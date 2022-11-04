The 12 Best Standing Desks of 2022 for Work and Home Office Setups

With its motorized adjustability, three touch-sensitive height memory buttons, and dry-wipe writing desktop surface, our overall top pick for the best standing desk is the Seville Classics Airlift Tempered Glass Electric Workstation .

Haaris Ross, the product manager at FlexiSpot Ltd., suggests looking for a standing desk made of durable materials that have an aesthetic appeal to it, considering its size. “Make sure you check the size of your desk before making any purchase,” Ross says. “A desk should fit snugly in your working area and not be too big or too small for your needs.”

When shopping around for the best standing desks, Jaremey says that the most important thing to consider is how the desk fits and supports your unique work needs. “Determine if you want a freestanding height-adjustable desk or if you would prefer a desktop converter placed on top of an existing desk or table,” Jaremey says.

“Standing desks are a great investment for any desk user because they provide the flexibility to move throughout the day, prioritizing ergonomics, improving workflows, and boosting social interactions,” Darcie Jaremey, founder of ergonomicsHelp and Certified Ergonomist partner with Ergotron, tells BHG.

With recent research linking sitting for long periods to health concerns such as increased blood pressure and high blood sugar—and, not to sound dramatic, even cardiovascular disease and cancer—you may, quite rightly, be considering adding a standing desk to your office setup.

The height-adjusting lever is placed discreetly at the side, and the desk easily glides up and down thanks to its gas spring technology (the same one you find on office chairs). Once you squeeze the lever, you can effortlessly switch between seated and standing positions. It’s easy to set up as it comes partially assembled, and all the tools you need to complete the setup are included in the package.

If you’re short on space but want something worthwhile, the Latitude Run Amilcar Height-Adjustable Peninsula is one of the best standing desks you can buy. Its compact size is a mere 27 inches in width with an 18-inch depth, and it’s light enough to be moved around if necessary. This is made even easier thanks to the included (and optional) casters which have brakes to keep the desk in place while you work.

Why You Should Get It: It’s ideal for anyone short on space and looking for something affordable.

Available in four wood finishes, including this satin birch and a darker American walnut, this Scandi-style desk can be upgraded by adding an array of handy extras that the company offers. These include extra shelves, hooks, a monitor stand, a footrest, or even a double-wide desk module. It assembles without the need for tools, and if you ever need to store it away, it simply flatpacks, taking up minimal storage space.

While many standing desks tend to have a more industrial look better suited to a corporate setting, the Standing Desks Essentials from Work From Home Desks were designed with a more warm and homely feel for your home office. These desks are made from premium and sustainable materials that are super strong and durable, and, we have to say, are very Instagrammable. This option comes with a top shelf, a laptop lifter wing, two hooks for your office items like headphones and chargers, and a phone stand.

Keep in Mind: It might not be the best for super tall users as it only raises to 42 inches.

Why You Should Get It: It’s stylish, practical, and looks great in a home office setup.

The mechanism to lift and lower the desk is a triple motor that operates all three leg supports and collision detection. There are four programmable settings so it can be preset for more than one user, and there’s a power saving mode, too, that turns off after 60 seconds of inactivity. The desk comes in two sizes and 10 colorways, and the package arrives in three boxes, so it’s easier to haul up the stairs or from room to room if you have to.

If a single desk doesn't meet your substantial office space needs, an L-shaped desk is in order. The VIVO Electric Height Adjustable L-Shaped Standing Workstation sports a large work surface that is thick and crack-resistant, and has plenty of room for multiple monitors and even studying space. It can hold up to 208 pounds, meaning you can mount under-desk drawers and other accessories, such as keyboard trays, without any issues.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a large desk with plenty of working space that can also fit neatly into a corner.

The keypad is available in six styles, and you can opt for a wireless foot switch. The accessories available are practically endless, with a choice of desk hooks, desk organizer sets, casters, cup holders, lighting, desk surface protection, privacy panels, and monitor stands. If you want to kit out your whole work area, you can add a side table, a chair or stool, a footrest, a filing cabinet , and many more office items. The company even offers treadmill or desk bike options.

To get the best experience from your standing desk, it’s optimal to customize it to your exact preferences and needs. The UPLIFT Standing Desk is the next best thing to getting a custom-made standing desk built from scratch. You can choose from 29 different desktops, including a whiteboard laminate option you can make notes on, four frame colors in various sizes, and you can even decide the type of cable grommets you want.

