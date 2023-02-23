The 8 Best Steak Knives of 2023

Our choice for the best overall steak knives goes to the Zwilling Henckels Stainless Steel Serrated Knife Set . It includes eight serrated knives that are dishwasher-safe and full tang with a modern look at an affordable price.

In addition to consulting an expert, we researched the top steak knives for at-home chefs to curate a list of the best steak knives available. We looked into blade size, material, blade type, and other details.

We talked to Ruben Maciel , general manager at Mamma Maria in Boston for expert tips on selecting the best steak knife. In general, he and the team at Mamma Maria prefer stainless steel blades. Stainless steel is durable, and if the handle is also constructed of stainless steel, it can be washed in the dishwasher. When choosing steak knives, it’s also important to consider the size of the knife, the type of blade (serrated or straight-edge), and how it feels in your hand.

A juicy steak is a treat, and the steak knife you use to cut your meat can affect the experience of enjoying the meal. Having a good set of steak knives on hand is key to maximizing the flavor and texture of a good steak, and, bonus: you can use the knives on other cuts of meat as well.

The set of six is an excellent size for medium households or people who frequently entertain. The knives come in a soft velvet-lined box, so you could gift them if you choose. We don’t recommend storing them in the gift box, though, as it isn’t the safest or cleanest option nor the best way to prevent your knives from getting dull .

The stainless steel serrated blades are 4 inches long with full tang construction. These knives are crafted to be incredibly sharp, slicing through steak easily while preserving its juices. You will want to hand wash these to preserve the wood and keep them looking their best.

Laguiole is a village in France renowned for its expert knifemaking. These steak knives from Trudeau are finely crafted in the Laguiole style. The handles are finished by hand and crafted from Pakkawood, which resists moisture while adding an appealing aesthetic to the knives.

Keep in Mind: These knives are a little smaller than others on our list.

Why You Should Get It: These high-quality knives have hand-finished Pakkawood handles and forged stainless steel blades.

At just under $90, these aren’t the least expensive knives, but they offer high-quality construction and a lifetime warranty from material and factory defects.

Because the Pakkawood handles are wooden, the knives are not dishwasher-safe, and you’ll need to wash them by hand. The manufacturer also recommends using a food-safe mineral oil on the handles to keep them looking their best. However, having a quality set of knives on hand for everyday use is worth the extra effort.

The straight-edge 5-inch blades in this four-piece set are made of German X50 stainless steel, so they won’t rust and will stay sharper for longer. The full tang construction gives the knives a solid and balanced feel and attractive design.

Keep in Mind: The handles should be oiled regularly to keep them looking their best.

Why You Should Get It: These knives are backed by a lifetime warranty against material and manufacturing defects.

The handles are crafted to provide a comfortable hold for right and left-handed people. The set of four is on the smaller side, but you can buy more than one if you frequently entertain guests and tend to serve sirloin. The full tang design—meaning the blade extends into the handle—provides better functionality and a sleek look with a smooth transition between the handle and the blade.

If you’re looking for a quality straight-edge set, this set from Oaksware is made from high-carbon German stainless steel. Each 5-inch blade is forged and polished by hand to ensure a sharper blade that lasts longer. The blades are also heat treated and sharpened by hand to provide a smoother steak-cutting experience.

Keep in Mind: Depending on your household size and how often you entertain, you may need a larger set.

Why You Should Get It: The knives are heat treated and sharpened by hand for smoother cutting.

The rounded tip gives the knife a softer look, and the textured handle provides a comfortable grip while slicing into a perfectly cooked filet mignon or other cuts of meat. The handles are weighted and balanced to deliver a comfortable grip, too. Though you could run these through the dishwasher, Victorinox recommends washing them by hand to avoid dulling the blades.

The stainless steel blades are 4.5 inches long, and the knife itself measures just under 12 inches. These serrated blades are designed to be extra sharp, meaning they provide smooth cuts that won’t flatten or rip steaks. They’re also made with commercial-grade blades that are tempered by ice to help them stay sharp for a long time.

