pool cleaner?

Wells tells us that to install a suction side pool cleaner, “you simply need to connect it to the suction side of your pool’s plumbing lines, either through the dedicated suction line or by attaching the hose to the pool skimmer inlet.”

This differs from the other kinds of cleaners, as Wells tells us that with pressure side cleaners, you will typically attach it to the pool’s dedicated cleaner pressure line. However, he notes that “some low-pressure cleaners can attach to a regular pool return. In many cases, a pressure side cleaner will also require the installation of a booster pump, which increases the water pressure and powers the cleaner.”

If you are in the market for something particularly easy to install, we recommend our pick for the best suction pool cleaner overall, the Hayward Poolvergnuegen Suction Pool Cleaner, which we were able to set up in nine minutes during testing.

How does a suction pool cleaner work?

According to Dr. Duncan, suction pool cleaners have vacuums with a cover and a vacuum hose that goes into the skimmer. “The pool pump is used as suction to suck the debris out. Instead of a bag or strainer, it uses the pool’s actual filter to collect debris. The skimmer basket may be used to collect large debris, and the filter collects smaller debris,” she says.

Of course, it is important to realize that without a skimmer basket, models like the Pentair 360042 Kreepy Krauly will only handle the smaller debris in the pool.

Wells tells us that suction pool cleaners make for great cleaners and often use very few moving parts, which makes them require less maintenance and repairs during their lifetimes. He tells us that they are “straightforward cleaners that do a great job of removing dirt and debris from the pool.”

Who We Are

Jack Byram is a freelance writer who focuses on all things home related. For this article, he gathered expertise from Brian Wells, the category director of pool equipment and cleaners for Leslie’s Poolmart, and Dr. Claudia Duncan, the owner and CEO of Professional Pool Management. Jack used the insights of both Wells and Dr. Duncan, in tandem with the extensive testing that was done, to properly discuss the products that are featured on our list.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.