Why You Should Get It: It’s fully customizable to your liking, including color, size, and multiple accessory options.

The desk has an extremely heavy-duty construction and can hold up to 220 pounds, and the treadmill can hold a user up to 400 pounds. The desk can rise to 54 inches, which is a suitable option for taller users, and the controls are intuitive and easy to use. The treadmill is super quiet and even comes with a Bluetooth app to track your steps and monitor your progress. It comes in two sizes, and either a black or white frame, plus there are three desktop colors.

This standing treadmill desk’s design has been thoroughly thought out and engineered to perfection. It comes with a treadmill that practically covers the whole of the under-desk floor space (55% larger than your average treadmill size), so you can walk while you work with complete ease. There’s also an under-desk plug-in safety mechanism that will automatically switch the treadmill off if you veer too far away from it.

Keep in Mind: It might not be worth the investment if you’re not planning on using its extensive features, like whisper-quiet functioning and Bluetooth compatibility.

Why You Should Get It: It has a super-wide treadmill for safety and comfort while working.

The motor’s keypad can store three preset heights, features anti-collision technology, and a child lock to prevent little hands from messing up your settings. The desk provides a bunch of storage space, and although it’s not of the highest quality, it’s still an affordable starter standing desk that does the job nicely.

There are also desk hooks on either side to hang wires, headphones, and other office musts. It comes in three sizes (48-inch, 55-inch, and 60-inch), and the legs are made of steel which is quite sturdy. It even comes with a cable management tray.

FEZIBO’s Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk with Double Drawer is another affordable option, and it’s a rather stylish one, too. This rustic brown gives it a more expensive feel, but if this is not your cup of tea, it’s also available in white, black, or light rustic wood. There’s an inbuilt splice board shelf that doubles up as a monitor stand, and it has two drawers with cute leather pull tags and a little nook in the middle for all your office and stationery essentials.

Keep in Mind: It’s not the most high-quality standing desk you can buy, but this is reflected in the price.

Why You Should Get It: There’s so much space to store all your office essentials, including drawers, desk hooks, a storage cubicle, and a cable management tray.

The buttons are touch-sensitive, so you could accidentally activate the motor with a single brush past them, but there’s a handy child lock feature to prevent this. FlexiSpot allows you to customize your desk to your tastes. It gives you a wide selection of sizes, frame colors (black, white, gray), desktop materials (chipboard, bamboo, fiberboard, solid wood), and desktop colors (black, white, oak, and brown, to name a few). You can add drawers, an anti-fatigue mat, clamp power strips, cable management systems , and a monitor stand.

Similar to the Jarvis option above, but with a more budget-friendly price tag, the FlexiSpot E8 Standing Desk is extremely well-made from high-quality materials and a durable item you won’t want to live without once you’ve given it a try. It has a multifunctional touch keypad with up and down buttons and a seated and standing button that memorizes your preferred heights in these positions. What’s more, there’s an anti-collision feature that detects and prevents the desk from bumping into under-desk drawers of other office furniture or devices.

Keep in Mind: The buttons are sensitive and can easily be activated if you don’t have the child lock on.

Why You Should Get It: It features super easy and responsive touch controls and a large selection of designs, sizes, and colors.

The company is committed to sustainability, and the desktop is made from sustainably-sourced bamboo grown without pesticides or fertilizers. Even the packaging of the desk comes in is eco-friendly and fully recyclable. The desk might be a little on the higher end of the price spectrum, but it comes with a 15-year warranty on the desk frame and its components, and there’s a five-year warranty for the desktop surface.

With its maximum weight capacity of 350 pounds, and super sturdy and durable desktop and legs, the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is one piece of office furniture that has been built to last. It comes in three height range options and its motorized adjustment moves the desk up and down practically silently. The control is also adjustable, so you can preset your best sitting and standing positions and adjust the desk to the perfect height in seconds at the simple touch of a button.

This desk riser comes in five different color combinations, including dark walnut and black and light wood, and white, so you can get one to blend in with your existing desk. In addition to this 32-inch option, it’s also available in other widths from 26 to 42 inches to accommodate multiple monitors and your desk setup. It’s a sturdy item that has to be manually adjusted up or down and offers a three-year company warranty.

For anyone who doesn’t want to part with their beloved desk and also doesn’t fancy forking out a truckload on a new standing desk, the VIVO 32-inch Desk Converter is ideal. You still get the full benefits of a standing desk without the hefty setup or initial costs. It’s easy to assemble—setup consists of just attaching the keyboard platform and sticking the cushiony buffers to the bottom—so you can get cracking as soon as you take it out of the box.

