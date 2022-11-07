The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less

Ready to shop? Here are our picks for the best stocking stuffers.

This cashmere knit beanie from Quince would be a great gift for almost anyone, and at just $30, you can grab a few to go in multiple family members’ stockings. Cashmere is always warm and never itchy. We like that this style is ethically sourced, too, with a unisex fit, style, and color.

When gift shopping, consider your recipient and their interests—something unexpected and thoughtful always goes over well. Searching for the best stocking stuffer provides the perfect opportunity to give a delightful, meaningful surprise.

Whether you save the best for last or load up on fun, small finds early in the season, we’re here to help with all of your gifting needs. We rounded up 37 of the best stocking stuffers for adults that all come in at $50 or less. We found gifts that will appeal to everyone on your list, including clever gadgets, mini luxuries, cozy accessories, and sweet treats.

Dolphin Hat Games Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Booksamillion.com Why You Should Get It: This crowd-favorite game appeals to players of all ages. Keep in Mind: At least three players are needed to play. Gift this fast-paced, easy-to-learn card game for your loved one to break out at their next gathering. This popular party game is perfectly sized for stocking and on-the-go fun. It’s simple enough for all ages to play and still addictively entertaining. (There’s even a holiday version!) Price at time of publish: $10

Voluspa Forbidden Fig Candle Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: The warm, sweet scent gives luxurious hotel vibes. Keep in Mind: The price is a bit steep for the size. Treat a loved one to this decadent fruit-forward candle that will cast a warm glow and give off a lush scent all winter long. Indulgent notes of fig, musk, rose, and green leaves make for a complex blended fragrance that is at once fresh and fruity, and woodsy and floral. It’s perfectly sized for a stocking, but at $33 for a nine-ounce jar, this candle is a little bit of a splurge. Keep the rest of your gifts low-budget by throwing in some matches and a wick trimmer for a well-rounded stocking stuffer surprise. Price at time of publish: $33

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Neiman Marcus Why You Should Get It: Expensive hand wash isn’t something you usually buy for yourself, which makes it a great gift. Keep in Mind: The soap has a yellow hue which is visible through the clear plastic bottle. Is there anything more indulgent than luxury hand soap? Since the holidays are all about going the extra mile, be it with gifting, baking, seasonal crafting, or charitable efforts, treat a friend or family member to some luxurious hand wash. This crowd-favorite scent from Molton Brown features a fresh, energizing blend of orange, mandarin, and neroli fragrances for a mini-retreat every time they wash their hands. Price at time of publish: $32 The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2022

La Chatelaine Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio Amazon View On Amazon View On Lachatelainebeauty.com Why You Should Get It: These hand creams feel much more luxurious than the $27 price would suggest. Keep in Mind: There is no unscented option. This adorable set of hand creams was featured on Oprah’s Best Things list twice, so you know it’s good. Prettily packaged and perfectly sized for a stocking, this tin of three miniature hand creams comes in seven different scents and is formulated with organic shea butter, argan oil, and vitamin E for a nourishing treat for dry winter hands. Price at time of publish: $27

Esarora Ice Roller Skin Care Tool Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Enjoy the benefits of a facial for less than $20. Keep in Mind: The product aesthetics aren’t the best. Pamper a tired parent with the energizing effects of an ice roller. This cooling facial roller instantly depuffs, lifts, tightens, and smooths and can even help relieve headache- and migraine-induced tension. Whenever they need a quick pick-me-up, they can glide this chilled roller over their face to bring them back to life. Price at time of publish: $19

Pottery Barn Marble Coasters Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: These gorgeous natural stone coasters can be personalized. Keep in Mind: Because they are real marble, these coasters are heavy and may chip. As beautiful as they are functional, these sophisticated marble coasters feature a small lip to collect sweat from your glass and come in two natural stone colors, black and white. This set of four can even be personalized for an extra special touch. The lucky recipient will love how these sturdy, handcrafted coasters dress up any occasion, whether they’re hosting a game day or the holidays, and protect their tabletops, too. Price at time of publish: $30 for 4

