To find the best steam cleaners, we researched the market, considering factors like weight, heat time and tank capacity. In addition to Schulz, we consulted Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, for advice on what to look for in a steam cleaner.

“There are canister and handheld models, and you’ll need to weigh up the maneuverability of the model and whether you can comfortably carry one for a long time,” says Toby Schulz, CEO and co-founder at Maid2Match. “If the model is too heavy or unwieldy, it may be difficult for you to use.”

Steam cleaning is an effective way to deep-clean and even sanitize usually harder-to-clean surfaces around your home, like sofa cushions and rugs. But even if you know how to use a steam cleaner correctly, finding the best steam cleaner is key to getting your surfaces looking like new again.

Just be careful, as this steam cleaner can produce excess steam, leading to more drops of water than you may expect.

The four attachments and two microfiber cloths mean you can clean tile , including grout lines , plus glass surfaces, like mirrors and shower doors. The SC3 has a 1-liter tank, which can cover up to 800 square feet before needing a refill. And when you do need to refill, it heats up in just 40 seconds, with a temperature reaching up to 212°F.

Karcher is one of the best steam cleaner brands, according to Schulz. If you’re looking for something to help clean and sanitize bathrooms, the Karcher SC 3 will do the trick.

This steam cleaner heats up in 40 seconds and is designed specifically for tile.

Another feature that makes this steam cleaner a top choice for commercial use is the 18-foot power cord paired with a 10-foot hose for spanning bigger rooms, like offices or workshops. At 13 pounds, it’s the heaviest option on this list, but it’s fairly lightweight for a steam cleaner of its size. The attachments work well for floors and windows.

Commercial-rated steam cleaners need to include a higher tank capacity for bigger jobs and prolonged use. The McCulloch MC1385 steam cleaner is equipped with an impressive 1.89-liter tank, meaning it can run for about 1.5 hours before needing refilled. Like other steam cleaners on our best steam cleaners list, the larger capacity means it can take longer for this McCulloch Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner to heat up—around 12 minutes.

The Hoover CleanSlate Plus, unlike many of the other picks on our list of best steam cleaners, doesn’t rely on just water to clean. Instead, the 1.18-liter capacity holds water and cleaner, and there’s a separate canister for holding dirty water lifted from the upholstery.

This portable steam cleaner is somewhat heavy for its size at 9 pounds, but the 18-foot cord means it is easy to move from cleaning the couch to a recliner to the rug without needing to unplug the machine and plug it in elsewhere.

For people with pets and kids or who simply get a bit messy from time to time, the Hoover CleanSlate Plus is the best steam cleaner for targeting everything from sudden spills to set-in stains. Its attachments are designed to maneuver wide swaths of fabric just as easily as tight corners between cushions, and it comes with Oxy Concentrate cleaner to lift stains and messes.

The power cord is only 6 feet long, which is rectified thanks to a long, 8-foot cleaning hose and additional extension tubes included with the steam cleaner. However, you may still want an extension cord handy, especially while cleaning a car.

This steam cleaner holds over a liter of water, which should last about 40 to 45 minutes before needing to be refilled. But be warned: Once this steam cleaner needs to be refilled, you’ll need to wait about 9 minutes for the steamer to reheat. It’s also a heavier option at over 13 pounds.

Cars are tricky to clean because they often include both soft and hard surfaces and have a lot of nooks and crannies. The Wagner 915e Spraytech On-Demand Steam Cleaner includes 18 various attachments to clean both wider surfaces, like dashboards, floorboards, or windows, or tighter areas, like cupholders and door handles. The device also includes a built-in storage compartment to hold high-use attachments, making it easy to switch during cleaning.

This steam cleaner is designed for use on hard surfaces, so it’s not recommended for removing stains from your upholstered car seats or vintage rugs. But if you need to lift grime from bathroom tiles or kitchen floors, the Bissell SteamShot Deluxe could be the best steam cleaner for you.