Why You Should Get It: It’s an economical option for those who don’t want to buy a new desk but still want the benefits of a standing desk.

This bundle comes with the treadmill—these usually have to be bought separately—but are specifically designed for office use. It features a SteadyType keyboard tray that stays in place as you move, like the technology behind Steadicams. This wooden model is being phased out to make room for the company’s popular Jaxon standing desk , but there are many of these still available, and the company is still offering them made-to-order. Each desk features a 15-year warranty—so grab one while stocks last.

To up your standing desk game, professionals suggest adding a treadmill into the mix. Extensive studies and research has shown that treadmill desks can, in addition to improving your memory and cognitive skills, lower the risks of neck pain, back pain, and even early death. Standing desks help you avoid the health concerns associated with sitting for too long, but treadmill desks give you the added benefit of keeping you moving. The USA-made Cascade Treadmill Desk Workstation is a stellar option for those who want to be comfortable at their desks while sitting, standing, or walking.

Keep in Mind: It’s quite pricey (but worth it) and it’s currently on closeout so you’ll have to grab one while stocks last.

Why You Should Get It: It keeps you moving, and the specially designed-keyboard tray moves with you as you type.

The desk is available in several widths and comes with a thick and solid wood desk top with either white or black steel legs. There’s also an option with a couple of drawers for storage space, although this will cost you a bit extra. It does have rather an industrial look if you like that sort of thing, but this also makes it a great option for a garage or a craft workstation. The desks also feature a three-year limited warranty for extra peace of mind.

This highly-rated desk from Husky starts at $200 and is an excellent foray into the world of standing desks if you’re on a budget. It has an impressive weight capacity of 672 pounds, so it is a great idea if you have a multi-monitor setup and other heavy items on the desk, such as printers, but keep in mind that it does need to be cranked to adjust its height. This is generally easy to do but might be harder if you’ve got heavy items on the desk.

Why You Should Get It: It has a massive weight capacity of 672 pounds.

It’s vastly adjustable to various sitting and standing positions and goes up and down thanks to its motor which is operated via a touchscreen controller. Its beautiful and sleek look makes it a stylish addition to any office , and it’s available in black or white with a pretty wooden front trim. Alternatively, you can get it in either all-black or all-white , which comes with a pull-out drawer if the lack of storage space on the wood trim version is an issue. It’s impressively reasonably priced, too, making it a no-brainer in our books.

The Seville Classics Airlift Electric Height Adjustable Desk swam into the top spot on our list of the best standing desks thanks to some spectacular features we now realize we can’t live without. It has an awesome dry-erase desktop for making notes throughout the workday without wasting paper and a built-in charging port station with multiple slots for essentials. Also, its motorized ability means you don’t have to remove all items from your desk before raising or lowering it.

Why You Should Get It: Our top pick for the best standing desk is the perfect mix of practicality, style, and affordability.

The Bottom Line

The Seville Classics Airlift Tempered Glass Electric Workstation takes the top place on our list of the best standing desks. The motorized adjustability makes switching from standing to seated positions a breeze, and extras like the dry-erase desktop to make notes throughout the working day. The built-in charging port station is impressive considering this item’s low price tag.

What to Know About Standing Desks Before Shopping

Surface Size

Just like regular desks, standing desks come in many different desktop sizes. When choosing the best standing desk for your needs, Ross says since standing desks are typically more of an investment than regular desks, making sure the model you opt for isn’t too small for your needs or too large for your space is essential.

Jeramey advises that understanding your workflow and your spatial needs are equally important. “Those who require a large monitor set up or may have heavy equipment will require a larger surface area and higher-density materials,” she says. “I recommend measuring your space and considering your height to best understand the dimensions that will support your workday,” says Jeramey. “There are handy calculators online that can help you plan your workspace.

Minimum and Maximum Heights

Standing desk heights can vary from a minimum height of around 22 inches to a maximum height of approximately 55 inches. To ensure that your standing desk allows you to work within ergonomic parameters and maneuvers without issue to meet your desired sitting and standing heights, it’s vital to take measurements before investing in one. “This is especially important for petite or extremely tall people,” says Jaremey.

To get the best measurement, Jaremey advises standing with your elbows at approximately 90 degrees and taking the height measurement between the underside of your elbow and the ground. “Make sure that the height is within the height range of the standing desk that you are interested in,” says Jaremey.