Anthropologie USB Candle Lighter Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: This flameless lighter will replace all of your matches and butane lighters. Keep in Mind: A charging cable is included. It seems silly to say, but this flameless candle lighter is very chic. The subtle metallic finish and muted colors make this handy tool pretty enough to leave in plain sight. A rechargeable battery gives this lighter longevity, offering up to 130 lights per charge, and the flameless technology makes it safe to use around kids. Price at time of publish: $30

Parachute Classic Slippers 4.2 Parachute View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: These best-selling breathable slippers are classic and cozy. Keep in Mind: The rubber sole is thin and may not offer much support. Upgrade your partner’s worn-out pair of house slippers with this ultra-plush set from Parachute. Made from 100% Turkish cotton with a ribbed rubber sole, these lightweight slippers provide breathable comfort with a slim profile. We love that they’re machine washable, too, and available in six different colors. While they aren’t the most supportive slipper, they still offer that cozy spa feel. Price at time of publish: $39

Merit Great Skin Serum Merit View On Meritbeauty.com Why You Should Get It: This lightweight serum brightens and hydrates all skin types. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t provide coverage like the foundation. Want to give the gift of great skin? Merit’s newest product delivers the dewiest glow while nourishing the skin, evening skin tone, and calming redness. We love that it works on all skin types and can be applied before makeup or after cleansing, right before bed. The Great Skin serum is the perfect little pick-me-up treat for a loved one to discover in their stocking. Price at time of publish: $38

Anthropologie Delicate Paperclip Necklace Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: An elegant everyday necklace is essential for feeling put together. Keep in Mind: It should be treated with care as gold plating will tarnish over time. Don’t overthink it when it comes to jewelry stocking stuffers. This simple, classic paperclip necklace goes with everything and makes even jeans and a tee feel elevated. The 16-inch chain will fall right at the collarbone, which allows for versatile styling when worn alone or layered. Price at time of publish: $48

Lizzy Siman-Tov Calming Shower Steamers Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Why You Should Get It: These are perfect for the person who enjoys showers over baths but still likes to be pampered. Keep in Mind: The scents can’t be substituted. Not everyone is a “bath person,” so why should shower people get left out of the bath bomb game? Enter, shower steamers. A set of these fizzy, aromatic cubes emit calming (lavender and eucalyptus) or energizing (mint and lemongrass) scents as soon as the water hits, creating an escapist spa experience. Naturally fragranced with essential oils and decorated with seeds and petals, these steamers are handmade in California but may irritate those with sensitivity to scents. Use these aromatherapy cubes as either a body scrub or steamer and choose from a set of five or 12. Price at time of publish: From $28

L.L.Bean Adult Merino Wool Ragg Socks Two-Pack, Print L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: A reliable, high-quality pair of socks never go unappreciated. Keep in Mind: These socks are chunkier than standard trousers or athletic socks. With a handcrafted look and soft-as-a-cloud feel, these wool rag socks from L.L.Bean will delight anyone who values aesthetics as much as warmth. Perfect for the person with perpetually cold feet or who lives in a cold climate, these crowd-favorite socks are thick, itch-free, and machine-washable. This set of socks comes as a two-pack with a marled pattern and a solid-colored pair. Price at time of publish: $35 for two pairs

Manta Hairbrush Shen Beauty View On Amazon View On Goop.com View On Mantahair.com Why You Should Get It: Ideal for all hair types, this inventive, ergonomic hair brush gently massages as you brush. Keep in Mind: There is a bit of a learning curve. This palm-sized brush fits comfortably in your hand, bending and flexing as you brush for gentle detangling. It’s designed to minimize breakage while effortlessly gliding through knots and exfoliating your scalp. It can be used on dry or wet hair, but for a real tension-relieving treat, massage the brush through your hair while shampooing. Price at time of publish: $30

Sézane Black and White Gingham Makeup Bag Sézane View On Sezane.com Why You Should Get It: This cute patterned pouch is a beautiful solution to everyday purse organization woes. Keep in Mind: This probably isn’t large enough for long trips. This adorable gingham makeup pouch is giving us major Cottagecore vibes. Ideal for busy moms on the go or the frequent traveler, this miniature-sized bag can easily be moved from purse to diaper bag to suitcase. It’s large enough to hold the essentials—touch-up products, hair bands, earbuds, hand sanitizer, etc.—and can even be used to tote the kids’ stuff, like pacifiers, small toys, and snacks. Price at time of publish: $40