One limitation is the smaller tank capacity, which is around 0.20 liters. The smaller tank keeps the steamer lightweight, but it may mean you need to refill it more frequently during your cleaning sessions. Fortunately, it only takes about 30 seconds for the water to heat. (However, it is important to note that you have to unplug the steam cleaner and let it sit for 5 minutes before refilling.)

When it comes to finding a reliable handheld steamer, you want something that is lightweight and won’t wear out your arms while you clean. It’s also helpful to have a longer cord for a handheld steamer, so you aren’t tugging the cord as you get into all the nooks and crannies of your home. That’s why we like the Bissell SteamShot Deluxe, which includes a 20-foot cord and weighs a light 4 pounds.

This product should only be used for hard surfaces.

It’s lightweight at just over 6 pounds, making it easier to carry inside, outdoors, and back again. It also has one of the longest power cords of the best steam cleaners on our list at 25 feet. Plus, the steamer detaches from the base, so it can operate as a handheld steam cleaner as needed.

Although it is best suited for hard surfaces, it can clean a variety of materials, including sealed hard floors, furniture, windows, and more. It also includes an upholstery attachment, ideal for detailing car interiors or cleaning outdoor furniture .

The Bissell Power Steamer may be on the pricier side, but it is one of the best steam cleaners if you’re looking for something versatile. Bissell is also a top brand recommended by Schulz. This steam cleaner works well for deep cleaning around the house, garage, or even on recreational vehicles or boats.

While it isn’t the cheapest steam cleaner you’ll find, it is a great budget option because of how versatile it is. Many of the steam cleaners that ring up for a lower cost than this one are only handheld and may not work for as many different types of surfaces.

The 0.38-liter tank is small, but it will steam for up to 25 minutes when set to its lowest setting, giving you enough time to clean smaller spaces. It also takes only 30 seconds to heat. The PurSteam Steam Mop can be used in a mop form or as a handheld steamer. If you do use the handheld option, keep in mind it will still need to be plugged into an outlet. The cord stretches up to 15.9 feet.

This is the best steam cleaner if you’re looking for a wallet-friendly option that can be used for a wide variety of purposes. Not only can it clean tile floors in the kitchen, laminate in the living room, and carpet in the bedroom, but the PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner can even be used for refreshing clothes or cleaning out the car.

It can be used as a standard or handheld steam cleaner for various surface materials.

Most impressively, the included attachments make this steam cleaner ideal for cleaning just about anything, including sealed hard floors, shower walls, and upholstery. It even includes a garment attachment for steaming clothes. Like some of the other steam cleaners in this guide, this one can be used as a standard steam cleaner or converted into a handheld option to fit into tighter spaces. Black+Decker is also a reputable brand for steam cleaner products, according to Schulz.

The Black+Decker 7-in-1 Steam Mop comes equipped with a 20-foot cord, one of the longest cords of all the products featured in this list. It should be more than enough to swivel your way through the living room or primary bedroom without having to move the plug to a new outlet.

When looking for the best steam cleaners, we looked for models that are versatile and lightweight with a tank capacity large enough to last an entire cleaning session. While this steam mop doesn’t have the largest tank capacity on our list, it does offer a nearly 0.6-liter tank which heats up quickly in only 20 seconds.

The Bottom Line

After researching dozens of products and consulting with cleaning professionals on what to look for in a reliable steamer, we’ve settled on the Black+Decker 7-in-1 Steam Mop as the best steam cleaner. This is one of the most versatile steam cleaners, as it can clean hard or soft surfaces, operates as a steam mop or handheld steamer, and can even steam clothing.

What to Know About Steam Cleaners Before Shopping

Weight

Before purchasing a steam cleaner, make sure to check out the product specs. While powerful steam cleaners may perform well, they could be too heavy comfortably to carry from room to room. You’ll want to be able to comfortably and safely lift, hold, and carry the steam cleaner to get the most out of the device. If choosing a heavy model, make sure it has wheels for easier transport.