Victorinox may be a household name in terms of pocket knives, but they also make excellent serrated steak knives. This set of six steak knives is made in Switzerland, like the brand’s other products. The knives include a lifetime guarantee, so you won’t need to worry if any defects arise in the future.

Keep in Mind: The plastic handle gives a more casual, utilitarian look that may not appeal to all style preferences.

Why You Should Get It: These knives are of commercial quality and are designed to slice through a steak without flattening or tearing it.

At less than $60, this is a relatively affordable set that would be a great option for hostess gifts, too.

The beautiful wooden finish of the handles makes up for the extra care that’s required, and they complement the wooden gift box that the set arrives in. You won’t even need to wrap this gift since it’s packaged in an attractive box.

The 5-inch high carbon stainless steel blades are serrated so they only need occasional sharpening, which is a thoughtful touch for the recipient. Take note that these steak knives require hand washing because the wooden handles aren’t going to hold up in the dishwasher.

Coming up with gift ideas for someone who has it all can be challenging. If you’re looking for a thoughtful yet practical gift for an aspiring chef or someone who loves to cook, consider this set of six steak knives.

Why You Should Get It: The knives come with serrated blades, so no sharpening is required.

Though you could technically run these through the dishwasher, the brand recommends washing them by hand. It’s worth the extra time to preserve the craftsmanship and ensure the blades will last for years.

The straight-edge blades are honed by hand and will require sharpening at home once the blades feel dull. The wooden handles add to the overall aesthetic of the knives, but that also means you’ll need to provide a little more care to maintain the exceptional appearance.

While the price tag is a bit steep, these are the best steak knives if you’re looking for high-quality and are willing to splurge. This four-knife set is an excellent option for at-home chefs who frequently grill a juicy steak . Everything from the blade shape and handle design was modeled after samurai swords. Each 4.5-inch high carbon stainless steel blade has a hammered finish that provides versatility in terms of the tenderness and cuts of meat you can prepare.

Keep in Mind: The knives are dishwasher safe, but the brand recommends washing them by hand.

Why You Should Get It: If you frequently make steaks and appreciate high-quality kitchen tools, then these are the way to go.

The straight-edge blades will require sharpening from time to time. These knives come with a full lifetime warranty, which is an excellent benefit, especially for the price.

The high carbon stainless steel blades each measure 5 inches in length. The knife itself is 10 inches long and includes walnut handles. Because the handles are made of wood, you’ll need to hand wash these knives rather than placing them into the dishwasher. The classic, beautiful look of the wooden handle is worth the bit of extra cleanup effort, though. Plus, the handles are designed to be ergonomic and comfortable to hold.

Chicago Cutlery is a brand that’s pretty well-known for its knife sets, and this traditional steak knife set is the best for those on a budget. At the low price of $32 for a set of four knives, you can always add a second (or third) set if you find you need more knives.

Keep in Mind: You won’t be able to wash these knives in your dishwasher, and they will require occasional sharpening.

Why You Should Get It: The ergonomically designed handles are comfortable to hold.

Take note that these knives aren’t heavy, and they may feel a little too light for some. Each knife comes with a 4.5-inch serrated blade. Because they’re serrated, you can get away with less frequent sharpening since serrated knives’ teeth do most of the work rather than the body of the blade.

The set includes eight steak knives, which is a good size for those who entertain frequently or have a large household. It’s convenient for those with fewer occupants as well: The eight-knife set means there will always be extras stashed in the drawer.

There are a few reasons we chose these knives as the best steak knives overall. First, each knife is made entirely of stainless steel, including the blade and the handle. The stainless steel construction provides durability and also means the knives can go right into the dishwasher after a dinner party.

Keep in Mind: These knives are lighter in weight than some of the other options.

Why You Should Get It: The set includes eight knives that can be run through the dishwasher.