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie Quince View On Onequince.com Why You Should Get It: The price for this cashmere beanie cannot be beaten. Keep in Mind: There are only two generic sizes. We’re still amazed at the price of this 100% Mongolian cashmere ribbed beanie. Available in eight different colors, this buttery-soft unisex beanie offers warmth and a timeless look that will excite any recipient. The ribbed texture and foldable cuff give this classic beanie versatility for every style. Price at time of publish: $30

Universal Thread Trifold Leather Wallet Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: This luxe-on-a-budget wallet fits everything you need. Keep in Mind: It may be too big for smaller evening bags. This slim trifold wallet is deceivingly spacious—inside are eight card slots, an ID pocket, a bill compartment, and a zip pouch. And, with six different colors to choose from (hello, leopard spots!), there are options for everyone’s style. We think it would be super cute to stock this wallet with gift cards and put it in a teen or college student’s stocking. Price at time of publish: $15 The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank

Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Lots of color and size options, as well as being insulated, make this a universally appealing gift. Keep in Mind: Not every size will fit in a stocking. While the larger sizes may be a tight squeeze into a stocking, it’s worth the effort because this insulated tumbler keeps drinks warm or hot for hours and even comes with two lids—straw and flip-top. The durable stainless steel design not only helps with temperature control but also makes this cup durable. We especially like all of the size and color options so you can truly personalize your gift to your recipient’s preferences. Price at time of publish: $20

W&P Porter Insulated Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Wandp.com Why You Should Get It: A ceramic-coated interior prevents liquids from tasting metallic. Keep in Mind: You can’t drink straight from the lid. Drinking coffee at school drop-off never looked more stylish. Give friends or family the absolute joy of sipping a piping hot or ice-cold beverage on the go with this vacuum-insulated tumbler. Aside from the gorgeous color options, we appreciate the various size choices and the ceramic-coated stainless steel vessel that keeps liquids tasting pure. The silicone sleeve provides a soft grip, but, while the lid is leakproof, there is no flip-top or straw. Price at time of publish: $30

Corona Forged Bypass Pruner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: These forged steel pruners can be used for all sorts of outdoor upkeep tasks. Keep in Mind: Washing in between trimming sessions is recommended to prevent the spreading of the fungus. For the avid gardener in your life whose shears are showing wear and tear, upgrade them to a long-lasting, durable new pair. These forged steel pruners make quick work of trimming shrubs, flowers, and more. The slim design and ergonomic handle provide both portability and comfort for long days of yard work and gardening. Price at time of publish: $23 The 27 Best Gifts for Gardeners in 2022 for Any Level of Expertise

Leatherman Micra Multi-Tool Leatherman View On Amazon View On Leatherman.com Why You Should Get It: This slim 10-tool multi-tool is an affordable alternative to Leatherman’s larger, more expensive styles. Keep in Mind: It’s not equipped with everything, and it’s much smaller than a traditional Leatherman. For everyday fixes or forgetful moments, this mini multi-tool will come in handy more often than you think. Ready for anything, the Micra is small enough to fit on a keychain and features 10 tools: a knife, scissors, bottle opener, Philips screwdriver, ruler, nail cleaner, nail file, tweezers, medium screwdriver, and an extra-small screwdriver. It’s the best stocking stuffer surprise for hobbyists and outdoorsy types. Price at time of publish: $54

Thermoworks ThermoPop Probe Thermometer 2 Thermoworks View On Thermoworks.com Why You Should Get It: The price and performance of this perfectly sized temperature reader make it a must-have for home chefs. Keep in Mind: This budget-friendly reader doesn’t fold up like the more expensive Thermapen. A reliable, accurate temperature reader comes in handy more frequently than you think, especially for home chefs. Whether grilling or frying, baking or roasting, this temperature probe gives precise readings at an affordable price, although not as quickly or exactly as its pricier older brother, the Thermapen. But, if you need a solid gift under $50 for a home cook, we like the ThermoPop for its color and probe size options, the auto-rotating display, fast temperature reading, and waterproof feature. Price at time of publish: $35