Weight Capacity

Standing desks can have weight capacities ranging from 100 to 500 pounds or more. If you’re looking to deck out your desk with monitors, books, and office accessories, it’s crucial to find a standing desk that can handle the weight. All standing desks come with the maximum weight capacity stated.

Material

Again, like regular desks, standing desks can be made from materials like wood, plastic, wood composite, or metal. The legs on a motorized standing desk, however, are typically made from heavy metal, like steel, that is able to extend the desk to a standing position. Manually adjusting standing desks can also have wooden legs.

The type of material you opt for in a standing desk is a personal choice. “Whatever your choice,” says Ross, “remember that quality is always the most important characteristic for a standing desk. A good desk should last you many years and is an investment in your health.”

Motorized

When choosing whether you’d like your desk to extend mechanically or manually, there are some factors to consider. “Motorized or electric desks, while more expensive than mechanical desks, can be easier to operate and provide more support for larger monitor setups,” says Jaremey. “Mechanically adjustable workstations are relatively less expensive and tend to last longer, but can have the disadvantages of slower, manual adjustments.”

Motorized standing desks often have up and down buttons built into the desk, while others come with a remote control to operate it. A manually adjusting desk often has a crank lever to raise and lower it, and more economical options need a whole overhaul, i.e., adding extensions to the legs and clearing your desk before adjusting it. There’s no doubt about it, though—standing desks with a motorized ability are far more convenient.

Your Questions, Answered

Is a standing desk worth it?

There are many benefits to owning a standing desk. “Standing desks are worth the investment because of the full range of benefits they provide their users,” says Jaremey. “These desks can improve physical health and wellness, which in turn improves mental health, by providing the opportunity to incorporate movement into the workday. Data has shown that if people sit for most of the workday—even if they were physically active outside of work—they reported higher rates of anxiety and depression than workers who sat for less than three hours per day. Reducing stress and anxiety in the workplace allows for increased productivity and focus.”

Ross advises that anyone who wants a desk that can help with lingering back pain and improve overall physical health should invest in a standing desk. “The average office worker is on their desk for more than eight hours a day,” he says. “You want to feel as comfortable as possible while working, and a standing desk allows you to do just that. Investing in yourself is always a good decision. A standing desk is not something you’ll buy every year. One good-quality desk will last you many years and will be a purchase you won’t regret.”

However, adopting an active, ergonomic workstyle is like a new fitness routine. “Resist the temptation to stand all day, especially when starting,” says Jaremey. “Start slowly and give your body time to adjust and strengthen. Gradually increase the time spent standing until you reach a comfortable balance and decrease workday sitting by half.”

Another tip when using a standing desk is to use visual or verbal cues as a reminder to change positions. When you walk away from the computer, raise your workstation to standing height. You could also choose to stand whenever you have a conference call or set a timer and change positions every 30 minutes.

Are standing desks good for your back?

“When you spend a lot of time at your desk, you are living a sedentary lifestyle that can affect your physical health,” says Jaremey. “Sitting for long periods of time can place pressure on your spine and cause pain. However, alternating between sitting and standing throughout the day promotes good posture by reducing pressure on your spine. Creating a workspace that works for your body will encourage movement and comfort. Additionally, research shows that movement is key not only to physical health but our mental health.”

The research and evidence from standing desk users make it evident that standing desks are great for the back. Many sit in positions that are not ideal for their heights and body shapes. A standing desk lets you pick your ideal working position without compromise and gets your back feeling as comfortable as possible. “Switching between a seating and standing position while working lets your back relax and not be in a fixed position for an extended period,” says Ross. “Sitting down all day is unsurprisingly not good for back health. A standing desk fixes this problem.”

Do I need an anti-fatigue mat for my standing desk?

An anti-fatigue mat provides a soft surface to stand on while working at a standing desk. “While it is not necessary to pair your standing desk with an anti-fatigue mat

in order to feel its benefits, it does help,” says Jaremey. “The support for your feet can increase your comfort level, promote good posture, and alleviate pain.”

When muscles become rigid, the chances of health issues increase. An anti-fatigue mat works by making the user a little bit unbalanced while working, forcing their leg muscles to be less rigid and constantly making micro-adjustments to stay upright. “Less rigidity equals more flexibility and a reduced chance of developing leg aches associated with being too stiff,” says Ross. “An anti-fatigue mat is comfortable and improves your physical health—a win-win situation!”