The Bottom Line

The best steak knives we found are the Zwilling Henckels Stainless Steel Serrated Knife Set. The set comes with eight serrated knives that require less frequent sharpening and can be washed in the dishwasher for quick and easy cleanup.

What to Know About Steak Knives Before Shopping

Number of Knives in Set

Steak knives are sold either individually or in sets. If you go with a set, consider how many steak knives you may want to use at one time. You’ll want to buy a set large enough for everyone in your household. But if you frequently entertain large groups of people, you may want to consider a larger set or multiples of the same set so you’ll have enough steak knives for everyone.

Blade Material

Maciel chooses stainless steel blades for the restaurant for a few reasons. He notes, “Besides being a tool and piece of cutlery, a steak knife is a piece of art for the table and many times a conversation piece.” Stainless steel knives are easier to clean, too, since they can generally go right into the dishwasher. When shopping for the best steak knives, you might also see some made from high-carbon stainless steel (lightweight and flexible) or cold stainless steel (easy to clean).

Blade Type

Steak knives have either serrated or straight-edge blades. Serrated knives are often used as steak knives because they can easily cut through the crispy outside of a grilled steak or tougher pieces of meat. Straight-edge (non-serrated) knives can often provide a cleaner cut through the meat. Note that, unlike serrated knives, straight-edge knives require more frequent sharpening, so there is a bit of upkeep involved with this type of steak knife.

Size

Steak knives come with different handle sizes, and some steak knives are a little thicker than others. Consider your individual needs when you decide which steak knife to purchase. If you can, try testing a few knives in person so you can see how they feel in your hand before making your purchase online. If the handle feels too thick for your liking, then you’ll want to look for a thinner handle, and vice versa.

Length

Maciel suggests that for steak knives at home, you’ll want to choose knives that work best for the type of meat you’ll often prepare. For steaks, you’ll want to look for knives with blades that are 4 to 6 inches long with a total length of 9 to 13 inches.

Dishwasher Safe

As Maciel notes, stainless steel steak knives can typically be washed in the dishwasher. Always check the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions, especially if your steak knives contain handles made of wood or any material other than stainless steel.

Your Questions, Answered

Should steak knives be serrated?

Maciel says, “Definitely! At Mamma Maria, we believe that a serrated knife is elegantly designed to cut through steak and other meat varieties, which creates a better eating experience for our guests—for both functionality and taste.” Plus, serrated knives tend to stay sharper and don’t require much upkeep. On the other hand, non-serrated (straight-edge) knives cut cleanly and smoothly but require more frequent sharpening. Ultimately, you’ll want to consider the type of meats you most frequently slice, how often you’ll use the knife, and whether you’d prefer one that requires more or less care.

What is the best type of steak knife?

The best type of steak knife comes down to your taste and needs. Keep your preference for dishwashing in mind, too. If you’re someone who doesn’t care to hand wash cutlery, then you may want to opt for a stainless steel knife that’s dishwasher safe. If aesthetics and feel are more important to you, then you may prefer a hefty steak knife with a wood handle. Also note that some knives are lighter weight than others, so it helps if you can hold a knife at a store to know what you like best before buying it.

How much should I spend on a steak knife?

Maciel says you can plan to spend about $30 per knife if you want a good option for an everyday, at-home steak knife. However, quality steak knives can range from $25 per knife—like our budget pick from Chicago Cutlery—to nearly $150 per knife for a splurge set from Miyabi Artisan. What you spend will come down to your budget, preferences, and the qualities that you’re looking for in a steak knife.

Who We Are

This article was written by Brittany VanDerBill, a freelance lifestyle and travel writer whose work has been published with several lifestyle publishers such as Travel + Leisure and People. To find the best steak knives, she researched various options, keeping in mind size, blade material, and length, amongst other details. She also consulted Ruben Maciel, general manager at Mamma Maria in Boston.