Tank Capacity

Tank capacity refers to how much water the steam cleaner can hold in its clean water tank. Most of the models on this list have a single tank, but some models, like the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, have a separate tank for dirty water. A larger tank capacity means you’ll be able to run the steam cleaner for longer before you need to unplug it, let it cool down, and refill it. But a larger tank capacity also often means a heavier machine—especially when it’s full.

Handheld steam cleaners or steam cleaners that can convert to handheld steamers usually have smaller tank capacity of less than 1 liter. They can heat up faster but will need to be refilled more often. Canister steam cleaners with higher tank capacities are best for larger spaces and longer cleaning sessions, but they may be heavier.

Cord Length

Unless you don’t mind plugging the steam cleaner into a new outlet when you move from one side of the room to the other, you want to look for steamers with longer cords if possible, such as the Bissell Power Steamer, which has a 25-foot-long cord.

“Extended cords allow you to clean more of your floor without having to unplug and replug the mop in elsewhere,” Mock says.

Heat Time

A steam cleaner’s heat time refers to how long the water in the holding tank takes to heat up after plugging in and turning on the device. Typically, the larger the tank, the longer it will take to heat up. But that’s not always a bad thing, as more water means the cleaner will last longer between refills.

The best steam cleaners find a sweet spot between tank capacity and heat time. For instance, the Karcher SC 3 has an impressive 1 liter capacity, but takes just 40 seconds to heat up, compared to the Wagner 915e Spraytech On-Demand Steam Cleaner, another one of our best steam cleaners, which has a 1.18 liter capacity but has about a nine-minute heat time.

Versatility

Unless you’re shopping for a steamer for a specific purpose, like cleaning bathroom tile or car interiors, you want something that will work in as many places as possible. The best steam cleaners include multiple attachments and even work on various surfaces to give you the most bang for your buck.

“Multi-purpose steam mops do more than just steam mopping,” Mock says. “The best steam mops have a vacuuming component that allows you to pick up debris before you mop. Other steam mops may also allow for dry debris clean-up with the micropad itself. This eliminates the need to sweep prior to mopping.”

You can also look for features like foldable steam cleaners for easy storage or steam cleaners with attachments like nozzles and extension tubes to fit into hard-to-reach places. You may also want to consider hybrid options, like the Black+Decker 7-in-1 Steam Mop or PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1, which can work as a canister or a handheld model.

Your Questions, Answered

Is steam cleaning effective?

While many steam cleaners don’t require any chemical cleaning additives, they are effective at cleaning messes, stains, and even mold. That’s because steam cleaners combine heat and pressure to clean over 99% of germs on surfaces.

“Steam mops heat water to sanitize flooring without harsh chemicals while killing bacteria, mold and viruses,” Mock explains. “The heated water is typically enough to loosen debris found on your floor, while the microfiber pad attached to the steam mop picks up the debris.”

What type of flooring can you use a steam cleaner on?

Steam cleaners work best on sealed hard flooring, but it all depends on the type of steam cleaners. Steam mops work great for undamaged tile and grout, sealed hardwood, or stone floors. However, unless the steam cleaner manufacturer specifically states that the product will work on laminate or vinyl, avoid using steam cleaners on these types of flooring, which are sensitive to moisture.

“It’s also not recommended to use a steam cleaner on damaged surfaces, such as tile floors with chipped grout,” Schulz warns.

Some steam cleaners may be designed specifically for soft surfaces, like carpets and rugs.

Where can you buy a steam cleaner?

You can buy a steam cleaner at most major retailers or on brand websites. You’ll find steam cleaners from top brands at retailers such as Amazon, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and Sears.

Who We Are

Paige Bennett is a freelance writer and editor with five years of experience researching and reviewing home, food, and beauty products for a variety of brands and publications. To write this article, Paige consulted with Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, and Toby Schulz, CEO & co-founder at Maid2Match, for tips on finding the best steam cleaners for your needs.