PretentiousBeerGlass Lowball Whiskey Glass Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: The unique, handcrafted features of this blown-glass whiskey glass make it feel extra special. Keep in Mind: Shipping may take longer for handmade items, so order early. A whiskey lover or craft cocktail maker will appreciate this thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted blown glass lowball glass. Available in five different hues, this weighty dimpled whiskey glass elevates happy hour at home. It’s perfectly sized for sipping spirits neat, on the rocks, or mixed in a cocktail. As with most items on Etsy, this glass is handmade, so order early if you want it to arrive before Christmas. Price at time of publish: $45

OXO Vertical Corkscrew with Removable Foil Cutter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com Why You Should Get It: This convenient bar gadget will be a hit with any wine lover on your list. Keep in Mind: It’s bulky to store. A must-have for any wine drinker or frequent hostess, this easy-to-use bottle opener gets the party started with no fuss. We have a hunch they’ll never go back to a traditional waiter’s corkscrew after using this smooth bar gadget. A comfortable non-slip grip handle lets entertainers effortlessly remove even the most stubborn natural and synthetic corks in just two motions. As a bonus, the integrated foil cutter stores conveniently into the corkscrew handle. Price at time of publish: $45

East Fork The Mug East Fork View On Eastfork.com Why You Should Get It: This handcrafted mug gives all the warm and cozy vibes and elevates a coffee or tea drinker’s morning ritual. Keep in Mind: The glaze may vary slightly from what is pictured online. Gift a coffee or tea lover their new go-to mug from the Asheville-based pottery company, East Fork. The Mug holds 12 ounces (10 ounces comfortably) and comes in seven different colors. It feels substantial in your hand with a comfortable grip, and it’s even dishwasher and microwave safe. At $40, this mug is on the pricier side but, as an item, they’ll use every day, the quality, style, and longevity are a good value. Price at time of publish: $40

Anthropologie Baker Stripe Dish Towels View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: Candy-colored stripes bring a cheery element to any cook’s kitchen. Keep in Mind: These towels are on the thinner side. Make cleaning and cooking a bit more enjoyable by upgrading a home chef’s old stained dish towels with this brightly colored set. The set of four cotton towels comes in three different tones: mixed colors, warm earthy colors, and cool greens and blues. We love the use of vibrant color palettes for a modern take on ticking stripe, and the durable cotton construction will stand up to frequent, daily use. These towels would be a great gift for a new homeowner or young adult moving out on their own. Price at time of publish: $20 The 16 Best Kitchen Towels of 2022 That Are Functional and Attractive

Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Embossed Butter Dish Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Butter stays soft and spreadable in this 16-ounce container. Keep in Mind: The lid is not dishwasher safe. Skip the plastic tub of butter for something more refined, like this porcelain and wood butter dish. For the home cook or party host who constantly refills their single-stick butter dish, give them the upgrade they didn’t know they needed; this budget-friendly cottage-style tub holds up to four sticks of American butter. Unlike traditional butter dishes, this walled container makes it easier to scrape out the right amount of butter without making a mess. Price at time of publish: $6

Good Citizen Paubrasil Single Origin Brazilian Coffee Good Citizen View On Drinktrade.com View On Goodcitizen-coffee.com Why You Should Get It: This do-good brand roasts some of the highest quality coffee. Keep in Mind: Order closer to Christmas to ensure you get the freshest beans possible. Available as whole bean or ground in four-ounce, 12-ounce, or two-pound sizes, Good Citizen’s Paubrasil coffee is a medium roast processed naturally with creamy notes of graham cracker and milk chocolate. This Nashville-based roaster works closely with farms to enforce fair trade, fair labor, and sustainable farming practices so you can feel good about gifting it and your partner will enjoy drinking it. Price at time of publish: $23

Theo Chocolate Holiday 5-Bar Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Theochocolate.com Why You Should Get It: If you need to fill multiple stockings, snag this five-pack to divvy up between family members. Keep in Mind: These limited edition flavors tend to sell out. Chocolate may be an expected stocking stuffer, but gifting a limited edition flavor or specialty confection adds a thoughtful touch. We love the offerings from Theo Chocolate, which are always organic, fair trade, and consciously made. Included in this five-pack are two Peppermint Crunch chocolate bars and one each of Milk & Cookies, Nutcracker Brittle, and Gingerbread Spice. We won’t judge if you put one in your own stocking. Price at time of publish: $24

W&P Microwave Silicone Personal Popcorn Popper Maker View On Amazon View On Wandp.com Why You Should Get It: Snack fanatics will love this non-toxic, eco-friendly alternative to single-use microwave popcorn bags. Keep in Mind: The larger size makes enough for two people. This collapsible popcorn popper is made from 100% silicone and is reusable, dishwasher-safe, and non-toxic. Available in red or charcoal and either a single-serve size or a nine-cup size, this is a snack lover's answer to waste-free microwave popcorn. Pair this popper with a bag of kernels and specialty salt, and you’ll have the best stocking stuffer for family movie night. Price at time of publish: $20

Chomps Grass Fed Beef Jerky Sticks Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chomps.com Why You Should Get It: This filling, all-natural snack is great for busy parents or professionals. Keep in Mind: A turkey option is also available. Stock their snack stash with this healthy, high-protein option. Chomps grass-fed beef jerky is a filling grab-and-go snack that fits in a backpack, purse, diaper bag, car, suitcase, or anywhere else they need a quick bite at the ready. Just don’t be surprised if they ask you to refill their supply next year. Price at time of publish: $23 for 10

Aerolatte Milk Frother Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This frother works on all kinds of milk and is even useful for whisking eggs and dressings. Keep in Mind: It only comes in one color. Looking for the best stocking stuffer for a coffee lover? If they want to cut their coffee shop habit, fill their stocking with this handheld milk frother for café-quality lattes at home. This compact, battery-powered frother whisks cow or plant-based milk with the touch of a button for nearly instant cappuccinos and café au laits. Price at time of publish: $22

Kikkerland Colorful Reusable Straws Kikkerland View On Kikkerland.com Why You Should Get It: These colorful straws are a fun alternative to stainless steel. Keep in Mind: There is no carrying case with this set. Bring a little whimsy to their evening cocktail or morning glass of water with these colorful, reusable glass straws. This pack of six comes with three straight and three bent straws as well as a cotton cleaning brush. It’s an especially thoughtful gift for a host or hostess or anyone trying to be more eco-conscious. Price at time of publish: $13

JLAB JBuds Air Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly set offers a high-quality sound that will be satisfactory enough for everyday users. Keep in Mind: Both headphones have to be out of the charging case to hear sound. Finding a solid pair of earbuds on a budget is quite a feat, but this pair from JLab gets rave reviews. A built-in microphone allows you to take calls while on the move, and headset controls make it easy to adjust the volume or skip to the next song. The charging cable is integrated into the case for easy portability. Best of all, the sound quality is balanced and clear. Price at time of publish: $30

Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Hsn.com Why You Should Get It: Both waterproof and wireless, this speaker allows you to take music anywhere. Keep in Mind: As with any Bluetooth device, there may be connectivity issues upon setup. Let a music lover or podcast listener enjoy the freedom to hear their songs and voices anywhere in the house with this Bluetooth speaker. With a long battery life, a fully waterproof design, a compact size, and crisp sound, this affordable wireless speaker would be a great stocking stuffer without blowing your gifting budget. Price at time of publish: $37

Mark & Graham Power Up Lightning to USB Tassel Keychain Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why You Should Get It: This stylish charger blends in seamlessly and keeps your phone battery at 100%. Keep in Mind: It’s only compatible with Apple devices. We can think of more than one occasion when this nifty little power bank would’ve come in handy. Discreetly tucked away in a chic tassel keychain, this mini USB and lightning cable can charge your phone or laptop on the spot. It can even be personalized for an additional thoughtful touch. This portable charger disguised as a chic keychain is one of the best stocking stuffers for a busy mom or an always-connected teen. Price at time of publish: $49